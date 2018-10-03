10 Best Burr Grinders: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Choosing the best burr grinder means considering factors that include your budget, desired features and the type of grinder. Maybe you’re just starting out in the world of coffee grinders and are looking for the right option at the moment, or you’re ready to ditch your entry-level grinder for a better one.

A burr grinder is outfitted with plates, which are either flat or conical. One plate moves to grind up the beans while the other remains stationary. The result is enhanced flavor and an even grind, whether you prefer a coarse or fine grind. If your budget allows, opt for a low-speed grinder. The advantage of a lower speed grinder is consistent results and reduced static cling. Additionally, low-speed grinders tend to be less prone to clogs. High-speed grinding often generates a fair amount of heat and can contribute to static cling.

Just as the type of grinder matters, so do the blade materials. Most burrs are either ceramic or steel. The advantage of ceramic blades is that they take longer to heat up and cool down, which often translates to a longer lifespan. However, steel blades are a bit more durable. They’re also typically the more affordable option.

If you drink everything from French press to espresso, it’s a good idea to consider a grinder with a variety of settings to accommodate your needs. Other factors to think about are the hopper size and dosing options. You’ll typically find larger hoppers and dosing options on pricier, commercial-grade burr grinders. Read on to find the best burr grinder for your budget and needs.