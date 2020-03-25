When you’re working from home, you need a space that can closely mirror your office environment. It needs to be a place that is conducive to productivity, yet also comfortable. Also, since it’s your home after all, there’s no reason why your office can’t also reflect your unique personality and your fantastic decorative style.
If you’re wondering where on earth you’re going to put a home office, we’ve got you covered on that front as well. At the bottom of the article, we’ve included tips from a home organization expert on how to carve out office space in your home.
But first, these are the 15 best home office essentials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The desk in your home office doesn’t have to be boring. You can add a little pizzazz with this Cortesi Home Glass Top Desk With Stainless Steel Frame. It’s sleek and modern, instantly updating any workspace. The top is made of strong, 8mm tempered glass, and the legs are high gloss stainless steel. It’s sturdy enough to hold your laptop, external monitor, lamp, and other desk essentials. The dimensions are 39.5”L x 17.5”D x 30.75”H, so it’s not too big, yet not to small.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want a home office chair that’s comfortable, practical, and looks like something out of a design magazine, we’ve got you cover. This Baxton Studio Bruce Modern Office Chair only looks really expensive. The cushy seat is made of black faux leather, and the frame is made of plywood that mimics real walnut. The chrome-plated steel base is durable, and the black plastic caster wheels allow you to swivel and move in any direction. The chair is also adjustable to help you find the perfect height, and has no arm, so your movement isn’t restricted.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One look at this beauty was enough for me to purchase 2 of these CordOrgz Large Leather Look Cable Management Boxes. If you hate unsightly cables, power strips, wires, and adapters, just drop them all in this box and close it. The U-shaped openings on either end provide space for plenty of cords to pass through. The cord management box measures 16” x 16” by 6”, and you can also store office items on the top of it. The interior of the box is made of wood, and the exterior is faux leather. However, it’s a deep, dark brown color, and everyone assumes that it is real leather. In fact, although I usually hide my cord management boxes, these are so stylish that I choose to display them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s important for your home office chair to easily swivel and move from one side of the desk to the other. However, you don’t want ruin your floor in the process. This Anji Mountain Chair Mat can help protect your floor from damage. Whether you have Berber/Loop carpet or hard floors, this mat is durable enough to provide protection. It’s 8mm thick and has 4-inch wide slats to allow your chair to glide smoothly. (There’s also a 5mm thick version for low pile carpets). The pad’s backing is made of felt and includes non-slip gripper dots, so you don’t have to worry about the mat sliding out of place. The chair mat is available in dark cherry, natural, and walnut finishes. It also comes in a variety of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A review unit was received for an honest review of this product.
Clean air is a requirement in your home office. However, it’s not practical to lug your heavy air purifier around the house. That’s where this betterair Biotica 800 Air Purifier comes in handy. My neighbors smoke and I noticed an immediate (and positive) difference in the air’s quality. I also appreciated that the air purifier didn’t take up a lot of space. This is a different type of air purifier in that it uses an aerial dispersion system that releases Enviro-Biotics (all natural, chemical free) to remove allergens from the air. You can either place it on a flat surface or mount it on the wall, and it works to clean up to 800 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although many documents are sent electronically, that doesn’t mean you’ll never need to print anything. The HP Office Jet All in One Portable Printer allows you to print, copy, and scan. And since it’s portable, you can perform these tasks from anywhere, and via your laptop, tablet, or phone. It includes a long-lasting battery, and uses original HP print cartridges. The touchscreen makes it easy to select the desired function, and you can select everything from regular and legal-size documents to envelopes, cards, and even photos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even though you’re working from home, it may be necessary to conduct virtual meetings with colleagues and clients. The Puppy Cube All-in-1 Touchscreen Mini Projector does everything a bulky full-screen projector does. However, it does it without being heavy and without taking up valuable desktop space, since the Puppy Cub only weights 3.5 pounds. All you need is a flat, blank space (like a wall) to create a 23-inch interactive touchscreen. And in addition to work activities, you can also use it watch movies and let your kids play video games. Supported resolutions include 1080p, 2K, and 4K, and the projector connects via WiFi, Bluetooth, Airplay, HDMI, DLNA, and USB 3.0.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another practical yet unique accessory for your home office. The Nathan James Echo 4-Shelf Geometric Bookcase is narrow enough that it can fit into almost any space. The metal frame of this distinctive bookcase is sturdy, and the geometric design adds interest and creates a focal point in the room. The bottom of the bookcase includes pads to ensure your floor isn’t damaged while moving it. Also, each shelf supports up to 33 pounds, so you can safely store and display your office equipment and accessories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll be excited to work in your home office if it means you get to look at this Bridgeport Designs Pulley Desk Lamp. It’s a work of art, made of distressed metal, and the pulley system makes it even more eye-catching. The pulley system is also functional – it really does control the height of the shade, so you can lower or raise it as desired. At its tallest height, the lamp is 35” tall. The lamp’s base is only 8 ½”, so it won’t’ take up much space on your desk. The pulley table lamp uses a 40W lightbulb.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, you may need space for a client – or your spouse or child – to sit while in your home office. This Sauder Boulevard Lounge Chair is a good choice for both comfort and style. It has a powder-coated black frame, and camel-colored leather-like material (which looks much more expensive) for the seat and back. In addition, the chair’s arms have real wood caps to provide durability. The chair has a weight limit of 300 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you want to know the time, you can always keep looking at your phone or the top of your computer screen. But wouldn’t you rather look at this beautiful, Shisedeco Minimalism Silent Large Metal Wall Clock? It’s battery operated, but it’s a silent, non-ticking clock, so you won’t be driven crazy by the ticking noise. The 32” clock is shown, but you can get 16” and 24” models as well. And in addition to the gold clock with walnut hands, it’s also available in black with walnut hands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll look at office trash differently when it’s thrown into this Gatco 1934 Square Waste Basket. The clean lines and elegant lid are hand polished and hand crafted. It’s as beautiful as it is durable, and the stainless-steel metalwork is leak-proof and resists rust, corrosion, scratches, and dents. This particular model is 11.88” high, but there are three shapes to choose from: square, round, and rectangle. Also, besides the brushed brass/matte black combo, you can also choose such solid finishes as chrome, matte black, satin nickel, or wood grain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Working from home eliminates some of the exercise you might get from making the long trek to and from your car, visiting your colleagues’ offices or cubicles, or going to the breakroom, bathroom, or conference room on the other side of the building. However, with this Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, you can still exercise at home. The space-saving design is compact, but provides enough room for you to walk or run (40” x 16”). There’s a 5-layer nonslip running belt. You can choose to raise the handrails or keep them lowered. Also, when lowered, the treadmill can be rolled under your sofa or bed to store it out of the way. The treadmill has an LED display that shows the speed, distance, calories burned, and time elapsed. It is operated by remote control, and comes in three colors: silver, blue, and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your desk isn’t as tall as you’d like, you may experience neck pain and eye strain from staring down at your external monitor or laptop. However, this Circuit City Monitor Stand can alleviate some of that pain by raising your monitor several inches higher. In addition, your keyboard can be placed under the monitor stand when not in use. The monitor stand can also be used to raise your laptop. And since it can hold up to 50 pounds, it can also hold your printer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sitting for long periods of time can make you uncomfortable. However, this Aylio Coccyx Foam Seat Cushion can provide much-needed relief. The company sent me a cushion to try. Although I don’t experience and lower back pain, I do sit at my desk for long periods of time, and the foam seat cushion was quite comfortable. It’s lightweight and velvety, and has a convenient handle for transporting, so you could also use it in your car, or while sitting in other chairs in our home. As a germaphobe, one of my favorite features is the ability to unzip the velour cover and toss it in the washing machine.