11 Best Blue Accent Chairs

11 Best Blue Accent Chairs

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
11 Best Blue Accent Chairs

123rf Blue bench between gold table with lamp and shelves with leaves in glamor living room interior

Accent chairs can greatly improve a room’s appearance, and this is especially true of a luscious blue accent chair. That’s because it can complement the room’s other elements and tie everything together seamlessly. A blue accent chair can also serve as the focal point, immediately drawing all eyes to it. There’s a variety of different styles and fabrics to choose from, so it’s easy to find a chair that fits your particular design and décor aesthetic.

However, there’s more to an accent chair than just style. For example, do you want a formal chair, or should it be comfortable enough to lounge and watch TV in, or curl up and read a book? Another factor to consider is whether the chair will be stationary or if you’ll want to move it around the room.

Depending on your needs, these are the 11 best blue accent chairs on Amazon.

These Are the Best Blue Accent Chairs

Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Chair in Navy Blue
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Chair in Navy Blue
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Includes detachable pillows
  • Easy to assemble
  • Sturdy
Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs
Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Unique design
  • Floor protection tabs
  • Comfortable
Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair
Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Weight capacity 440 pounds
  • Spacious
  • Stain resistant performance
Price: $484.25 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair
HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Relatively inexpensive
  • Dark walnut wood legs
  • Legs have adjusters
Price: $134.38 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair
Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Armless
  • Space saver
  • 300 pound weight limit
Price: $148.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair
Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Solid beach wood legs
  • Small profile
  • Ample seat
Price: $233.20 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair
Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Inexpensive
  • Spacious
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair
Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • High back provides neck and head comfort
  • Deep seat
  • Decorative legs
Price: $210.39 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair
Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Inexpensive
  • Easy to clean
  • Easy to move
Price: $117.32 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair
Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Rich color
  • Slim legs
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair
Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Inexpensive
  • Delivered quickly
  • Sturdy
Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Chair in Navy Blue

    Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Chair in Navy Blue
    Price: $159.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes detachable pillows
    • Easy to assemble
    • Sturdy
    Cons:
    • May be too wide
    • Some customers say it grabs lint
    • Cushions are very, very firm

    If you’re looking for a large, spacious accent chair that also adds elegance, this Lifestyles Solutions Lexington Chair in navy blue is a beautiful choice. Merging both modern and contemporary design, the chair is made of quality microfiber and premium foams. The frame is made of solid hardwood, and the legs are rubber wood.

    The seat, back, and arms are all separate pieces, but assembly is easy, and the chair also includes a pillow on each side.

    Find more Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Chair in Navy Blue information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs

    Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs
    Price: $199.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Unique design
    • Floor protection tabs
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • May find arm space limiting
    • Not good for rearing back in chair
    • May be too low for some

    If you’re looking for 2 chairs, we’ve got you covered with this Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs. The cool thing about 2 chairs is that you can place them side by side, on opposite sides of the room, or even put the chairs in separate rooms.

    The velvet material covers high density memory foam cushions, making the chairs comfortable to sit in for an extended period of time. The gold-plated, chrome metal legs include plastic anti-slip and floor protection tabs on the bottom. Assembly is easy and the chairs are durable.

    Find more Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair

    Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair
    Price: $484.25
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Weight capacity 440 pounds
    • Spacious
    • Stain resistant performance
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • May be too modern for some
    • Could be heavy to move

    If you’re looking for a unique accent chair, this Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair may fit the bill. It’s the perfect blend of retro and glam deco, so it can be used in a variety of living spaces. The waterfall edge seat and dense foam padding both contribute to the design’s comfortability. Durability is another plus, and the chair’s weight capacity is 440 pounds, making it ideal for cuddling. 

    In addition, the chair is covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, so you don’t have to worry about dropping food or liquids on it. 

    Find more Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair information and reviews here.

  4. 4. HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair

    HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair
    Price: $134.38
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Relatively inexpensive
    • Dark walnut wood legs
    • Legs have adjusters
    Cons:
    • Customers says it’s a pet hair magnet
    • Could be narrow for some people
    • Sometimes, chair needs to be retightened

    Made with premium velvet fabric, this HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair looks a lot more expensive than it really is, and the transitional style can be used in most décor styles. For the moderate cost, the velvet fabric is soft to the touch, quite comfortable, and also durable. The legs are made of a dark walnut finish, which perfectly complements the blue color.

    Also, one unique feature is the adjustable legs, which allow you to achieve the perfect height. In addition, the chair is easy to assemble.

    Find more HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Navy Chair information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair

    Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair
    Price: $148.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Armless
    • Space saver
    • 300 pound weight limit
    Cons:
    • May be too small for some people
    • Armless may not appeal to everyone
    • Height shorter than standard 18 inch chair

    If you’re looking for a space-saving chair, another plush option is this Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair that’s comfortable enough to be used for a variety of functions. For example, it could be a side chair in your office, or serve as a reading chair. The buttons add an additional level of detail to the chair, and the curved legs are study – made of birch wood, finished in black. Even though it looks bulky, since it’s an armless chair, it takes up less visual space.

    Assembly is required, and the weight limit is 300 pounds.

    Find more Tina’s Home Navy Blue Upholstered Velvet Armless Chair information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair

    Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair
    Price: $233.20
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Solid beach wood legs
    • Small profile
    • Ample seat
    Cons:
    • May be too small for some
    • Tall people may consider it too short
    • Blue color not consistent with website photo

    Although it doesn’t look navy in the picture, this contemporary Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair can provide the perfect punch of color in any room. Whether you want to place it in your bedroom or living room, it’s spacious enough to fit right in and provide functionality. Since it doesn’t have arms, the velvet chair takes up less visual space and is easier to access.

    Assembly is required but easy – attach legs and back. The expresso-color legs are made of solid beach wood. Some people may consider the chair short, but the good news is that it would fit under a desk.

     

    Find more Rivet Ashworth Armless Velvet Navy Accent Chair information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair

    Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair
    Price: $189.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive
    • Spacious
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • Not real leather
    • No info on weight limit
    • May be too firm for some

    Seekers of large, cushiony, blue accent chair options will fall in love with this Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair. It features a leathaire fabric, which is a faux leather. However, this type of material breathes better than comparable faux leather chairs. The tufted button details add to the chair’s charms, as do the padded rolled arms. The solid wooden legs are sturdy, and the chair is easy to assemble.

    The chair also includes a pillow – although many buyers stated that they did not care to use it.

     

    Find more Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair

    Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair
    Price: $210.39
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • High back provides neck and head comfort
    • Deep seat
    • Decorative legs
    Cons:
    • May be low for some people
    • Some customers complain about screws during assembly
    • Not as soft as some might expect

    If you’re partial to wingback chairs, consider this Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair. It’s wide and deep, with a high back to provide plenty of support. The blue velvet is luxurious, and the tufted back provides charm and character.

    Assembly is required: the back and legs are one piece, and the seat cushion is the second piece, in addition to the legs. One feature of this chair is that the front legs have a more decorative design, and are different from the standard legs in the back. This adds to the distinct look of the chair.

    Find more Christopher Home Talisa Winged Tufted Navy Accent Chair information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair

    Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair
    Price: $117.32
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive
    • Easy to clean
    • Easy to move
    Cons:
    • Small
    • May not be the best for relaxing
    • Legs may not be as study for heavier people

    If you’re not really into assembling a chair, this is as easy as it gets. The Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair only requires screwing on the legs. And the ease doesn’t end there. It’s also easy to clean, since the microfiber fabric merely requires a damp cloth to remove dirt or spills. This is a lightweight accent chair that can be easily moved to different locations. The seat is padded to provide comfort.

    The chair is also inexpensive, making it a good budget-friendly choice to add style to your space.

    Find more Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair

    Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair
    Price: $279.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Rich color
    • Slim legs
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • Not true velvet
    • Some may find the arms awkward

    If you’re looking for a chair that has slim legs that don’t take up a lot of floor space, this Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair is a good option. The velvety-soft fabric is comfortable and spacious, making it a great choice when you plan to sit for extended periods of time.

    The legs are made of brass, which makes the chair stand out in any room. In addition, the cushion is removable. Overall, the chair would complement a variety of décor styles, and is also easy to assemble. The weight capacity for this chair is 250 pounds.  

     

     

    Find more Elle Décor Ophelia Navy Accent Chair information and reviews here.

  11. 11. Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair

    Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair
    Price: $84.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive
    • Delivered quickly
    • Sturdy
    Cons:
    • May be too low for some
    • No weight limit info provided
    • No instructions - just a drawing

    Another pretty armless chair, this Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair is incredibly affordable. Whether your style is contemporary or cottage chic, this chair can work well in the space. The seat and back are padded to provide comfort, and seat is also spacious. The legs are study and have a deep expresso finish.

    Assembly includes the 3-piece cushion set and the 4 legs, but it’s simple and quick to put together.

    Find more Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair information and reviews here.

Tips for using Blue Accent Colors

When using accents colors, be sure to duplicate the color so it appears in at least 2 different items scattered throughout the room. So, if you pair a blue chair with a blue pillow on the sofa, or perhaps some artwork that includes blue hues, this can help you make a colorful statement.

Tips for Choosing Blue Accent Chairs

In addition to your color scheme, it’s also important to consider the room’s function. For example, if the blue accent chair will primarily serve as decoration, you can get any type of chair that you desire. However, if it needs to be functional, consider some additional factors. For example, if it’s in the living room and you don’t have a lot of additional places to sit, the chair needs to serve as functional seating. So, if you have elderly family members and visitors, perhaps you don’t want the chair to be too low, since it would be hard for them to get up out of the chair.

On the other hand, if you’re dealing with small children, you might want to avoid chairs that will encourage them to tug on the tufted buttons. In addition, it would be wise to avoid chairs that could topple over as the kids are trying to climb into them.

Here’s another tip: when considering the weight limit, it’s not just your weight that counts. Consider your typical visitors and how much they weigh as well. You don’t want to fall out with a close friend or family member because they broke your chair.

Also, keep in mind that “comfortable” means different things to different people. For example, to some people, a comfortable chair is firm. To other people, a firm chair is uncomfortable. These people equate comfort with soft and cushiony, and consider a firm chair to be the equivalent of a park bench.

Keeping Your Blue Accent Chair Clean

Many of these chairs have stain-resistant, easy-to clean materials. However, not all sellers share this type of information. If this is an important feature to you, be sure to confirm that the chair you select is easy to clean.

Safety considerations

Many accent chair manufacturers recommend checking all of the bolts and screws every 90 days, and then tightening them as necessary if you find anything is loose. Also, when you need to move the chair, first lift up, and then move the chair. It’s tempting to push or drag the chair, but doing so could cause you to injure yourself, and could also damage the chair and the floor.

Some of the blue accent chairs are heavier than others. If you have any concerns regarding assembling or moving them, get someone to help you move the chair or put it together.

Don’t throw away any packing materials until you’ve assembled the chair. This is to ensure that you don’t accidentally throw away one of the hardware or smaller parts.

See Also:

15 Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love

50 Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

31 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms

15 Live Edge Tables You’ll Absolutely Love

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,