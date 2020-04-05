This could mean storing out-of-season clothes in another area to make room for the clothes you need right now. Whether you need a place for seasonal items or for clothes that you wear every day, we’ve found the 11 best closets when you need more space.

“Closets are high use, so a good quality product is important,” says Amy Tokos , Certified Professional Organizer, owner of Freshly Organized, and incoming President-elect of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. “Your closet is where you start your day many times, so make it a good experience.” She recommends that you only have things in your closet that are truly useful – and only items that you like.

Closets are an essential part of the home, and most people don’t have enough closet space. Many tiny apartments and older homes lack large closets. Also, if you’re turning a spare room into a bedroom, it might not even have proper closet space. If you don’t have a built-in closet – or if you need additional closet space – what are your options?

Our Unbiased Reviews

Tips for Choosing the Right Closet

Before you start the process of choosing a closet, consider taking inventory of what you have to determine if you really need all of those items. “Also, you should have a process for continuously cleaning out stuff: use the backwards hanger method and/or have a donate basket available for the items that no longer meet your needs whether size, color, or style,” says Tokos.

If you're wondering what's the backwards hanger method, Eileen Reed, organizing and productivity coach in Lynnfield, MA, explains. "Hang everything in your closet with the hook of the hanger facing out (the wrong way). After you wear the item, place it back into the closet with the hook facing inward (the right way). "After 2, 6, 8 months, your closet will show you, loud and clear, what you’re not wearing when you see those hangers still facing out," Reed explains.

Since there are so many closet options to choose from (not that we’re complaining!), you can select the type of material and color/finish that fits your personal style. But there are some other factors you should think about as well. “Consider the number of items and the type of clothing you want to store,” recommends Nancy Haworth, CPO and owner of On Task Organizing in Raleigh, NC. For example, if you have a lot of long dresses, she says you’ll be looking for more long hanging space.

“Determine which clothing you want to hang, and which items you’d like to fold,” Haworth says. “Decide if you prefer to have folded items out in the open on shelves, or hidden in drawers (or cubes).” And don’t forget that you need to store more than just clothes. “Remember to create enough storage space for shoes, and add specialized hooks or hangers for belts, ties, and scarves.”

Sharing a Closet

If two people need to share the closet, Haworth recommends letting each people voice their concerns regarding the organization system. “It’s best to divide the closet into sections, so that each person has his or her own space.” And she says that height is an important consideration, and items shouldn’t be placed too high for anyone to reach.

Location

When deciding which items should go in which closet, Lauren Williams of Casual Uncluttering in Woodinville, WA, says location is everything. “This is the single most important consideration for using a closet effectively,” she says. “It makes a tremendous difference in a household's efficiency whenever the items being stored in a closet are as close to where they are used as possible.” As a example, she advises against placing winter coats in the attic during the winter. They need to be put as close to the front door as possible.

Closet Storage Tips

One way to keep your closet functionally organized is to sort clothing by use. For example, Haworth says you could keep all of your business clothes together and all of your casual clothes together. “Then sort clothing by type, such as all skirts together and all jackets together,” she says. “Next, sort the categories of hanging clothing by color.”

Another tip is to use the same type of hanger throughout the closet. Haworth says this results in a more uniform look. “If you have tall ceilings or high shelves, keep a folding or rolling step stool handy.”

You may be accustomed to stacking clothing in piles on open shelving, but Eileen Reed, organizing and productivity coach in Lynnfield, MA, advises against this practice. “It can look cluttered, and doesn’t keep your clothes in tip-top shape,” she warns. Instead, she recommends rolling each item and then stacking the rolls. “It looks great, your clothes don’t get wrinkled, and you really can see everything you have.”

She also likes bins (and we’ve included at least 3 options that feature cubes/bins). "This is helpful for keeping ‘like items with like,’ such as bathing suits and workout pants.” Regarding how to choose the right cubes/bins, she says that depends on your person taste. “Some of my clients prefer all clear bins so they can see what they have,” Reed explains. “Other clients prefer the look of pretty fabric bins with a good label, this way the closet looks nice and they always know where to find what they need.”

See Also:

Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

Best Blue Accent Chairs

Best Storage Chests and Trunks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Best Home Office Accessories