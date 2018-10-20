10 Best Coffee Carafes: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The right thermal coffee carafe can keep your favorite hot beverage from getting cold and bland after brewing. While buying a thermal carafe is a relatively straightforward process, there are still aspects to keep in mind. For example, some carafes feature double wall insulation for optimal heat retention. Most thermal carafes keep drinks hot or cold for an extended period of time, such as 12 hours for hot drinks and 24 hours for cold drinks. Additionally, you’ll also find carafes with features such as stay-cool handles and a wide spout for faster pouring.