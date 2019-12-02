5 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

A clean home is a worthwhile investment, especially when you can score a great deal. Check out the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals below, which include savings on several different types of vacuums.
Get $150 off the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum with this deal. As its name suggests, this vacuum is designed with pet parents in mind. For starters, its powerful digital motor picks up pet hair around your home and car. Then there’s the lithium-ion battery that provides enough juice so that you can clean those tricky spaces where your pet likes to lounge without worrying about tangled cords.
A tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from getting tangled as you clean. The vacuum even lies flat so that you can reach under furniture and other obstacles. Included specialized pet tools make it easier to clean up after your furry friend.
If you share your home with one or more furry friends, you need a vacuum that can keep up with the inevitable messes pets tend to leave behind. Get 20 percent off the BISSELL Cleanview Rewind Pet Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal. A triple-action brush roll removes embedded dirt and pet hair from surfaces. A large 1.0-liter dirt cup lets you vacuum several times before needing to empty the dirt tank. Several accessories are included, such as a pet turbo tool and a pet hair corner tool. You’ll also find a dusting brush and a crevice tool. An included extension wand lets you reach into tricky places.
Save 43 percent off the Eureka NEU100 Airspeed Ultra Upright Vacuum. The vacuum stands out for its powerful suction and can lift up even the most stubborn pieces of dirt, debris and hair from carpets and hard floors. Despite its power, the vacuum is lightweight and easily portable, so you can vacuum just about anywhere in your home. A quick-release handle makes it easy to reach into tricky spaces above the floor. You can also attach the crevice tool or the dusting brush if you want to clean upholstery.
Score $183 off the Hoover Commercial Lightweight Backpack Vacuum with this Black Friday special. The vacuum weighs less than 10 pounds and comes with a harness designed by a chiropractor to reduce back strain during use. You’ll find all the accessories you need, including a turbo floor tool, crevice tool, dusting brush and an upholstery tool. Despite its powerful suction, the vacuum remains quiet enough to avoid disturbing others.
If you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner that actually goes where you want it to, consider one with steerable technology, such as this Hoover. You can currently score $80 off the Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum Cleaner (UH72400) with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal.
The vacuum weighs less than 14 pounds, making it relatively easy to carry around your home. WindTunnel technology suctions up even the most stubborn bits of dirt, dust and other debris. The vacuum also has a multi-floor brushroll that allows it to seamlessly transition from carpets to hard floors with the push of a button. An included crevice tool allows you to thoroughly clean cracks, crevices and edges.