Top 10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?

When you think of traditional recliners, you may think of a linen-covered, oversized, plush chair with a wood handle on the side that flings the footrest out at warp speed. Thankfully, recliners have come a long way, and now, one of the coolest ways to incorporate extra seating in your home is with a leather recliner. Chic, easy to use, and even easier to keep clean, leather recliners can be a statement piece within your home as they provide a texture element that breaks up primarily linen and wood furniture.

When looking for a leather recliner, consider what chair features are most important to you. If you’re planning on sitting in the leather recliner for long periods of time, keep an eye out for recliners that maximize comfort by providing a deep seat and a high cushy backrest. For those who want more of a statement recliner, look for a chair that has a unique shape or a cool colored leather. If you need a chair that is easy to use, a recliner with a handle as opposed to a push-back recliner is the way to go.

Read on for our break down of the best leather recliners, listed by type of leather recliner so you can decide what’s best for you and your home.

1. Best Cheap Leather Recliner: Best Selling Leather Recliner Club Chair

If you have a little nook or space in your living room that needs something extra, this leather recliner is on the smaller side and perfect for seating. The club chair style is nice and sleek, and has a push-back recline feature so you don’t have to deal with a handle. The seat is 20 inches wide and 22.25 inches deep, so it’s a decent size to sit comfortably, but it’s not overly big. The rich espresso color would look beautiful in a living room, office, or basement, and the solid frame and thick feet make it really stable. Plus, at just over $150, this is a pretty good deal for a leather recliner. You can also find more cheap recliners here.

Price: $188.24

Pros:

Sleek club chair design

Smaller size saves on space

Push-back recline

Inexpensive compared to other leather recliners

Cons:

Back isn’t tall enough to support some people’s heads when reclined

Assembly required

Not very plush

2. Best Leather Recliner That Has It All: Recliner Genius Leather Recliner

For those who are looking for an all-in-one chair, this is it. The leather recliner has a built in massage and heating system, it reclines and swivels, has two-cup holders, and even a side pocket for storage. The massager has eight different points that it targets, and it gently vibrates to provide the ultimate relaxation. The entire chair is super plush and supportive, and it’s on the larger side as it has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. The cup holders and side storage pocket make this chair ideal for sitting in front of the TV, as there are plenty of spots to hold snacks and drinks. The leather recliner is available in both black and brown.

Price: $327.90 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Eight point massage and heating system

Swivels 360 degrees

Two cup holders

Weight capacity of 400 pounds

Cons:

Has to be near an outlet to be plugged in

More expensive than other leather recliners

Assembly required

3. Best Overstuffed Leather Recliner: Viva Home Traditional Overstuffed Leather Recliner

This leather recliner is really comfortable, as it has an overstuffed headrest and armrests. The seat and back are filled with high density foam, so the entire chair is plush and supportive. You can recline by simply pushing back against the seat, and the footrest will follow. Assembly is required, but Viva Home provides free component exchange within the first two years. The overstuffed leather recliner is available in dark brown, and there is also a matching love seat and sofa available.

Price: $409

Pros:

Overstuffed headrest and armrests

Seat and back are filled with high density foam

Free component exchange within first two years

Push back to recline

Cons:

Only one color choice

Assembly required

More expensive than other leather recliners

4. Best Glider Leather Recliner: Homelegance Glider Reclining Chair

This leather recliner pulls double duty, as it both glides and reclines. The chair has bonded leather on the seating portions, and a vinyl/faux leather surrounding the rest of the chair. While the chair is plush, it still has an elegant design as it has rounded arms and a nail head trim. The chair glides when it’s stationary, and when you want to recline, you can just pull the lever on the side. Available in brown and black, this leather recliner would look great in a living room or den.

Price: $399

Pros:

Glides and reclines

Elegant nail head trim

Comfortable to sit in for long periods of time

Easy to assemble as you just snap the pieces together

Cons:

Back is too short for some people

Footrest can be hard to close

More expensive than other leather recliners

5. Best Leather Recliner for Your Home Theater: Giantex Leather Recliner

If you have a home theater or just a really sweet basement set-up, you’ll want some comfy chairs to kick back and relax in. This leather recliner isn’t as wide as most recliners, so it’s easy to line a few up in a row to create a theater vibe. Covered in eco-friendly leather, the recliner has foam padding and a lever on the side to release the foot rest. The chair is a sleek black color, and has a weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Perfect for a home theater basement

Eco-friendly leather

Lever makes foot rest pop up with ease

Foam padding

Cons:

Weight capacity of 250 pounds

Too thin for some people

Only one color choice

6. Best Power Lift Leather Recliner: Divano Roma Furniture Power Lift Recliner

A power lift recliner is a great living room addition for the elderly and those who need extra assistance, as the chair will lift you from sitting to standing with just a push of a button. Both the reclining and lifting mechanisms are controlled by a remote control, so it’s really easy to operate. The recliner also has a quiet motor, so you won’t be disrupted by a loud vibrating sound every time you adjust the chair. Available in black and brown, the chair is covered in a soft but durable bonded leather material.

Price: $349

Pros:

Power lift option makes it easy to get in and out of the chair

Reclines all the way back

Bonded leather is soft but durable

Three color choices

Cons:

May be too short for taller people

Needs to be placed near an outlet

7. Best Leather Recliner With Ottoman: Flash Furniture Contemporary Recliner and Ottoman

This leather recliner is great for those who want the functionality of a recliner, but a detached footrest. This padded chair swivels and reclines, and it comes with a separate matching ottoman for kicking up your feet. There is a lever to recline back, and the overstuffed cushion and padded arm rests make it comfortable to sit in for long periods of time. Available in black and brown, this chair would be ideal in an office, but could also work in a living room or basement.

Price: $262.41 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Chair swivels and reclines

Separate ottoman acts as a footrest

Overstuffed cushion and armrests

Two color choices

Cons:

Not as wide as most recliners

May need some extra tools for assembly

8. Best Colored Leather Recliner: Great Deal Furniture Teyana Red Leather Recliner

If you want a leather recliner that will really pop, this bright red leather recliner is the perfect statement piece. The chair is designed to be thinner across and have a taller back, so it’s great for a room that doesn’t have as much space for a big recliner. There is a lever to release the footrest and recline back, and to close, simply push with your legs. The chair is also really easy to assemble, as it comes in just two pieces and no additional tools are required. If red is too bold for you, the leather recliner is also available in black and white.

Price: $210.19

Pros:

Bold red color makes a statement

Lever to recline back

Easy to assemble – no additional tools required

Good for smaller spaces

Cons:

Takes some leg strength to close the footrest

May be too thin for some people to sit and curl their feet up

Cushion is on the firmer side

9. Best Ergonomic Leather Recliner: Viva Home Ergonomic Leather Recliner

If you’re someone who suffers from back pain, you may want a leather recliner that provides extra support. This leather recliner has three tufted sections within the backrest to give you added support, and it’s a little bit on the firm side to ensure you don’t sink too far into the chair. This chair is a manual recliner, as you pull the lever on the side to release the footrest, and you can recline back by pushing against the backrest. The light gray color of the chair is easy to match to the rest of your decor, and Viva Home offers free component exchange within the first two years.

Price: $249

Pros:

Back rest provides extra support

Lever on the side releases footrest

Free component exchange within first two years

Light gray color is easy to match

Cons:

Footrest can be hard to close

Assembly required

Not super wide

10. Best Zero Gravity Leather Recliner: Cozzia Dual Power ZG Recliner

Zero gravity chairs provide the ultimate comfort, as you can recline all the way back with your knees slightly raised above your heart, which improves circulation and takes pressure off or your spine. This zero gravity leather recliner is all controlled by a button panel on the side of the chair, which allows you to control the foot and headrest, and how far back you want to recline. There is also a massage and heating option within the chair, which further adds to the comfort level in this recliner. The base is solid beechwood, and the high grade bonded leather is available in black, brown, and white. The sleek design would look great in a modern living room or office.

Price: $1,329 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Zero gravity feature improves circulation and takes pressure off your spine

Button panel to control everything

Can adjust headrest and footrest individually

Massage and heat features

Cons:

Not overly plush

Needs to be plugged in

Expensive compared to other leather recliners

