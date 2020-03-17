Depending on your needs, these are the 11 best blue accent chairs on Amazon.

However, there’s more to an accent chair than just style. For example, do you want a formal chair, or should it be comfortable enough to lounge and watch TV in, or curl up and read a book? Another factor to consider is whether the chair will be stationary or if you’ll want to move it around the room.

Accent chairs can greatly improve a room’s appearance, and this is especially true of a luscious blue accent chair. That’s because it can complement the room’s other elements and tie everything together seamlessly. A blue accent chair can also serve as the focal point, immediately drawing all eyes to it. There’s a variety of different styles and fabrics to choose from, so it’s easy to find a chair that fits your particular design and décor aesthetic.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Tips for using Blue Accent Colors

When using accents colors, be sure to duplicate the color so it appears in at least 2 different items scattered throughout the room. So, if you pair a blue chair with a blue pillow on the sofa, or perhaps some artwork that includes blue hues, this can help you make a colorful statement.

Tips for Choosing Blue Accent Chairs

In addition to your color scheme, it’s also important to consider the room’s function. For example, if the blue accent chair will primarily serve as decoration, you can get any type of chair that you desire. However, if it needs to be functional, consider some additional factors. For example, if it’s in the living room and you don’t have a lot of additional places to sit, the chair needs to serve as functional seating. So, if you have elderly family members and visitors, perhaps you don’t want the chair to be too low, since it would be hard for them to get up out of the chair.

On the other hand, if you’re dealing with small children, you might want to avoid chairs that will encourage them to tug on the tufted buttons. In addition, it would be wise to avoid chairs that could topple over as the kids are trying to climb into them.

Here’s another tip: when considering the weight limit, it’s not just your weight that counts. Consider your typical visitors and how much they weigh as well. You don’t want to fall out with a close friend or family member because they broke your chair.

Also, keep in mind that “comfortable” means different things to different people. For example, to some people, a comfortable chair is firm. To other people, a firm chair is uncomfortable. These people equate comfort with soft and cushiony, and consider a firm chair to be the equivalent of a park bench.

Keeping Your Blue Accent Chair Clean

Many of these chairs have stain-resistant, easy-to clean materials. However, not all sellers share this type of information. If this is an important feature to you, be sure to confirm that the chair you select is easy to clean.

Safety considerations

Many accent chair manufacturers recommend checking all of the bolts and screws every 90 days, and then tightening them as necessary if you find anything is loose. Also, when you need to move the chair, first lift up, and then move the chair. It’s tempting to push or drag the chair, but doing so could cause you to injure yourself, and could also damage the chair and the floor.

Some of the blue accent chairs are heavier than others. If you have any concerns regarding assembling or moving them, get someone to help you move the chair or put it together.

Don’t throw away any packing materials until you’ve assembled the chair. This is to ensure that you don’t accidentally throw away one of the hardware or smaller parts.

See Also:

15 Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love

50 Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

31 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms

15 Live Edge Tables You’ll Absolutely Love