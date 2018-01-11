Top 10 Best Power Lift Recliners 2018

Whether you need a power lift recliner due to injury, lack of muscle strength, or age, power lift recliners are extremely helpful and can be a great addition to any living space. Operated with an internal motor, power lift recliners take out the difficult work of reclining and getting in and out of the chair with just a push of a button. They literally rise off of the ground and tilt forward, so all you have to do is wait until the chair has you in standing position, and then you can walk and go about your day.

If you’re not sure which power lift recliner is best for you, here are a couple of guidelines. Some power lift recliners have the full lift option but only recline back slightly, while others can lay completely flat. If you plan on using the power lift recliner all throughout the day and need something that you can also sleep in, a chair that reclines all the way back is the best option for you. Another thing to think about if you will be using the chair for extended periods of time is storage. Some chairs come with cup holders and storage pockets on the sides of the chair, which means you can have your drinks, remotes, magazines, etc. with you at all times. No matter the length of use of the chair, be sure to find one that has ample comfort and support.

There are a few more things you will want to think about before choosing your power lift recliner. First, where are you going to put it? You have to make sure that the chair is near an outlet since it has to be plugged in to work. If it’s not near an outlet, at least make sure you have an extension cord on hand that can be tucked out of the way (otherwise, it’s a total tripping hazard). Distance from the wall is also something to consider, especially if you choose a recliner that can recline all the way flat. Some chairs have a “wall hugging” design, which means that they can be placed closer to the wall and still have space to recline, so keep an eye out for those chairs if you are short on space. Finally, assembly is also something you will need to consider, as none of these chairs arrive pre-assembled. Most chairs have easy assembly as all you have to do is slide the back on to the base of the chair, however the chairs can be heavy so make sure you have someone there to assist or set it up for you.

Read on for our round-up of the best power lift recliners, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Massage Power Lift Recliner: U-Max Massage Chair Power Lift Recliner

This power lift recliner has the added bonus of a built-in massage function and heater. The massager focuses on four different areas of your body, and also has five different massage modes (pulse, press, wave, auto, and normal). This makes it so that you can customize it to your different needs and pain areas, which is especially helpful if you are sitting in the recliner for long periods of time. The lift and recline functions on the chair are powered by a remote, so it’s easy to get in and out of the chair. This recliner also has a wall hugger design, so you only need 10 inches of clearance away from the wall to be able to recline. There are also multiple storage areas, as there are two cup holders and four pockets split between the sides and front of the chair, which are perfect for holding remotes, magazines, etc. Made with PU leather, the recliner is available in both black and brown.

Price: $419.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Added massage function

Wall hugging design

Four storage pockets

Two cup holders

Cons:

Footrest is too short for people over six feet tall

Leather may get warm over time

2. Best Soft Power Lift Recliner: Giantex Power Lift Recliner

This power lift recliner is made with high quality fabric and is filled with high-density sponge, so it’s super soft to sit on for long periods of time. The recliner is controlled with just two buttons (one for lifting and one for reclining) so it’s extremely easy to operate. With a weight capacity of 330 pounds, the chair safely lifts and reclines at a comfortable pace. The recliner is also quick and simple to assemble, and all required pieces and an instruction manual are included.

Price: $359.99

Pros:

Soft fabric and filling

Controlled with just two buttons

Storage pocket on the side

Weight capacity of 330 pounds

Cons:

No wall hugging design

No massage function

Only one color choice

3. Best Big Power Lift Recliner: Ashley Furniture Ernestine Power Lift Recliner

If you want a power lift recliner that provides some extra space, this power lift recliner is a great option. At 38.75 inches wide, 37 inches deep, and 43 inches tall, this chair is nice and spacious and perfect for taller users. The plush cushions are ultra comfy, and the gray chenille-feel upholstery is super soft to the touch. The recliner goes back nearly flat so it’s nice to sleep in, and it has an easy to use lift and tilt function for getting out of the chair. An emergency battery back-up is included, which is convenient if you’re in a situation where you don’t have power. Ashley Furniture has a good, long-standing reputation, so you can purchase this recliner with confidence.

Price: $597.56

Pros:

More spacious than other power lift recliners

Reclines almost flat so great for sleeping

Plush padding and soft fabric

Emergency battery back-up included

Cons:

May be too big for smaller living spaces

Only one color choice

No storage pockets

4. Best Cheap Power Lift Recliner: Divano Roma Furniture Power Lift Recliner

At just under $225, this power lift recliner is a great deal. The chair is controlled by an attached remote control, and the recliner is powered by a silent motor. Both the recline and lift functions operate at a slow pace, so you can comfortably control the chair. Covered in a textured velvet fabric, the chair is soft to the touch and also has plush padding for added support. The power lift recliner measures at 31.5 inches wide, 36 inches deep and 42 inches tall, and when fully reclined, the chair measures 65 inches long. Assembly is super easy, as the chair arrives in two pieces so all you have to do is slide them together and you’re all set.

Price: $224.99

Pros:

Less expensive than other power lift recliners

Fully reclines so it’s nice for sleeping

Recliner has a silent motor

Easy to assemble – arrives in just two pieces

Cons:

Not as wide as other power lift recliners

Can’t be too close to the wall in order to fully recline

5. Best Club Chair Power Lift Recliner: GDF Studio Alan Recliner Chair

This chair is cool as it has the look of a club chair, but the functionality of a power lift recliner. Measuring at 36.23 inches wide, 33.08 inches deep and 40.95 inches tall, this recliner is not as deep as other power lift recliners, which could be preferred based on your height or if you like to sit more upright. Covered in a soft fabric, the chair is smooth to sit on and you can choose between chocolate (dark brown) and latte (tan) for the colors. The recliner is controlled by a remote that has just two buttons, and the remote has its own storage pocket on the side of the chair.

Price: $332.78 for latte, $347.46 for chocolate

Pros:

Has the look of a club chair

Shorter seat depth is nice if you like to sit more upright

Fabric is soft to the touch

Remote control has its own storage pouch

Cons:

No wall hugging design

Chair may not be comfortable for taller people

Fabric is harder to keep clean than leather

6. Best Adjustable Power Lift Recliner: Merax Power Lift Recliner

This power lift recliner is great for those who like to change up their positions a lot, as the recliner is customizable. The recline function has “infinite positions,” meaning you can stop the recliner at whatever position is comfortable for you. There is also a built-in extended footrest, which makes the chair ideal for sleeping or just stretching out. With a weight capacity of 330 pounds, you can feel good knowing that the chair will lift you in and out with ease. The power lift recliner is covered in PU leather, which is really easy to keep clean and provides a sleek look to your living space.

Price: $255.90 (plus $99.99 shipping)

Pros:

Infinite position recliner (can stop anywhere you want)

Weight capacity of 330 pounds

PU leather is easy to wipe clean

Extended footrest is ideal for sleeping

Cons:

Leather can get warm over time

No wall hugging design

Shipping fee is expensive compared to other chairs

7. Best Power Lift Recliner for Tall People: Catnapper Power Lift Recliner

One issue that taller people have with most power lift recliners is that the back isn’t tall enough to support their head. This power lift recliner eliminates that problem as it has an extra tall back that’s designed to support taller torsos. The chair also has a width of 46 inches and a weight capacity of 450 pounds, so overall it’s great for larger individuals who want a little extra room when sitting in their chair. The power lift recliner is also super comfortable, as it has coil seating covered with Comfor-gel, and is upholstered with padded bonded leather. A battery back-up system is also included (batteries not included) which gives you peace of mind in the event of a power outage. The chair doesn’t recline to a fully flat position, so keep that in mind if you are looking for a chair you can sleep in. Colors available: Godiva, bourbon, tobacco, java, and chestnut.

Price: $995 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Tall back is ideal for taller people

Weight capacity of 450 pounds

Battery back-up system included

Five color choices available

Cons:

Doesn’t recline fully flat

More expensive than other power lift recliners

Chair is heavy and can be hard to move around

8. Best Full Lay Flat Power Lift Recliner: Serta Perfect Lift Chair Recliner

If you do a lot of sleeping in your power lift recliner, you may want a chair that lays completely flat like this one from Serta. Unlike normal recliners, this chair reclines so that it’s completely parallel with the floor, which is ideal if you are unable to sleep in your bed but can’t sleep sitting up. The lift and recline functions are all controlled by a remote that has four different buttons, so it’s easy to use. The chair is covered in a beautiful walnut covered fabric that pairs well with most home decor. Serta also offers a full factory warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $999.77

Pros:

Reclines fully flat

Remote is easy to use

Full factory warranty available

Cons:

Seat is too firm for some people

Only one color choice

9. Best Cooling Power Lift Recliner: Therapedic Lift Chair Recliner

After sitting in a leather chair for long periods of time, your back and bum tend to get a little warm…maybe even a little sweaty (and nobody wants that). This chair from Therapedic solves that problem, as it has gel-infused foam that keeps you cool even after sitting for long periods of time. The gel-infused foam also provides ample support and is shaped to relieve tension in the common pressure point areas, adding to the comfort of the chair. Reclining and lifting is easy and the motors are quiet, and there are dual side pockets for added storage. This power lift recliner also has a lot of “extras” included, such as battery back up, a lifetime frame and mechanism warranty, and a five year electrical component warranty.

Price: $999

Pros:

Gel-infused foam keeps you cool

Dual side pockets for storage

Battery back up included

Lifetime frame and mechanism warranty

Cons:

No wall hugging design

Only one color choice

10. Best Stylish Power Lift Recliner: Serta Perfect Lift Chair Kelp 900

Let’s face it – using a power lift recliner can make you feel, well…old. Keep things fashionable and feeling fresh with this power lift recliner that has nailhead trim, curved arm rests and is available in a stylish blue color. Even though the chair looks great, it still has all of the functionality that you need in a power lift recliner. There is gel infused foam in the chair that helps relieve pressure and keeps you cool, and the chair is controlled by an easy-to-use remote. The remote also has a USB port, which is really convenient for charging your phone and other devices. This chair is a total statement piece and will brighten up the look of your living room.

Price: $929

Pros:

Stylish design

Gel infused foam is comfortable and cool

Remote has a USB port for charging devices

Frame and mechanism warranties available

Cons:

Blue color may be too bold for some people

No wall hugging design

Seat is too firm for some people

