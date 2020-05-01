11 Best Jigsaw Puzzle Tables: Compare & Save

We are all looking for fun things to do within our homes to occupy our time and bring our families together. If you are going to flex that puzzle muscle you need a great table to set your pieces up on or in. These are the best of the best in jigsaw puzzle tables to bring your family together.
This felt top puzzle table is a great addition to any household that loves to break out a massive jigsaw puzzle and get to work. The table is lightweight and will hold all of the pieces you need to complete your new masterpiece. If you are the kind of person or family that loves bigger 1500 piece puzzles this is the perfect item to purchase because you will get a ton fo use out of it. It features raised edges so your pieces won’t go missing or slide off. It is sturdy and can be rotated so you can get every angle to better construct your puzzles.
There is also a felt lines vinyl cover so when you aren’t puzzling you can cover the entire table and ensure that no pieces will go missing and you can pick up right where you left off. This Large Assembly Board measures 26″ x 36″. The blue felt creates a great backdrop and will contrast well so you don’t lose puzzles in the background.
If you are going to invest in a jigsaw puzzle table then you need to consider two things. Surface area to store and spread out all of the pieces of your puzzle and comfort. You want to be as comfortable as possible when you sit down to conquer your puzzle. Whether the puzzle is 500 pieces or 2000 pieces you want to be in a position that allows you to sit for hours on end.
This jigsaw puzzle table will allow you to tilt and angle the surface so that you are able to maneuver the table without dumping your pieces on the floor. Designed to work with and fit a removable jig board or jigsaw puzzle mat, so if you want to move to the floor or a bigger table you can easily take all of your pieces with you. This table also fits over the arms of a chair so you can pull up your favorite seat in the house and relax while you piece your puzzle together.
Maybe you already have a favorite table to sprawl out and put your puzzle pieces together but it doesn’t quite do the trick. This tabletop accessory is the perfect addition to the house that loves to puzzle. The felt top, rotating surface will make putting puzzles together even easier. There is plenty of space for all fo your pieces, up to 1000 pieces, while the raised edges keep the pieces from falling off the sides. The lazy Susan design means you can sit in one spot and rotate the pieces to you.
Relax and stay comfy while putting your new puzzle together. It measures 34″ or 86cm which will fit on most standard tables. The item weighs about 20lbs so it is easy to move and store. This jigsaw puzzle table is going to make your puzzle nights so much better.
Looking for a bigger, badder jigsaw puzzle table that is not only easy to set up but also easy to fold and store then you have come to the right place. This table from Hammacher Schlemmer is designed to handle the biggest jigsaw puzzles for true puzzle aficionados. You can set this table up in front of the TV for hours of puzzling while not missing your favorite shows. It features three areas, two sides areas fo storing your pieces and one main area for putting your puzzle together.
The felt table will keep your pieces in place and provide contrast so that you can easily see the colors and edges of your pieces. The dimensions of this table are 63 x 24 x 28 inches and it only weighs 23.5lbs. It folds in on itself so that storage is super easy and is the perfect height for leaning in and really getting into the puzzle in front of you. The legs will accordion into each other so that you can store this in a pantry or closet without having to move things around.
This personal tabletop for your puzzling is aptly named the Puzzle Pal. If you are like me you are probably more comfortable on the couch or your special chair that you plop down on after a long day of work or homeschooling. This item will allow you to piece together your puzzles while sitting in your favorite spot. Bring the table to you and be as comfy and cozy as possible while you fit those pieces together.
This product will hold up to 1000 pieces and allows you to step away from the puzzle and come back to it if you can’t finish it in one sitting. Just fold the flaps over the top and all of the pieces will stay put. Now you don’t have to take up the entire dining room or kitchen table for days on end while you try and put your favorite or new puzzles together. The surface is a soft felt which is ideal for puzzling. The pieces won’t slide or fall off of the edges. Assembly Area Dimensions: 32″x 21.75″ / Closed Dimensions: 32″x 23″ / Open: 64″x 23″.
If you have a table that you think is perfect for your puzzling adventures but you need a board that will allow you to raise and lower your puzzle then this is a great option for you. This puzzle board is made for any and all tables or stands. It is wooden and made to last. It will hold all of your pieces in place while you move from one spot to another. You can work on a table or keep it on your lap when watching TV or sitting outdoors.
Usable part measures 35.2 × 25.2in and applies to puzzle games of up to 1,500 pieces. The adjustable bracket is fastened by hook and loop fasteners so that you can adjust the angle preventing you from having neck and back issues while puzzling. Being that this item is so thin you can slide it under the couch or bed and pull it back out when you are ready to continue or start another puzzle.
This is a seriously cool jigsaw puzzle tabletop with drawers to keep your pieces organized. It has a ton of open space in the middle for putting your puzzle together with four small drawers that slide into the middle for keeping your pieces together. The surface is made of soft felt-like material so your pieces won’t slide all over the place and there is a raised edge to keep them from falling off.
The top area is 33 1/4″ x 24 1/4″. The middle, the main area is large enough to hold a 1500 piece jigsaw puzzle and each drawer is perfect for organizing based on colors, size, or however you put your puzzles together. It weighs just over 16lbs so it is easy to move around without disrupting your progress. Pick up exactly where you left off and never lose a puzzle piece again with this must-have item for the jigsaw puzzle connoisseur.
The table with side drawers seems to be a very popular design for serious puzzle builders. This design really makes the most of the available space so that you can put your new and favorite jigsaw puzzles together without having to take up your living room or dining room table. This item gives you your own little place to enjoy your puzzles and the whole family can gather around the table to help out. It is perfect for one person or family that is looking for ways to enjoy an activity together.
The surface is covered with a felt-like fabric that keeps pieces in their place without sliding around. The main area is perfect for 1000 pieces and the drawers can store all 1000 pieces easily. It’s open size is :30″x22″x12″, it’s folding size is 30″x22″x4″. You can fold it up and store it under a sofa or couch or bed and keep all of your pieces where you left them so you can come back to your puzzle and complete it at your leisure. It weighs only 10lbs so you or your kiddos can move it without straining or stress.
This is a classic design that wasn’t originally created to be a jigsaw puzzle table it was originally designed to be a drafting table for illustrators and architects. The design is absolutely perfect for the avid puzzler though and is a great fit for this list. The legs telescope so you can adjust the height and it also easels a bit so you can change the angle which will keep you comfortable and prevent neck and back pain.
The dimensions of this piece are 42″W x 30″ D x 31.5″-46.5″H. While this is an item that can be adjusted and is incredibly convenient it is one of the heavier jigsaw puzzle tables on the list at 44lbs. IT is easy to store in a spare room or closet and should be ample size for a 1000 piece puzzle.
This is one of the coolest jigsaw puzzle tables in the game today. It is completely storable and has a ton of features that will make a real puzzle expert super happy. It is easy to move and provides you with two side drawers that can be extended to store pieces you haven’t used while the main section will give you ample space to put your puzzle together. There is a raised wooden fence around the perimeter of the table so pieces won’t fall on the floor while using.
The main section has an easel which allows you to angle the table towards you or away from you to get a better view of your pieces and the finished product. It is made with real sturdy wood so it will last and look great for years and years. It stores and folds up easily so you can put it in a closet or spare room when not in use.
IF you are looking for a more permanent piece rather than something you will end up moving around a storing while you aren’t using it then this drawing or drafting table is perfect for you. While the table was originally designed for drafting and/or drawing it makes for a fantastic jigsaw puzzle table. It has ample space for all of your scattered pieces and has storage for any and all tools you may use while trying to complete your puzzle.
The desk has an angled top which you can adjust to bring it closer to you or lay it flat so you can stand and work. The Overall Dimension: 55″ x 23.62″ x 28″-35.8″. There are two smaller drawers underneath the desktop to keep your finished or future jigsaw puzzles and another flat surface underneath the desktop the can be adjusted and makes for a perfect place to keep the pieces you haven’t used yet. When you aren’t putting your puzzles together this desk can be used as a work desk, can add counter space to your home, or can be used for storage.