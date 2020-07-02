15 Best Smoothie Makers & Blenders

Instead of pouring your favorite frozen fruits or veggies into the blender and hoping for the best, we’ve rounded up the best smoothie makers to ensure delicious results each and every time.

Whether you prefer yours stacked with greens, full of your favorite fruit, or a mix of both, smoothies are a satisfying and refreshing alternative to solid snacks and meals. If you want a seriously delicious smoothie, these best smoothie makers will get the job done right.

Is a Blender the Same as a Smoothie Maker?

A blender isn't the same as a smoothie maker. If you're specifically in the market for a smoothie maker, a higher output, better quality blades and the ability to crush ice and frozen fruit will result in a better smoothie. And since you're looking at the best smoothie makers, you probably want a machine that lets you recreate your favorite blended beverages at home.

Some smoothie makers specialize in churning out beverages that rival your favorite store-bought drinks. Ice and frozen ingredients are some of the most important components of smoothies, which catapults smoothie blenders with enough power and performance to crush and blend ice and frozen fruit to the top of our list.

Smoothies take just minutes to make using your favorite basic ingredients, such as yogurt, honey, and fresh or frozen fruit. You can even customize your smoothie based on dietary preferences, such as a dairy-based smoothie for a meal and one with a water base to enjoy as a snack.

According to TIME, the healthiest smoothies have a good mix of fruit, protein, veggies and fat. Protein can come from a variety of sources, such as flax seeds, plain yogurt or nut milk. Adding in your favorite nut butter, sesame or chia seeds, coconut yogurt or a full-fat organic yogurt increases the fat content of the smoothie, making it a healthy choice for a snack or a light meal.

Which Is the Best Smoothie Maker?

Think back to the most delicious smoothie or shake you've had in your life. Was it that silky smooth texture that had you finishing the beverage in record time? Or was the smoothie blended to perfection without any foam or froth?

The best smoothie maker looks a little bit different for everyone, whether you want the most powerful blender to date to crush loads of ice and frozen fruit, or you're looking for a vacuum blender to preserve flavors and nutrients while delivering a smoothie with less foam and separation.

High-performance blenders offer the most power and performance, and can usually handle even the toughest ingredients. Traditional jar blenders offer a wide range of power and performance and are available in smaller and larger sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate smoothie-making powerhouse, check out the Vitamix Professional Series 750 or the Blendtec Total Blender Classic.

What Is the Best Small Blender for Smoothies?

A small blender is a great alternative to a full-size blender if you want to be able to whip up a smoothie and go, or if you're a bit short on counter space. Going with a smaller appliance can also save quite a bit of money. However, smaller blenders simply don't have the same amount of power and performance as larger ones.

According to Nutritionfacts.org, you can down about two cups of liquified fruits and veggies per minute, which is roughly 10 times faster than in solid form. While this is encouraging information if you're a fan of grab-and-go snacks and meals, it can also mean less time to determine whether you're actually full. Whipping up a smoothie in a smaller smoothie maker can make you more aware of how much you're consuming at a time.

