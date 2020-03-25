When you’re working from home, you need a space that can closely mirror your office environment. It needs to be a place that is conducive to productivity, yet also comfortable. Also, since it’s your home after all, there’s no reason why your office can’t also reflect your unique personality and your fantastic decorative style.

If you’re wondering where on earth you’re going to put a home office, we’ve got you covered on that front as well. At the bottom of the article, we’ve included tips from a home organization expert on how to carve out office space in your home.

But first, these are the 15 best home office essentials.