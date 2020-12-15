13 Best Christmas Tree Storage Bags

Having a big, beautiful Christmas tree is the best–right up until you have to take it down and store it for a year. Enter Christmas tree storage bags. They make storing and transporting your full-size or pencil Christmas tree easier than ever.

Christmas tree storage ain't what it used to be and that's a good thing.

When I was little, putting away our artificial tree for the year meant storing branches with their sharp metal ends in large black garbage bags which would ultimately get shredded. These tetanus-hazard bags would go up in our attic to sit until next November.

I didn't think anything of it but we now realize that unsealed tree bags like that allow a whole world of dust, mold spores, insects, and particles from attic and garage pests like mice or even bats to accumulate on the tree.

Allergic reactions to having a real tree in the home are fairly common and are related to both pollen, dust, and mold. Sticking to artificial trees will help but only if you're being mindful about how you're storing your fake tree.

Wexner Medical Center warns that an artificial tree that is all dusty and covered in mold spores from sitting in the basement or attic in a cardboard box is just as likely to set off allergies as a real tree. It can even trigger even asthma according to a prominent Asthma Center.

So what can you do?

Best case scenario, you keep your tree in a sealed Christmas tree bag someplace climate-controlled like in a closet or under a bed--but many of us don't have the space for that. I know I don't. My tree goes in the attic which can get a little humid. That's why it's so important to have a bag that will thoroughly protect the tree from gathering particles.

Upright Christmas tree storage or flat?

Upright storage is the way to go if you plan on storing your Christmas tree without disassembling it and fully or partially decorated. It creates the least amount of jostling that could cause damage to branches or knock off fragile ornaments.

Most upright storage is meant for climate-controlled storage as vertical storage bags tend to have more gaps. The other major issue with upright storage options is that they aren't easy to move around because. I wouldn't want to have to carry a bagged seven-foot tree up the stairs to the attic so keep in mind the tree's storage destination when deciding on a bag.

Flatpack bags are meant to rest horizontal and are good for storage in attics and basements. Quality ones have built-in wheels which make it a breeze to transport your tree to and from storage.

Christmas tree storage hacks.

*If you're storing your tree in a humid or musty place like a basement, you can prevent the tree from picking up odors by putting an open box of baking soda in the back with the tree. Just be sure to only put the baking soda box in after the bag is where it will be stored so the box doesn't get knocked over in transit. (If you're as forgetful as I am, stick a note on the storage bag that the baking soda is in there so you take it out before picking up the bag.)

*To ensure a dust-free tree next year, you'll want to make sure you're not putting a dusty tree into the bag. Using the upholstery attachment on your vacuum, give each branch a quick pass to remove this year's dust before putting it into storage.

*Take the time to fold down all the branches before storing them. If the branches are still fanned out, you'll have a harder time making the tree fit and are more likely to have needle loss or even branch damage.

*Don't store where the bag will get direct sunlight. The UV rays in sunlight can cause fading or discoloration of your tree.

What about other Christmas storage?

If you're looking for nice storage for Christmas decorations that aren't your tree check out this three-drawer Christmas Ornament Box with dividers to fit 72 Christmas balls. For extra-large storage, Covermates Ornament Storage Boxes come in several sizes and max out at 192.

