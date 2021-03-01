7 Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaners

After arriving home one too many times to find your home in disarray, it’s time to invest in a self-emptying robot vacuum to maintain a cleaner living space. The best self-emptying robot vacuum cleaners automatically dock and deposit their debris right into the base so that you don’t have to empty the dust bin after every cleaning.
From powerful cleaning solutions for pet owners to budget-friendly bundles, we’ve tested, researched and reviewed the best robot vacuums with automatic dirt disposal available right now.
Picking up after pets? Browse our best robot vacuums for pet hair or best stick vacuums for pets.
1. iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550)Price: $796.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores up to 60 days' worth of debris
- Traps almost all pollen and mold particles
- Multi-surface brushes maintain constant floor contact
- A bit loud
- Doesn't have advanced edge cleaning features
- Lacks an anti-allergen system
The self-emptying Roomba i7+ combines a generous amount of features and iRobot’s legendary performance with automatic dirt disposal to give you the best of both worlds. As with the other self-emptying Roomba vacuums, this one stores up to 60 days’ worth of debris and traps up to 99 percent of mold and pollen particles.
I was sent an iRobot Roomba i7+ for a complete hands-on review. I also (separately) reviewed the more affordable i3+, which comes with the same self-emptying base, suction power and cleaning accessories as the i7+.
Setting up the Roomba i7+ was a straightforward process that took about 15 minutes in total. If you want to take advantage of the robot’s connected features to get the most out of your Roomba, you’ll need to connect it using the accompanying app. As with other i- and s-series Roombas, the i7+ works with 2.4 and 5GHz networks for seamless connectivity.
I tried the i7+ on a mix of hard floors, carpets and even thicker area rugs to test its effectiveness. Subsequent trips over the same areas using my stick vacuum cleaner revealed very little lingering dust and debris. In other words, the i7+ is a worthy choice for daily maintenance and more demanding tasks.
One of the biggest perks of this vacuum is its Smart Mapping technology, which gives you control over when and where to clean. You can even set up no-go zones to keep the iRobot out of certain areas. I found the mapping technology to be quite accurate, even on the robot’s first trip around my home. This feature is also found on the iRobot Roomba s9+ but not on the more affordable i3+.
This Roomba has a tried-and-true three-stage cleaning system that picks up stubborn bits of dust and debris with its powerful lift and suction technology. If you’re into numbers, the i7+ boosts suction power by 10 times the normal amount on carpets to loosen up dirt and debris. The i3+ also offers 10x cleaning power on carpets. That number increases to 40x on the top-level s9+ self-emptying Roomba.
All three Plus Roombas have brushes that are specifically angled to get deep into corners and edges. However, the s9+ has a designated suite of sensors for unmatched cleaning capabilities in those tricky areas.
Multi-surface rubber brushes adjust as needed to maintain contact with floor surfaces at all times and are gentle enough for hard floors. They also won’t get tangled with pet hair. This is an especially handy feature to have as a pet owner — even more so if you share your living space with heavy or frequent shedders. A high-efficiency filter traps nearly all lingering dog and cat allergens. The i3+ and i7+ Roombas have the same high-efficiency filter. You can upgrade to the s9+ to enjoy a whole-vacuum filtration system for even cleaner air.
Some robot vacuums are quiet enough to leave running in the background without disturbing others. While the i7+ has a lot going for it, this vacuum is on the louder side, especially when it’s cleaning carpets. The bin emptying process is also quite loud, which is something to note if you have sensitive ears or anxious pets.
The i- and s-series Roombas will generally last at least an hour per charge for uninterrupted cleaning. They’re also pretty self-sufficient and automatically dock to top off then resume cleaning where they left off.
2. Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI & Auto-Empty StationPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to three hours per charge
- Combination mop and vacuum
- Works with 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- Emptying bin is sold separately
- Sensitive cliff detection sensors can cause issues around dark carpets
- Some competitors offer sharper mapping technology
The addition of an automatic dirt disposal station elevates your home cleaning experience to a new level, as you don’t have to do the dirty work every time the bin is full. Each time the robot vacuum docks at its emptying station, it automatically empties its contents for stress-free cleaning.
The Ecovacs Deebot 2.5L Auto-Empty Station is an add-on accessory to the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI and T8 robot vacuums. In other words, you’ll need to buy the bin separately. Purchase the Deebot Auto-Empty station here.
The dust bin holds about 30 days’ worth of dirt, dust and debris, and comes with disposable dust bags for easy emptying. A full bag alert function lets you know when it’s time to replace the bag.
I was sent an Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 robot vacuum cleaner and auto-empty station for a hands-on review. Since the T8 is compatible with more than one base, the auto-empty station is shipped separately. You’ll need to swap it out with the battery that’s specifically designed for the self-emptying base. The good news is that this process is fast and simple and requires just a few extra minutes of your time.
After swapping out the battery, I needed to secure the base to its holder. All of the necessary hardware and tools for the task are included, which makes this step a quick and straightforward process. Once the base is successfully set up, you’ll need to slide the dirt disposal bag into place to prevent debris from escaping as the vacuum deposits its debris.
Setup is fast and straightforward. It took about 15 minutes to get the vacuum up and running, including time spent switching the battery, securing the base and properly installing the dirt disposal bags. Some of its competitors only work with 2.4GHz networks, but this Ecovacs robot vacuum supports 2.4GHz and mixed 2.4 and 5GHz networks. I have a mixed network and was able to set up the T8 without a hitch.
The first time I ran the T8, I let it loose for whole-home cleaning. T8 only got tangled up in one cord. The vacuum also expertly avoided my dog’s water bowl. Although I normally pick up obstacles before sending a robot vacuum out to clean, I intentionally left a few out to test the vacuum’s avoidance technology. Advanced object recognition technology steers the vacuum around obstacles such as shoes, dog bowls, and cables.
You can use the app to set specific zones and areas to avoid, which I did after the vacuum’s inaugural run. To specify where the vacuum should and shouldn’t clean, you can simply use your finger to draw zones accordingly. This feature was pretty accurate and helped save time.
The two-in-one Deebot T8 simultaneously vacuums and mops to really clean your floors. You can also use it to just mop or vacuum your floors as needed. The water tank is equally large and holds 240 milliliters, which is enough to cover over 2,000 square feet.
T8 relies on TrueMapping advanced laser technology to get a precise feel for your home. Once it creates a detailed interactive map, Deebot gets to work tidying up your living space.
You can choose between three cleaning modes to tackle different messes. There’s a noticeable change in pitch when the vacuum upgrades to either setting from its base eco mode. It’s still relatively quiet, though, even on maximum power mode. Every self-emptying robot vacuum I tested made a fair amount of noise when docking to empty its contents. The T8 is no exception.
Want to keep an eye on your home when you’re out and about? Don’t miss the Video Manager mode, which streams live HD video on demand. With the app open and running, you can remotely check in on pets and maneuver the vacuum to answer specific questions, such as whether you forgot to shut the door on your way out. This feature is easily accessible using the accompanying app.
Deebot advertises a run time of at least three hours per charge. My review unit averaged roughly three hours of use per charge, which is right on track with the company’s estimates. There’s plenty of juice for extended cleaning sessions per charge.
4. iRobot Roomba i3+Price: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 60 days' worth of debris
- Personalized schedule suggestions
- Smart home connectivity
- Can't create cleaning or no-go zones
- Lacks custom cleaning controls
- Can't choose specific rooms for cleaning
If you’re in the market for a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner but are hesitant to splurge, the entry-level iRobot Roomba i3+ is a sensible choice. While it’s a bit more expensive than the iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) robot vacuum without the self-emptying base, the extra money you’ll spend to get an automatic disposal base could be worth it.
I was sent an iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) self-emptying vacuum for review. It took about 15 minutes to assemble the Roomba i3+, including connecting it with my existing WiFi network. This Roomba works with 2.4 and 5GHz networks and connected to my mixed network without any issues. Before sending it out you’ll need to dock the Roomba on its base so that it recognizes the base when it’s time to return. This is true for every robot vacuum in the Plus series.
In addition to WiFi connectivity, the i3+ also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. This means you can use your voice for hands-free cleaning and control the vacuum from your phone, even if you’re not home.
Each Plus series Roomba, which includes the i3+, i7+ and s9+, is accompanied by the same self-emptying base. iRobot’s AllergenLock bags have four layers of anti-allergen material to trap almost all pollen and mold.
The base holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris and comes with allergen bags to capture and trap nearly all mold and pollen particles for cleaner air. Considering how most other automatic disposal bases on our list hold roughly half that amount, the Roomba series bins stand out among competitors for their cavernous storage capacity. These aren’t bagless bases, so you’ll have to replace the disposal bags as needed. Each bin also has a built-in charging indicator to let you know when your Roomba is ready to go.
As with any entry-level model, you’re giving up some of the conveniences found on the pricier self-emptying Roombas. One of the most notable differences is the lack of mapping technology. The i3+ does provide a map showing where it’s cleaned after each session. However, you can’t send it to clean specific rooms or set up no-go zones. Those features are found on the i7+ and s9+ automatic emptying Roombas.
The iRobot Roomba i3+ relies on smart navigation technology to map and navigate around the home. I found its mapping function to be highly accurate, even in somewhat cluttered spaces. This entry-level Roomba even excels at nighttime cleanings thanks to its advanced navigation sensors.
Each Plus-series Roomba cleans in neat rows to avoid confusion and works on hard floors and carpets. The i3+ and i7+ increase suction power up to 10 times on carpets to pick up debris; that number increases to 40x the normal suction power on the s9+. These powerful Roombas excel at cleaning just about any mess, but they’re not the quietest robot vacuums on the market. I found the noise levels to be virtually identical between the i3+ and i7+ on hard floors and carpets. It’s also worth noting that the bin emptying process is quite noisy, so you might want to hold off if you’re vacuuming during off-peak hours or you want to avoid disturbing others.
All three Plus-series Roombas have an edge-sweeping brush that’s specifically angled for deeper cleaning in corners and edges. Each vacuum also has Dirt Detect Technology that automatically increases power when it’s needed. However, only the Roomba s9+ offers specialized corner cleaning, as it uses advanced sensors to get deep into corners and along edges.
Tangle-resistant brushes are a huge perk if you’re a pet owner. Each Plus series Roomba comes with tangle-resistant brushes, including the i3+. You’ll also find a high-efficiency filter that captures and contains almost all cat and dog allergens for cleaner air around your home. The premium s9+ is currently the only Roomba with whole-system filtration to trap nearly all pollen and mold allergens for cleaner air.
Roomba i3+ is a smart robot vacuum that learns your cleaning habits and offers personalized schedules to better suit your cleaning needs. Whether your dog is shedding heavily at certain times or local pollen counts are high, the i3+ recognizes these changes and suggests additional cleanings to keep your home pristine. You’ll find the same innovative feature on the i7+ and i9+ models.
The Roomba i3+ is a connected smart vacuum that’s WiFi-enabled and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Not only does this mean you can control the vacuum from the accompanying app using your phone, you can give simple voice commands for cleaning.
Other self-emptying Roombas include:
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) – This Amazon.com exclusive model features upgraded Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows it to learn your cleaning habits. You can also avoid certain areas by setting up no-go and cleaning zones and target specific areas for deeper cleaning.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) – Upgrading to the i7+ gets you built-in smart mapping technology. Instead of relying on an internet connection to access this feature as you would with the i6+, the technology is built directly into this vacuum cleaner.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) – The premium s9+ Roomba has four times the suction power of other Roomba models, making it particularly handy for deep cleaning. Other exclusive features include edge-cleaning technology, complete with a special brush for cleaning corners, and an anti-allergy system.
5. Kyvol Cybovac S31 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Automatic Dirt DisposalPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recharges then resumes cleaning when battery is low
- Holds up to 60 days' worth of debris
- Automatically increases suction power on carpets
- Too tall to slide under lower furniture
- Not compatible with 220-volt outlets
- Water tank needs to be removed when not mopping
The self-emptying base for the Kyvol Cybovac S31 robot vacuum and mop holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris per bag. In other words, you can go for longer periods of time without needing to empty the bin. An orange light on the bin reminds you when it’s time to replace the disposal bag.
As with most of its competitors, the S31 is WiFi-enabled and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command the robot vacuum by using your voice. Setting the vacuum up with the accompanying app opens up numerous other features, including smart mapping and the ability to create customized cleaning zones. You can also tell the robot to avoid certain areas by setting up no-go zones.
Messes aren’t always predictable. The Kyvol Cybovac offers four distinct cleaning modes to handle everything from daily maintenance to heavy shedding and everything in-between. Choose between spot cleaning, automatic cleaning, selective cleaning and edge cleaning modes as needed.
If you want your floors to look extra shiny, you can have the S31 simultaneously mop and vacuum as it goes. However, the water tank should be removed if you’re only vacuuming.
Maximum 3000Pa suction ensures every bit of dust and debris will be suctioned up. A powerful 5200mAh lithium-ion battery keeps the vacuum running strong for up to four hours, which is plenty of time to clean your entire home. The vacuum will automatically recharge then resume cleaning.
Noise is definitely a factor, especially if you have anxious or sensitive pets. The Kyvol Cybovac S31 operates at a respectable 45 decibels in standard mode, which is quiet enough to run in the background.
6. Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying DustbinPrice: $509.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- High-efficiency filter traps nearly all particles
- Can set cleaning and No-Go zones
- Some competitors can hold more debris
- Basic app
- Only compatible with 2.4GHz networks
Neabot’s self-emptying robot vacuum features three levels of suction power, so you can clean your home accordingly. The lowest 700Pa suction setting is ideal for small tasks, while the 1200Pa suction handles most routine cleaning demands. For especially dirty areas, the maximum 2700Pa suction reliably cleans up even the most challenging messes.
As if its self-emptying feature wasn’t convenient enough, Neabot is also WiFi-enabled. You can use the accompanying app to specify cleaning settings, monitor smart maps, set schedules and more. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility mean you can conveniently use your voice to clean your home.
Depending on the state of your home you can push a button to begin cleaning or specify cleaning zones and set no-go zones. Lidar and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology strategically guide the robot vacuum around your home.
Once it’s done, this robot vacuum with dirt disposal automatically transfers its bin contents to its docking station. The bag holds up to four weeks of debris and automatically seals to keep contents contained.
If you share your home with pets, the dual multi-surface brushes help keep your living space clean by picking up dirt, dust and larger debris, including pet hair. A high-efficiency filter traps nearly all particles, including mold, dust mites and pollen.
The average runtime is up to 120 minutes per charge, although that depends on how much power the task requires. This vacuum has a 2.8-liter capacity dustbin and has an average noise level between 55 and 70 decibels.
7. Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum CleanerPrice: $319.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cleans over 3,000 square feet on a single charge
- Runs up to 150 minutes per cycle
- Automatically increases suction power on carpets
- Currently only compatible with 2.4GHz networks
- Self-emptying base is sold separately
- Quite loud when emptying contents into its base
Hands-free cleaning doesn’t have to mean stretching your budget, as the reasonably priced Proscenic M7 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and automatic dirt collector duo prove. It’s important to note that the self-emptying bin is sold separately. Purchase the Proscenic Automatic Dust & Dirt Bin for the M7 Pro here.
Setting up the Proscenic is a quick and straightforward process, as is the case with most robot vacuum cleaners on the market today. Since this vacuum is WiFi-enabled, you just have to connect it with your wireless home network to get started. Unfortunately, the app currently only works with 2.4GHz networks. For a total hands-free cleaning experience, complete the process by setting the vacuum up with Alexa and Google Assistant before its first cleaning run.
When it’s time to launch, you can select the best cleaning method for your home. This two-in-one robotic vacuum and mop can suction and mop simultaneously as it goes. You can also use each mode separately. The water tank holds approximately 3.7 ounces, while the dust bin holds up to 20 ounces.
There are three available vacuum modes, including a powerful maximum cleaning mode with 2700Pa suction power. The vacuum automatically boosts suction power on carpets to suck up deeply embedded dirt, pet hair and other debris. Steps and carpets aren’t an issue, as the M7 Pro can climb up to .78 inches for seamless transitions.
Proscenic’s M7 Pro offers extended cleaning capabilities, especially for spacious digs. Whether you have a larger home or you want a robot vacuum to clean smaller spaces without running out of juice, the bot cleans over 3,000 square feet per session. In terms of battery life, that’s roughly 150 minutes per charge.
If your house has more than one floor, multi-floor mapping technology keeps you in the loop as the vacuum cleans. Maps of previous levels are still available once the vacuum moves to the next floor. Each map is saved on the accompanying app and can be pulled up if you want to check the cleaning status. Moving the vacuum manually during the cleaning process can cause you to lose the current map and cleaning information. The vacuum will automatically create a new map once it resumes cleaning.
A suite of 24 sensors expertly guides this self-emptying robot vacuum around your home. To ensure each cleaning run is as efficient as possible, Proscenic M7 Pro also employs LDS laser navigation technology to truly “see” where it’s going. You also have tools on your end to control exactly when and where the vacuum cleans. Setting zones and No-Go areas is as easy as dragging a cleaning frame on the map in the app with your finger. You can add up to 10 No-Go zones for each cycle and save them for next time.
Another useful feature is the iRoom Cleaning System, which is also accessible via the app. You can send the robot vacuum on its way to clean multiple rooms or have it tackle a specific room. It’s also possible to set cleaning times for different rooms to better suit your schedule.
Which Robot Vacuums Empty Themselves?
All of the robot vacuums listed above empty themselves. While most are sold with their accompanying automatic disposal bins, a few are sold separately.
Deebot Auto-Empty station works with the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI and T8 robot vacuums and must be purchased separately.
Each self-emptying robot vacuum docks and empties its bin into the base. However, not every base holds the same amount of debris. The iRobot Roomba i- and s-series vacuums hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. Other vacuums on our list hold about half that amount.
What Is the Best Self Emptying Robot Vacuum?
Our list includes the best self-emptying robot vacuums for pet owners, so you can rest assured that any vacuums on our list will get the job done right.
However, no two robot vacuums with automatic disposal are alike. You can splurge on the priciest vacuums that come with all the bells and whistles or take a more budget-friendly approach.
We all know that a clean home is a happy home, but it can take more than a robot vacuum to get your home in pristine condition.
Pets can be messy, from the dirt and germs they track into the home to sloppiness around food and water bowls. Vacuuming and disinfecting in and around your pet's living space can keep your home clean and protect against fleas, according to PetMD. You can also wash pet beds and furniture covers as needed.
If you're looking for a robot vacuum and mop, we suggest the Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI, which has a large water tank that covers over 2,000 square feet per cleaning session. You'll need to purchase the self-emptying base separately, though.
How Often Should You Empty a Robot Vacuum?
Most robot vacuums will let you known when it's time to empty their dust or automatic disposal bin. Several of the best self-emptying robot vacuums on our list come with indicator lights that alert you when the bags are full.
To keep your home looking its best, experts at Merry Maids suggest vacuuming before your floor surfaces start to look dirty. This is especially true if you have carpets or rugs -- as well as pets and/or kids.
