9 Best Portable Fridge Freezers for Traveling

Sometimes, a regular cooler just won’t cut it. If you want to bring plenty of food and drinks along for friends and family, we highly recommend packing everything into a portable fridge freezer. These heavy-duty appliances don’t require ice to stay cold, and can usually be plugged into your vehicle to maintain consistent temperatures.
Looking for an insulated food delivery box? Check out our comprehensive DeliverySafe review.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,269.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $459.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,583.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $759.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $405.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ARB ZERO Portable Fridge FreezerPrice: $1,269.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooling range between -7.6 and 50°F
- Ideal for camping, construction sites and extended adventures
- Reversible quick-release lid for increased versatility
Few other fridge freezers on the market are as tough and durable as the ARB ZERO. Features such as a durable steel casing and recessed handles make it one of the best portable fridge freezers for camping and road trips.Available sizes range from 36- to 101-quart single and dual models. The larger dual-zone freezers work best for medium to large SUVs as well as trucks and RVs. If space is an issue, a hitch carrier can transport the ARB ZERO to your destination.Over the years, ARB has established itself as Australia’s leading manufacturer and distributor of premium accessories. Each product is thoughtfully designed to withstand the harsh conditions that 4-wheelers often experience.A range between -7.6 and 50°F keeps food and drinks at an ideal temperature. You can even control the temperature remotely via Bluetooth using the accompanying app. Instead of dumping in ice to maintain a cold temperature, you can keep ice and frozen fruit at the right temperature for creating smoothies and other cold, refreshing drinks.You can charge the ZERO fridge freezer in your car or at home. It features front and rear DC inlets for charging in your car or truck. The front AC inlet is ideal for home or construction site use, so you can charge virtually anywhere. When your smartphone battery runs low, plug it into the USB 5V outlet at any time.If you’re going to be away from your house or car for quite some time, consider a portable generator to keep your food fresh. For example, the Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station can power the fridge for at least 24 hours.Tie-down points prevent unwanted sliding on bumpy roads. ARB’s compatible tie-down kit holds the freezer in place. You might also want to invest in a transit bag to guard against dents and scratches and improve efficiency by adding another layer of insulation.
- Two smallest models don't have reversible lids
- Doesn't have a waterproof design
- App is prone to freezing and connection issues
-
2. Alpicool LGCF45 Portable Fridge FreezerPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digitized temperature adjustment for accurate settings
- High-density foam insulation maintains consistent temperatures
- Car battery protection protects vehicle batteries
- Can't be used as a fridge and freezer at the same time
- Poorly designed lid latch
- Fan can get noisy
If you’re seeking a portable fridge freezer with plenty of storage space, yet isn’t too big to carry, the CF-series fridge is for you. It’s economical and affordably priced, with many user-friendly features to make outings less stressful.
In addition to the LGCF45, which features a high-quality LG compressor, you’ll find 35, 45 and 55-liter models. Each appliance freezes down to -4°F without ice, even on hot days.
You can choose to refrigerate or freeze food and drinks according to specific temperature settings. However, the portable fridge lacks dual temperature control. If that’s a dealbreaker, check out the Alpicool TW75. A removable internal basket separates contents and keeps them from shifting on bumpy roads.
Bluetooth connectivity offers peace of mind when you’re away from the fridge. Simply use the app to adjust temperatures as long as you’re within range.
The Alpicool LGCF45 doesn’t require an outlet, so you don’t have to worry about finding a power supply when you’re camping or enjoying a weekend road trip. You can power it with a solar generator, such as the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500.
Find more Alpicool LGCF45 Portable Fridge Freezer information and reviews here.
-
3. COSTWAY Portable Car RefrigeratorPrice: $459.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-zone technology separately refrigerates and freezes food
- Convenient two-way door design for easy access
- Battery monitor protects car batteries
- Doesn't have transport wheels
- Lacks Bluetooth technology
- No built-in battery
You can easily pack enough food and drinks for everyone into the COSTWAY Portable Car Refrigerator, which comes in various sizes from 37 to 70 quarts. To give you an idea of the overall capacity, the 48-quart model holds up to 66 (330 mL) cans or 15 (750 mL) bottles of red wine. It’s compact enough for RV use and traveling, yet spacious enough for extended road trips. This versatile appliance is one of the best car fridge freezers for vehicles of any size.
Even on a hot day, the powerful compressor rapidly cools down the interior to preserve food and beverages. This Costway freezer has a slightly wider range than most, between -14.8 and 50°F. Rapid cooling and energy-saving modes give you flexibility when you need it.
You can travel off-road with this portable freezer, which has a shock-proof design to protect the compressor. A standard interior basket keeps food and drinks organized, even on rough terrain. Two top grooves on the top of the lid provide quick and easy access to your favorite beverages.
An innovative two-way door design gives you quick and easy access when those cravings strike. If you’re looking for something specific in the dark, an integrated LED light will guide you.
This appliance works with standard 100-240V outlets and 12/24V power sources for convenient home and car use. A multi-level battery monitor prevents overcharging in your vehicle. There are two built-in USB charging ports, so you don’t have to battle over who gets to charge their phone next.
Find more COSTWAY Portable Car Refrigerator information and reviews here.
-
4. ICECO VL60 ProS Portable RefrigeratorPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Integrated LED light clearly shows the contents in the dark
- Waterproof vent protects against light rain
- Reversible lid design makes food and drinks easily accessible
You can refrigerate and freeze food at the same time with the dual-lid ICECO portable fridge. A single lid version is also available. Each fridge has a powerful compressor, with a cooling range between 0 and 50°F.The smallest VL45 Pro Single has a storage capacity of 47.5 quarts or 45 liters. It holds approximately 68 cans inside the main compartment. That same space can hold up to 45 bottles of (550 mL) mineral water and 18 (750 mL) bottles of red wine. Although this version only has one lid, you can adjust the direction the lid opens without extra assembly.There’s more room inside the ICECO VL60 ProS, which has a capacity of 63.4 quarts or 60 liters. You can fit up to 90 cans inside the spacious interior.With two separate compartments, you can simultaneously use the ICECO VL75 Pro Dual as a fridge and a freezer. There’s room for 79.2 quarts, or 75 liters. This roomy portable fridge freezer can hold up to 106 cans.For even more storage space, consider the VL90 Pro Dual. This combination appliance contains up to 95 quarts, or 90 liters. Between the two removable baskets, you can stash up to 150 cans at a time. In both dual-lid models, you can control the zones separately, or only use one at a time, to conserve energy.All units feature max and eco modes for quick cooling on warm days and energy savings on a weekend camping trip. If you’re using it at home, there’s enough room to store extra groceries and deliveries from meal services such as Freshly.You can easily access the 12/24 DC ports with waterproof connections on both sides of the fridge. The two USB ports are available with a DC power supply, so you can conveniently charge your smartphone and other devices. If you need another power source, consider the Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Generator.
- Not entirely waterproof
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity
- Insulated covers aren't available
Find more ICECO VL60 ProS Portable Refrigerator information and reviews here.
-
5. Dometic CFX 95DZW Electric Fridge FreezerPrice: $1,583.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compressor reaches -7°F
- WiFi connectivity lets you monitor the temperature from your phone
- Dual-sided baskets with separate temperature controls
Pack enough food and drinks for a crowd inside the expansive Dometic CFX 95DZW portable cooler. You can even separately refrigerate and freeze food and beverages. The interior can fit up to 133 cans, 90 quarts or 85 liters, which makes it one of the best portable fridge freezers for families on our list.Even on very warm days, your food will remain chilled or frozen for hours to keep it from spoiling. On the lowest setting, the compressor cools the interior to -7°F.This portable freezer is weatherproof and can withstand rain for a short period of time. It isn’t waterproof, though. You’ll want to keep the compressor from getting wet if you get caught out in the elements.Each cooler comes with two cables, one for 12/24V connections and the other for 100-240V connections. For long road trips or remote vacations, the manufacturer suggests having a deep cell battery on hand to keep the appliance running.A USB port with a 5V/500mA output keeps smartphones and other devices charged when you’re out and about. This cooler also features WiFi connectivity, so you can control the temperature from your phone. You’re out of luck if you’re not within range, however, as Bluetooth isn’t available.
- Convenient AC/DC power supply
- Can't withstand heavy rain
- WiFi function won't work if you're out of range
Find more Dometic CFX 75DZW Electric Fridge Freezer information and reviews here.
-
6. SetPower TC20 Portable Freezer Fridge with WheelsPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-lid design provides easy access to food and drinks
- Four storage slots for cans on top of the lid
- Soft rope handles are gentle on hands
- AC adapter isn't included
- Doesn't have WiFi or Bluetooth
- Comes without internal baskets
Instead of tiring yourself out dragging a heavy appliance around, the Setpower TC20 comes with detachable wheels for easy portability. Soft rope handles offer a secure grip and are gentle on your hands. You can quickly grab the handles to keep up with your friends. Due to its smaller size, the TC20 is one of the best car fridge freezers for compact vehicles.
The 21-quart model is on the smaller side, but it holds up to 29 (355 mL) cans or 15 (550 mL) bottles of water. A larger 37-quart version is available. It holds up to 52 cans and 26 bottles of the same size.
You don’t need ice to keep food and drinks cold, as the compressor maintains temperatures between -4 and 68°F. It’s well insulated for day trips and is specifically designed for car and RV use. You’ll need to purchase a separate adapter for home use.
A reversible lid lets you quickly grab what you need at your convenience. Both freezers offer extra storage space with slots for four drinks on top of the lid. An included bottle opener efficiently opens twist-top beverages, so you can crack open a cold one at a moment’s notice.
There is no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity, but a clear display panel shows the current temperature and lets you make adjustments as needed.
Buy the SetPower TC20 Portable Freezer Fridge with Wheels here.
-
7. AstroAI Portable Car Refrigerator & FreezerPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tall design easily fits inside most vehicles
- Powerful compressor cools and freezes in minutes
- Compatible with portable power banks
Bring the rugged AstroAI along on your next camping adventure or road trip. An anti-shake design that protects the compressor. It also won’t quit on challenging terrain, including slopes up to 45 degrees.A temperature range between -4 and 68°F freezes and cools most food and drinks. You can transport ice cream, seafood, meat and veggies, and keep groceries at the appropriate temperature until you’re home. There’s also plenty of space for your skincare products.The AstroAI freezer comes in 34, 45 and 55-liter varieties. The largest size is ideal for family outings and extended road trips. If you’re packing light, the more compact 35-liter portable freezer is an appropriate size. Each version has a taller profile to save space, especially in cramped cars.A powerful compressor promptly cools the interior to a specific temperature. For example, it only takes 15 minutes to reach 32°F from 77 degrees. You can freeze food and drinks down to -4 degrees°F in 45 minutes. Eco mode conserves power, while maximum mode cools the fastest. You can’t control the AstroAI with your phone, but it has a crisp display panel to quickly adjust the temperature and mode as needed.
- Doesn't have dual temperature control
- Lacks Bluetooth technology
- LED light is in the small compartment
Find more AstroAI Portable Car Refrigerator & Freezer information and reviews here.
-
8. LiONCooler X40A Fridge FreezerPrice: $759.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dependable LG compressor for lasting performance
- Telescoping handle makes transportation a breeze
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours
The LiONCooler X40A is a portable solar fridge freezer for your adventurous lifestyle. That’s right – it only requires a 12-volt solar battery to operate, so you don’t have to stay tethered to an outlet.For best results, the manufacturer recommends solar panels between 80 and 120 watts. One option is the ACOPOWER 120W Portable Solar Panel. If you want to plug it into your vehicle or home outlets, there is an integrated rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a 12/24 volt DC adapter if you need it. The rechargeable battery lasts around 10 hours at 32°F, so you can keep your food chilled or frozen all day long.Don’t worry about adding ice to quickly cool down your food or drinks, as the machine dips to 32°F in only 20 minutes. A low temperature of -4°F keeps food and drinks frozen when camping, fishing, or waiting for everyone to show up to your backyard BBQ.You can control the freezer remotely using the accompanying app, as it’s Bluetooth-enabled. There’s also a digital control panel with smart controls for rapid temperature adjustments. An integrated USB charging port keeps your smartphone and other devices powered up when you’re out for the day.Some of the largest fridge freezers weigh up to 70 pounds and are nearly impossible to carry around. This appliance is much more compact and even comes with its own trolley to reduce strain on your arms and shoulders. It’s one of the best portable freezers for drinks and snacks.Much like our favorite travel luggage sets, it has a space-saving telescopic handle. Rugged six-inch wheels glide over obstacles and rough terrain for easy transportation.
- App is quite basic
- Can't be left out in the rain
- Doesn't come with an insulated cover
Find more LiONCooler X40A Fridge Freezer information and reviews here.
-
9. Whynter FMC-350XP Compact Portable RefrigeratorPrice: $405.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-voltage compatibility for home, car and RV use
- Powerful compressor chills food in minutes
- Open door alarm prevents unwanted temperature loss
- Only comes in one size
- No Bluetooth or WiFi for remote connectivity
- Quite heavy, even when empty
The 34-quart Whynter FMC-350XP portable fridge is an appropriate size for home, RV and car use, which makes it a versatile investment for any occasion. This fridge works with 12/24 DC and 110V AC power, and can even be used with both outlets at the same time in case one power source fails. A lower power indicator alerts when it’s time to find another source to keep the fridge running.
This appliance only comes in one size, but it’s spacious enough to pack food and drinks for an all-day excursion. With its high-profile stature and flush back, it’s easy to fit this Whynter fridge into most vehicles. Your passengers will appreciate the space-saving design, which won’t make anyone feel cramped on road trips.
A temperature range between -8 to 50°F keeps food and drinks properly frozen or refrigerated. There’s even a quick freeze mode in case you need to immediately cool something down. It’s also a handy feature to have on those hot summer days when you’re worried about your food spoiling. The appliance continues to function when tilted up to 30 degrees for uninterrupted cooling.
With large and small removable baskets, you can separate food and drinks to keep everything organized. It’s not dual-zone, though, so you can only use it as a fridge or freezer.
There’s no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity to control the temperature from your smartphone, but this combination fridge/freezer has several other useful features. For example, a non-skid rubber mat prevents drinks from sliding and creating a mess. An integrated LED light makes it easier to see what you’re reaching for in the dark. We’re also fans of the door chime, which alerts when the door is left open to prevent unwanted temperature loss.
Find more Whynter FMC-350XP Compact Portable Refrigerator information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Portable Fridge Freezer?
It's pricey, but the ARB ZERO is one of the best portable fridge freezers for camping, road trips and 4WD adventures. ARB ZERO comes as single and dual-zone units. We highly recommend the dual-zone models if you want a true fridge freezer that simultaneously refrigerates and freezes food.
If the ARB ZERO is simply out of reach financially, a more affordable alternative is the COSTWAY Portable Car Refrigerator. You can pack enough food and snacks for the entire family, with sizes ranging from 37 to 70 quarts. A dual-lid design makes grabbing food and drinks less awkward as you're traveling.
Can You Use a Car Fridge Freezer as a Fridge?
It's entirely possible to use a freezer as a fridge. Some of the best car fridge freezers on our list also offer dual functionality, which means you can use them as a fridge and freezer at the same time. Single or dual zone, both types can be used as a fridge or freezer.
The FDA recommends keeping your refrigerator temperature at or below 40°F to keep your food as fresh as possible. If you're just storing drinks, you don't necessarily have to drop the temperature that low.
If you have any doubts, stick an appliance thermometer inside to double-check the temperature. Accessories such as an insulated thermal bag or
How Cold Does a Portable Fridge Get?
Most of the best portable freezers get at least as cold as 0°F, which is the minimum setting for maintaining food quality.
Your needs might vary depending on what you're transporting. To preserve the flavors and textures of your favorite ice cream, your freezer should be set between -5°F and 0°F, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
If you really want to keep food frozen, the Dometic CFX 95DZW has a powerful compressor that reaches -7 °F. It's also WiFi-enabled, so you can check the temperature and make adjustments directly from your phone.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.