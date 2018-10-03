10 Best Burr Grinders: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

  • Updated
Choosing the best burr grinder means considering factors that include your budget, desired features and the type of grinder. Maybe you’re just starting out in the world of coffee grinders and are looking for the right option at the moment, or you’re ready to ditch your entry-level grinder for a better one.

A burr grinder is outfitted with plates, which are either flat or conical. One plate moves to grind up the beans while the other remains stationary. The result is enhanced flavor and an even grind, whether you prefer a coarse or fine grind. If your budget allows, opt for a low-speed grinder. The advantage of a lower speed grinder is consistent results and reduced static cling. Additionally, low-speed grinders tend to be less prone to clogs. High-speed grinding often generates a fair amount of heat and can contribute to static cling.

Just as the type of grinder matters, so do the blade materials. Most burrs are either ceramic or steel. The advantage of ceramic blades is that they take longer to heat up and cool down, which often translates to a longer lifespan. However, steel blades are a bit more durable. They’re also typically the more affordable option.

If you drink everything from French press to espresso, it’s a good idea to consider a grinder with a variety of settings to accommodate your needs. Other factors to think about are the hopper size and dosing options. You’ll typically find larger hoppers and dosing options on pricier, commercial-grade burr grinders. Read on to find the best burr grinder for your budget and needs.

What Are the Best Burr Grinders Available in 2018?

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Budget-friendly
  • Heavy duty construction
  • 18-position grind selector
Price: $42.98
Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Available in fun colors
  • Fully adjustable
  • Minimal static buildup
Price: $99.24
Baratza Virtuoso Coffee Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Professional quality
  • 40mm conical burrs
  • Efficient DC motor
Price: $229.00
Breville The Smart Grinder Pro
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Available in red, stainless steel, black
  • 60 grind settings
  • Stainless steel conical burrs
Price: $199.95
Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 16 grind settings
  • Built-in timer
  • 100-watt conical burr grinder
Price: $109.00
KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Nine grind levels
  • Quantity selector
  • Auto-stop feature
Price: $37.46
OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in scale for precise measurements
  • Minimal static cling
  • User-friendly LED interface
Price: $199.95
Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 34 grind settings
  • 120 watt motor
  • Includes a doser
Price: $199.00
Chefman Electric Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 17 grind settings
  • Hopper can hold up to 8 ounces of beans
  • Designed to preserve aroma and flavor
Price: $37.99
KitchenAid Burr Grinder
KitchenAid Burr Grinder
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 15 grind settings
  • Stainless steel burrs
  • Glass hopper and jar
Price: $199.95
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

    Price: $42.98
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Budget-friendly
    • Heavy duty construction
    • 18-position grind selector
    Cons:
    • Grinds aren’t as fine as pricier models
    • Plastic container builds up static
    • A bit difficult to clean

     

    If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice good looks or performance, this Cuisinart is worth a close look. You get a lot for the price, including an 18-position grind selector that produces everything from ultra fine to coarse grinds and consistent uniform grounds. A convenient slide dial lets you decide whether you want 4 to 18 cups. This heavy-duty grinder holds up well over time despite daily use.

    Find more Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill information and reviews here.

  2. Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder

    Price: $99.24
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Available in fun colors
    • Fully adjustable
    • Minimal static buildup
    Cons:
    • Glass jar is a tad thin
    • Relatively small grind capacity
    • Rubberized exterior gets dirty quickly

    This Bodum coffee grinder is a popular choice among coffee enthusiasts. Aside from the fact that it comes in fun colors such as bright red and green, the grinder does an exceptional job of grinding coffee beans to suit a variety of tastes. It’s also adjustable, meaning that you can easily find the best grind for your favorite brewing method. This grinder is packed with features such as timed grinding and a quick grind button so that you have full control over the amount of time you need to grind. If you’re tired of static buildup you’ll love the borosilicate glass catcher, which keeps static to a minimum.

    Find more Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder information and reviews here.

  3. Baratza Virtuoso Coffee Grinder

    Price: $229.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Professional quality
    • 40mm conical burrs
    • Efficient DC motor
    Cons:
    • Hefty price tag
    • Grinder knob sometimes falls off
    • Can get loud

    This professional-quality grinder is well worth the hefty price tag. That’s because it has 40mm conical burrs to deliver consistent fine grind. The grinder is capable of churning out many different types of coffee, including French press and specialty roasts. Part of what makes the unit so efficient is its DC motor, which keeps beans cool throughout the entire grinding process. A 60-second timer makes it easy to find an ideal grind time.

    Find more Baratza Virtuoso Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.

  4. Breville The Smart Grinder Pro

    Price: $199.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Available in red, stainless steel, and black
    • 60 grind settings
    • Stainless steel conical burrs
    Cons:
    • A bit loud
    • Doser could be more accurate
    • Some complain of a post-grind plastic smell

    Coffee bean grinders don’t have to be dull, as this grinder confirms. Highlights include a generous 16-ounce coffee bean capacity and the ability to easily remove, transfer, and lock the bean hopper. There’s also no denying that the bright splash of color instantly makes any kitchen or coffee table more cheerful. You can choose whether to grind into the grinds container, porta filter, or a filter basket or paper filter. Durable stainless steel conical burrs keep heat buildup to a minimum while keeping the coffee bean oils intact. There are 60 grind settings to choose from, ranging from espresso to French press.

    Find more Breville The Smart Grinder Pro information and reviews here.

  5. Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder

    Price: $109.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 16 grind settings
    • Built-in timer
    • 100-watt conical burr grinder
    Cons:
    • Needs to be periodically disassembled for cleaning
    • Prone to occasional jams
    • A bit noisy

    You won’t have to worry about this burr grinder jumping off the counter or moving around unexpectedly as it has a heavy duty die-cast housing. The list of features includes a convenient built-in timer with settings between 5 and 60 seconds and a 100-watt conical burr grinder that yields precise results. There are over 16 grind settings to choose from, while the timer gives you full control over the final product. The bean container holds just over 8 ounces.

    Find more Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder information and reviews here.

  6. KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr Grinder

    Price: $37.46
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Nine grind levels
    • Quantity selector
    • Auto-stop feature
    Cons:
    • Settings seem a bit inconsistent
    • Confusing grinder dial
    • Loud

    This KRUPS coffee grinder is an affordable alternative to pricier options. You get a number of features for the price, including a choice between nine grind levels and a quantity selector ranging from two to 12 cups. An auto stop safety mechanism keeps the unit from running if there aren’t any beans in the container. While it grinds quickly and efficiently, the burr mill system won’t overheat, even when it’s working hard.

    Find more KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr Grinder information and reviews here.

  7. OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

    Price: $199.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in scale for precise measurements
    • Minimal static cling
    • User-friendly LED interface
    Cons:
    • A bit tall
    • Some wish the coarse settings produced a coarser grind
    • Loud

    Whether you’re tired of trying to measure out the right amount of grounds yourself or you simply want the grinder to take the guesswork out of the process, this coffee grinder is a safe bet. A built-in scale measures out the precise amount of grounds for your next cup. You can also use the grinder’s gram setting to customize each cup. The grinder runs efficiently without overheating the beans, resulting in uniform grounds and flavor retention. Static cling is also minimized through this process. Another highlight is the user-friendly LED interface.

    Find more OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.

  8. Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder

    Price: $199.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 34 grind settings
    • 120 watt motor
    • Includes a doser
    Cons:
    • Some find it measures in uneven doses
    • Can move around a bit on the countertop during use
    • Basic instruction manual

    Whether you prefer basic or specialty coffee, the Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder offers 34 grind settings so that you can find the right one for your favorite beverage. A 120 watt motor reduces static build-up and keeps the grinding process as quiet as possible. A doser dispenses the ground coffee right into the filter holder just by pulling a lever. Other features include impact-resistant housing and a 10 ounce bean hopper.

    Find more Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder information and reviews here.

  9. Chefman Electric Burr Grinder

    Price: $37.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 17 grind settings
    • Hopper can hold up to eight ounces of beans
    • Designed to preserve aroma and flavor
    Cons:
    • Some note it can sometimes grind unevenly
    • A bit loud
    • Doesn’t have variable speeds

    If you’re concerned about keeping your budget in check, consider this Chefman grinder. Highlights include a hopper that can hold up to eight ounces of coffee beans, along with a choice between 17 grinding options. Both the burr and container are dishwasher safe. A cleaning brush is also included. As it grinds the beans, the system won’t get too hot, which helps preserve flavor and aroma.

    Find more Chefman Electric Burr Grinder information and reviews here.

  10. KitchenAid Burr Grinder

    KitchenAid Burr Grinder
    Price: $199.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 15 grind settings
    • Stainless steel burrs
    • Glass hopper and jar
    Cons:
    • Small beans can get caught in burr grinder
    • Can’t preset desired amount
    • Some find the glass a bit thin

    Get the fine-tuned precision and delicious end results you desire with this burr coffee grinder. Highlights range from a total of 15 grind settings, ensuring optimal grind consistency and lower grinding temperatures, to stainless steel cutting burrs for added performance and durability. The coffee grinder features a sleek and modern design that not only helps it stand out in any kitchen but that also allows it to fit nicely on a countertop or in a cabinet. The glass bean hopper and grind jar keep static cling at bay.

    Find more KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder information and reviews here.

  Published
3 Comments

3 Comments

Amit Ahuja

The list has almost all the great grinders available in the market. It can be called a complete list.

Anjelica

Thanks for the post. it is really nice review. after reading this post, I am knowing abut so many new information’s about coffee grinder. Keep posting, Thank you again. :)

