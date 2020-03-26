11 Best Countertop Water Filters

For those looking for a faster option that filters out thousands of contaminants including PFAS, lead, and radium, this might be the filter for you. The Aqua Tru Countertop Water Filtration System is more sophisticated than a gravity-fed filter for a wider range of extraction.

The water in your Aqua Tru system goes through four filtering stages, a pre-filter for large particles, a carbon filter, a high-pressure reverse-osmosis filter, and an activated coconut shell VOC carbon filter. Each stage focuses on a particular type of contaminant so you get broader protection.

Because it’s run with an electric pump, your water filters faster than gravity-fed devices and it can pump out a gallon of filtered water in around 15 minutes.

Many filters grab and hold onto contaminants until the filter is changed meaning all your water is passing by more and more stuff you don’t want to drink. In the Aqua Tru system, all this gunk is removed and pumped into the tap water tank at the end of the cycle as wastewater that you dump out before refilling the reservoir. It’s an extra step but well worth it.

Your filtered water dispenses in the front with a simple push-button tap or you can remove the dispensing tank and place it in your fridge for chilled water.