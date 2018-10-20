10 Best Coffee Carafes: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The right thermal coffee carafe can keep your favorite hot beverage from getting cold and bland after brewing. While buying a thermal carafe is a relatively straightforward process, there are still aspects to keep in mind. For example, some carafes feature double wall insulation for optimal heat retention. Most thermal carafes keep drinks hot or cold for an extended period of time, such as 12 hours for hot drinks and 24 hours for cold drinks. Additionally, you’ll also find carafes with features such as stay-cool handles and a wide spout for faster pouring.
Cresimo Thermal Carafe
Cons:
- 18/8 stainless steel interior and exterior
- Condensation-free
- Large mouth opening
- Cleaning the stopper can be time-consuming
- Some wish it kept drinks cold for longer
- Hand washing recommended
This attractive coffee carafe is made with durable 18/8 stainless steel on the inside and outside. The result is prolonged temperature retention. For example, the thermal carafe keeps drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Users particularly like the convenient single-handed pouring spout, which opens up with the push of a button. Another perk is the large mouth, which makes cleaning a breeze. You can also easily add ice. Regardless of how hot or cold the beverage, the exterior remains free from condensation.
Find more Cresimo Thermal Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Vondior Coffee Carafe
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold up to 24 hours
- Double wall vacuum technology
- Some wish the brush was higher quality
- A few mention the spout may drip after pouring
- Coffee can get trapped in the lid
The Vondior Coffee Carafe is an Amazon’s Choice product for its high customer ratings, fast shipping and affordable price tag. This coffee carafe keeps beverages hot up to 12 hours, due in large part to its double walled insulation. It can also keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. You can store up to 68 ounces of fluid inside the carafe. A brush is included to make cleaning easier, especially along ridges and edges.
Find more Vondior Coffee Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Tiger Thermal Insulated Carafe
Cons:
- Available in sizes 34 to 64 ounces
- Open/close lock button on handle
- Durable stainless steel finish
- Crevices in the top can be tough to clean
- A few users wish it kept drinks hot for longer
- Some question the durability of the interior glass liner
This coffee carafe is available in a variety of sizes, from 34 to 64 ounces. Other features include a durable stainless steel finish and lightweight construction that makes it easy to transport from one place to the next. A clean finished process ensures less odor and staining. An open/close lock button on the handle keeps beverages secure. The stopper can be disassembled for easier cleaning.
Find more Tiger Thermal Insulated Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Panesor Thermal Coffee Carafe
Cons:
- Durable 18/8 stainless steel construction
- Push button locking for single-handed pouring
- Fingerprint-resistant exterior
- A few mention the lid doesn’t always close automatically
- Some wish the carafe kept beverages hot for longer
- Opening on top is a bit small
This coffee carafe is constructed with 18/8 stainless steel and is designed to withstand abrasions and resist corrosion. If you’re looking for a larger carafe, you’ll appreciate the 68-ounce capacity. A smaller 51-ounce capacity version is also available. The push button locking mechanism facilitates single-handed pouring. Other features include double wall vacuum insulation and an anti-fingerprint exterior.
Find more Panesor Thermal Coffee Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Vremi Coffee Carafe
Cons:
- Keeps drinks hot or cold up to 12 hours
- Twist-on lid with quick release
- Available in several colors
- Some wish the lid wasn’t plastic
- Doesn’t come in various sizes
- Not dishwasher safe
Aside from white, this carafe is also available in red and blue. The carafe holds up to 50 ounces of liquid and is designed to keep drinks hot or cold up to 12 hours. In addition to coffee, you can use it to store everything from soup to wine to tea. A twist-on lid with a push-button quick release promotes single-handed pouring. The carafe features a stainless steel body and a BPA-free plastic lid.
-
Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe
Cons:
- Holds up to four cups of coffee
- Brew-through lid
- Easy pouring handle
- Only works with Keurig 2.0 machines
- Not dishwasher safe
- Pricey
If you’re looking for a smaller thermal carafe, consider this Keurig. There is enough room for up to four cups of coffee. The carafe features a double walled stainless steel construction for enhanced durability and temperature control. Highlights include a brew-through lid for added convenience and an easy pouring handle.
Find more Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Pykal Thermal Coffee Carafe
Cons:
- Designed to keep drinks hot for hours
- Top lid and handle feature a chrome construction for easy handling
- German-engineered vacuum insulation technology
- A few caution the carafe should be warmed with tea kettle water for best results
- Some wish it kept coffee hotter for longer
- Lid must be closed manually
If you’re looking for the best coffee carafe for maintaining hot temperatures, even hours after you’ve poured your drink, this product delivers. German-engineered vacuum insulation technology preserves hot and cold temperatures for an extended period of time. For example, a hot beverage will remain at 194 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours. Double walled stainless steel construction adds an element of durability. Both the handle and top lids are made from a sturdy chrome material that’s easy to grasp.
Find more Pykal Thermal Coffee Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Alfi Gusto Glass Thermal Carafe
Cons:
- Chrome plated spout and handle
- Designed for one-handed operation
- Available in multiple colors
- Can’t be immersed in water
- Not dishwasher safe
- Pricey
Highlights of this carafe include a 1.0L capacity along with temperature retention and insulation to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The stylish carafe is available in multiple colors and is designed for single-handed operation. For example, the screw topper is simple to use with just one hand and is ready to pour with a few quick turns. Aside from a colorful exterior, the carafe has a lacquered plated metal body for durability along with a chrome plated spout and handle.
Find more Alfi Gusto Glass Thermal Carafe information and reviews here.
-
Zojirushi Vacuum Carafe
Cons:
- Stainless steel vacuum insulation
- Wide mouth opening
- Single-touch pour
- Can be tough to remove product labels
- Needs to be disassembled for cleaning
- Some say the stainless steel can stain
The Zojirushi Vacuum Carafe can hold between one and 1.5 liters, depending on the size you select. This thermal coffee carafe stands out for its durable stainless steel construction, including a vacuum liner for optimal heat retention. As an added bonus, the vacuum insulation keeps condensation from forming on the outside, even with ice cold drinks. The wide mouth makes it easier to pour contents without making a mess. Two color choices are available.
Find more Zojirushi Vacuum Carafe information and reviews here.
-
HOMKO Insulated Coffee Carafe
Cons:
- Non-slip bottom
- Comfortable ergonomic handle
- Double walled construction
- Some say the lid doesn't easily stay shut
- Many competitors keep drinks colder for longer
- Lid may fall off when pouring
If you're looking for a colorful thermal carafe, consider one of these HOMKO insulated carafes. Each carafe features a generous 68-ounce capacity, or up to two liters. The carafes feature double walled construction that keeps drinks hot or cold up to 12 hours. Cleaning up is easy, as you can place the carafe in the dishwasher. A wide mouth design makes it easier to add and remove contents. Other features include a non-slip bottom for added safety and a comfortable ergonomic handle for pouring. Just push a button to open up the pouring spout.
Find more HOMKO Insulated Coffee Carafe information and reviews here.
