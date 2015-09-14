Top 10 Best Blenders 2018: Which Is Right for You?

The blender is a highly popular small appliance — and for good reason. Whether you prefer smoothies and cold drinks or you just want a versatile machine for blending and pureeing, you can use the blender in a lot of different ways. Some blenders are specifically designed to crush ice and hard bits of food, while others stand out for features such as multiple speed controls and razor-sharp blades. In terms of price, more expensive blenders generally have more features, including extra power and touchpad controls. However, it’s possible to find a less expensive unit with a generous amount of power. From KitchenAid to Ninja and Oster to Magic Bullet’s Nutribullet, here are some of this year’s top blenders.

1. Hamilton Beach 58148A Power Elite Multi-Function Blender

This blender features a total of 700 watts of peak blending power. With this amount of power, the blender is up to a wide range of blending tasks, including making smoothies, salsas, purees, and ice cold beverages. It features a unique wave action system that repeatedly pulls the contents down towards the blade. This offers an uninterrupted drink-making process and a delicious end result. Messes are also minimized with a no-mess spout and a hinged cap for easier pouring. As an added bonus, the 40 ounce jar is built to withstand serious temperature changes.

Price: $26.85 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

700 watts

Ideal for smoothies, salsa, purees, and cold drinks

No-mess spout

Cons:

Top opening is a bit small

Requires a fair amount of liquid to make smoothies

Lid can be difficult to put on and take off

2. Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)

This blender has 1100 watts of power, deliver professional results. It’s also equipped with a Total Crushing Technology to crush harder foods, such as entire pieces of fruit and vegetables, in seconds. You can also easily use it to crush ice. Making enough of your favorite beverage for the family is much simpler thanks to this blender’s 72 ounce capacity. There’s even a frozen blending option to whip up flavorful and creamy fruit smoothies. The blender comes with two professional Ninja cups for optimal vitamin and nutrient extraction.

Price: $104.00 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1100 watts

Easily crushes ice and harder food

72 ounce capacity

Cons:

Plastic material feels a bit flimsy

A bit loud

Single serve only has one speed

3. KitchenAid KSB1570ER 5-Speed Blender with 56-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher

Stainless steel blades effortlessly power through harder foods to create a silky smooth drink. Depending on what you’re making, you can also choose between five different speeds along with options such as stir, mix, chop, puree, or liquefy. There’s even a pulse mode, which you can use at various speeds for staggered blending. A motor control feature maintains the most appropriate speed and power as it senses the contents inside the blender. There’s also a soft start feature, which starts slowly enough to get all of the contents into the blade then speeds up to your chosen speed setting.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Stainless steel blades

Multiple speed/blending options

Soft start feature

Cons:

Noisy

Works best when food is chopped into smaller bits

Base is very heavy

4. Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender/Mixer System

This NutriBullet system features a 900 watt motor for optimal crushing and blending. The NutriBullet Pro 900 series also comes with two extractor blades. When the motor and blades are combined, food extraction is simpler than ever. For example, it can crack through stems, shreds up tough skins, and even opens seeds. The goal is to break down all ingredients so that you can enjoy the nutrients — and flavors — inside. This blender can shred, blend, grind, and chop various types of food. It comes with a four cup capacity and BPA-free plastic.

Price: $110.89 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

900 watt motor

Effortless food extraction

4 cup capacity

Cons:

Rubber gasket in blade assembly may fall out

Requires periodic shaking to get ingredients down to blade

May leak if not screwed tightly into base

5. Oster 6706 6-Cup 450-Watt, 10-Speed Blender

If you want a basic blender that won’t break the bank, this one is a good choice. A 450 watt motor ensures smooth, even performance along with enough power to crush up pieces of ice. In fact, a stainless steel ice crushing blade is specifically designed to power through and break down bits of ice. There are also 10 speeds to choose from, giving you the option of customizing your drink. This blender even comes with a pulse setting. A removable filler cap promises simple and convenient filling and measuring each time.

Price: $19.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily crushes ice

450 watt motor

Removable filler cap

Cons:

Short power cord

Jar doesn’t lock into place

Initial burning smell

6. Vitamix 5300 Series

A powerful 2.1 horsepower motor effortlessly churns through ice, vegetables, and fruit. The result is a smooth and high-quality blend or puree. You can even create and process thicker mixtures, such as frozen desserts and peanut butter, with the included tamper. The tamper is specifically designed to fit snugly into the base without hitting the blades. You can easily store this blender in cabinets or under cabinet doors in most kitchens thanks to its sleek and low-profile design. Not sure where to begin? Consult the getting started cookbook for recipes and tips.

Price: $488.90 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes tamper

Low-profile design

2.1 horsepower motor

Cons:

No auto acceleration feature

Pricey

Loud

7. Nutri Ninja Pro (BL450)

Handy to-go cups and sip and seal lids make this blender a great choice for busy lifestyles. The cups come in three sizes — 12, 18, and 24 ounces. When combined with 900 watts of power, the Ninja Pro’s extractor blades effortlessly chop through seeds, skins, stems, and even ice. The end result is a smooth and even consistency each time. Getting the most natural benefits from fruits and veggies is a breeze thanks to this unit’s powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction. All parts of this blender are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Price: $79.00 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

To-go cups

Powerful extractor blades

900 watts

Cons:

Provided covers aren’t leak-proof

To-go cup material is a bit flimsy

Can be tough to scrape ridges clean

8. Oster VERSA 1400-watt Professional Performance Blender with Low Profile Jar + Bonus Cookbooks, BLSTVB-RV0-000

You’ll pay a bit more for this blender, but the perks are worth it. Making the smoothie (or any drink) of your choice is fast and simple thanks to the powerful 1400 watt motor. You can also count on the blender to puree and blend just about any type of food or vegetable. There are three programmed settings — smoothies, dips/spreads, and soup. Other highlights include a variable speed dial for simple and effective speed adjustment along with a spacious 64 ounce capacity. The super fast stainless steel blade effortlessly cuts through most ingredients for efficient blending each time. There are two jar options: short and tall.

Price: $169.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three programmed settings

1400 watt motor

Two available jar sizes

Cons:

Liquid can get into spaces around buttons

Base is large

Parts aren’t dishwasher-safe

9. Breville BBL605XL Hemisphere Control Blender

Tired of scraping the sides of the blender to push the contents closer to the blade? You’ll appreciate this blender’s hemisphere bowl and blade system with central blades. A combination of this bowl along with wide blades on the bottom helps to draw contents down from the top then smoothly blend them together at the bottom. An electronic five speed control option maintains a steady speed to ensure reliable and consistent results each time. There’s also a pulse feature. The material is also shatter-resistant and light weight. Some of this blender’s features include illuminated buttons, pre-programmed settings, and an LCD timer.

Price: $195.46 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Hemisphere bowl

Shatter-resistant material

Comes with LCD timer and illuminated buttons

Cons:

Initial plastic smell

Lid has to be washed by hand

Food can get caught under blades

10. KitchenAid KSB1575ER 5-Speed Diamond Blender with 60-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher

A diamond blending system gives you those smooth, precise results each and every time. Whether you’re using it to make your favorite smoothie, crushing ice, or even juicing, this blender has a lot to offer in terms of performance. The controls are at your fingertips — it’s easy to choose the right speed with the five provided speed settings. You can also opt to crush ice or pulse the contents. A soft start feature allows contents to make their way down to the bottom, at which point the speed picks up to your desired setting. Customers appreciate the larger 60 ounce capacity, particularly when whipping up drinks and food for several people at once.

Price: $129.00

Pros:

Available in many colors

Soft start feature

60 ounce capacity

Cons:

Plastic pitcher feels flimsy

Rubber seal may break/leak over time

Struggles a bit on harder fruit

