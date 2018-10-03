10 Best Burr Grinders: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Choosing the best burr grinder means considering factors that include your budget, desired features and the type of grinder. Maybe you’re just starting out in the world of coffee grinders and are looking for the right option at the moment, or you’re ready to ditch your entry-level grinder for a better one.
A burr grinder is outfitted with plates, which are either flat or conical. One plate moves to grind up the beans while the other remains stationary. The result is enhanced flavor and an even grind, whether you prefer a coarse or fine grind. If your budget allows, opt for a low-speed grinder. The advantage of a lower speed grinder is consistent results and reduced static cling. Additionally, low-speed grinders tend to be less prone to clogs. High-speed grinding often generates a fair amount of heat and can contribute to static cling.
Just as the type of grinder matters, so do the blade materials. Most burrs are either ceramic or steel. The advantage of ceramic blades is that they take longer to heat up and cool down, which often translates to a longer lifespan. However, steel blades are a bit more durable. They’re also typically the more affordable option.
If you drink everything from French press to espresso, it’s a good idea to consider a grinder with a variety of settings to accommodate your needs. Other factors to think about are the hopper size and dosing options. You’ll typically find larger hoppers and dosing options on pricier, commercial-grade burr grinders. Read on to find the best burr grinder for your budget and needs.
-
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr MillPrice: $42.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- Heavy duty construction
- 18-position grind selector
- Grinds aren’t as fine as pricier models
- Plastic container builds up static
- A bit difficult to clean
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice good looks or performance, this Cuisinart is worth a close look. You get a lot for the price, including an 18-position grind selector that produces everything from ultra fine to coarse grinds and consistent uniform grounds. A convenient slide dial lets you decide whether you want 4 to 18 cups. This heavy-duty grinder holds up well over time despite daily use.
Find more Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill information and reviews here.
-
Bodum Bistro Burr GrinderPrice: $99.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in fun colors
- Fully adjustable
- Minimal static buildup
- Glass jar is a tad thin
- Relatively small grind capacity
- Rubberized exterior gets dirty quickly
This Bodum coffee grinder is a popular choice among coffee enthusiasts. Aside from the fact that it comes in fun colors such as bright red and green, the grinder does an exceptional job of grinding coffee beans to suit a variety of tastes. It’s also adjustable, meaning that you can easily find the best grind for your favorite brewing method. This grinder is packed with features such as timed grinding and a quick grind button so that you have full control over the amount of time you need to grind. If you’re tired of static buildup you’ll love the borosilicate glass catcher, which keeps static to a minimum.
Find more Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder information and reviews here.
-
Baratza Virtuoso Coffee GrinderPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional quality
- 40mm conical burrs
- Efficient DC motor
- Hefty price tag
- Grinder knob sometimes falls off
- Can get loud
This professional-quality grinder is well worth the hefty price tag. That’s because it has 40mm conical burrs to deliver consistent fine grind. The grinder is capable of churning out many different types of coffee, including French press and specialty roasts. Part of what makes the unit so efficient is its DC motor, which keeps beans cool throughout the entire grinding process. A 60-second timer makes it easy to find an ideal grind time.
Find more Baratza Virtuoso Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.
-
Breville The Smart Grinder ProPros:
Cons:
- Available in red, stainless steel, and black
- 60 grind settings
- Stainless steel conical burrs
- A bit loud
- Doser could be more accurate
- Some complain of a post-grind plastic smell
Coffee bean grinders don’t have to be dull, as this grinder confirms. Highlights include a generous 16-ounce coffee bean capacity and the ability to easily remove, transfer, and lock the bean hopper. There’s also no denying that the bright splash of color instantly makes any kitchen or coffee table more cheerful. You can choose whether to grind into the grinds container, porta filter, or a filter basket or paper filter. Durable stainless steel conical burrs keep heat buildup to a minimum while keeping the coffee bean oils intact. There are 60 grind settings to choose from, ranging from espresso to French press.
Find more Breville The Smart Grinder Pro information and reviews here.
-
Capresso Infinity Conical Burr GrinderPrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16 grind settings
- Built-in timer
- 100-watt conical burr grinder
- Needs to be periodically disassembled for cleaning
- Prone to occasional jams
- A bit noisy
You won’t have to worry about this burr grinder jumping off the counter or moving around unexpectedly as it has a heavy duty die-cast housing. The list of features includes a convenient built-in timer with settings between 5 and 60 seconds and a 100-watt conical burr grinder that yields precise results. There are over 16 grind settings to choose from, while the timer gives you full control over the final product. The bean container holds just over 8 ounces.
Find more Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder information and reviews here.
-
KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr GrinderPrice: $37.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nine grind levels
- Quantity selector
- Auto-stop feature
- Settings seem a bit inconsistent
- Confusing grinder dial
- Loud
This KRUPS coffee grinder is an affordable alternative to pricier options. You get a number of features for the price, including a choice between nine grind levels and a quantity selector ranging from two to 12 cups. An auto stop safety mechanism keeps the unit from running if there aren’t any beans in the container. While it grinds quickly and efficiently, the burr mill system won’t overheat, even when it’s working hard.
Find more KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr Grinder information and reviews here.
-
OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee GrinderPros:
Cons:
- Built-in scale for precise measurements
- Minimal static cling
- User-friendly LED interface
- A bit tall
- Some wish the coarse settings produced a coarser grind
- Loud
Whether you’re tired of trying to measure out the right amount of grounds yourself or you simply want the grinder to take the guesswork out of the process, this coffee grinder is a safe bet. A built-in scale measures out the precise amount of grounds for your next cup. You can also use the grinder’s gram setting to customize each cup. The grinder runs efficiently without overheating the beans, resulting in uniform grounds and flavor retention. Static cling is also minimized through this process. Another highlight is the user-friendly LED interface.
Find more OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.
-
Gaggia MDF Burr GrinderPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 34 grind settings
- 120 watt motor
- Includes a doser
- Some find it measures in uneven doses
- Can move around a bit on the countertop during use
- Basic instruction manual
Whether you prefer basic or specialty coffee, the Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder offers 34 grind settings so that you can find the right one for your favorite beverage. A 120 watt motor reduces static build-up and keeps the grinding process as quiet as possible. A doser dispenses the ground coffee right into the filter holder just by pulling a lever. Other features include impact-resistant housing and a 10 ounce bean hopper.
Find more Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder information and reviews here.
-
Chefman Electric Burr GrinderPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 17 grind settings
- Hopper can hold up to eight ounces of beans
- Designed to preserve aroma and flavor
- Some note it can sometimes grind unevenly
- A bit loud
- Doesn’t have variable speeds
If you’re concerned about keeping your budget in check, consider this Chefman grinder. Highlights include a hopper that can hold up to eight ounces of coffee beans, along with a choice between 17 grinding options. Both the burr and container are dishwasher safe. A cleaning brush is also included. As it grinds the beans, the system won’t get too hot, which helps preserve flavor and aroma.
Find more Chefman Electric Burr Grinder information and reviews here.
-
KitchenAid Burr GrinderPros:
Cons:
- 15 grind settings
- Stainless steel burrs
- Glass hopper and jar
- Small beans can get caught in burr grinder
- Can’t preset desired amount
- Some find the glass a bit thin
Get the fine-tuned precision and delicious end results you desire with this burr coffee grinder. Highlights range from a total of 15 grind settings, ensuring optimal grind consistency and lower grinding temperatures, to stainless steel cutting burrs for added performance and durability. The coffee grinder features a sleek and modern design that not only helps it stand out in any kitchen but that also allows it to fit nicely on a countertop or in a cabinet. The glass bean hopper and grind jar keep static cling at bay.
Find more KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
The list has almost all the great grinders available in the market. It can be called a complete list.
Thanks for the post. it is really nice review. after reading this post, I am knowing abut so many new information’s about coffee grinder. Keep posting, Thank you again. :)