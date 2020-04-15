11 Best Kitchen Pantry Storage Options for Stocking Up

That’s why we found solutions to fit kitchens of various sizes and design styles. These are the 11 best kitchen pantry storage options available right now.

A well-stocked kitchen makes cooking, prep work, and clean-up so much easier. And when your kitchen staples, tools, and equipment are neatly organized, you can work more efficiently, and track your inventory more accurately. But if you’re like most people, you probably don’t have as much storage as you’d like. (We’re so grateful for portable closets and storage chests and trunks that provide additional storage in other parts of the home!) Even if you have a dedicated pantry and plenty of cabinet space, you probably have more goods than storage areas.

Before You Purchase a New Pantry

To keep the kitchen organized and efficient requires more than just more pantry space. “First and foremost, get rid of anything in the kitchen or pantry that no longer suits your lifestyle,” recommends Amy Trager, a Certified Professional Organizer in Chicago, IL. If you know you’re not making waffles again, she says there’s no reason why you shouldn’t donate that waffle maker. “And, if you've stopped eating meat, donate those cans of chicken and tuna; this is the quickest and easiest way to create space.”

Next, Trager recommends grouping items by category so you can determine what you have. “After realizing that you only have one or two boxes of cereal in the house now that the kids are grown and moved out, you may not need an entire shelf just for breakfast items.”

Another tip is to group items based on how you eat. “For example, group either by cuisine, food group, or who eats what: kids, Mom and Dad, etc.”

Also, Trager says you should decide where each category makes sense. “Are there items that should be low or high so certain people can or can't reach them easily? If you buy in bulk, does there need to be room for large boxes of snack foods, or 10 pounds of dry pasta?”

Answering these questions will help you decide if you need to purchase containers for the pantry. “Little things like granola bars or individually-wrapped snacks go well in bins, baskets or drawers,” Trager says. “But, canned and jarred goods are usually best lined up, similar to how grocery stores stock shelves.” And if you choose a pantry item that allows you to adjust the shelves, Trager says this can change the functionality of the space.

Tips for Maximizing Kitchen Pantry Space

Before you can understand how to correctly utilize and maximize both original and extra kitchen pantry space, Caroline M. Carter, a home transition expert, and the founder and CEO of Done In a Day, wants you to do something else first. “You need to consider the physical structure of the pantry in relation to the physical layout of the entire kitchen space,” she says. “The pantry is designed as an extension of the kitchen and will house multiples of foodstuffs and canned goods to replenish everyday stock in cabinets, bulk items that do not fit in a cabinet and frequently used items for everyday access, specialty cooking and entertaining.”

She recommends that you start by looking at the cabinet, drawer, and display spaces, and asking yourself if the items in these areas are things you use every day to cook, clean, etc. “Remove any item that is not used on a daily basis, and put this into the pantry,” Carter says.

“Next, determine if cabinet organization products like pot lid racks, small metal shelving, spice racks, Lazy Susan’s and adjustable drawer organizers will maximize storage space for these everyday items to remain organized.”

You should house “like” items together. “These include specialty cooking oils, plastic bags and wraps, aluminum foil, bulk paper products, cleaning product , trash bags, cases of water and other drinks.”

And then, Carter says you should group “like” items together in another way. “Place the most frequently used items closest to the door and quickly reachable,” she says. “Less frequently used items are placed further from the door and higher on the shelves.”

For example, she says bulk paper towels would be on the floor. “Cases of drinks would be on the first shelf, snacks on second shelf, pasta and rice on the third, canned goods on the fourth, large items used weekly on the top: waffle maker, wok, Cuisinart, etc.” Depending on how tall the pantry is, she recommends a small step ladder to reach the top shelves.

Keeping Kitchen Counters Clean, Organized and Uncluttered

In addition to your pantry, you also need to keep those kitchen counters neat and orderly. “Nothing says disorganization like counter clutter, so keep out only those appliances you use every day: coffeemaker, blender, toaster,” advises Lisa Dooley, an organizing coach, owner of Your Organized Life, and author of “More Space. More Time. More Joy! Organizing Your Best Life.” (In fact, if you’re creating a luxury bedroom that mimics a 5-star hotel suite, you might want to keep your coffee maker in your master suite.)

She also recommends removing paperwork, mail, magazines, etc. “Paperwork does not below on the kitchen counters, so create a ‘command center’ and put these documents in a basket or bin.” However, some of the clutter should probably go straight into your touchless trash can.

And Dooley has another tip: “Decant pantry items into clear containers – this is great for cereal, snack items, coffee, etc.” Clear containers serve three purposes. “They keep the items fresher, compared to having stale, half opened boxes and bags,” Dooley says. This will also help you determine when you’re about to run out and need to restock. “In addition, they provide a uniform look and can easily be stacked to create more pantry and shelf space.”

