15 Best Storage Chests and Trunks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Storage chests and trunks can be practical and functional. However, there are many options to choose from. For example, you may want something expensive that can be a family heirloom, or you may want a budget-friendly option since it’s just something to put the kids’ toys in.
Because we understand that people have different décor styles and storage needs, we’ve found not only the best storage chests and trunks but also the best options in specific categories. So, whether you’re looking for storage to your fit glam, industrial, or traditional design style, or you need someone durable and stylish for college students, safe for kids – or even something that can be folded up when not in use, we’ve got you covered.
These are the 15 best storage chests and trunks available in 2020:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $76.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $203.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $80.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $97.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $184.25 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $181.31 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $134.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $194.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $71.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $87.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. College Students: C&N Footlockers College Dorm Storage TrunkPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eye-catching design
- Variety of colors
- Wide handles
- Some customers say hinges could be sturdier
- Doesn’t have wheels
- Could still be heavy when transporting
This C&N Footlockers College Dorm Storage Trunk is one of the coolest storage options that you’ll find. It’s available in a boatload of colors, including navy, gold, hot pink, purple, dark green, red, teal, coral, white, and light blue – and that’s just half of the color options.
This trunk is perfect for college students because it has wide, sturdy steel handles, and also steel trim and hardware, making it easy to transport. The trunk also has thick plywood walls and can hold 150 pounds inside and 1,000 pounds on top. In addition to providing storage, it can be used as a coffee table, nightstand, or a sit-down bench. Another cool feature is the lid stay, which only allows the lid to open approximately 85 degrees, so you don’t have to worry about the lid banging up against the wall or destroying the floor. It doesn’t come with a padlock, but you can purchase one to use with it. The storage trunk measures 32”L x 18”W x 16.5”H.
Find more C&N Footlockers Storage Trunk information and reviews here.
-
2. Inexpensive Traditional Style: Sauder Shoal Creek Storage Chest, Oiled Oak FinishPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It’s easy to assemble
- Sturdy
- Inexpensive
- Engineered wood
- Could be heavy to move
- No choice of colors
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to store blankets or a place to hide the kid’s toys, this Sauder Shoal Creek Storage Chest with an oiled oak finish, is a beautiful option. Made of engineered wood, it is also available in a soft white finish, or a deep brown Jamocha wood finish. The chest’s dimensions are L: 34. 88″ x W: 15. 08″ x H: 18. 94″
Find more Sauder Shoal Creek Chest information and reviews here.
-
3. Kids: Vasagle Lift Top Storage Chest/Bench with 2 Safety HingesPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slow-closing safety latch
- Assembly is easy
- Inexpensive
- May be too small for some adults
- May be too small for some adults
- Not designed for heavy items
If you plan on moving the storage chest around and/or it will be utilized by kids, this Vasagle Lift Top Storage Chest/Bench with 2 Safety Hinges provides protection for both. The safety hinges have been designed to open and close slowly, preventing the probability of catching your little one’s fingers and arms. There are also built-in handles that you can grasp to easily move the storage chest.
It’s constructed of medium density natural fiberboards that have been painted white and the beadboard design on the front adds architectural details to any room. The storage chest is also available in an Expresso color, and it measures 29.9”L x 15.8”W x 18.9”H.
Find more Kids: Vasagle Storage Chest with Safety Hinges information and reviews here.
-
4. Industrial: DormCo VIN Steel Plated Silver TrunkPrice: $203.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Industrial locks
- Steel corners
- Rubber wheels for transport
- Dents easily (although that adds to the weathered look)
- Some people may find it too industrial
- May be heavy even with the wheels
If you want a storage trunk that’s easy to transport, this DormCo VIN Steel Plated Silver Trunk does the heavy lifting for you. The two rubber wheels on the bottom allow you to tilt and then push or pull it like a suitcase. On the other end of the bottom side are two rubber pieces that ensure you don’t scratch the floor (or trunk) when setting the trunk down. It’s made of birch plywood covered with a steel plated finish and the weathered appearance creates an industrial vibe. Dimensions: 31″L x 18.70″W x 15.75″H.
Find more DormCo VIN Steel Plated Silver Trunk information and reviews here.
-
5. Treasure Chest: vidadXL Vintage Wooden Storage TrunkPrice: $80.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Looks authentic
- Includes latch
- May not be as sturdy as higher-priced models
- No color options
- Might be heavy to lift
If you like the look of treasure chests, this vidaXL Vintage Wooden Storage Trunk with a latch closing, is a good option. Made of wood and chipboard, this is a budget-friendly alternative to achieving the same look. The storage trunk also has handles on each side to make it easier to carry. Dimensions: 26″L x 15″W x 15.7″H
Find more vidadXL Vintage Wooden Storage Trunk information and reviews here.
-
6. Folding: Songmics Faux Leather Folding Storage Chest/FootrestPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Collapsible
- Doubles as a footrest
- Faux leather
- May not support a lot of weight
- Some consumers may considedr collapsible storage a negative
This is another inexpensive multi-purpose storage option. The Songmics Faux Leather Folding Storage Chest/Footrest has a collapsible design which can be folded flat when you don’t need to use it. It’s made of CARB P2 medium density fiberboard. It’s easy to clean and only requires a damp cloth. In addition, the foam padding makes it a comfortable option to sit on or use as a foot stool. The folding storage chest in available in black, brown, and white. The dimensions are 30″L x 15″W x 15″H.
Find more Folding: Songmics Faux Leather Folding Chest/Footrest information and reviews here.
-
7. Glam Style: Beautify Cream Vintage Metal Storage Trunk with Rose Gold HandlesPrice: $97.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant design
- 2 trunks
- Sturdy hardware
- May be too small for some items
- Could be hard to keep clean
- People either love or hate rose gold
If you’re looking for elegant storage options consider this Beautify Cream Vintage 2-piece Metal Storage Trunk with Rose Gold Handles. This vintage set adds instant glamour to any area, and the contrasting steel hardware is a clean contrast against the white trunks. In addition, the steel is sturdy and allows the cases to be carried from the front or sides.
Other color options for the trunk include gray and blush pink. The small trunk’s dimensions are 20.4″L x 10.2″W x 7.8″H inches and the large trunk’s measurements are 23.6″L x 14.1″W x 9.4″H inches
Find more Beautify Cream Vintage Metal Storage Trunk with Rose Gold Handles information and reviews here.
-
8. Suitcase Style: Deco 79 Wood and Leather 3-piece Vintage Suitcase StoragePrice: $184.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 3 pieces
- Leather straps
- Rugged metal edge caps
- Smaller than some trunks
- May be more cumbersome to transport
- Can’t hold really large items
The only thing better than a great-looking vintage suitcase trunk is three great-looking vintage suitcase trunks. And this Deco 79 Wood and Leather 3-piece Vintage Suitcase Storage set can be used to store your valuables at home, used as decoration, and even transported to your office. Made of Miff, with a matte leather finish and brown metal, the leather straps and metal edge caps contribute to the vintage look of the suitcase trunks. Dimensions: 23”L x 16”W x 9’H; 21”L x 13”W x 8”H; 18”l x 11”W x 6”H.
Find more Deco 79 Wood and Leather 3-piece Vintage Suitcase Storage information and reviews here.
-
9. Coffee Table: Signature Design by Ashley Farmhouse Storage Coffee TablePrice: $181.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile
- Opens on 2 different sides
- Distressed appearance
- Expensive
- Requires Assembly
- Farmhouse style may not appeal to everyone
Some people hide storage chests and trunks out of view, but this one takes center stage. The Signature Design by Ashley Farmhouse Storage Coffee Table looks good in the middle of your room, and can complement the rest of your furniture. Made of pine veneers, pine wood, and engineered wood, it also opens on both sides. When closed, it can serve as place for a centerpiece, or a place to rest food and beverages. In addition to brown, it’s also available in a white body with a brown top, or a grey body with a brown top. It requires assembly, but is easy to put together. Dimensions: 36″W x 36″D x 18″H.
Find more Signature Design by Ashley Storage information and reviews here.
-
10. Rolling Luggage: Unitravel Vintage SuitcasePrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of color choices
- Retro combination locks
- Four spinner wheels
- Lightweight material
- Plastic wheels
- Not designed for rough use
Too stylish to keep at home, this Unitravel Vintage Suitcase can also roll through airports with ease. It includes four wheels to make rolling the trunk easy – and the wheels also spin 360 degrees – and there are also handles to carry the case by. The combination locks on each side of the front section ensure your valuables stay safe. Color choices include light gray, dark blue, dark green, dark pink, and light green – and there are also additional colors to choose from. Dimensions for this particular model are 21.85”L x 13.0”W x7.68”H; however, there are also 3 larger sizes as well.
Find more Rolling Luggage: Unitravel Vintage Suitcase information and reviews here.
-
11. Table Storage Trunk: Southern Enterprises Nailhead End Table Storage TrunkPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Functional
- Decorative
- Includes safety hinge
- Assembly required
- Small
- No color options
If you want a smaller storage option that also doubles as a stylish end table, this Southern Enterprises Nailhead End Table Storage Trunk is both decorative and functional. It has a quilted texture that’s perfect for small spaces, and would work well next to your sofa or even as a bedroom side table. Materials used in this Expresso finish trunk include medium density fiberboard, pine veneer, and hardwood. The metal safety hooks make it easy to carry the trunk, which supports up to 100 pounds. Dimensions are 21”W x 21.25” D x 24”H.
Find more Table Storage Trunk: Southern Enterprises End Table information and reviews here.
-
12. Console Table: Drifton Storage Trunk Console TablePrice: $194.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provide multiple storage places
- Safety hinges prevent slamming
- Sturdy
- Cannot be locked
- Assembly required - add legs and lower shelf
- May be heavy to move
Another storage trunk with multiple functions, this Drifton Storage Trunk Console Table, actually provides three separate storage areas. You can store items inside of the trunk, and also store and display objects on top of the trunk. In addition, you can utilize the shelf to store and display those tall and long items. Having the trunk mounted eliminates the need to bend over. The console table trunk is made of medium density fiberboard, ash veneer, plywood, metal, and a metal tube.
The tabletop can support up to 40 pounds. The interior can support 30 pounds, and the shelf can hold 20 pounds. Overall dimensions are 40″W x 16.75″D x 32.25″H; The tabletop is 38″W x 13.75″D; Shelf: 38″W x 13.75″D x 14.25″ H; Interior storage: 38″W x 13.75″D x 7.5H (plus 2″H inside lid)
Find more Drifton Storage Trunk Console Table information and reviews here.
-
13. Tufted Velvet Footstool: Glitzhome Velvet Storage Footrest TrunkPrice: $71.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful velvet material
- Doesn’t take up much space
- Can be used as a stool
- Doesn’t hold a lot
- Could be too small for some to sit on
- Maximum weight is 120 pounds
Who says storage can’t be glamorous? This Glitzhome Velvet Storage Footrest Trunk is made of premium velvet, medium density fiberboard, and solid rubber wood legs. It’s beautiful enough to be used in your living room or bedroom. Since it’s an ottoman, you can sit on it, rest your feet on top of it, or place a serving tray on top to hold your food and drinks. The metal hardware is not only stylish but also durable, and includes a safety lock.
In addition to navy blue, other color options include cream white, and golden yellow. The dimensions are 19.7”L × 13.78”W × 18.11”H.
Find more Glitzhome Velvet Trunk information and reviews here.
-
14. Patriotic Style: Household Essentials Storage Trunk – Americana DesignPrice: $87.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patriotic
- Large
- Great rustic features
- Only Oklahoma license plates on trunk a
- May be too casual for some design styles
- May be more decorative than durable
You can show your patriotic side with this Household Essentials Storage Trunk Americana Design. The stars and stripes are prominently displayed, and if you look closely, you can also see various U.S. license plates. It’s a large trunk that offers plenty of storage. The trunk is made of medium density fiberboard, combined with aged brass metal handles and leather strap accents.
Dimensions: 6.14”H x 25.6”W x 15.2”D
Find more Household Essentials Storage Trunk information and reviews here.
-
15. Colorful/Numerical: B FSOBEIIALEO Faux Leather Folding Storage ChestPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Foldable
- Colorful
- Faux leather
- Might not be sturdy enough to sit on
- Won't fit every style
If you like numbers and bright colors, this B FSOBEIIALEO Faux Leather Folding Storage Chest, meets both requirements. It’s also long, wide, and deep, making it suitable for many storage options. The trunk is constructed of medium density fiberboard and covered with premium faux leather. It can hold up to 550 pounds, and the elastic sponge pad makes it comfortable to rest your feet on. The trunk is also foldable for easy storage, and easy to clean – simply wipe with a damp cloth.
In addition to the black trunk, other background colors include red and also blue. Dimensions: 30″L x 15″W x 15″H.
Find more B FSOBEIIALEO Faux Leather Folding Storage Chest information and reviews here.
Tips on choosing storage chests and trunks
When deciding on the right storage chest/trunk, these are some tips to keep in mind. “My favorite storage chests/trunks are the kind that also double as ottomans,” says Jennifer Quinn Williams, president and founder of Saint Louis Closet Co. “They are the perfect place to store blankets and extra throw pillows for your living and family rooms.”
Whenever you can get multiple uses out of a product, she says that’s a win-win. “I have one in my family room that we use to store family photo albums and one in the living room where I keep my seasonal throw pillows,” Williams reveals. “When my son went to college, I bought him a storage chest for his dorm room that doubles as a step stool and storage for extra school supplies.”
Does price affect performance?
We’ve included storage chests and trunks at various price points. However, you’ll need to determine your usage to decide what’s best for your needs. “The best storage chests and trunks are ones that you are going to have for the rest of your life,” says Darla DeMorrow, a Certified Professional Organizer and owner of Philadelphia, PA-based HeartWork Organizing. She says this is one of those times in which you get what you pay for.
“Avoid buying the cheapest just because of price,” DeMorrow says. However, if you’re just looking for something to hold the kid’s toys or a few blankets and other items, you might not want to break the bank.
On the other hand, DeMorrow says that a sturdy, well-made chest with good bones can last a long time. “Look for a chest made from wood or reinforced with metal structure,” she says. “Something that can be easily reupholstered or painted can later be repurposed in a child’s room, at the foot of a bed, in a mudroom as convenient seating, or in your main living space as a coffee table.”
Choosing between shapes
When deciding between the various styles of storage chests and trunks, here’s something else to keep in mind. “Something with a flat - as opposed to curved - top will have more options as a coffee table or stacked storage,”DeMorrow says. “Chests that are flimsy, character-themed, or oddly shaped won’t be useful for many years.”
In addition, she recommends child-safety hardware even if you don’t have small children. “Child-safety hardware that eliminates smashed fingers is a must. Think long term about future children or even grandchildren.”
See Also
- Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love
- Best Blue Accent Chairs
- Best Towel Warmers
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.