25 Best Buys for Witchcore Vibes

Has WitchTok had you dreaming of living in a softly lit room surrounded by crystals, incense, and tarot cards? We gotchu. These are the best buys to get that coveted witchcore aesthetic–curated by an initiated witch.
This Crescent Moon Shelf captures the whole vibe of witchcore. You have the full moon and crescent moon shapes, the Triple Goddess symbol cut out of the back, and seven small shelf compartments for displaying crystals, essential oils, seashells, rocks you found on a walk in the woods that one time, bones, house cleansing kit, totems, air plants, and whatever else you can fit in there.
I have too many crystals and way too many little bottles of essential oil blends or charged up moon water–and they’re pretty but are really hard to make look reasonable on a sideboard, bookshelf, or desk space. A dedicated wall shelf is perfect for things like this because they’re accessible when you want them but they’re also out there so everyone can see your gorgeous curated collection.
It’s made of pine and has a 14-inch diameter.
There are tons of shapes in this design if this one isn’t exactly what you’re looking for. This Crescent Moon Display Shelf is made of hardwood and is only the crescent moon shape without the full circle. For something a little more irregular, Glowing Aura’s Crescent Moon Crystal Display has a crescent moon set on its back with angles instead of rounded sides and triangle shelves like mountains above it.
I would love a raven or crow familiar, but despite leaving my local corvids (unsalted) peanuts, so far I’ve gotten no takers. If you’re striking out on the Dark-Disney-Princess thing like me, get the next best thing with a Raven Table Lamp.
The sturdy resin bird is holding a single LED bulb in its beak so it can illuminate your reading, studying, crafting, or spell crafting. It also comes in a wall perching design and a stunning white raven version. There are myths across several cultures and writings from Ancient Rome the Old Testament telling how ravens were originally white but became black either through flying through the dark void of dreams, stealing fire from the sun, or as a punishment for lying.
If corvids aren’t your jam, these clever little familiar lamps come as rats, chameleons, and squirrels.
I’ve got these Real Amethyst Crystal Lights on my Amazon wishlist and they’re going to end up in my house eventually. This is a string of 20 raw amethyst crystals that are attached to LED lights that cause the crystal to glow from within.
How much more magical looking can it get?
The light string is 8.5 feet long, is powered by three AA batteries (not included), and is operated by an included remote control.
Not an amethyst fan? They make these lights in several different real crystals types including raw aqua fluorite, raw rose quartz, and clear quartz with color-changing lights.
Could you keep your notes on your spellcraft, chants, and herbal concoction recipes on Google Drive? Sure but that lacks a certain type of earth-based religion energy. Instead, make this Vintage Leather Journal this your book of shadows which looks like a book that could have been passed down from the 1600s.
The real full-grain leather, including a strap for binding, leather bookmark, and decorative leather stitching has been distressed to look aged and weathered by time. It really does look like a journal that has survived cross-Atlantic travel on a sail-powered ship and stored in root cellars to stay hidden from the Witchfinder General–an actual historic figure though Historic UK seems to imply he invented the title and gave it to himself. Typical.
Not only does the leather look aged, but the 200 deckle-edge pages also have a rough texture and antiqued discolorations.
Spice it up with a feather and metal quill or get campy with these witches broom pens.
You know those green or kitchen witches that have bundles of drying herbs hanging from their ceiling? It’s such a witchy vibe and I can’t get enough of it. This Faux Eucalyptus Hanging gives the same effect without all the hassle. According to the Magic Flower Company, eucalyptus is a cleansing herb that clears negative energies. We could all use that right about now.
Sure, fake plants aren’t as energetic as real ones but trust me, this is better. I’ve done the hanging herbs to dry thing in my house and a bunch of bugs hatched out of them which I did not love.
It’s made up of quality faux plants with different shades of eucalyptus tied to a real branch with Sisal rope for hanging. It’s 16.5 inches across and hangs 13.7 inches long.
For something even more whimsical, there’s a version with built-in LED lights and a version with seashells.
I’m a little obsessed with this Sun and Moons Moth Tapestry Set. Luna moths are said to increase psychic awareness and represent new beginnings.
The two hangings are alike enough to clearly be a set but set apart with both color and design.
The white sun tapestry features two brilliantly shining suns, spiraling dreamy clouds, flowers, and the moth is framed with the moon cycle. The black moon tapestry is the same layout with the same moth and flowers but substitutes the two suns with two stylized crescent moons. Instead of clouds, there are constellations and planets and two clusters of crystals are nestled into the flowers at the corners.
I used to raise luna months from eggs for the place I worked for in high school (yes, it was a weird job). I also bred them so I can tell you that the moth featured on this print is a male since you can tell them by their much bushier antennae. This is backed up by UF’s Entomology Dept’s feature on luna moths.
It’s printed on cotton linen and includes two tassels on the bottom of each tapestry and rope at the time so these are ready to hang out of the box.
Each tapestry is 13.8 inches wide and 19.7 inches tall.
This Hooded Shawl by Ferand gives the mysterious, midnight-in-the-woods look of a hooded cloak without coming off like it doesn’t belong in this century. Its trendy fringe hemline gives the impression that it’s been worn through the ages and the hood has knit patterning accents.
Plus it’s just cozy. It’s like a Snuggie for your top half that you can leave the house in and actually looks good. The design is also very forgiving in terms of sizing and working with different body shapes.
It comes in 10 different shades if black isn’t your thing.
As far as I’m concerned, all genders can wear this but if you want a more masculine look, check out this draped men’s cardigan.
Whether you’re obsessed with collecting tarot cards (like my witchy partner) or use them to set up tarot spells (also like my witchy partner), a little Wooden Tarot Stand would give them a more elegant way to display their cards.
This walnut-finish real wood stand has a slot with room for three standard-size tarot cards and a triple moon goddess design carved into the base, a full moon flanked by two crescent moons. The center moon is just the right size for tea light candles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep a spirit board in your bag with this Ouija Board Wallet by Nemesis Now. The design is embossed in faux leather and includes all the standard Ouija board details along with a “Use with caution” warning and baroque framing. The clasp is a highly detailed planchette to keep it all on theme.
Inside there is a long zippered pouch with a divider and the other side has over a dozen card holding slots and a transparent ID pocket.
It’s also available in black.
When you decorate your apothecary with this Nine-Piece Set of Psychoactive Plant Prints, only people looking for it will likely recognize the nature of this collection of plants. That’s proven when you look at the reviews and see people surprised to realize they have a wall full of drugs after Googling the scientific names.
The plants included are peyote, opium poppy, cannabis, coca, grapes (for alcohol), wormwood, psilocybin (magic) mushroom, tobacco, and ergot (LSD). I included this set in my best gifts for Millennials post, for obvious reasons.
The practice of shamanic and/or ecstatic witchcraft doesn’t have to but may include the use of psychoactive plants and mushrooms to help reach different states of consciousness or in small doses to connect to the spirit of the plant and not in an attempt to hallucinate.
It would have been neat if they’d included traditional flying ointment herbs like deadly nightshade and wolfsbane, as detailed in Caveat Anoynter! : A Study of Flying Ointments and Their Plants but seeing as those plants are just straight-up deadly, I can see why they left them off.
Happy herbing, and, I’m just throwing this out there, wormwood in the form of tea will not get you the psychoactive effects–just the bitterest cup of tea in the world and nothing else if you’re lucky. Don’t make my mistake.
If you’re not into psychoactives, there are plenty of beautiful botanical illustration sets that don’t involve weed.
Curl up with your witchy self and this Death’s-Head Moth Throw and enjoy your rewatching of Practical Magic. (Or Silence of the Lambs if you’re more into the horror side of things.) I dig the geometric shapes created by the dotted line that is mirrored by the crystal shape on the bottom and the crown of a crescent moon.
The Death’s-Head Moth has been a fave of goths forever and it can’t help they are almost exclusively only found in the fall, connecting them to Halloween, according to Butterfly Conservation.
If you’re tapped into a more Hedge Witch, wild energy, you ought to consider having a baculum in your home. The Raccoon Baculum Shadowbox Display has a real fancy look to it and keeps it behind glass in case the nature of what it really is might be a little much for family or roommates. That said, ours is just sitting loose on our altar and there are plenty of those available too.
Real talk though, absolutely no one is going to know what this is unless you tell them or they already own one themselves. It looks like a nondescript bone–and not something a raccoon would use to bone.
This four-by-five-inch case displays the baculum on dried moss with dried flowers and crystals.
Lots of mammals have a baculum and Scientific American explains why humans don’t.
Give your space an instant mystical with this Willow Branch Light with 144 LEDs. This eight-foot-long metal branch and all the smaller attached branches can be bent and positioned however you like them. Like a rustic, more natural look? Make the branches tangled and organic. Feeling more whimsical? The branches can be arranged in smooth spiraling lines.
This listing is for one light and the pictures show the sort of gorgeous arched design you can have with a pair of lights. It has a 12-inch power cord and plug.
Goth but not too goth would be a decent way to describe this trend and I love how this Layered Lace Slip Dress walks that line. It has a little bit of stretch to it, which I think all clothes should have because everything post-2020 ought to be comfy in my opinion.
Layers of dark grey floral lace and ruffled hems on the skirts give this a gothic feel without dipping into a black vampire aesthetic. A-line dresses tend to be flattering on most figures. There’s also a white version if you’re that kind of witch.
Do I want a wall full of framed dead things and skulls? Yes. Do I have feelings about how ethical that is? Also yes, which is why I love this resin-cast Faux Taxidermy Ram Skull from Design Toscano.
It’s 18-inches wide by 11.5 inches tall which is pretty accurate when compared to a real Merino ram skull sold by Skulls Unlimited, except the real one might not have been ethically sourced and will run you over four-time the price as this resin skull.
The Design Toscano faux skull has incredible detail with everything from the zig-zag lines where the planes of the skull come together, natural-looking defects in the growth of the horns, and realistic teeth.
One thing I really love about this one, compared to some others, is that it’s realistic all the way around. They keep to the realism to show all the details on the backside of the skull as well. The only giveaway is the resin material and the mounting slots built into the back of each of the horns.
More of a stag person? Ebros has you covered.
You know when you go into a pagan shop and they have this undeniable energy? You can capture a piece of that with a Giant Raw Amethyst and a little bit of nag champa incense–the key to that elusive witch shop smell.
This listing is for a hunk of amethyst geode that weighs between 12.5 pounds up to 15 pounds. Because each piece is unique, the crystal you receive won’t be the one pictured on the listing, and hence the weight range instead of listing a specific weight.
Emporion allows you to choose your weight range with everything from a crystal that weighs 0.5 to 1 pound all the way up to 17.5 to 20-pound range.
These are some big, statement pieces that will really stand out and set the mood for your space.
If amethyst isn’t your jam, check out our best Crystals for Home for giant citrines and 22-pound druzy eggs.
It’s harder to get more goth-witch than this Black Widow Mug. The black porcelain cup is adorned with roses, stars, and moons covered in spiderwebs with a spider hanging from it. Instead of the black widow hourglass shape, the spider has a human skull pattern similar to a death’s-head moth.
It’s a big mug at 17.6 ounces. This is something you could use for soup or even a small bowl of cereal but I think it shines as recreating your favorite giant cappuccino mugs from the coffee shop. Plus, think about how many marshmallows you could fit in your hot cocoa in this thing.
The mug is microwave and dishwasher-safe, thank the gods, and comes in a gift-ready box.
If spiders give you the creeps, they make a Green Witch Mug with stars and herbs.
This real Black Onyx Pendant has a flat, high-shine surface perfect for black mirror scrying. It gives you that Nico from Runaways vibe, a powerful witch with tools always close at hand. It’s set in sterling silver and includes a sterling silver chain. This one has a one-inch diameter for a bold statement but it also comes in a smaller 0.82-inch size.
Scrying is the art of looking into a surface and allowing your clairvoyance to accept messages. It can be used for divination purposes or communication with Spirit. Some people use a bowl full of water, a mirror in a dark room, a crystal ball, or a black scrying mirror–like this necklace except bigger.
I like that it’s handmade by a family-owned small business and not in some big automated factory.
This Magic Moon Mirror is a unique piece of witchy decor that looks like a normal wall mirror until you hit a switch and the mirror turns into a moon nightlight. I love decor that flies under the radar.
We’re not exactly in the broom closet here, but there are still plenty of times when we might want to be a little more subtle about our witchcraft stuff like when entertaining friends or coworkers who might not be aware of our spirituality or when we have repair people like plumbers or electricians in. So I appreciate the ability to switch off a light and have normal-looking wall decor.
When the light is turned off, the piece is an HD mirror with a real wooden frame, and only the power cord hints that there is more to it than that. When the light is on, the round mirror lights up a highly detailed topographical map of the moon. You can choose from white light (for a very realistic look), warm light, or orange light that reminds me of a Blood Moon. You can also increase and decrease the brightness of the light.
The mirror can be wall-mounted or be propped up with its built-in stand.
This Black Phillip Tumbler is a must for fans of the staple occult movie The VVitch. We witchy folks connected to that movie in a different way than people who found it to be simply a slow-moving horror movie.
Not all witches work with Black Phillip/Lucifer/The Horned God, but if you do, you probably want to “Live Deliciously” like the tumbler says.
The neat part is that it’s a food-related item so from the outside it might be referring to really tasty coffee and only people in the know will understand it’s about signing the Devil’s black book. Or well, the three-eyed goat might give something away.
The tumbler itself comes in 20 or 30-ounce sizes and is double-wall vacuum insulated.
This Gemstone Owl would look right at home on your altar, curio shelf, or crystal display. The two-inch tall figurine is hand-carved with great detail down to the flight feathers on the back of the owl.
It’s available in four different gemstones. Amethyst, Purple Lepidolite, Rose Quartz, iridescent Labradorite.
There are many different schools on the meanings of different crystals. Healthline includes amethyst among crystals for healing and rose quartz for love.
There’s a fair amount of overlap between witchcore and cottagecore and this Botanical Phone Case sits squarely in the middle. I love the botanical illustrations of mushrooms, flowers, berries, snails, insects, and ferns. It’s a great pick for people who consider themselves forest witches, cottage witches, herbalists, or green witches.
It’s sized for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (the 6.7-inch model).
This cute Triquetra Necklace has a little bit of everything, the Celtic Trinity Knot (triquetra), a pentacle, a triple goddess symbol, and a sun for the god.
The pendant is nickel-free sterling silver and comes on a simple chain. There’s an option to add a custom engraving on the back as well.
According to Ireland Travel Guides, the triquetra is one of the oldest Celtic knot symbols and can be found in the Book of Kells, which was created around 800 CE. This is an ancient symbol. The unending line creates three interlocking sections that have meant many different things to different people including mind, body, and soul; earth, sea, and sky; maiden, mother, and crone; and father, son, and holy ghost.
If this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, I have a whole feature on pentagram necklaces.
Incense is a great way to add the energies of different plants and resins to a space or just make a room smell amazing. Burn your incense in this Baphomet Burner featuring the Baphomet figure with an upsidedown pentacle and the brand of knowledge above His horns.
The incense cone sits behind the pentacle and the smoke flows down out the front so it looks as if the smoke is appearing from nowhere.
This will only work with backflow incense cones which are specially designed so that the smoke sinks instead of rising.
Flaunt your love of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series with this GownTown 1950s Style Cocktail Dress. The vintage lines and high collar with lapels are a decent match for the Academy of Unseen Arts uniforms.
It’s actually in two pieces with the black cocktail dress and spaghetti straps as one piece and the transparent black cloak and collar as the second piece so you can wear this dress two different ways. The midi-length skirt is a A-line or skater style with pleats that flow and spread out when you move.
Unlike period-accurate dresses, this fabric has some stretch to it because I just don’t have time for uncomfortable clothes anymore.
More of a white witch? The same design also comes in ivory.