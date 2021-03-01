7 Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaners

If you’re in the market for a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner but are hesitant to splurge, the entry-level iRobot Roomba i3+ is a sensible choice. While it’s a bit more expensive than the iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) robot vacuum without the self-emptying base, the extra money you’ll spend to get an automatic disposal base could be worth it.

I was sent an iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) self-emptying vacuum for review. It took about 15 minutes to assemble the Roomba i3+, including connecting it with my existing WiFi network. This Roomba works with 2.4 and 5GHz networks and connected to my mixed network without any issues. Before sending it out you’ll need to dock the Roomba on its base so that it recognizes the base when it’s time to return. This is true for every robot vacuum in the Plus series.

In addition to WiFi connectivity, the i3+ also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. This means you can use your voice for hands-free cleaning and control the vacuum from your phone, even if you’re not home.

Each Plus series Roomba, which includes the i3+, i7+ and s9+, is accompanied by the same self-emptying base. iRobot’s AllergenLock bags have four layers of anti-allergen material to trap almost all pollen and mold.

The base holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris and comes with allergen bags to capture and trap nearly all mold and pollen particles for cleaner air. Considering how most other automatic disposal bases on our list hold roughly half that amount, the Roomba series bins stand out among competitors for their cavernous storage capacity. These aren’t bagless bases, so you’ll have to replace the disposal bags as needed. Each bin also has a built-in charging indicator to let you know when your Roomba is ready to go.

As with any entry-level model, you’re giving up some of the conveniences found on the pricier self-emptying Roombas. One of the most notable differences is the lack of mapping technology. The i3+ does provide a map showing where it’s cleaned after each session. However, you can’t send it to clean specific rooms or set up no-go zones. Those features are found on the i7+ and s9+ automatic emptying Roombas.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ relies on smart navigation technology to map and navigate around the home. I found its mapping function to be highly accurate, even in somewhat cluttered spaces. This entry-level Roomba even excels at nighttime cleanings thanks to its advanced navigation sensors.

Each Plus-series Roomba cleans in neat rows to avoid confusion and works on hard floors and carpets. The i3+ and i7+ increase suction power up to 10 times on carpets to pick up debris; that number increases to 40x the normal suction power on the s9+. These powerful Roombas excel at cleaning just about any mess, but they’re not the quietest robot vacuums on the market. I found the noise levels to be virtually identical between the i3+ and i7+ on hard floors and carpets. It’s also worth noting that the bin emptying process is quite noisy, so you might want to hold off if you’re vacuuming during off-peak hours or you want to avoid disturbing others.

All three Plus-series Roombas have an edge-sweeping brush that’s specifically angled for deeper cleaning in corners and edges. Each vacuum also has Dirt Detect Technology that automatically increases power when it’s needed. However, only the Roomba s9+ offers specialized corner cleaning, as it uses advanced sensors to get deep into corners and along edges.

Tangle-resistant brushes are a huge perk if you’re a pet owner. Each Plus series Roomba comes with tangle-resistant brushes, including the i3+. You’ll also find a high-efficiency filter that captures and contains almost all cat and dog allergens for cleaner air around your home. The premium s9+ is currently the only Roomba with whole-system filtration to trap nearly all pollen and mold allergens for cleaner air.

Roomba i3+ is a smart robot vacuum that learns your cleaning habits and offers personalized schedules to better suit your cleaning needs. Whether your dog is shedding heavily at certain times or local pollen counts are high, the i3+ recognizes these changes and suggests additional cleanings to keep your home pristine. You’ll find the same innovative feature on the i7+ and i9+ models.

The Roomba i3+ is a connected smart vacuum that’s WiFi-enabled and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Not only does this mean you can control the vacuum from the accompanying app using your phone, you can give simple voice commands for cleaning.

Other self-emptying Roombas include:

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) – This Amazon.com exclusive model features upgraded Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows it to learn your cleaning habits. You can also avoid certain areas by setting up no-go and cleaning zones and target specific areas for deeper cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) – Upgrading to the i7+ gets you built-in smart mapping technology. Instead of relying on an internet connection to access this feature as you would with the i6+, the technology is built directly into this vacuum cleaner.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) – The premium s9+ Roomba has four times the suction power of other Roomba models, making it particularly handy for deep cleaning. Other exclusive features include edge-cleaning technology, complete with a special brush for cleaning corners, and an anti-allergy system.