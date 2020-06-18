11 Best High-End Coffee Makers and Grinders To Make You Forget About Starbucks

We found the 11 best coffee makers and grinders, and then rounded up a team of baristas, coffee shop owners, and also coffee and coffee machine manufacturers, to explains what you need to look for when choosing a high-end coffee maker. They also explain everything you need to know about coffee beans, water, grinding, roasting – and how to make the perfect cup of Joe.

Have you considered bringing the high-end coffee experience home, where you can enjoy it around the clock? Granted, we’re not talking about $50 coffee makers, but when you consider how much you spend going out for coffee, these items will pay for themselves in no time. And since you’re spending more time at home, this is also a great opportunity to experiment with new coffee concoctions.

Who doesn’t love a great cup of coffee for breakfast . . . and lunch . . . and dinner . . . and some of us could drink coffee 24/7. But now that you’re trying to stay safe (and sane) during the quarantine , you’re probably limiting your trips to Starbucks and making coffee at home. If you’re using an average coffee maker, it’s probably producing an average-tasting cup of Joe, leaving you longing for something that will delight your taste buds.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Tips for choosing a high-end coffee maker

When trying to decide on the best high-end coffee maker, there are several things to keep in mind, such as the type of coffee you want to brew, and what features can help you achieve that goal.

“When thinking about a coffee setup at home, I recommend thinking about your lifestyle and your budget first,” says Mark Hellweg, founder of Ratio Coffee. “Do you enjoy the process as much as the result, or do you just want it easy and consistent?” Also, Hellweg says a lower budget is not going to really accommodate a high process technique like espresso. “A simple, well-made French Press is going to be 5 times tastier than an espresso drink made on a machine that's too cheap to properly make espresso,” he says.

If this is your first time purchasing a high-end coffee maker, Asser Christensen, a Q Arabica Grader, and founder of The Coffee Chronicler, recommends focusing on the essentials, instead of fancy features. “Things like temperature stability and having an efficient showerhead design are crucial if you want a consistent extraction,” he says.

Bloom/brew considerations

Christensen also believes that pre-infusion, also known as “blooming" is worth looking for when choosing a coffee maker. “This feature means that the machine will start by sprinkling a little bit of hot water on the grounds and then pause for some time before resuming the brewing process.” He explains that this feature is important because it reduces the probability of dry pockets. “Blooming is also a crucial step if you're using freshly roasted beans, since it allows carbon dioxide to escape.”

According to Marta Philips, group marketing manager and a member of the engineering team at Wolf Gourmet, good coffee is largely a function of brew time, water temperature and extraction – which is what the water takes from the coffee grounds, and she says a good high-end coffee maker will achieve the preferred results in these variables. “One important variable in good brewing is time of water contact with the coffee grounds.”

You might think that the longer coffee soak, the better, but Philips says coffee can become over extracted if water comes in contact with the grounds for too long. She recommends looking for a coffee maker that brews below the 8-minute mark to ensure the coffee is not extracted.

Dan Conner, owner of Storyteller Coffee, actually recommends a brew time between 5 to 6 minutes. “Brew times longer than this will start to extract more of the bittering compounds found in coffee, resulting in a far less pleasant cup of coffee.”

Temperature is another consideration. “For proper extraction to occur, water that contacts coffee grounds must reach 200F and then maintain the temperature between 195F to 205F for the brew cycle,” Philips says. Conner agrees, and says that brew temperature is extremely important when choosing a coffee maker. “Look for one that has a controllable thermostat and can maintain that temperature throughout the brewing process; it will produce a better cup overall,” he says. “Having water too hot or too cold impacts extraction - the hotter the coffee, the faster it extracts, the colder, the slower.”

When selecting a bean-to-cup machine, Phil Smith, coffee expert at Coffee Direct, suggests considering the capacities of the water tank and coffee bean hopper. “You don’t want to be refilling both constantly, but equally, you wouldn’t want to leave fresh water in it for too long, and beans will lose their flavor the longer they are in a non-airtight container,” he says.

“Some machines - even the very expensive ones- struggle with oilier varieties of coffee beans, so if you enjoy fresh, very strong coffees, then stick to models where beans won’t get stuck in the hopper,” Smith says.

All about grinders



According to Matthew Hitcham, director of Eighty Seven Plus Coffee, your coffee maker is only as good as your coffee grinder – especially with espresso machines. “If you do not already own a decent conical burr grinder, consider purchasing one that is up to the job.” And if you want to save space, he recommends one that combines a grinder with the espresso machine.

David Belanich, president and co-founder of Joyride Coffee, agrees that a good quality burr grinder is important. “A good extraction requires the use of properly and consistently ground coffee, which can only be accomplished through a burr grinder,” he says. “Blade grinders will never get you the consistency you need to make the perfect cup.”

While Conner also agrees that a conical burr grinder can help you achieve a more consistent ground, he offers an alternative. “If you don't have one or have a blade grinder, it would be preferable to have the company you bought it from to grind it for you,” Conner says. “They have a commercial grinder that can achieve a much more consistent grind, producing a better cup of coffee.”

Hellweg is a fan of grinding fresh. “It's like going from freeze dried basil in the back of your pantry to a bunch you just bought at the farmer's market this morning,” he explains. “Same flavor, but waaaay more intensity.”

If you’re not experienced with grinders, Josh Williams, owner of Cohesive Coffee in Greenville, SC, provides a few tips.” If it is too bitter - coarsen up the grind; if it’s too weak, make the grind a little finer.” Williams says every variable in the coffee process can change the flavor.

Coffee beans

Fresh coffee bean can really make or break your coffee, but freshness is often a concern. “When you go to your local supermarket, you'd assume the coffee on the shelves is fresh, but this is pretty much never the case,” says Rob Hodge, owner of Rave Coffee. “Coffee beans are roasted, left to cool and then put in packages or cans as ground coffee or whole beans.” And by the time you make your first cup, he says weeks or even months may have passed.



“Beans begin to lose their flavor as soon as they come out of the roaster, because most of the flavor in coffee is found in oils that are removed when air hits them.” That’s why Hodge recommends supporting your local coffee roaster for fresh coffee. “If you do have to buy coffee from the supermarket, look for packets with valves on the front, because these don't let any air into the bag, so they should be fresher."

In addition to buying freshly roasted beans, Hellweg recommends using them up before they’re a month old. He also recommends local roasters and cafes. “They need it now more than ever, and buying beans from them rather than a grocery store will help make sure your favorite destination for a pastry and coffee is around for the long term,” Hellweg says.

James Caverly, CEO/founder of Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. in Asbury Park, NJ, provides specific information for determining if coffee is out of date. “Look for the roast date, and if there is no roast date, assume it's stale as all get out, because coffee's flavor peak is the week after it's roasted.” Caverly goes through the stages of freshness:

Day 1-7 after roasted: will be extremely flavorful and insanely delicious.

Day 7-21: still very good.

Day 22-30: tasty, but not bursting.

Month 2: not so great.

Month 3: kind of card-board like.

Months 4-12: will be gross and will give you bad coffee breath.

Here’s another tip: your coffee beans should be ground according to your brewing method. “A French press will require a very coarse grind, a filter coffee should be ground medium, and espresso requires a very fine grind,” Hitcham says. “Getting these right is key to making a great cup of coffee.”

Green coffee beans

Jon Burman, owner and managing partner at Burman Coffee Traders, recommends green coffee beans. “They’re much cheaper, so you can purchase larger amounts of your favorite specialty top lots and treat your friends.” So, how to you choose the best green coffee beans to match your desired flavor profile? “Many home roasters choose coffees based on their favorite coffee regions, or unusual exotic strains, or specific processing methods that create their preferred cup profile,” Burman says. “Most of the fun with roasting your own coffee is experimenting with various green coffee beans types and origins.”

Roasting options

As it relates to roasting coffee, Burman says there are a number of ways to do it. “You could choose to roast them the ‘old fashioned’ way, by simply placing the beans in any sturdy metal container and setting it over/in a flame, then stirring and mixing well throughout the duration of the roast.” When it is roasted dark enough for your taste – but before it catches on fire - he says you should remove the container from the heat and then cool by shaking in a strainer or by placing in front of a fan.

“However, if you are looking for a more consistent method of roasting your own coffee, you should consider investing in specially designed counter top home coffee roasters to get that perfect roast every single time."

Here’s something else to consider. Conner recommends buying fresh roasted coffee, but says you should let it rest. “Drinking coffee the same day it's roasted might not produce the best cup for that coffee, so give it 2 to 3 days to rest, which will make it easier to brew.” There are several reasons why. “When the coffee has had time to rest and is easier to grind, the seed is more malleable, making it easier to extract – and this is especially important for light roasted coffees.”

Not just any water will do

You can’t use just any kind of water and expect a great coffee experience. “Coffee is 98% water, so be sure you're using fresh, filtered, or spring water,” Hellweg advises.

Christensen agrees. “If you drink specialty grade coffee with fruity notes, it's especially important to avoid water with high levels of bicarbonates, since this compound mutes acidity,” he says. “A small thing like switching from tap water to soft, bottled water will improve the flavor right away. “

However, Conner warns against using distilled water. “Distilled water contains no dissolved minerals that aid in extraction, and using it will cause you to have a flat cup of coffee that lacks flavor.” He recommends filtered spring water.

Coffee machine maintenance

Like other appliances, it’s important to maintain your coffee maker. “Regular maintenance and keeping your machine clean are key to brewing the perfect cup time and again,” Belanich says. “If a machine builds up with residue and oils from former brew cycles, you are effectively extracting your last cup each time you brew, so keep it clean.”

Smith agrees. “Coffee can be oily and make equipment oily, so keeping everything clean will ensure no residual oil affects the flavor,” he says.

Final tips

Smith warns against storing opened ground coffee near other strong flavors, as these will be absorbed by the coffee. “Your coffee should always be stored in an airtight container, in a cool dark place,” he says.

And Williams wants readers to enjoy the process. “Coffee is a science - but it's a really fun science,” he says. “Whatever equipment you go with, take some time to get acquainted, and see what works and what doesn’t.”

If you’re only making one cup or one pot a day, he recommends taking notes, since it will be difficult to remember what you’ve done without a journal. “And for the love of God, stop buying Folgers and putting it in the freezer,” Williams says. “You are killing the coffee and your baristas cry a little each day; the science shows that putting coffee in the freezer doesn’t keep it fresh but instead takes flavor away.”

Best Essentials You Need to Stay Healthy (and Sane) During the Quarantine

Best Items to Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Oasis

Best Items to Turn Your Home’s Interior into a Beach House

Best Industrial Lamps