9 Best Smudge Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

We could all stand to live with fewer negative vibes and a smudge kit is a great start.
Smoke cleansing or smoke clearing, called smudging in some indigenous American practices, is the practice of using smoke, often sage leaf smoke, to clear away stagnant or bad energies. I’ve cleared every home I’ve moved into and it makes the entire space feel lighter and ready to accept new occupants. I will always recommend a good smoke clearing anytime you move or when you start to feel stuck in a rut.
For clearing, you need a couple of things: a smudging herb, fire source, a heat-safe place to rest your smoldering stick, and some kind of hand fan to direct the smoke (but you can get away with waving with your hand if you need to). There are all different types of these tools and I’m here to run down some of the best starter smudge kits so you can see which best fits your needs.
1. Cleansing Kit With Soapstone BurnerPrice: $46.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soapstone buner is easier to carry around
- White sage, cedar, and sweetgrass bundles
- 10 inche turkey feather
- Palo santo stick
- Storage pouch and instructions
- Bowl is quite heavy
- Storage bag is a little kitchy
- Pricier than others
If I were buying one of these for myself, it would be this kit and that's because of the soapstone smudging bowl. The four-inch diameter bowl is a perfect size for a smudge stick and the best part is that soapstone is heat-resistant. You can place your burning smudge stick in here and the bowl should stay mostly cool to the touch.
I love that the bowl has that knobby base to it making it easy to hold with one hand so you can take it with you as walk the perimeter of your home. It's a good way to avoid dropping sage ash everywhere or burning your hands on a too-warm abalone shell.
Beyond the bowl, this set comes with four different smudging materials: white sage and palo santo for cleansing, cedar for specifically home cleansing, and sweetgrass for inviting positive energies in.
You also get a 10-inch long turkey feather to fan the smoke around, instruction pamphlet, and a dedicated storage bag for your smudging supplies that has a sealed, wipeable liner for keeping tidy.
2. Sage Stick Set With SelenitePrice: $17.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes selenite crystal
- White sage and blue sage with sweetgrass
- Comes with sage wand and Palo Santo
- Hand-tied in America
- Doesn't come with burner
- No fan
- Sage wands may burn too quick for some
- Selenite is fragile
This kit offers four different ways to cleanse: white sage, palo santo, sweetgrass, and selenite. There are two white sage smudge sticks, one in a traditional bundle style and the other in a smaller wand style making it easier to hold and burn all the way down. The sage is wildcrafted in California, meaning it is sustainably harvested from wild growing sage instead of sage grown on a farm.
While sage banishes negative energy, sweetgrass was traditionally used to invite warm, loving energies in. These two work great in concert with each other. Palo santo wood is burned like the other herbs and has cleansing energies.
I love that this set comes with a selenite crystal which is my favorite cleansing crystals out there. It's great as kind of an always-on bad vibes catcher to help keep the energies of your space even when you haven't had time to burn your sage.
Keep in mind this is only the smudge sticks and doesn't include a burner.
3. Windfall Naturing Home Cleansing KitPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full cleansing kit with instructions for five rites and prayers
- White sage with burner, stand, and feather
- Blessed white sage infused anointing oil
- Cleansing Dead Sea salt and tea light
- Includes bath soak with jojoba, peppermint, and lavender
- More than you need if you're only looking for smudging
- Prayers may not align with your spirituality
- Feather is a little small for the smudge stick
This kit comes with everything you need for a thorough home cleansing minus the matches. It has a white sage smudge stick, abalone shell burner, wooden cobra stand for the abalone shell, feather fan, tealight candle, Dead Sea salt, blessed anointing oil, peppermint and lavender bath soak for you, and step-by-step instructions for five rites and cleansings.
I like that this kit includes steps for protecting your home after you've cleansed it which I don't see often in kits like these.
4. 4 Bundle Smudging SetPrice: $22.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variety of smudging smoke
- Includes white sage, cedar, flower sage, yerba santa, and palo santo stick
- Comes with prayer and smudging guide
- Gift ready box
- Doesn't include a burner
- No stand or feather
- Booklet with prayers may not align with your beliefs
If what you're really here for is the sage, then this bundle set from Mama Wunderbar might be for you. It comes with four different smudging sticks as well as a stick of palo santo. This bundle includes traditional white sage for general cleansing use as well as a flower sage stick which is white sage wrapped in flower petals which is supposed to cleanse negative energies related to love and relationships.
The cedar smudge stick is good for cleansing spaces and homes. I burn cedar here at home and it has such a piney, cozy feel to it. The last smudging stick is made of yerba santa which is also known as mountain balm. Yerba Santa is good for spiritual cleansing on yourself or others to prepare for ritual work. There's also a palo santo stick which is the South American equivalent to our North American white sage so it's nice for any cleansing you may need.
It comes with clear direction as well as a prayer card to work from. The bundles are handcrafted so they'll range in size from three to five inches long. They're each blessed in ritual to carry on extra good vibes to you.
5. Sage Gift Set With Spray by Sage My NestPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives you a non-smoke spray option
- Spray comes in different sage combos
- Includes abalone shell burner with stand
- Come with feather fan
- Great housewarming gift
- Comes with the burning sage anyway
- Sage spray has secondary scent with it
- Burner is slightly small
If you or someone you're buying for can't be around smoke whether for health reasons like asthma (see the CDC's guidelines on asthma and second-hand smoke) or simply personal preference, that doesn't mean they still can't benefit from smudging. This kit by Sage My Nest is a complete set of white sage wand-style bundle, abalone shell burner, and wooden cobra stand, but it also includes a sage and lavender essential oil room spray.
You can use this spray in place of burning sage to accomplish the same kind of clearing of negative energies without using smoke or risking getting ash on your carpet as you walk around. There's also a sage and lemongrass spray version of the kit if you don't like lavender, but who doesn't like lavender?
6. Sage Stick With Copper Bowl BurnerPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of bowl designs
- Choice of sage or palo santo
- California white sage
- Includes white sand
- Bowl is a little small
- No fan included
- Sand burners are spillable
Abalone shell burners may be more popular, and maybe even a little prettier, but I will always choose a copper bowl over a shell for my sage burner. If you keep a hot object on an abalone shell, the shell can heat up and be uncomfortable to hold or carry but, used correctly, a copper bowl is a safer way to store something hot like a burning sage bundle.
To be used as a burner, metal bowls are filled with sand which absorbs the heat can act as a snuffer for incense. The sand is key to keeping the bowl cool enough to touch. and this bowl comes with its own sand so you can start using it right out of the box. Plus, these bows are very multi-purpose which I like.
The bowls come in this Tree of Life design with white sand or Dragon design with black sand.
For the actual smudging, it comes with a California white sage smudge stick.
7. Sage Kit With Abalone & StandPrice: $29.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of sizes
- Choice of stand finishes
- Includes three sage bundles
- Abalone shells conduct heat
- Ash can fall through abalone holes
- No feather the in kit
This is a traditional set that gives you the smudge sticks and an Instagram-worthy place to rest your burning sage.
The kit includes three four-inch sticks of white sage that was grown and packaged within the United States. The abalone shell creates a space that can handle the heat of a lit smudge stick so you don't accidentally burn your table or altar cloth. It has that gorgeous, iridescent seashell interior which makes it that much nicer to look at.
You can leave your shell directly on the table but they include a wooden cobra stand to elevate your abalone shell. Cobra stands are three legs carved from a single piece of wood so that they are all interlinking. I don't do woodcarving, but that sounds really difficult to me. The stand can fold closed or open up to hold your shell burner.
This set is available in different combinations of abalone shell size and two different finishes on your cobra stand (stained or natural). The shells go from 5 inches across up to 6.5 inches across. Just keep in mind that some of the larger shell sets only include one smudge stick.
8. Starter Set for Positive VibesPrice: $22.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both sage bundle and sage incense cones
- Includes turkey feather
- Chakra bracelet with real stones
- Abalone burner with stand
- Gift-ready box
- Abalone burners get hot
- Abalone shells might loose ash through holes
- More than you need if you only want smudge sticks
If you like getting fun extras, check out this Starter Set for Positive Vibes. It comes with the smudging basics of a California white sage bundle, abalone shell burner, and wooden cobra stand. There's also a large turkey feather for fanning the sage smoke around.
You also get a chakra bracelet with real amethyst, tiger's eye, turquoise, lapis lazuli, amber, and red agate. The band of the bracelet is covered beads made from volcanic rock which are porous so if you place a few drops of essential oil on these black stones it can act as an aromatherapy bracelet you can carry around with you.
For days when you're feeling a little lazy, the set gives you a box of white sage incense cones with mini burner that you can light and leave without having to walk around and waft smoke with the regular sage stick. There's a drawstring pouch to store everything in as well.
9. Sage, Palo Santo, Abalone & Feather Smudging KitPrice: $18.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Abalone, white sage, and palo santo
- Sustainably sourced
- Comes with fanning feather
- Supports American family business
- Includes directions
- Free keychain
- No stand
- Abalone shells conduct heat
- Abalone shell holes can let ash through
This kit is from a family business that puts an emphasis on ensuring that its elements are sustainably and responsibly sourced. It comes with a five to six-inch abalone shell burner, white sage bundle, and two palo santo sticks. The sage is harvested and processed within the United States and the palo santo is only taken from already fallen trees.
The turkey feather works as a fan to waft the smoke around and the set includes a small instruction guide. There's also a keychain depicting Kokopelli, a trickster and fertility deity among Southwestern indigenous nations, but unless you do work with Kokopelli, it might be best to leave the tricker out of your cleansing.
What is smudging or smoke clearing?
Smoke clearing is a term for cleansing items, spaces, or people with smoke. It's a practice that has been found in cultures all across the globe going back thousands of years.
The most common cleansing smoke herb in North America is white sage and it's used for clearing negative and clinging energies and leaving things feeling fresh and new (spiritually that is). We're all probably familiar with the sage in our food and white sage has a light-colored smoke that's very earthy and distinctive. If you want to know more about white sage and its history, check out the USDA's Plant Guide to sage.
You can also use other plants like cedar, lemon balm, sweetgrass, and palo santo (literally 'holy wood') which is the South American equivalent of sage.
How do you clear something?
Once you have your smudge stick and a heat-safe place to rest it, you can begin by lighting on end of the smudge stick over a candle, lighter, or matchstick. A candle is your best bet as sometimes they can take a second or two to catch.
Don't expect the sticks in your smudge kit light up with flame. You don't want it to look like a torch. Instead, what you want is a soft smolder. If the leaves do catch on fire, that's okay, just let it burn for a second and then blow it out. That should leave you with glowing orange embers at the edges. This is where you get your smoke.
Once you've got a good smolder, use your hand, feather, or a small fan to waft air past your smudge stick in the direction of the thing, place, or person you want to smudge. This moves the smoke where you want it and helps to keep the smudge stick lit.
If it burns out faster than you want it to, you can relight it easily. When you're done, you can rest your smudge stick on your heat-proof surface and it should go out on its own. I always recommend snuffing it out by pressing the glowing parts into the heat-proof container because leaving anything smoking unwatched is a risk you don't need to take.
Avoid dousing your smudge stick in water to put it out as the leaves are so densely packed, it may not dry properly and could get moldy.
