11 Best Kitchen Pantry Storage Options for Stocking Up

A well-stocked kitchen makes cooking, prep work, and clean-up so much easier. And when your kitchen staples, tools, and equipment are neatly organized, you can work more efficiently, and track your inventory more accurately. But if you’re like most people, you probably don’t have as much storage as you’d like. (We’re so grateful for portable closets and storage chests and trunks that provide additional storage in other parts of the home!) Even if you have a dedicated pantry and plenty of cabinet space, you probably have more goods than storage areas.
That’s why we found solutions to fit kitchens of various sizes and design styles. These are the 11 best kitchen pantry storage options available right now.
-
1. Target Marketing System Storage CabinetPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful red color
- Stylish design
- Works well in shorter spaces
- No color options
- Requires assembly
- Red may be too bold for some
The striking color is what first drew us to this beautiful Target Marketing System Storage Cabinet. The gorgeous red provides a pop of color in any kitchen, and allows the hardware to stand out. Made of MDF, the cabinet has two adjustable shelves in the top section, in addition to a bottom shelf compartment. The cabinet’s dimensions are 48”H x 23”W x 12”D.
Find more Target Marketing System Storage Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
2. Ameriwood Home Farmington Wide Storage CabinetPros:
Cons:
- Distressed wood
- Two size options
- Various color choices
- Requires assembly
- Distressed style may not appeal to everyone
- Could be too tall for small spaces
If you like the look of distressed wood, you’ll love this Ameriwood Home Farmington Wide Storage Cabinet. This rustic item is made of MDF and laminated particle board, with a weathered medium brown finish that can be cleaned by wiping with a dry cloth or duster. It includes 4 shelves – 2 of which are adjustable – and the shelves can hold 25 pounds each. The cabinet is also available in rustic gray, sandy pine, and smokehouse, and also comes in a single cabinet option. Dimensions are 71.9”L x 31.5”W x 15.8”D.
Find more Ameriwood Home Farmington Wide Storage Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
3. Seville Classics Baker’s RackPrice: $84.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Commercial grade steel
- All of the shelves and bars are adjustable
- Hangers for pots and pans
- No way to hide junk
- May not fit every kitchen style
- Not as much shelf space as some other options
If you need storage for your pots and pans, this Seville Classics Baker’s Rack fits the bill. The chrome-plated, commercial grade steel rack includes 3 adjustable bottom shelves, and the top shelf and hanger bars can also be adjusted. There are 6 hangers included for pots, pans, and other items. Another neat feature is the reversible cutting board shelf. One side of the shelf contains a juice groove for chopping veggies, meats, etc. However, the shelf can be flipped over to hold small appliances. The total weight limit is 350 pounds, and the dimensions are 63”H x 36”W x 14”D.
Find more Seville Classics Baker’s Rack information and reviews here.
-
4. Crosley Furniture Seaside Kitchen Pantry CabinetPrice: $345.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Black color fits most décor styles
- Architectural details add interest
- Includes a middle drawer for cutlery, etc.
- Requires assembly
- May be too bulky for some people
- Not a lot of color options
If you like architectural details, you’ll really like this Crosley Furniture Seaside Kitchen Pantry Cabinet. The black, distressed beadboard panels (made of solid hardwood and wood veneer) and metal hardware add an elegant element to your kitchen. There’s a large cabinet on the top, a small cabinet on the bottom, and a storage drawer in the middle. The cabinet’s dimensions are 72”L x 30”W x 16”D, and it is also available in distressed white.
Find more Crosley Furniture Seaside Kitchen Pantry Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
5. Sauder Harbor View Storage Cabinet, Salt Oak FinishPrice: $281.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Includes safety strap
- Hides clutter
- No color options
- Only 1 shelf is adjustable
- Could be too tall for some people
If you want to choose which kitchen items to display, this Sauder Harbor View Storage Cabinet, Salt Oak Finish provides that option. Behind the cabinet doors are 3 shelves (1 is adjustable), and there’s an additional top shelf for open storage. The cabinet is made of engineered wood with a salt oak laminate finish. It includes a safety strap so it won’t tip over. The dimensions are 71.73”L x 35.28”W x 17.87”D.
Find more Sauder Harbor View Storage Cabinet, Salt Oak Finish information and reviews here.
-
6. Homcom Traditional Colonial Kitchen PantryPros:
Cons:
- Beadboard style
- Crisp clean white
- Middle drawer for cutlery or flat items
- Lack of color options
- Requires assembly
- White color might be hard to keep clean
Another option that incorporates classic architectural details, this Homcom Traditional Colonial Kitchen Pantry is a beautiful addition to any kitchen. The crisp, clean white color, combined with beadboard-style engineered wood adds a traditional or farmhouse look, and the stark black hardware provides an elegant contrast. The shelves are adjustable and wall attachments are included to ensure stability. The cabinet can hold 150 pounds (22 pounds per shelf), and the dimensions are 72”H x 30”W x 16” D.
Find more Homcom Traditional Colonial Kitchen Pantry information and reviews here.
-
7. Giantex Baker’s Rolling Baker’s RackPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Compact
- Includes socket
- Requires assembly
- Not as many shelves as some other options
- Top shelf won’t hold much
Style meets function in this Giantex Rolling Baker’s Rack. It’s made of iron tubing and scratch-resistant MDF board. The four casters allow the cart to be moved, and two of the casters are lockable to hold the cart in place. There’s also a sturdy microwave stand that includes a drawer. Behind the microwave cart stand is a power plug and a 60” cable. Each shelf holds 30 pounds, and the rack’s total dimensions are 59.1”L x 25.2”W x 15.7”D.
Find more Giantex Baker’s Rolling Baker’s Rack information and reviews here.
-
8. Crossley Furniture Alexandria Kitchen Pantry CabinetPrice: $482.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glass doors
- Storage doors
- Clean white finish
- No color options
- Some people may prefer all shelves
- White color could be hard to keep clean
If you want a cabinet option that allows you to view what’s inside, consider this Crossley Furniture Alexandria Kitchen Pantry Cabinet. It’s made of solid hardwood and veneer with a clean, white finish. The cabinet doors are made of tempered ribbed glass and the cabinet has 2 adjustable and 2 fixed shelves. In addition, there are 2 easy glide doors compartments that include removable wine dividers. The cabinet’s dimensions are 74.5”L x 32.5”W x 19”.”
Find more Crossley Furniture Alexandria Kitchen Pantry Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
9. Homyshopy Wine Baker’s RackPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes wine holder
- Includes glass hanger rack
- Sturdy
- Lack of color options
- For non drinkers, wine holder takes up space
- Can’t hide clutter
Looking for storage that also includes a place for your wine bottles? Check out this Homyshopy Wine Baker’s Rack, which includes a built-in wine holder that can hold 12 bottles of wine. It also has a glass hanger rack, in addition to several storage shelves. The rack’s sturdy frame is made of metal and the shelves are MDF board. There are 2 anti-toppling straps on the back to keep the rack from toppling over. Also, the attached feet are adjustable to ensure a proper fit on any flooring material. The rack is 71.1”H x 39.8”W x 19.7”D
Find more Homyshopy Wine Baker’s Rack information and reviews here.
-
10. Belleze Rolling Kitchen Cart on WheelsPrice: $225.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used as an island
- Includes towel bars
- It's portable
- Requires assembly
- Not as tall as some other options
- Still may be hard to move
If you prefer a portable pantry, check out this Belleze Rolling Kitchen Cart on Wheels. It can serve as your kitchen island or rest gracefully against a wall. The cart is made of a combination of durable hardwood, rubberwood, and MDF, and includes two drawers and two cabinets. There’s also a countertop which can be used for storage or serve as a prep area. The caster wheels are lockable to keep the cart from moving unexpectedly. The carts dimensions are 48.2”L x 18.5”W x 35.5”H.
Find more Belleze Rolling Kitchen Cart on Wheels information and reviews here.
-
11. Cabidor Classic Behind the Door Storage CabinetPrice: $210.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Space saver
- Adjustable shelves and retention rods
- Holds plenty of small items
- No color options
- Requires assembly
- Requires at least 3 ½ inch clearance between hinge and back wall
If you don’t have any extra storage room in your kitchen, here’s a neat idea. This Cabidor Classic Behind the Door Storage Cabinet can fit in the small space behind any door, like a laundry room door, etc. (although you probably wouldn’t want to put it behind the bathroom door for obvious reasons). The cabinet integrates with the existing hardware on your doors, so there’s no need for drilling and hammering. You simply remove your door’s hinge pins and reinsert them through the cabinet’s hanging hardware. The cabinet is slim enough that it doesn’t interfere with fully opening and closing the door. However, it’s tall enough to hold a lot of can goods, spices, and other kitchen essentials. The cabinet is made of engineered wood with a white enamel finish and steel hardware. Dimensions are 70”H x 16”W x 4”D.
Find more Cabidor Classic Behind the Door Storage Cabinet information and reviews here.
Before You Purchase a New Pantry
To keep the kitchen organized and efficient requires more than just more pantry space. “First and foremost, get rid of anything in the kitchen or pantry that no longer suits your lifestyle,” recommends Amy Trager, a Certified Professional Organizer in Chicago, IL. If you know you’re not making waffles again, she says there’s no reason why you shouldn’t donate that waffle maker. “And, if you've stopped eating meat, donate those cans of chicken and tuna; this is the quickest and easiest way to create space.”
Next, Trager recommends grouping items by category so you can determine what you have. “After realizing that you only have one or two boxes of cereal in the house now that the kids are grown and moved out, you may not need an entire shelf just for breakfast items.”
Another tip is to group items based on how you eat. “For example, group either by cuisine, food group, or who eats what: kids, Mom and Dad, etc.”
Also, Trager says you should decide where each category makes sense. “Are there items that should be low or high so certain people can or can't reach them easily? If you buy in bulk, does there need to be room for large boxes of snack foods, or 10 pounds of dry pasta?”
Answering these questions will help you decide if you need to purchase containers for the pantry. “Little things like granola bars or individually-wrapped snacks go well in bins, baskets or drawers,” Trager says. “But, canned and jarred goods are usually best lined up, similar to how grocery stores stock shelves.” And if you choose a pantry item that allows you to adjust the shelves, Trager says this can change the functionality of the space.
Tips for Maximizing Kitchen Pantry Space
Before you can understand how to correctly utilize and maximize both original and extra kitchen pantry space, Caroline M. Carter, a home transition expert, and the founder and CEO of Done In a Day, wants you to do something else first. “You need to consider the physical structure of the pantry in relation to the physical layout of the entire kitchen space,” she says. “The pantry is designed as an extension of the kitchen and will house multiples of foodstuffs and canned goods to replenish everyday stock in cabinets, bulk items that do not fit in a cabinet and frequently used items for everyday access, specialty cooking and entertaining.”
She recommends that you start by looking at the cabinet, drawer, and display spaces, and asking yourself if the items in these areas are things you use every day to cook, clean, etc. “Remove any item that is not used on a daily basis, and put this into the pantry,” Carter says.
“Next, determine if cabinet organization products like pot lid racks, small metal shelving, spice racks, Lazy Susan’s and adjustable drawer organizers will maximize storage space for these everyday items to remain organized.”
You should house “like” items together. “These include specialty cooking oils, plastic bags and wraps, aluminum foil, bulk paper products, cleaning product , trash bags, cases of water and other drinks.”
And then, Carter says you should group “like” items together in another way. “Place the most frequently used items closest to the door and quickly reachable,” she says. “Less frequently used items are placed further from the door and higher on the shelves.”
For example, she says bulk paper towels would be on the floor. “Cases of drinks would be on the first shelf, snacks on second shelf, pasta and rice on the third, canned goods on the fourth, large items used weekly on the top: waffle maker, wok, Cuisinart, etc.” Depending on how tall the pantry is, she recommends a small step ladder to reach the top shelves.
Keeping Kitchen Counters Clean, Organized and Uncluttered
In addition to your pantry, you also need to keep those kitchen counters neat and orderly. “Nothing says disorganization like counter clutter, so keep out only those appliances you use every day: coffeemaker, blender, toaster,” advises Lisa Dooley, an organizing coach, owner of Your Organized Life, and author of “More Space. More Time. More Joy! Organizing Your Best Life.” (In fact, if you’re creating a luxury bedroom that mimics a 5-star hotel suite, you might want to keep your coffee maker in your master suite.)
She also recommends removing paperwork, mail, magazines, etc. “Paperwork does not below on the kitchen counters, so create a ‘command center’ and put these documents in a basket or bin.” However, some of the clutter should probably go straight into your touchless trash can.
And Dooley has another tip: “Decant pantry items into clear containers – this is great for cereal, snack items, coffee, etc.” Clear containers serve three purposes. “They keep the items fresher, compared to having stale, half opened boxes and bags,” Dooley says. This will also help you determine when you’re about to run out and need to restock. “In addition, they provide a uniform look and can easily be stacked to create more pantry and shelf space.”
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.