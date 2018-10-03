10 Best Robot Vacuums for Pets & Pet Hair (2018)

There are many robot vacuum cleaners on the market to pick from if you’re interested in general cleaning. However, options become more limited if you’re specifically looking for the best robot vacuum for pet hair. Pet-oriented robot vacuums tend to have greater suction power and larger dustbins. Some also come with tangle-free extractors for simpler maintenance and cleaning.

Many of the best robot vacuums for pets also cater to those with allergies. Aside from having additional brushes to help sweep up pet hair and other debris, many of these vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters to trap even the smallest dust and dirt particles. Whether your goal is to pick up after a pet, reduce allergens around the home, or both, you’ll also appreciate the ample power and performance that comes with these models.

These robot vacuum cleaners typically aren’t the cheapest models available, but the extra cost is well worth the superior performance and cleaning capabilities. If you’re looking for more options, shop a wider selection of robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair to find what you need.

What’s the Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair in 2018?

1. Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair: Neato Botvac D7 Connected

When it comes to picking up after pets, the D7 has a combination of cleaning power and performance to get the job done right, which is why we’ve chosen it as the best robot vacuum for pet hair.

For example, it comes with an ultra-performance filter that captures a large number of small particles. A filter screen keeps debris and dirt in the bin, which keeps the particles from escaping. A spiral combo brush picks up pet hair and dirt on all floor types, while side brushes sweep up any linger bits as the vacuum makes its way around the house.

As with all other Neato models, the D7 features a distinctive D-shape design. It’s not necessarily the slimmest or most attractive design, but the unique shape allows the vacuum to hug walls, sweep up dirt under ledges and get into corners for a more thorough cleaning job. Another advantage of this design is that there’s more room for larger brushes in front for maximum pickup.

The D7 is WiFi-enabled and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home means you can use voice commands for hands-free cleaning. This robot vacuum cleaner also works with IFTTT and Neato Chatbot. The accompanying app is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. You can use the app to schedule and monitor cleanings, even when you’re not home.

Continuous software updates mean the D7 is constantly getting better. Other features include floor planning with boundary lines, entire level home cleaning and the ability to recharge and resume cleaning. Runtime is approximately 120 minutes per charge.

Is the Neato Botvac D7 Connected right for me? It’s not cheap, but the Neato Botvac D7 Connected has a distinctive shape, detailed navigation and numerous features for the price, making it our best overall pick for pet owners.

Price: $799.00

Pros:

High capacity lithium-ion battery

Ultra performance filter

WiFi-enabled

Cons:

App could be better

Some mention connectivity issues

Can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture

2. Best Roomba for Pet Hair: iRobot Roomba 980

Many robot vacuum cleaners have no problems with hard floors and tiles, but tend to struggle with carpets. This is often because they just don’t have enough suction power to properly clean carpets. The iRobot Roomba 980 is specifically designed to target carpets with its boost technology, in which power is automatically increased on carpets. The result is up to 10 times the air power of other Roomba models, which means maximum pick-up power. Aside from dog and cat hair, the vacuum picks up dirt, dust and other bits of debris that tends to linger in carpets.

While it’s a good choice carpet cleaning, the iRobot Roomba 980 also packs lots of power for thorough cleaning and powerful pickup across all floor surfaces. Features such as a high-efficiency filter, which traps nearly all particles, and tangle-free multi-surface brushes for picking up pet hair, dirt and debris, make the vacuum a practical choice for households with pets and allergy sufferers. An edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners and other tricky spots where dirt and debris tend to hide.

As with other Roombas, the 980 comes packed with features. You’ll get the basics such as dirt detect technology and cliff detection sensors to keep it from falling down stairs. Included boundary markers can be set up to keep the Roomba out of certain rooms, or from colliding with obstacles, such as your pet’s food and water bowls.

This Roomba also has WiFi connectivity, automatically recharges and resumes cleaning, and effectively cleans multiple rooms per outing. You can use the app to view cleaning reports, including where the vacuum cleaned, the areas covered and how long each job took. The 980 features a run time of 120 minutes per charge, which is currently the longest available clean time in any Roomba.

Is the iRobot Roomba 980 right for me? If it’s in your budget, this is the best Roomba for pet hair, with its intense carpet cleaning and numerous user-friendly features.

Price: $794.71 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

120 minute run time

Users can schedule cleaning preferences

Carpet Boost technology

Cons:

May mistake darker carpets for a cliff due to cliff detection sensors

Can be loud on Carpet Boost mode

Some owners complain that the 980 sometimes struggles to find its way back to its base

3. Best Value Roomba for Pets: iRobot Roomba 690

If you’re looking for a similar amount of power and performance compared to the entry-level iRobot Roomba 650, along with the convenience of WiFi connectivity, consider the recently introduced iRobot Roomba 690.

This latest version is built on the same reliable and proven platform as the iRobot Roomba 650, and offers similar performance. Whether you’re a college student or a budget-conscious shopper who wants a good overall value, this is the best iRobot for pet hair at a reasonable price.

However, the design has been updated to make it even more efficient and effective. You can use the related app to schedule cleanings from anywhere. The vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. A dual mode virtual wall barrier keeps the robot vacuum cleaner out of forbidden spaces.

The next step up is the iRobot Roomba 860, which comes with dirt detection technology for concentrated cleaning, tangle-free debris extractors, and a high-efficiency filter.

Is the iRobot Roomba 690 right for me? The iRobot Roomba 690 is currently the lowest-priced Roomba with WiFi connectivity and is a top value choice if you’re looking for the best Roomba for pets without spending a fortune. While it confidently cleans around the house and uses dirt detection technology to focus on dirtier spots, it lacks the more powerful suction and longer run time found on higher-end Roombas.

Price: $299.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built on the same proven platform as the iRobot Roomba 650

Entry-level Roomba with WiFi

Comes with virtual wall barriers

Cons:

A few wish the cleaning pattern was less random

Can get stuck on rugs

Some mention the occasional dropped signal or connectivity issues

4. Best Vacuum and Mop Combo: Proscenic 811GB

WiFi connectivity is an increasingly common feature among robot vacuums, and for obvious reasons. In addition to the accompanying app, this robot vacuum will also respond to voice commands via Alexa. Allergy sufferers and pet owners will appreciate the HEPA filter, which traps even the smallest particles and allergens.

The vacuum is also equipped with an electronically controlled water tank that dispenses water at low, medium and high speeds. Boundary markers keep the vacuum confined within a specific area. Battery life is roughly 130 minutes per session.

Is the Proscenic 811GB right for me? In addition to its HEPA filter, this vacuum is a noteworthy choice for pet owners and allergy sufferers with its multi-speed electric controlled water tank. However, there are cheaper WiFi robot vacuums if you don’t need the mopping function.

Price: $229.99

Pros:

WiFi enabled

Alexa compatible

Multi-speed electric water tank

Cons:

Relatively small dust bin

Some find it’s a bit louder than advertised

Round shape can make it difficult to get into corners

5. Best Low-Profile Design: Pure Clean PUCRC62

Those dark, hard-to-reach spaces underneath furniture tend to collect pet hair and other allergens over time. With a height of just over two inches, the Pure Clean PUCRC62 is slim enough to slide under most pieces of furniture without getting stuck.

Rotating sweepers on either side pick up pet hair and other allergens without clogging. There’s also a HEPA filter. You can use the vacuum on hardwood, tile and light carpeting. Runtime is approximately 120 minutes per charge.

Is the Pure Clean PUCRC62 right for me? If you’d rather not spend your time freeing your vacuum when it gets stuck under furniture, the low-profile design of this vacuum makes it a top choice. You won’t find extras such as boundary markers or WiFi connectivity on this model.

Price: $134.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

HEPA filter

Slim design for cleaning under furniture

Runs up to 120 minutes per charge

Cons:

No WiFi connectivity

Sweepers may need to be manually cleaned

Can get caught on floor thresholds

6. Best Budget Pick: ILIFE A4s

If you’re shopping on a budget or simply don’t need any more than the basics, it’s hard to go wrong with the ILIFE A4S for under $200. The vacuum’s three-stage cleaning system provides plenty of power on carpets and hard floor surfaces.

It’s not WiFi-enabled, but this vacuum comes with a host of user-friendly features. For example, it can be scheduled for automatic cleanings and automatically recharges when the battery is low. Smart sensors help keep collisions at bay and prevent the vacuum from tumbling down stairs.

Its low-profile design allows the A4s to sneak under lower pieces of furniture. The vacuum hugs walls as it goes, suctioning up bits of hidden dirt and debris along the way. Runtime is up to 140 minutes per charge.

Is the ILIFE A4s right for me? The ILIFE A4s doesn’t have WiFi connectivity, but its low profile design and three-stage cleaning system makes it a dependable choice for households with pets and allergy sufferers.

Price: $169.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low-profile design

Affordable

Three-stage cleaning system

Cons:

Doesn’t have room mapping technology

No WiFi connectivity

Pet owners may need to empty dust bin frequently

7. Best for Hands-Free Cleaning: Neato Botvac D5 Connected

The WiFi-enabled Botvac D5 Connected features an accompanying app that lets you control cleaning sessions by scheduling cleanings in advance as well as starting, stopping and pausing sessions from anywhere.

You can use iOS and Android devices. Aside from the app, you can control the Neato with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The D5 is also compatible with Facebook, Neato Chatbot and IFTTT. The vacuum is compatible with 2.4GHz networks.

Some robot vacuums clean in perplexing patterns, but the D5 comes with LaserSmart technology. The result is precise and methodical navigation in spaces up to 4,500 square feet. Included boundary markers keep the robot vacuum from entering forbidden territory.

Aside from its navigation technology, the D5 has the same unique D-shape design as other Neatos. The result is a vacuum that can reach into corners and keep close to walls as it cleans.

Another highlight is automatic multi-room cleaning, meaning that it automatically recharges and picks up where it left off as needed to clean an entire level of your home. Features such as a combination brush, extra large dirt bin, and high-performance filter make this vacuum a practical choice for pets and allergies.

Is the Neato Botvac D5 right for me? An ultra-performance filter, combo brush, boundary markers and WiFi connectivity make the D5 an effective choice for everyday cleaning as well as households with pets and allergies. While it does have WiFi connectivity, the D5 doesn’t currently support 5 GHz networks. You’ll need to upgrade to the Botvac D7 Connected for that.

Price: $511.84 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High capacity lithium-ion battery

Ultra performance filter

WiFi-enabled

Cons:

App could be better

Lacks eco and turbo modes

A few mention it can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture

8. Best for Quiet Operation and Powerful Cleaning: Eufy RoboVac 30

At first glance, it may seem nearly impossible to tell the difference between the Eufy RoboVac 30 and its predecessor, the RoboVac 11S. Both robot vacuums feature the same sleek design, which lets them sneak underneath furniture and lower obstacles without getting stuck. They also have high-performance filters, which excel in picking up pet hair, dander, and other allergens on hard floors and medium-pile carpeting.

However, the RoboVac 30 has 1500Pa suction power, which is more than the 1300Pa found on the 11S. Another key difference is that the RoboVac 30 comes with boundary markers to keep it from escaping as it cleans.

Despite its increased power, the RoboVac 30 won’t disturb napping pets thanks to its quiet operation. In fact, the company states that its newest model is as quiet as a microwave in use, even when using full power.

When it’s time to recharge, the vacuum automatically heads to its base, then resumes once the battery is fully charged. You can expect up to 100 minutes of fade-free performance per charge.

Is the Eufy RoboVac 30 right for me? Extra suction power and boost technology for added power when necessary make this vacuum a solid choice for any pet owner, as long as you don’t mind controlling the vacuum via a remote rather than your smartphone.

Price: $219.99

Pros:

Powerful suction

Comes with boundary markers

Quiet operation

Cons:

Can take awhile to find its charging base

Lacks a bin full indicator

No WiFi connectivity

9. Best Low Maintenance Robot Vacuum: Shark ION ROBOT 750

All robot vacuums require maintenance, but the Shark ION ROBOT 750 makes life a little bit easier, especially for pet owners. This robot vacuum comes with a self-cleaning brush roll that picks up pet hair, dander, and other allergens without getting tangled.

It’s also WiFi-enabled, and can be controlled via voice commands with Alexa. Spinning side brushes on both sides sweep up dirt, pet hair and other debris that often lurks in corners and tight spaces. You can expect a runtime of roughly 60 minutes per charge.

Is the Shark ION ROBOT 750 right for me? With its self-cleaning brushroll and WiFi connectivity, this vacuum is a sensible choice for pet owners seeking a connected vacuum cleaner. Battery life isn’t bad, but some competitors offer a longer run time per charge.

Price: $289.98 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi connectivity

Self-cleaning brushroll

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons:

Relatively small dustbin

Some competitors offer better battery life

Doesn’t support 5G networks

10. Best Budget Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair Under $300: ECOVACS DEEBOT 901

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 has a lot to offer for just under $300. With its direct suction and the main brush that can handle carpets and hard floor surfaces, this robot vacuum also caters to pet owners. Side brushes pick up any extra bits of dust and debris that get left behind.

If you have a specific cleaning task in mind, choose from the various cleaning modes to find the best one for the job. For example, you can have the robot vacuum clean spot clean dirty areas or conduct a whole room cleaning.

This robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled, and works with Alexa and Google Home voice commands for hands-free cleaning. You can also use the accompanying app to monitor the vacuum’s progress, even if you’re not at home. The app also lets you customize and schedule cleanings. Smart navigation technology guides the vacuum in a methodical cleaning pattern.

If you need to keep the vacuum out of certain areas, you can draw virtual boundary lines via the app. You can also assign the vacuum specific cleaning areas as needed.

This DEEBOT model has an approximate run time of 100 minutes per charge. It’s recommended for use on hard floors, tile and light carpets.

Is the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 right for me? The ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 has plenty to offer for under $300, including WiFi connectivity, voice commands and virtual boundary markers. However, it’s not recommended for medium or thicker carpets.

Price: $299.98 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

WiFi connectivity

Virtual boundary markers

Cons:

Not ideal for thicker carpets

Some complain of complicated WiFi setup

Relatively small dustbin

