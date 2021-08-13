9 Best Portable Fridge Freezers for Traveling

Looking for an insulated food delivery box? Check out our comprehensive DeliverySafe review .

Sometimes, a regular cooler just won’t cut it. If you want to bring plenty of food and drinks along for friends and family, we highly recommend packing everything into a portable fridge freezer. These heavy-duty appliances don’t require ice to stay cold, and can usually be plugged into your vehicle to maintain consistent temperatures.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is the Best Portable Fridge Freezer?

It's pricey, but the ARB ZERO is one of the best portable fridge freezers for camping, road trips and 4WD adventures. ARB ZERO comes as single and dual-zone units. We highly recommend the dual-zone models if you want a true fridge freezer that simultaneously refrigerates and freezes food.

If the ARB ZERO is simply out of reach financially, a more affordable alternative is the COSTWAY Portable Car Refrigerator. You can pack enough food and snacks for the entire family, with sizes ranging from 37 to 70 quarts. A dual-lid design makes grabbing food and drinks less awkward as you're traveling.



Can You Use a Car Fridge Freezer as a Fridge?

It's entirely possible to use a freezer as a fridge. Some of the best car fridge freezers on our list also offer dual functionality, which means you can use them as a fridge and freezer at the same time. Single or dual zone, both types can be used as a fridge or freezer.

The FDA recommends keeping your refrigerator temperature at or below 40°F to keep your food as fresh as possible. If you're just storing drinks, you don't necessarily have to drop the temperature that low.

If you have any doubts, stick an appliance thermometer inside to double-check the temperature. Accessories such as an insulated thermal bag or

How Cold Does a Portable Fridge Get?

Most of the best portable freezers get at least as cold as 0°F, which is the minimum setting for maintaining food quality.

Your needs might vary depending on what you're transporting. To preserve the flavors and textures of your favorite ice cream, your freezer should be set between -5°F and 0°F, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

If you really want to keep food frozen, the Dometic CFX 95DZW has a powerful compressor that reaches -7 °F. It's also WiFi-enabled, so you can check the temperature and make adjustments directly from your phone.