5 Best Christmas Tree Scents for Fake Trees (2018)

Our Review

Scentsicles are Christmas tree ornaments that resemble icicles (except green) and are highly scented so that your tree has that lingering pine smell. If pine sprays are perfume for your tree which fades quickly, Scentsicles are those little pine tree shaped air fresheners for your car–but for your tree.

A jar comes with six ornaments and how many you use at a time depends on how large your tree is and how intense you want your pine scent to be. These ornaments produce a strong, festive scent that fades over the course of around a week, so it’s best to ration these out if you can and replace them when they start to fade.

These ornaments are available in It’s a Wonderful Pine, Christmas Time Spruce, White Winter Fir, and O Christmas Tree. You may be thinking, how many ways can a thing smell like pine? All the best fragrances are layered. One note scents tend to fall flat or be outright abrasive. So it’s all a matter of what the evergreens are blended with that gives it that Christmas tree atmosphere.

It’s a Wonderful Pine has a foundation of amber, a heart of cedar and cypress, top notes of orange, Siberian fir, and pineapple, and traces of cinnamon. Christmas Time Spruce has a base of oak moss, cedar, and patchouli, a heart of Siberian pine and balsam fir, and herbaceous top notes. White Winter Fir has a foundation of fir and cedar wood, a heart of scotch pine and fir blooms, and top notes of blood orange zest. Lastly, O Christmas Tree has a woodsy base of moss and musk, heart notes of bright clementine, cedar wood, and juniper berries, with top notes of fir, oak, and pine.