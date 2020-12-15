13 Best Christmas Tree Storage Bags

Having a big, beautiful Christmas tree is the best–right up until you have to take it down and store it for a year. Enter Christmas tree storage bags. They make storing and transporting your full-size or pencil Christmas tree easier than ever.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.78 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.15 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Covermates Storage Duffle (Sizes for 3 to 11-Foot Trees)Pros:
Cons:
- Available with or without wheels
- Sizes to fit three to 11-foot trees
- Viewing window
- Moisture resistant
- Built to last
- Pocket storage inside
- Choice of colors
- Three-year warranty
- Depending on your tree you may need to order up
- Handles on the sides or ends but not both
- Not all bags include cinch belts
This Covermates Storage Bag is my top pick of top quality for the price. The attractive design and a three-year warranty don’t hurt either.
The bag is built with ruggedly thick and moisture-resistant polyester so it will last you through more than just one year of use and there’s a warranty to guarantee that.
This duffle style has a wide scooping, double zipper to make placing your tree easier. To make sure you can find your tree among the rest of your storage, there’s an ID tag slot and a large see-through viewing window so you can see exactly what’s inside.
Two paddled handles on either side make moving the tree simple. This bag is designed to be carried by one person. If you know your tree is a two-person job, they have a bag with handles on the ends for easier team-carrying as well as bags on wheels. These bags also come with cinch straps (sold separately from the duffle) to compress you tree for storage.
To make things just a little more convenient there is a zippered storage pouch inside the bag for any small bits that might go with the tree, like power cords, and two D-rings on either end to attach a shoulder strap.
This duffle design comes in a range of sizes including sized for three-foot trees, five-foot trees, 7.5-foot trees, and nine to 11-foot trees.
Find more Covermates Storage Duffle information and reviews here.
-
2. Treekeeper Big Wheel Duffle Bag (4 to 9-Foot Trees)Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wheels for moving
- Padded handles
- Straps on sides and end
- Compression cinching belts built-in
- Solid base
- Fits up to nine-foot trees
- Zippered pocket for small item storage
- Too big for smaller trees
- No choice of color
- No viewing window
The Treekeeper has the best design on the list of the interior to keep your tree compressed and secure.
When you open up this huge bag, there are two flaps on either side with a belt at the top and bottom. This is your tree’s seat belt of sorts.
Once your tree sections are in the bag, fold the flaps over them, secure the clasps, and then pull the straps to tighten, this will compress your tree, making it easier to fit in the bag, smaller to store. It will also keep it from shifting around too much which could damage the branches and cause needle loss.
It’s a large bag capable of storing trees up to nine feet tall but Treekeeper has provided movement options including two padded duffle bag handles and wheels attached to a hard plastic panel on one end with a handle on the other so you can roll it like a suitcase.
The fabric is very durable with a black lining on the inside in addition to the lighter fabric of the tree cincher. On one end there is a zippered pocket to hold any small pieces that go with your tree like a power cord.
Find more Treekeeper Big Wheel Duffle Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Santa’s Bags XXL Rolling Duffle (Up to 12 Feet)Price: $115.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On wheels for easy transport
- Upright storage takes up less space
- Can fit up to a 12-foot tree
- Inner compression straps
- Label holder
- Durable
- Too big for many trees
- Too pricey for some
- No color choices
This durable Santa’s Bag can be stored vertically or horizontally and will last for years to come.
This bag can fit up to a 12-foot tree but it’s expandable so it also works for smaller trees but it’s probably overkill for anything under seven feet. The expansion zips closed for smaller trees too prevent too much extra hanging around.
This duffle-style back has a dolly attached to it so when upright you can roll it like a suitcase or store it horizontal depending on your storage situation.
There are buckling compression straps on the inside of the bag to keep your tree secure and compact.
Find more Santa's Bags XXL Rolling Duffle information and reviews here.
-
4. Tiny Tim Totes Upright Canvas Cover (6 to 9-Foot Trees)Price: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- No opening at the top prevents dust from entering
- Sizes to choose from
- Built-in cinching belts
- One year warranty
- Drawstring doesn't completely close
- No choice of colors
- Material isn't as durable as pricier models
For upright Christmas tree storage on a budget, check out Tiny Tim Totes.
Their canvas cover is a simple design that works–and you don’t have to have installed it back when you set your tree up, so you can buy it later in the season without hassle.
The large bag unzips nearly all the way to slip over the top of your assembled tree, zips down to the bottom, and then pulls closed with a drawstring at the base. That’s it; simple right?
For those with fuller trees or those who want to compress their tree for storage, there are three built-in cinching belts you can tighten to reduce the size of your tree.
The drawstring is fairly secure and much less likely to let in dust than models that have closures on the top of the tree, but it’s not as sealed tight as a horizontal bag.
It comes in several sizes including six-foot trees, 7.5-foot trees, and nine-foot trees.
Find more Tiny Tim Totes Upright Canvas Cover information and reviews here.
-
5. Covermates Cinching Bag (9 to 11-Foot Trees)Price: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For trees nine to 11 feet tall
- Cute snowflake pattern
- Cinching straps compress the tree
- ID window for labeling
- Padded handles
- Durable fabric bag
- Zippered pocket
- Too big for some
- No see-through window
- No wheels
A bag like this Covermates Keepsakes Cinching Bag is perfect for bushy trees that are had to get under control.
The bag has two built-in cinching straps on the outside of it that you can pull tight once you get the tree inside the bag which will compress the branches even more and get your tree down to a more compact size.
It’s sized for trees from nine feet tall to 11 feet tall and had an ID tag window and an inner zippered pocket for storing small related items with your tree.
Find more Covermates Cinching Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Elf Stor Rolling Tree Duffle (Up to 12-Foot Trees)Price: $49.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On wheels
- Fits up to 12-foot trees
- Viewing window and ID label
- Choice of colors
- Handle on top and sides
- Internal cinching straps
- Interior pocket
- Water-resistant
- Too big for many
- Wheels don't have 360-degree movement
- Not as cheap as others
This Elf Stor Rolling Christmas Tree Duffle Bag is perfect for those with large trees as it fits up to 12-foot Christmas trees with room in an internal zippered pocket for the tree stand as well. To help compress your large trees, there are three cinching belts on the inside of the bag that go around your tree and can tighten as needed.
Three textured plastic wheels on one end make it easy to move by yourself and there are handles on each end for a two-person move as well as in the center for carrying the bag instead of rolling.
On the top is a large see-through viewing window so you can see what is inside the bag and a small ID slot allows you to easily label each bag. It comes in your choice of red or green.
Find more Elf Stor Rolling Tree Duffle information and reviews here.
-
7. Treekeeper Upright Storage Bag (7.5 to 9-Foot Trees)Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hides underneath your tree skirt
- Upright storage
- Zippered pocket
- Compression straps
- Label slot
- Not for horizontal storage
- Tricker to use if your tree is already up
- Drawsting isn't competely dust-proof
If you hate finding storage for your storage, this Upright Christmas Tree Bag sits underneath your tree, hidden by the tree skirt, and when Christmas is over it’s already in position to just lift up and cover the tree without needing to disassemble it.
When you’re setting up your tree, you fit this bag between the stand and the center pole. To keep it from being too bulky, the bag comes with its own attached smaller tan bag that compresses the larger green section into a disk that can easily be covered by a tree skirt. It’s quite convenient to have the storage bag in place all season so you don’t have to go looking for it come late December.
The top half of the bag zippers open to get it around the wider sections of the tree before zipping closed. A drawstring and cinching belts do the rest to secure your tree.
To make moving your tree a breeze, you can also buy this storage bag with a universal rolling tree stand so you can wheel your tree to its storage destination instead of carrying it.
The bag comes in three sizes: 7.5-foot trees, nine-foot trees with a diameter less than six feet, and extra-large nine-foot trees with a diameter greater than six feet. Taller trees may need to have their top sections stored near the base to fit.
Find more Treekeeper Upright Storage Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Choice Wheeled Christmas Tree Bag (Up to 9-Foot Trees)Pros:
Cons:
- Up to nine-foot trees
- Choice of colors
- ID label window
- Soft-body bag folds up for easy storage
- Durable fabric
- Straps on sides and top
- Too small for large trees
- Not for upright storage
- Wheels don't have 360-degree movement
If you’re looking for an affordable bag on wheels, check out the Best Choice Wheeled Tree Storage Bag. It’s a large bag for trees up to nine-feet tall with three plastic wheels on one end making it great for moving heavy trees across the house with less effort.
There’s a reinforced handle on the top of the bag for lifting and pulling the rolling storage bag as well as two straps on the side for lifting the bag like a duffle.
The polyester fabric doesn’t feel high-end but it’s durable and will last you a couple a few years at least. There’s an ID label window for marking which is in the bag and it comes in red or green.
Find more Best Choice Wheeled Christmas Tree Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Dual Pocket Wiland Christmas Storage Bag (Up to 7.5-Foot Trees)Price: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 7.5-foot trees
- Storage for trees and wreath or ornaments
- Waterproof
- Affordable
- No wheels
- Too small for some
- No label window
Looking to cut down on the number of bags you’re dealing with come January? This Wiland Dual Pocket Christmas Storage Bag has one large section for Christmas Tree Storage and a smaller exterior pocket for wreath storage or other decorations like garland or ornaments.
The storage bag is big enough to house a 7.5 Christmas tree and has sturdy carrying handles on the side. It’s an affordable option without bells and whistles like wheels or cinching belts so it’s good if you’re on a budget.
Find more Dual Pocket Wiland Christmas Storage Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Extra-Large Christmas Tree Duffle (Up to 12-Foot Trees)Price: $21.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big enough for 12-foot trees
- Affordable
- Choice of colors
- Folds flat for storage
- Label slot
- Durable and lined canvas fabric
- One-year warranty
- Way too big for some
- Isn't has rigid as it looks photos
- No wheels
For those with huge trees, this Extra-Large Tree Duffle can handle it. The rounded bag meant to hold disassembled trees up to 12 feet tall is five feet long with a diameter of 2.5 feet. This photo gives a good idea of scale.
The round design means you can use every inch of that space because your tree is round and fits naturally up against the edges of the bag, unlike rectangular bags. That’s a ton of storage space for a surprisingly affordable price.
It’s made of heavy-duty canvas material with a PVC coating to create a water-resistant barrier and protect against tears.
It zippers down the top like a standard duffle bag. While the zipper is only a simple straight line, this bag is large enough that it doesn’t need to have any fancy curved zippers to fit your tree sections. There are two handles on either side but no drag handles on the ends.
You can get pick this big boy up in dark green or red.
Find more Extra-Large Christmas Tree Duffle information and reviews here.
-
11. Primode Holiday Tree Storage Bag (Up to 9 Feet)Price: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affortable
- Handles are on the sides and end
- Can hold up to a nine-foot tree
- Zippered pocket
- Label slot
- No wheels
- Handles aren't padded
- Looks a little cheap
If you’re looking for horizontal storage on a budget, Primode Christmas Tree Bags may the brand for you.
The bag is large enough to hold a disassembled nine-foot Christmas tree but folds flat like a tarp you might buy at the hardware store. In fact, the inside lining that reinforces the durability of the bag feels very similar to tarp material.
It zips down the top like a standard duffle bag and has two handles on either side for carrying as well as a drag handle on one end. (At this price, I wouldn’t count on this one handling more than a couple of years of dragging so carrying is generally the best way to increase the life of the bag.)
It has a small zippered pouch for storing smaller items on the outside of the bag and a slot for a label. It doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles but it gets the job done cheaply.
Find more Primode Holiday Tree Storage Bag information and reviews here.
-
12. Breathable Holiday Storage Duffle (Up to 9-Foot Trees)Price: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Five-year warranty
- Fits up to nine-foot trees
- Choice of red or green
- Breathable
- Round like your tree
- Handles on the sides and end
- No sizes to choose from
- No wheels
- Not for upright storage
This Breathable Holiday Storage Bag is made of super-thick Oxford canvas fabric for a material that is breathable and water-resistant. This is great for those who want to avoid dust but don’t like the idea of sealing up their tree to sit in stale air for a year.
The duffle-style bag has a rounder shape than many of the others on the list and this helps to save some space. The tree is round so it was never going to fill up the corners of rectangular bags anyway.
The bag has two reinforced handles on either side of the bag and one drag handle on the end. It comes with a five-year warranty but at this price, I doubt it will make it through five years and the price means it likely isn’t worth the hassle of trying to go through their warranty system. At this price point, it’s affordable to simply replace it when it tears after a few years.
Find more Heavy Duty Holiday Storage Duffle information and reviews here.
-
13. Whitmore Christmas Tree Bag (Up to 9 Feet)Price: $18.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Fits up to a nine-foot tree
- Easy-zipper closure
- Carry and drag handles
- Not on wheels
- Won't last you more than a couple of years
- No compressions straps
If you need something cheap and fast for right now, this Whitmor Storage Bag is for you.
It’s affordable and gets the job done and is great for a temporary fix. No bells and whistles here–just a giant bag big enough to fit a broken down nine-foot Christmas tree.
Being cheaper, you’ll probably need to replacement with something higher quality later but it will work in the short term.
Find more Whitemore Christmas Tree Bag information and reviews here.
Christmas tree storage ain't what it used to be and that's a good thing.
When I was little, putting away our artificial tree for the year meant storing branches with their sharp metal ends in large black garbage bags which would ultimately get shredded. These tetanus-hazard bags would go up in our attic to sit until next November.
I didn't think anything of it but we now realize that unsealed tree bags like that allow a whole world of dust, mold spores, insects, and particles from attic and garage pests like mice or even bats to accumulate on the tree.
Allergic reactions to having a real tree in the home are fairly common and are related to both pollen, dust, and mold. Sticking to artificial trees will help but only if you're being mindful about how you're storing your fake tree.
Wexner Medical Center warns that an artificial tree that is all dusty and covered in mold spores from sitting in the basement or attic in a cardboard box is just as likely to set off allergies as a real tree. It can even trigger even asthma according to a prominent Asthma Center.
So what can you do?
Best case scenario, you keep your tree in a sealed Christmas tree bag someplace climate-controlled like in a closet or under a bed--but many of us don't have the space for that. I know I don't. My tree goes in the attic which can get a little humid. That's why it's so important to have a bag that will thoroughly protect the tree from gathering particles.
Upright Christmas tree storage or flat?
Upright storage is the way to go if you plan on storing your Christmas tree without disassembling it and fully or partially decorated. It creates the least amount of jostling that could cause damage to branches or knock off fragile ornaments.
Most upright storage is meant for climate-controlled storage as vertical storage bags tend to have more gaps. The other major issue with upright storage options is that they aren't easy to move around because. I wouldn't want to have to carry a bagged seven-foot tree up the stairs to the attic so keep in mind the tree's storage destination when deciding on a bag.
Flatpack bags are meant to rest horizontal and are good for storage in attics and basements. Quality ones have built-in wheels which make it a breeze to transport your tree to and from storage.
Christmas tree storage hacks.
*If you're storing your tree in a humid or musty place like a basement, you can prevent the tree from picking up odors by putting an open box of baking soda in the back with the tree. Just be sure to only put the baking soda box in after the bag is where it will be stored so the box doesn't get knocked over in transit. (If you're as forgetful as I am, stick a note on the storage bag that the baking soda is in there so you take it out before picking up the bag.)
*To ensure a dust-free tree next year, you'll want to make sure you're not putting a dusty tree into the bag. Using the upholstery attachment on your vacuum, give each branch a quick pass to remove this year's dust before putting it into storage.
*Take the time to fold down all the branches before storing them. If the branches are still fanned out, you'll have a harder time making the tree fit and are more likely to have needle loss or even branch damage.
*Don't store where the bag will get direct sunlight. The UV rays in sunlight can cause fading or discoloration of your tree.
What about other Christmas storage?
If you're looking for nice storage for Christmas decorations that aren't your tree check out this three-drawer Christmas Ornament Box with dividers to fit 72 Christmas balls. For extra-large storage, Covermates Ornament Storage Boxes come in several sizes and max out at 192.
See Also:
- 50 Best Weird Christmas Ornaments
- Best Solar Christmas Lights
- 11 Best Half Christmas Trees for Walls & Corners
- Best Unisex Gifts Under $25
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.