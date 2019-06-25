21 Best Reading Chairs for Comfort & Style

If you love mid century reproduction furniture, this stunning chair and ottoman set has many of the characteristics of the original design by Charles and Ray Eames, whose distinctive designs were emblematic of the mid mod period. Ideal for reading, lounging and simply relaxing, these pieces are covered in fine aniline leather on bent sustainably harvested hardwoods.

The chair naturally rests in a semi-reclined position, making it extra comfortable on your back and hips, while the headrest is also extremely conducive to your natural body position. The chair features the black five point pedestal which is exact to the original design as well. Cushions are removable for easy cleaning and if necessary, reupholstering.

High-quality silicone shock mounts have been placed underneath the arms, back, and base of the chair, providing optimal flexibility and the ultimate in relaxation. The matched ottoman makes the perfect place to kick up your feet at the end of a long day. It features a stable four point pedestal base.

While the set is on the pricey side, the quality and dedication to detail make it worth the expense, but if you’re into the look and can’t afford that higher price point, this chair and ottoman might be an ideal substitute at substantial savings. This budget set has a wide variety of wood tones as well.