Closets are an essential part of the home, and most people don’t have enough closet space. Many tiny apartments and older homes lack large closets. Also, if you’re turning a spare room into a bedroom, it might not even have proper closet space. If you don’t have a built-in closet – or if you need additional closet space – what are your options?
“Closets are high use, so a good quality product is important,” says Amy Tokos, Certified Professional Organizer, owner of Freshly Organized, and incoming President-elect of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. “Your closet is where you start your day many times, so make it a good experience.” She recommends that you only have things in your closet that are truly useful – and only items that you like.
This could mean storing out-of-season clothes in another area to make room for the clothes you need right now. Whether you need a place for seasonal items or for clothes that you wear every day, we’ve found the 11 best closets when you need more space.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $204.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $86.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $157.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $163.34 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $90.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $165.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Maginels Portable Closet with DoorsPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Dust resistant
- Deep cubes
- Requires assembly
- Unit can’t be moved after assembly
- A few customers complained some doors wouldn’t stay closed
If you need spacious storage and individual storage compartments, this Maginels Portable Closet with Doors is one affordable option. Made of resin, wood, and stainless steel, this model includes 25 cubes with multi-angle connectors that can easily attach to each other. And each of the cubes can hold more than 22 pounds. The waterproof cubes are customizable, so you can make each section as tall or short as desired, and another bonus is that you can simply remove dust with a cloth. You also have the option to apply the decorative stickers (shoes, tops, bottoms, underwear, etc.) so you won’t have to guess what’s in each cube. The 25-cube configuration is 70”L x 18”D x 70”W. This portable closet is available in 2 colors: white and black. It’s also available in smaller configurations, including 8 cubes, 12 cubes, 15 cubes and 20 cubes.
Find more Maginels Portable Closet with Doors information and reviews here.
-
2. Prince Hanger Closet Organizer with CurtainPrice: $204.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable to fit low and high ceilings
- Includes curtains
- Curtains are detachable
- Curtains don’t close completely
- Requires assembly
- Seller responds sporadically to questions from Amazon customers
If you want to hide the contents of your closet from view, this Prince Hanger Closet Organizer with Curtain accomplishes that goal. The height is adjustable to provide more storage space, and also includes a pole to help you reach higher items. The set will fit an 8’ tall ceiling, but there’s an option to purchase extension poles to make it even taller. The included curtains add a decorative touch. In addition to the configuration shown, the closet can also be set in an L-shape configuration. The middle section is not adjustable, but the side compartments are. The total width of the closet is 126 inches.
Find more Prince Hanger Closet Organizer with Curtain information and reviews here.
-
3. Tangkula Expandable ClosetPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Sturdy framework
- Rust-resistant
- Can’t change configurations
- Requires assembly
- No color options
This Tangkula Expandable Closet is a sleek option if you don’t want to hide your goods, although it can also be set up in a walk-in closet. The high quality steel tube with an electroplated chrome finish looks good in any setting. It includes 2 hanging rods and a total of 8 storage shelves. You can also purchase accessories to expand the storage. The total weight capacity is 187 pounds, and the overall dimensions are 57.5”L x 14”W x 71”H.
Find more Tangkula Expandable Closet information and reviews here.
-
4. Kouosi Kid’s ClosetPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful
- Will appeal to kids
- Each cube holds 44 pounds
- No front design options
- No solid color options
- Not as study as other storage options
Understandably, you might be looking for a more colorful closet option for the kiddos. Check out this this Kouosi Kid’s Closet Organizer, which can hold folded clothes and also provide a place to store toys, games, etc. These strong cube panels have a woven-like fabric and steel frames. They’re waterproof and dustproof. Each cube holds 44 pounds, and the cubes can be combined to create an even larger shelving system. The total dimensions for this 12-cube set are 42”W x 14”D by 56”L. However, you could also change the configuration to make it longer instead of taller, so your kids could reach everything themselves. There’s also another smaller configuration available that includes 8 cubes. Can be used with or without doors.
Find more Kouosi Kid’s Closet Organizer information and reviews here.
-
5. SimpDIY Plastic Closet OrganizerPrice: $86.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Clear front
- Looks more expensive
- No color options
- Design may not appeal to everyone
- Requires assembly
If you’re looking for an elegant closet solution, consider this SimpDIY Plastic Closet Organizer. It’s made of rustproof steel, and eco-friendly polypropylene resin. It contains four hooks for hanging clothes and also numerous options for folded clothes, shoes, purses, caps, and other items. The cubes can be arranged in a variety of configurations, and can even be separated and placed in other locations. Some of the cubes also have clear, decorative fronts to help you see what’s inside without opening the door. The dimensions for the configuration shown are 70”L x 14”W x 70”H.
Find more SimpDIY Plastic Closet Organizer information and reviews here.
-
6. WGX Design for You Industrial Pipe Clothing RackPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant
- Sturdy
- Unique
- Requires assembly
- Requires attaching to wall
- Time consuming to remove
For a totally different closet option, this WGX Design for You Industrial Pipe Clothing Rack is a conversation starter. It has a rustic industrial pipe design with wooden plank shelves. The gold-plated design adds instant elegance to any bedroom or if installed in an existing closet. The rack requires assembly and is actually attached to the wall. The total dimensions are 78.74”L x 36”W x 12”D.
Find more WGX Design for You Industrial Pipe Clothing Rack information and reviews here.
-
7. kealive Heavy Duty Metal ClosetPrice: $157.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy material
- Easy to move
- Holds 350 pounds
- Requires assembly
- No color options
- A few customers complained frame arrived scratched
If you’re looking for a no-frills, yet attractive option, consider this kealive Heavy Duty Metal Closet. It’s made of thick participle board and has an extra sturdy metal frame. This freestanding closet, in a black finish, fits well in any design or decor style, and is easy to move if necessary. It includes a top shelf and 2 additional spacious shelves for large items, in addition to 4 smaller shelves on the side. The circular rod allows you to hang several items of clothing. Dimensions of the assembled closet are 47.2”L x 15.8”W x 70.87”H and the maximum weight load is 350 pounds. In addition, the bottom includes pads that can be adjusted if your floors are uneven. And you can multiply your closet space with an additional organizer, and the two will fit seamlessly together.
Find more kealive Heavy Duty Metal Closet information and reviews here.
-
8. Langria Zip Up Metal ClosetPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a cover
- Slim design
- Sturdy
- Requires assembly
- Shelves are not adjustable
- Cover may be tedious to remove
If you’re concerned about your closet getting dusty, this Langria Zip Up Metal Closet offers a solution to that problem. The detachable and machine washable polyester cover is tear-resistant, and protectors your clothes from dirt and dust. The closet is made of metal, with a black powder-coated finish, and is water-and rust-resistant. It has two hanging rods, including one that is long enough for dresses and coats, and the rods hold 33 pounds and 42 pounds, respectively. In addition, there are 2 small and 2 large shelves. Fully assembled, the closet holds up to 617 pounds. The dimensions are 47.5”W x 19.5”D x 64”H.
Find more Langria Zip Up Metal Closet information and reviews here.
-
9. Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet OrganizerPrice: $163.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variety of size options
- Variety of finish options
- Variety of configurations
- Requires assembly
- Mounted into wall studs
- Some customers say instructions are confusing
If you would prefer to attach your closet to the wall, the Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Organizer is ideal for either a walk-in, reach-in, or stand alone option. Made of titanium, the telescoping rods and shelves – which are expandable – adjust enough to add 12 feet of hanging space and 22 feetof shelving space. In addition to the titanium finish, other options include white and satin nickel. The option shown is a 4 to 8 foot size, but ithe organizer is also available in a 3 to 6 feet option, or a 6 to 10 foot option.
Find more Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Organizer information and reviews here.
-
10. Simple Houseware Industrial Grade Garment Rack Closet with Clear CoverPrice: $90.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- See-through cover
- Plenty of room
- No shelves
- Requires assembly
- Only one zipper - in middle
It’s possible to cover your clothes and also retaining the ability to view them, and then to easily move them around. This Simple Houseware Industrial Grade Garment Rack Closet with Clear Cover provides the versatility you need for any occasion. It’s a commercial grade rack that can hold up to 400 pounds. The vinyl rack cover, which resists rips and tears, zips around to protect your garments. Although it’s easy to move, you don’t have to worry about the cart rolling away. The heavy duty 3” casters have brakes to keep your goods stationary. The dimensions are 62.35”W x 65.75”H x 24.5”D.
Find more Simple Houseware Industrial Grade Garment Rack Closet with Clear Cover information and reviews here.
-
11. Tribesigns Portable Closet with MirrorPrice: $165.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for long hanging items
- Full-length mirror
- Holds up to 250 pounds
- No color options
- Requires assembly
- Mirror does not slide
A mirror is essential when trying on clothes, and there’s a full-length one included in this freestanding Tribesigns Portable Closet with Mirror. This stylish option provides plenty of storage space in a compact option. Another neat feature is that the hanging rack goes all the way across instead of being divided up (which is the case with many other types of closet solution products). The closet holds 250 pounds, and provides top shelf storage as well. It’s made of particle board and a metal frame, in a mixture of vintage dark walnut and black. The dimensions are 47”L x 15.7”W x 70.7”L.
Find more Tribesigns Portable Closet with Mirror information and reviews here.
Tips for Choosing the Right Closet
Before you start the process of choosing a closet, consider taking inventory of what you have to determine if you really need all of those items. “Also, you should have a process for continuously cleaning out stuff: use the backwards hanger method and/or have a donate basket available for the items that no longer meet your needs whether size, color, or style,” says Tokos.
If you're wondering what's the backwards hanger method, Eileen Reed, organizing and productivity coach in Lynnfield, MA, explains. "Hang everything in your closet with the hook of the hanger facing out (the wrong way). After you wear the item, place it back into the closet with the hook facing inward (the right way). "After 2, 6, 8 months, your closet will show you, loud and clear, what you’re not wearing when you see those hangers still facing out," Reed explains.
Since there are so many closet options to choose from (not that we’re complaining!), you can select the type of material and color/finish that fits your personal style. But there are some other factors you should think about as well. “Consider the number of items and the type of clothing you want to store,” recommends Nancy Haworth, CPO and owner of On Task Organizing in Raleigh, NC. For example, if you have a lot of long dresses, she says you’ll be looking for more long hanging space.
“Determine which clothing you want to hang, and which items you’d like to fold,” Haworth says. “Decide if you prefer to have folded items out in the open on shelves, or hidden in drawers (or cubes).” And don’t forget that you need to store more than just clothes. “Remember to create enough storage space for shoes, and add specialized hooks or hangers for belts, ties, and scarves.”
Sharing a Closet
If two people need to share the closet, Haworth recommends letting each people voice their concerns regarding the organization system. “It’s best to divide the closet into sections, so that each person has his or her own space.” And she says that height is an important consideration, and items shouldn’t be placed too high for anyone to reach.
Location
When deciding which items should go in which closet, Lauren Williams of Casual Uncluttering in Woodinville, WA, says location is everything. “This is the single most important consideration for using a closet effectively,” she says. “It makes a tremendous difference in a household's efficiency whenever the items being stored in a closet are as close to where they are used as possible.” As a example, she advises against placing winter coats in the attic during the winter. They need to be put as close to the front door as possible.
Closet Storage Tips
One way to keep your closet functionally organized is to sort clothing by use. For example, Haworth says you could keep all of your business clothes together and all of your casual clothes together. “Then sort clothing by type, such as all skirts together and all jackets together,” she says. “Next, sort the categories of hanging clothing by color.”
Another tip is to use the same type of hanger throughout the closet. Haworth says this results in a more uniform look. “If you have tall ceilings or high shelves, keep a folding or rolling step stool handy.”
You may be accustomed to stacking clothing in piles on open shelving, but Eileen Reed, organizing and productivity coach in Lynnfield, MA, advises against this practice. “It can look cluttered, and doesn’t keep your clothes in tip-top shape,” she warns. Instead, she recommends rolling each item and then stacking the rolls. “It looks great, your clothes don’t get wrinkled, and you really can see everything you have.”
She also likes bins (and we’ve included at least 3 options that feature cubes/bins). "This is helpful for keeping ‘like items with like,’ such as bathing suits and workout pants.” Regarding how to choose the right cubes/bins, she says that depends on your person taste. “Some of my clients prefer all clear bins so they can see what they have,” Reed explains. “Other clients prefer the look of pretty fabric bins with a good label, this way the closet looks nice and they always know where to find what they need.”
See Also:
Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List
Best Storage Chests and Trunks: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.