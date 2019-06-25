21 Best Reading Chairs for Comfort & Style

If you’re a passionate reader, you’re probably reading a book or your devices wherever you go. But when you’re ready to flop down and enjoy the latest best-seller at home, you want a stylish chair that’s also comfortable, supportive and gives you plenty of options to curl up and relax.
Whether you’re looking for a leather recliner, lift chair, overstuffed accent chair or one with a matching ottoman, we’ve found the very best reading chairs. Because a good lamp is another reading essential, we’ve got some thoughts on those as well.
If you love mid century reproduction furniture, this stunning chair and ottoman set has many of the characteristics of the original design by Charles and Ray Eames, whose distinctive designs were emblematic of the mid mod period. Ideal for reading, lounging and simply relaxing, these pieces are covered in fine aniline leather on bent sustainably harvested hardwoods.
The chair naturally rests in a semi-reclined position, making it extra comfortable on your back and hips, while the headrest is also extremely conducive to your natural body position. The chair features the black five point pedestal which is exact to the original design as well. Cushions are removable for easy cleaning and if necessary, reupholstering.
High-quality silicone shock mounts have been placed underneath the arms, back, and base of the chair, providing optimal flexibility and the ultimate in relaxation. The matched ottoman makes the perfect place to kick up your feet at the end of a long day. It features a stable four point pedestal base.
While the set is on the pricey side, the quality and dedication to detail make it worth the expense, but if you’re into the look and can’t afford that higher price point, this chair and ottoman might be an ideal substitute at substantial savings. This budget set has a wide variety of wood tones as well.
Snacks and beverages go hand in hand with sitting down for an epic reading session, so finding the best reading chair that can accommodate the occasional spill could be essential. This contemporary accent chair is the perfect combination of comfort and durability because it comes with a fitted slipcover that is easily removed and laundered. Genius, right?
Even though this chair has sleek lines, don’t mistake them for hard lines. In fact, the machine washable slipcover fits over a heavily padded frame that is built for comfort. Perfect for an active family where spills can happen, this comfy chair comes in gray as well as optic white.
You might also like the Stone & Beam Hoffman Down-Filled Arm Chair which has a similar contemporary look, sans the slipcover. With an extra wide seat, it’s perfect to curl up in and have plenty of room for a blanket and pillow too.
If there was a dream chair we’d love to flop into with your favorite read, it would be big, comfy, and super soft, as well as having an ottoman to prop your feet on. Sound familiar? If that’s your goal too, this beautiful garnet red faux leather chair and ottoman should be among your contenders. Even though it looks like a luxurious option, the bi-cast leather (a combo of split leather backing covered with an embossed layer of polyurethane or vinyl) makes it super affordable compared to a natural leather chair.
Made of hardwood, with beautifully finished bun feet, this English pub style chair and ottoman feature nail head finishes on the chair arms and around the base of both pieces. To add to the comfort and durability of this set, it features 56 spring coils in the chair and 35 spring coils in the ottoman, in addition to hefty cushioning, to give added support to your bottom, back, hips and legs.
While it takes just a little bit of assembly, the price point makes it easy on the wallet and will be simply managed by almost anyone.
Inspired by the Danish designer Hans J. Wegner, this European style wingback chair and ottoman would make ideal additions to a mid century modern room. Because most of that furniture seems “spare”, this stylish set keeps comfort at the forefront. Covered in rich and soft aniline leather died to a gorgeous rich caramel color, it is padded in premium high-density foam encased in dacron to keep its shape through the years.
To add to the quality of this chair, all the piping and seams have been hand sewn for durability. The base of both the chair and ottoman feature solid stainless steel tubing that will never rust or chip despite heavy use. The feet feature floor protecting disks so no worries about getting scratches on hardwood and tile surfaces. It would look awesome in front of a wall with a starburst clock or mid mod mirror.
You love the wide array of color choices in both leather and fabric, so you can truly customize your reading nook with this comfy chair and ottoman. If you’re shopping on a budget, you can find a similarly styled chair and ottoman in Danish wool boucle for a slightly lower price point.
If you’ve been searching for a comfortable reading chair that delivers luxury and style as well, this cushy power recliner should be on your list of options. Since you’ve probably been doing recliner research, you know that the Leggett & Platt reclining mechanism is a huge plus. With OKIN motors, it delivers noiseless operation and stable power reclining for the long haul.
This recliner is hand assembled on a kiln dried wood frame. All seating surfaces, arms, and headrest are covered in butter soft top grain leather. High resiliency memory foam cushions make it seriously comfortable and the seat cushions rest on a no-sag spring platform for extra support. Good news, because this chair could totally put you to sleep. The power headrest gives you another level of adjustability, making it even more comfy.
We also like the the fact that, because of its unique design, this chair can fit closer to the wall than many. That’s good, because it’s a pretty sizeable piece. If this chair has a bit too contemporary feel for your tastes, or it’s simply too big for your space, the Hydeline Fairmont Wingback Recliner features that same high quality in a smaller, more traditional style.
When you want to cozy up with a good book, One of our go to choices is always an overstuffed chair, and this one has comfort plus great style. The down-filled cushions let you literally sink into it, and because down is so naturally temperature regulating, you’ll be toasty but not too warm. The extra-wide profile gives you room to curl up your legs or snuggle in with your kids to read to them, and the deep seat cuddles you and them like a baby.
The wood frame is minimal, and good looking, while the chair fabric is moisture repellant and stain resistant. It is meant to stand up to heavy wear, which is likely what you and your family will give it. It comes in this light cream color as well as slate gray and it comes fully assembled so you just need to unbox and hop in.
If you want even more comfort while you’re diving into your next new book, get the matching down filled ottoman or if you are looking for a whole room grouping, consider both those pieces along with the matching sofa which comes in two different lengths.
So many overstuffed and accent chairs are leather or faux, but perhaps you’ve got a design flair that needs some pattern and color to bring the room to life. That’s why we love this upholstered chair and ottoman, in mixed stripes that look perfect for your coastal home or even a beach cottage.
The unfussy chair design, in a combination of blue and cream tones, has a thick and comfy seat cushion and nice rounded arms that are well padded. We also like the shorter seat pan, which means you can scooch your behind back into the chair for proper posture without having your legs stick straight out in front of you – a problem with so many chairs, especially for women.
Naturally, when you do want to prop your feet up for a good read, the matching upholstered ottoman has a firm cushion that allows it to double as extra seating when space is tight. This set was designed specifically for smaller living spaces, so whether you’re creating a reading space in your tiny home, or you live in a small loft, this set should nicely fit in. You’ll also like the fact that this company uses eco-friendly design and production practices to lessen their impact on the environment. Kudos. You might also like this Portfolio Mira chair and ottoman in aqua and olive with the same smaller dimensions.
We can all agree that the best reading chair should be comfy, right? But what if you could find one that was seriously pampering, in addition to comfortable? This red faux leather lift recliner has two options that put it right in line with what we think you’re looking for – heat and massage.
With eight vibrating nodes around the chair, and a heating element in the waist and lower back area, it will help ease away arthritis pain and muscle aches while you dive into your favorite novel. The massage function features nine different modes with five intensities, to deliver as robust a vibration as you’d like. Set the timer for 10, 20 or 30 minutes and relax to your heart’s content. Better yet, you can use the heat and massage functions independently.
A counterbalanced lift mechanism ensures you’ll reach a standing position safely and smoothly without putting pressure on your back and knees. This chair has dual USB outlets to keep your devices charging as well as a side pocket to keep small items within easy reach. It also has cup holders on both armrests. The faux leather fabric wipes clean with a warm cloth. Get this chair in five color options.
If you don’t really want to bother with heat, massage and some of those additional features, you can still get a solid lift recliner that meets your needs. The Pulaski Power Lift Recliner simplifies the design to eliminate cup holders, and we especially like its longer smooth side pouch. If you’re buying a lift chair as a gift, there are some specifics you might want to consider, per this article from Today’s Caregiver.
Combining the best of two worlds – a comfy power recliner and a lift recliner – the Yandel Power Lift Recliner is an ideal option for anyone who loves to get the utimate lounging and relaxing experience without breaking the bank. This inviting chair features a faux leather microfiber fabric cover that’s easy to wipe clean with a warm cloth. (Perfect in case you fall asleep and drool on it.)
With simple remote control operation, you can ease back and elevate your legs, or bring yourself to a standing position thanks to the smooth dual motor operation. A wider seat and lengthened reclined position make this chair ideal for those with larger frame sizes as well as standard sizes. The corded remote control slips easily into the side pocket, but its spiral cord keeps it close at hand without twisting or knotting. We love that you’re not having to reach down to a button on the side, while trying to guess what will happen next.
Looking for a recliner that you can put close to a wall in a more confined space? The Domesis Renu Leather Wall Hugger Power Lift Recliner is a great option at a similar price point. Get it in five colors from black to burgundy.
Are you looking for a great reading chair that will complement your office décor at home or at work? This modern red leather cocoon chair is an ideal solution for comfort and unique design. It envelopes you in a comfy laid back style that’s meant for relaxation. With a chrome swivel base, it has 360 degree rotation for easy access to a desk or to watch TV and reach for your beverage on a side table.
The wide seat and back wrap around you for exceptional comfort and the integrated curved arms are ergonomically located. We think it’s a great buy so even if you’re just looking to splurge on a cool chair for the bedroom, this one would complement your modern furnishings. Better yet, it comes in seven different color options.
If you prefer a somewhat funky fabric design, we also love this bright orange egg chair that’s seriously retro cool. If you’d love the egg chair style, you can get it in leather with a matching ottoman for the ultimate in comfort and style.
Unlike many an overstuffed leather chair, this contemporary chair still features lots of padding in one seriously sleek design. We think you’ll love the angular look of the arms, as well as the nicely detailed legs. Upholstered in soft Italian leather, this chair features PVC foam cushions to keep you totally comfortable, and the pillow top armrests really add so much to the look.
If you’re looking for an equally comfortable reading chair with a somewhat blockier design, the Michigan Collection Contemporary Italian Leather Living Room Chair has a chunky design and wood block feet. With a very contemporary vibe, this chair also has a matching leather love seat and sofa if you’re looking for a whole living area collection.
If you’re looking for a comfortable reading chair with a totally unique vibe, the Apex oversized chair might fit your vision of stylish and snuggly too. We think you’ll love the external hardwood frame that gives it a distinct look that could fit with nautical or mid mod designs. With a seat that’s nearly 42 inches wide, there’s plenty of room to sink in and enjoy.
The square shape and simple lines make this chair extremely flexible to blend into many different design styles. It offers medium support and an upright seat lean, so you won’t feel too reclined. And we think the beefy looking style is great for an adult of any size and gender. If this chair is just a bit too chunky for your liking, you might prefer the Rivet Berkshire living room chair. It has a slightly narrower seat, but still wider than a standard chair. With more delicate metal legs, it offers a slightly more relaxed seat lean with extra cushions for support.
Great seating isn’t one size fits all, especially if you’re in the big and tall category. You need a chair that fits your frame, and this power recliner is made for someone of noteworthy proportions. The Seatcraft Pantheon is wider, taller and can accommodate up to 400 pounds. Ideal for reading and watching your favorite shows and movies, this chair has an adjustable powered headrest, adjustable powered lumbar support, and memory function. The easy to use control panel is at your fingertips on the chair side, and it also features a USB charging port.
The chair has a longer reclining surface, wider armrests, and a taller backrest, all to deliver extra comfort. The top grain leather cover will deliver years of wear without showing it. And when it comes to amenities, this chair has them in spades – lighted cup holders, hidden arm storage compartment, ambient base lighting under the seat, and even a swivel tray table for snacks.
The Seatcraft Julius is another big and tall chair option with many of the same amenities, and a slightly different style foot and leg rest. Get it in either black or chocolate brown leather. If you love all those features, but you don’t need a big and tall chair, consider the Seatcraft Solstice.
When you want to feel totally spoiled and completely comfortable, there’s nothing better than sinking into a recliner. But if you want to up the ante on comfort and add a dose of luxury, make that recliner one that’s full grain leather like this beautiful Barcalounger. Built for the long haul, this recliner will surpass all the design trends that come and go with classic style and genuine good looks.
Built on a mahogany frame, the coffee color leather is luscious and covers the entire chair, even underneath. Nail head trims give this recliner a timeless look that we’ve loved for decades. When it comes to comfort, this chair easily hits all the high points with 30 coils springs in the seat and a high resiliency foam back cushion, as well as a high quality reclining mechanism.
The Oliver Pierce Grayson Leather Pushback Recliner features a similar design but with a bit more vintage twist that includes even more nail head trims and turned legs, versus square ones.
For those who love to read, but have trouble getting up and out of their favorite chair after hours of sitting in one place, this lift recliner is an ideal option. Perfect for people with leg and back problems, this awesome chair can reduce the stress on sore joints because the entire chair raises and gently leans forward to make standing up a breeze.
Push button operation makes it easy to achieve so many different positions from standing and reclining to even a fully prone position for napping. (Or perhaps the optional guest bed?) This chair features a convenient side pocket that’s great for keeping TV remotes and other necessities close at hand, along with the chair’s corded remote control that makes chair operation so simple.
Covered in light blue brushed linen fabric, this chair comes with arm and headrest covers that are removable to make for easy cleaning. For superior comfort, cushions are filled with high density sponge. This chair can accommodate people up to 300 pounds, thanks to the super sturdy frame design. We also think you’ll like the generous warranty. Get it in seven different color and covering options.
If you happen to be shopping for a more petite person, the Montage Small Scale Lift Chair is a good choice for folks 5′ 2″ or less, but can accommodate up to 350 pounds. If you’re shopping for a senior on your list, this lift recliner comes with extra detachable arm, seat and headrest covers to make regular cleaning easy.
Looking for a suitable seat to devour your next Sci-Fi epic, dystopian drama or literary classic? This contemporary leather chair is the perfect place for all of them and more. With an incredibly unique profile, this chair is destined to become the focal point in any room it’s placed. The luxurious leather seat is enhanced by arms that literally fold toward the center for a comfy design that you simply can’t or don’t want to take your eyes off, or your behind out of.
The tufted back features a cushioned neck rest, and the sides of the chair feature a button tuft as well. Over-stitched details add to the elegant look of this chair, and they’re complemented by canted faux wood legs. Another leather chair with a futuristic look is the Michael Amini Lazzio Leather Wing Chair. It cues from a classic wingback chair, but the similarities end there, as this chair features a shimmery graphite finish leather and stainless steel legs.
Are you shopping for a great reading chair for your man who’s a bookworm or loves to pour over the newspapers (some people still do) on the weekend? This big chair and a half is the perfect perch to kick back and relax with his favorite read or to watch whatever looks great on TV. Covered with rich brown faux leather durablend that has beautifully burnished tonal accent, you’d be hard pressed to know it wasn’t the real thing.
At 56 inches wide, this is one of those chairs you can sit in sideways and actually throw your legs over the arm if you want a different position. The deep cushioned seat and back are extra comfortable, and we love the over-stitched style. This chair has softly flared arms and chunky wooden feet for a bold and modern look.
If you’re looking for the luxury of real leather but you’re still shopping on a budget, the Roleson chair and a half features super soft leather where it counts – in the seat and back – but combines a skillfully matched blend of faux leather in other areas. It features a more classic design with decorative tacks around the arms and bottom.
If you’re particularly looking for mid century modern style, and you want a minimalist design with maximum comfort, the Sloane accent chair is an ideal pick. The U-shaped and curved silhouette are accented by hand tufting with just two buttons on the cushioned back while the seat cushion is nice and thick, filled with dacron wrapped foam for superior comfort. The padded arms are squared to give the chair a clean look.
The easy to clean fabric can be cleaned with a damp cloth, and with three neutral color choices, you’ll easily find one that matches your other furnishings. The dark stained beechwood legs are splayed out to give this chair added stability.
The Rivet Hawthorne Mid-Century Tufted Modern Accent Chair has a taller profile, wider seat and that same easy to clean fabric finish. It too features padded arms and a curved integrated neck rest that makes it even more comfortable.
Accent chairs are an essential part of a room’s décor, but when you’re selecting the one that’s destined to be your one to relax in, you want it to have certain essentials. This club chair could easily double as both an accent piece and a comfortable reading chair. The tufted back is cushy, but because it’s upright, you won’t find yourself drifting off so easily.
The metal studded details make it appropriate for many different design aesthetics, and the seat cushion is extra-thick, so it’ll be nice and comfy. Built on a sturdy wood frame, it features birch legs which require just a bit of light assembly. The chair arms gently splay out to the sides so it looks less formal and more livable, and rounded shoulders also soften the look.
The Tilla Arm Chair features a very similar look, but the back cushion tufting is less dramatic and a bit softer. Both of these chairs are somewhat low to the ground, making them great in a kids’ room as well. Looking for this chair in a neutral color with a matching ottoman? Get them as a set at a super reasonable price.
As the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and such is the case with the Klaussner Diego Big Chair. While it takes 4-6 weeks to get it, this oversized chair comes with a lifetime warranty. While that’s sweet, we love the serious comfort you get as well. This chair is built to last with a kiln-dried wood frame.
For added comfort, this is one of the few chairs in which the seat cushion actually sits on top of on 8.5 gauge seat springs topped by flex cords for stability and safety. That means when you flop down, you definitely won’t have a hard landing. The fabric cover features an interesting tiny zigzag pattern that’s soft to the touch, almost like a fine wale corduroy.
The sloped rolled chair arms are draped with welt for added durability and comfort, and the back cushion is easily adjustable to your perfect comfort. We love that this chair comes with a contrasting kidney pillow to give it added style. You might also like the Klaussner Devynn Oversized Chair that has a very contemporary look and comes with two monochromatic throw pillows to pad you. It too takes a bit of time to arrive, but when you’re looking for the best reading chair, what’s a few weeks’ wait?
If you’re looking for the best features of a chair and ottoman in one piece, this slate-colored chaise from Signature Design by Ashley has an ultra-contemporary look and all that cozy comfort. The sleek profile features comfortable flared arms, and a super cushy but supportive back with light tufting.
The elongated seat cushion gives you a full 60 inches to stretch out and relax or watch TV. A most comfortable reading chair, you can easily fit it into a more compact space, thanks to its clean, modern lines. The wide wood block feet are an added detail that makes this chaise look and feel sturdy. With a minimalist style, it could easily fit in with the mid century modern design aesthetic.
The DIVANO ROMA FURNITURE Mid Century Modern Velvet Living Room Chaise feels a bit more formal and yet looks totally comfortable. It has tufted back and seat cushions, stretches out 55 inches. Another tufted velvet chaise offers more throw pillows to customize your comfort.