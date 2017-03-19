Top 10 Best Large Storage Ottomans 2018

If you’re like me, finding furniture pieces that are both fashionable and functional is a must when decorating a room. Storage ottomans are great, as they provide space to keep your blankets, shoes, games, etc. organized, while also adding to the entire aesthetic of your space. Some ottomans even function as seating, making them a triple threat in the furniture world.

When searching for an ottoman, you want to keep a few things in mind. First is size – how much storage space do you need within the ottoman, and do you have the room to fit it comfortably in your home? You also want to consider design – do you want something that’s neutral that will blend with the space, or something that stands out and will become the focal point of the room? Finally, you have to think about how will you be using the ottoman. Will it be storing blankets? Will your kids be constantly opening and shutting it to get toys out? Will it be a resting spot for your pets? No matter your needs, there are plenty of large storage ottoman options in the list below that will give you just what you need in regards to style and functionality.

Read on to see which large storage ottoman will fit best with your lifestyle.

1. Best Leather Storage Ottoman: Skyler Leather Storage Ottoman Bench

This long storage ottoman bench would work great in an entryway to store shoes, but would also function well at the end of a bed or in a living room. Available in six colors (beige, off-white, brown, grey, teal, and red), the ottoman is constructed of wood and has leather upholstery, giving the bench a refined vibe without being too stuffy. Assembly is super easy (just screw on the legs and you’re set), and the bench is very durable, making it a great value. Plus, the hinges allow the lid to stay open when lifted, so you can store or grab multiple items at a time.

Price: $107.62 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Works in multiple spaces

Lid stays open when lifted

Six color choices

Cons:

Some reviewers mention it doesn’t work great for seating, as the wood support is thin

Hinges are squeaky when opening and closing the lid

2. Best Colored Storage Ottoman: Epic Furnishings Vanderbilt Storage Ottoman

Pick a color, any color…this ottoman comes in 16 different shades ranging from chocolate brown to Bordeaux (a dark, rusty red). Measuring at 36 inches wide, 25 inches long, and 17 inches deep, the ottoman has a nice sized interior storage area that is fabric lined. The easy-to-clean upholstery is pet and kid-proof, and is available in either microfiber suede or leather look fabric. The padded tuft design is made with a high density foam, creating a soft resting place for your feet. Since the design is very simple and there are so many color options available, this ottoman will complement any design space.

Price: $127.05 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Multiple color choices

Easy to clean

Minimal assembly

Cons:

Some reviewers note that the top caves in over time, so it’s better to be used only for storage and not seating

Colors of the actual product may look different than what is pictured

Some reviewers mention having issues with the hinges breaking after a month of use

3. Best Folding Storage Ottoman: SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Looking for big storage at a not-so-big price? This is your ottoman. The SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench not only provides great storage, it also folds down and can be packed away when not in use. You may think that something that folds wouldn’t be sturdy enough for sitting, but the interior dividers provide ample support. Available in seven colors and fabrics, the ottoman has a tufted top that looks nice in all spaces. Due to it’s awesome folding feature, this ottoman would be ideal in a dorm room, walk-in closet or other small space.

Price: $45.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Low price compared to other ottomans

Folds flat for easy storage when not being used

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Support dividers create storage compartments that cannot be moved

Lid is not connected by a hinge, so you need to completely take the top off to use the storage space

The lid will not fit properly if the ottoman is overly stuffed

4. Best Tufted Ottoman: Creston Beige Tufted Ottoman With Open Storage

If your inner designer leans towards luxury, this ottoman should be at the top of your list. This gorgeous tufted bench is different than other storage ottomans, as the storage is located on a shelf underneath the ottoman, rather than inside. The shelf is great to store magazines, books or games, but you could use it to hold small decor items as well. The curved design of the legs and wood molding around the soft cushion add a high design feel, making the ottoman a great addition to a contemporary living room. Plus, the beige color pairs well with almost any design palette.

Price: $448.85

Pros:

Large storage shelf

Wood frame makes it very durable

More of an interesting design compared to other ottomans

Cons:

Product is advertised as grey but is actually more taupe

Corners are sharp, so it may not be best around kids

Storage shelf means that your items are exposed

5. Best Round Storage Ottoman: Coaster Storage Ottoman

Round ottomans can dress up any interior as they throw a different shape into the mix of a (usually) boxy furniture layout. The dark brown Coaster Storage Ottoman is plush upholstered and can hold multiple blankets, so it’s a great fit for a living room or bedroom. Since the ottoman is raised off the ground, you could also place shoes and other items underneath. The sleek wood accent legs give the ottoman a classic look, and also make assembly a breeze as all you have to do is screw on the legs. If you’re looking for a piece to soften up your space, a round ottoman is the way to go.

Price: $165 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Round storage space

Very durable

Cons:

Lift top, rather than a one that stays open with a hinge

Some reviewers note that the color is closer to black than dark brown

Some reviewers note that the fabric starts to tear over time

6. Best Square Storage Ottoman: Richmond Espresso Leather Storage Ottoman

Measuring 31 by 31 inches and in a rich espresso color, this ottoman is big and beautiful. The lid is equipped with gas shock hinges, making it easy to open and close. The leather exterior is complemented by a dark stained wood frame, and the ample interior offers more than enough space for all of your blankets, toys and more. This ottoman is ideal for families, as it’s easy to clean, has plenty of storage and the lid will not close abruptly on little fingers.

Price: $156.90

Pros:

Large storage space

Gas shock hinges

Leather makes for easy clean-up

Cons:

Some reviewers mention the lid sits somewhat crooked

Color may be darker than what is shown in the picture

Legs are plastic, rather than wood

7. Best Bamboo Storage Ottoman: Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Double Bamboo Ottoman

With louvered bamboo slats, this large ottoman would work well in a room with a light color palette, or possibly a beach home. The functional beige linen cushion top can also be reversed and used as a coffee table or serving tray for guests. Plus, you can say goodbye to that musty blanket smell, as the storage space is large and airy. This ottoman is available in a variety of design styles: double or single, slats or weave.

Price: $154.76

Pros:

Large, airy storage space

Double-sided cushion also serves as a tray

Available in a few different design styles

Cons:

Thick cloth on cushion is more hard than plush

Bamboo slats can be cracked if not careful

Due to its lighter color, you may be limited as to where you can put this ottoman based on the rest of your decor

8. Best Split Lid Ottoman: Simpli Home Dover Square Ottoman With Split Lift Up Lid

Large, square ottomans are awesome, but sometimes lifting up a large, square lid is a pain. This Simpli Home Ottoman comes to the rescue, as the lid splits in half allowing you to keep part of it closed while digging for what you need. Available in Slate Grey, Espresso Brown, Midnight Black, Radicchio Red and Satin Cream, the ottoman’s linen look upholstery and tufted design will complement any decor. At 36 by 36 inches, this over-sized ottoman is best suited in front of a large sectional or sofa/love seat combo. Go with the Radicchio Red if you are looking for a bold piece to add to your modern decor, or pick the Satin Cream if you want something more elegant.

Price: $177.96 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Split lift up lid with child safety hinges

Extra large storage compartment

Available in multiple colors

Cons:

Some reviewers note it is not great for seating, due to the lid caving in

Hinges can be difficult to assemble and may require additional tools

9. Best Long Storage Ottoman: Madison Park Shandra Bench Storage Ottoman

This extra large storage bench is so versatile. Use it in an entryway, long hallway, formal dining room or maybe even a walk-in closet for all of your storage needs. Even better? It is shipped assembled, so all you have to do is take it out of the box and put it in the perfect spot. The ottoman is available in a pretty dark blue, and is finished with black legs and button tufting. Since the ottoman has such a classic look, it really can take on any space.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Large storage space

No assembly required

Not too heavy, considering the length of the bench

Cons:

Not great for long-term seating

Spot clean only for spills and stains

10. Best Chevron Storage Ottoman: Dorel Living Chevron Storage Ottoman

This trendy storage bench is covered with a chevron fabric that will be the focal point in any space. With a safety hinge top, the ottoman can store an array of items in its deep interior. The top has extra padding for cushy seating, and the ottoman overall is very sturdy. Since the ottoman is white and soft gray, you could easily place it in any room of your home. Pair it with chevron pillows on your bed or couch to really pull your room together. At just under $90, this ottoman is a steal.

Price: $123.39 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fun chevron fabric

Deep interior for ample storage

Extra padding makes it comfortable to sit on

Cons:

Due to its light color, the fabric can look dirty over time

Some reviewers note that the lid becomes warped over time and does not close properly

