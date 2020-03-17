Accent chairs can greatly improve a room’s appearance, and this is especially true of a luscious blue accent chair. That’s because it can complement the room’s other elements and tie everything together seamlessly. A blue accent chair can also serve as the focal point, immediately drawing all eyes to it. There’s a variety of different styles and fabrics to choose from, so it’s easy to find a chair that fits your particular design and décor aesthetic.
However, there’s more to an accent chair than just style. For example, do you want a formal chair, or should it be comfortable enough to lounge and watch TV in, or curl up and read a book? Another factor to consider is whether the chair will be stationary or if you’ll want to move it around the room.
Depending on your needs, these are the 11 best blue accent chairs on Amazon.
2. Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated LegsPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Floor protection tabs
- Comfortable
- May find arm space limiting
- Not good for rearing back in chair
- May be too low for some
If you’re looking for 2 chairs, we’ve got you covered with this Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs. The cool thing about 2 chairs is that you can place them side by side, on opposite sides of the room, or even put the chairs in separate rooms.
The velvet material covers high density memory foam cushions, making the chairs comfortable to sit in for an extended period of time. The gold-plated, chrome metal legs include plastic anti-slip and floor protection tabs on the bottom. Assembly is easy and the chairs are durable.
Find more Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Set of 2 Blue Accent Chairs with Gold Plated Legs information and reviews here.
3. Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent ArmchairPrice: $484.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity 440 pounds
- Spacious
- Stain resistant performance
- Expensive
- May be too modern for some
- Could be heavy to move
If you’re looking for a unique accent chair, this Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair may fit the bill. It’s the perfect blend of retro and glam deco, so it can be used in a variety of living spaces. The waterfall edge seat and dense foam padding both contribute to the design’s comfortability. Durability is another plus, and the chair’s weight capacity is 440 pounds, making it ideal for cuddling.
In addition, the chair is covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, so you don’t have to worry about dropping food or liquids on it.
Find more Modway Range Channel Tufted Accent Armchair information and reviews here.
7. Artechworks Modern Blue Accent ChairPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Spacious
- Easy to assemble
- Not real leather
- No info on weight limit
- May be too firm for some
Seekers of large, cushiony, blue accent chair options will fall in love with this Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair. It features a leathaire fabric, which is a faux leather. However, this type of material breathes better than comparable faux leather chairs. The tufted button details add to the chair’s charms, as do the padded rolled arms. The solid wooden legs are sturdy, and the chair is easy to assemble.
The chair also includes a pillow – although many buyers stated that they did not care to use it.
Find more Artechworks Modern Blue Accent Chair information and reviews here.
9. Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded ChairPrice: $117.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Easy to clean
- Easy to move
- Small
- May not be the best for relaxing
- Legs may not be as study for heavier people
If you’re not really into assembling a chair, this is as easy as it gets. The Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair only requires screwing on the legs. And the ease doesn’t end there. It’s also easy to clean, since the microfiber fabric merely requires a damp cloth to remove dirt or spills. This is a lightweight accent chair that can be easily moved to different locations. The seat is padded to provide comfort.
The chair is also inexpensive, making it a good budget-friendly choice to add style to your space.
Find more Mainstays Microfiber Bucket Accent Padded Chair information and reviews here.
11. Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent ChairPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Delivered quickly
- Sturdy
- May be too low for some
- No weight limit info provided
- No instructions - just a drawing
Another pretty armless chair, this Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair is incredibly affordable. Whether your style is contemporary or cottage chic, this chair can work well in the space. The seat and back are padded to provide comfort, and seat is also spacious. The legs are study and have a deep expresso finish.
Assembly includes the 3-piece cushion set and the 4 legs, but it’s simple and quick to put together.
Find more Belleze Armless Upholstered Curved Slipper Blue Accent Chair information and reviews here.
Tips for using Blue Accent Colors
When using accents colors, be sure to duplicate the color so it appears in at least 2 different items scattered throughout the room. So, if you pair a blue chair with a blue pillow on the sofa, or perhaps some artwork that includes blue hues, this can help you make a colorful statement.
Tips for Choosing Blue Accent Chairs
In addition to your color scheme, it’s also important to consider the room’s function. For example, if the blue accent chair will primarily serve as decoration, you can get any type of chair that you desire. However, if it needs to be functional, consider some additional factors. For example, if it’s in the living room and you don’t have a lot of additional places to sit, the chair needs to serve as functional seating. So, if you have elderly family members and visitors, perhaps you don’t want the chair to be too low, since it would be hard for them to get up out of the chair.
On the other hand, if you’re dealing with small children, you might want to avoid chairs that will encourage them to tug on the tufted buttons. In addition, it would be wise to avoid chairs that could topple over as the kids are trying to climb into them.
Here’s another tip: when considering the weight limit, it’s not just your weight that counts. Consider your typical visitors and how much they weigh as well. You don’t want to fall out with a close friend or family member because they broke your chair.
Also, keep in mind that “comfortable” means different things to different people. For example, to some people, a comfortable chair is firm. To other people, a firm chair is uncomfortable. These people equate comfort with soft and cushiony, and consider a firm chair to be the equivalent of a park bench.
Keeping Your Blue Accent Chair Clean
Many of these chairs have stain-resistant, easy-to clean materials. However, not all sellers share this type of information. If this is an important feature to you, be sure to confirm that the chair you select is easy to clean.
Safety considerations
Many accent chair manufacturers recommend checking all of the bolts and screws every 90 days, and then tightening them as necessary if you find anything is loose. Also, when you need to move the chair, first lift up, and then move the chair. It’s tempting to push or drag the chair, but doing so could cause you to injure yourself, and could also damage the chair and the floor.
Some of the blue accent chairs are heavier than others. If you have any concerns regarding assembling or moving them, get someone to help you move the chair or put it together.
Don’t throw away any packing materials until you’ve assembled the chair. This is to ensure that you don’t accidentally throw away one of the hardware or smaller parts.
