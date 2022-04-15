25 Best Buys for Witchcore Vibes

This Crescent Moon Shelf captures the whole vibe of witchcore. You have the full moon and crescent moon shapes, the Triple Goddess symbol cut out of the back, and seven small shelf compartments for displaying crystals, essential oils, seashells, rocks you found on a walk in the woods that one time, bones, house cleansing kit, totems, air plants, and whatever else you can fit in there.

I have too many crystals and way too many little bottles of essential oil blends or charged up moon water–and they’re pretty but are really hard to make look reasonable on a sideboard, bookshelf, or desk space. A dedicated wall shelf is perfect for things like this because they’re accessible when you want them but they’re also out there so everyone can see your gorgeous curated collection.

It’s made of pine and has a 14-inch diameter.

There are tons of shapes in this design if this one isn’t exactly what you’re looking for. This Crescent Moon Display Shelf is made of hardwood and is only the crescent moon shape without the full circle. For something a little more irregular, Glowing Aura’s Crescent Moon Crystal Display has a crescent moon set on its back with angles instead of rounded sides and triangle shelves like mountains above it.