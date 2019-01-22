9 Best Smudge Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

For clearing, you need a couple of things: a smudging herb, fire source, a heat-safe place to rest your smoldering stick, and some kind of hand fan to direct the smoke (but you can get away with waving with your hand if you need to). There are all different types of these tools and I’m here to run down some of the best starter smudge kits so you can see which best fits your needs.

Smoke cleansing or smoke clearing, called smudging in some indigenous American practices, is the practice of using smoke, often sage leaf smoke, to clear away stagnant or bad energies. I’ve cleared every home I’ve moved into and it makes the entire space feel lighter and ready to accept new occupants. I will always recommend a good smoke clearing anytime you move or when you start to feel stuck in a rut.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is smudging or smoke clearing?

Smoke clearing is a term for cleansing items, spaces, or people with smoke. It's a practice that has been found in cultures all across the globe going back thousands of years.

The most common cleansing smoke herb in North America is white sage and it's used for clearing negative and clinging energies and leaving things feeling fresh and new (spiritually that is). We're all probably familiar with the sage in our food and white sage has a light-colored smoke that's very earthy and distinctive. If you want to know more about white sage and its history, check out the USDA's Plant Guide to sage.

You can also use other plants like cedar, lemon balm, sweetgrass, and palo santo (literally 'holy wood') which is the South American equivalent of sage.

How do you clear something?

Once you have your smudge stick and a heat-safe place to rest it, you can begin by lighting on end of the smudge stick over a candle, lighter, or matchstick. A candle is your best bet as sometimes they can take a second or two to catch.

Don't expect the sticks in your smudge kit light up with flame. You don't want it to look like a torch. Instead, what you want is a soft smolder. If the leaves do catch on fire, that's okay, just let it burn for a second and then blow it out. That should leave you with glowing orange embers at the edges. This is where you get your smoke.

Once you've got a good smolder, use your hand, feather, or a small fan to waft air past your smudge stick in the direction of the thing, place, or person you want to smudge. This moves the smoke where you want it and helps to keep the smudge stick lit.

If it burns out faster than you want it to, you can relight it easily. When you're done, you can rest your smudge stick on your heat-proof surface and it should go out on its own. I always recommend snuffing it out by pressing the glowing parts into the heat-proof container because leaving anything smoking unwatched is a risk you don't need to take.

Avoid dousing your smudge stick in water to put it out as the leaves are so densely packed, it may not dry properly and could get moldy.