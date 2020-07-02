15 Best Smoothie Makers & Blenders

Whether you prefer yours stacked with greens, full of your favorite fruit, or a mix of both, smoothies are a satisfying and refreshing alternative to solid snacks and meals. If you want a seriously delicious smoothie, these best smoothie makers will get the job done right.
Instead of pouring your favorite frozen fruits or veggies into the blender and hoping for the best, we’ve rounded up the best smoothie makers to ensure delicious results each and every time.
-
1. Vitamix Professional Series 750Price: $598.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable speed control
- Pulse setting helps fine-tune results
- Durable stainless steel blades
- Pricey
- Can be tough to make smaller portions
- Smaller containers are available for an additional fee
Vitamix fans know that the price might be a bit higher, but this one’s power, performance, and features make up for the initial cost. It’s small enough to fit nicely onto most counter tops, but don’t let its small size fool you — a powerful 2.2 peak horsepower motor seamlessly chops and grinds through even the toughest ingredients.
Aside from variable speed control, this smoothie blender comes with a spacious yet low-profile 64-ounce container. It also takes care of most of the mess afterwards, as this smoothie maker can clean itself in less than a minute.
Other highlights include pulse control and a choice between five pre-programmed settings so that you can manually control and alter your favorite smoothie recipes as you go.
Find more Vitamix Professional Series 750 information and reviews here.
-
2. Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus BlenderPrice: $82.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eight one-touch Smart programs
- Customizable cooking temperature
- Integrated heating element cooks food as it blends
- Pitcher is quite heavy
- Buttons can be tough to read
- Gets loud on high settings
If you own an Instant Pot, this smoothie maker’s versatility will come as no surprise. As with the brand’s highly popular pressure cookers, its blenders feature customizable cooking along with multiple built-in smart programs, including a separate setting for smoothies.
To make your favorite smoothie, simply add your favorite ingredients and push the smoothie setting to get started. You can also use the pre-set pulse setting or take control with the manual pulse setting.
The Ace Plus is great for smoothies but it can do a lot of other things too, such as crush ice, puree food, make nut, oat, rice and soy milk and whip up a batch of hot soup. Even better, you can customize the puree, soup and keep warm smart program settings.
With 10 available blending speeds, you can gently incorporate ingredients or summon maximum blending power to pulverize ingredients. It’s evident that Instant Pot thought of just about everything when creating this smoothie maker, down to its innovative real-time temperature display, a premium pitcher with a concealed heating element, eight stainless steel blades and a keep warm setting that keeps food warm up to two hours after hot blending.
If you tend to hesitate because of the post-blending clean-up, it may help to know that this smoothie blender has a pulse-controlled cleaning program that cleans the container in less than a minute. The Ace Plus automatically shuts off to keep its motor from overheating.
The Ace Plus has 1,300 watts of blending power and a powerful 26,500 rpm motor. If you don’t need quite so much power, you can save some money with the more basic but still well-equipped Ace Nova blender.
-
3. Breville Fresh & Furious BlenderPrice: $176.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with the Vac Q vacuum pump to boost flavor and texture
- Folds and aerates for creamy smoothies
- High-torque motor for maximum blending power
- Can't take base apart for cleaning
- Prone to moving on higher settings
- Not very quiet
If you’re looking for the best blender for green smoothies, all you need to do is toss in your favorite leafy greens and push the green smoothie button to get started. Whether you prefer your smoothies to be made with fruit, veggies or a combo, this smoothie blender takes it to the next level by folding and aerating as it goes to create delicious creamy smoothies.
To improve the texture and flavor even more, this Breville blender works with the Vac Q vacuum pump, which does everything from boost flavors to provide smoother textures for smoothies and creamier soups. Other one-touch programs are available as well, including options for instant smoothies and ice crushing.
Some blenders simply pulverize ice cubes, but this Breville blender chops and crushes the ice to turn it into snow. Technology only gets you so far, which is why features such as heavy-duty surgical grade stainless steel blades and a high-torque motor make this blender a rewarding choice if you’re into smoothies.
Details such as an LCD display, illuminated pre-programmed buttons and a lid with a ring for easy removal add an extra element of convenience.
-
4. Ninja Professional BlenderPrice: $121.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 16-ounce to-go Ninja cups with lids
- Three speeds and a pulse function for finely tuned results
- Dishwasher-safe BPA free components
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Some say that the lid is prone to leaking
- Powerful suction cups can make the blender hard to move
Its 1100-watt motor ensures the Ninja Professional Blender delivers high-quality results with each blending session, whether you’re looking for a creamy smoothie, flavorful sauce or something else. The blender pulverizes ice into fine snow to produce delicious creamy cold beverages.
The Ninja comes with a family-friendly 72-ounce blender to serve a crowd. If you don’t need such a high capacity, though, you can swap out the pitcher for the smaller included 16-ounce to-go Ninja cups with lids.
You’ll find three speeds along with a pulse function for finely tuned results. The blender features several dishwasher-safe BPA free components.
-
5. Pado Ozen 500Price: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grinds up fibrous fruits and veggies
- Preserves vitamins and nutrients as much as possible
- Hexa blade system minimizes separation
- A bit loud
- Lacks a touchscreen display
- Can't fine-tune blending settings
The Pado Ozen 500 is one of the best blenders for green smoothies on our list, thanks to vacuum seal technology that minimizes oxidation to deliver a nutrient-rich smoothie that won’t separate once you’re done.
Instead of forming air bubbles as tends to happen in blenders without vacuum seal technology, this blender removes excess air and provides a tight seal to lock in nutrients and flavors. The blender finely grinds up fibrous fruits and veggies while maintaining essential vitamins and nutrients, which creates a healthy beverage overall.
A hexa blade system keeps separation to a minimum. You can choose between pulse and vacuum settings or opt for the smart function, which automates blending and vacuuming.
-
6. NutriBullet BlenderPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three available precision speeds
- Vented pitcher helps to keep the blender cool
- Powerful 1200-watt motor crushes ice, frozen fruit and more
- No way to fine-tune blender speeds
- Can't remove the blade for cleaning
- Requires a fair amount of counter space
The NutriBullet Blender has a robust 1200-watt motor, which is plenty to power through ice, frozen fruit and other ingredients to make one delicious smoothie after the next. In addition to smoothies, the blender works equally well for soups, nut butter, sauces and more.
Three available precision speeds make it easier to fine-tune your blending to get those delicious end results. No matter how hot the blender gets, its vented pitcher will help keep the unit cool, even when making hot soups and sauces.
Smoothie drinkers will especially appreciate this blender’s nutrient extraction technology, which retains as much nutritional value as possible throughout the blending process. This NutriBullet comes with a 64-ounce BPA-free pitcher that’s safe for the dishwasher for easier cleaning.
Looking for a blender that comes with to-go jars? Check out the NutriBullet Blender Combo, which comes with 24- and 32-ounce cups.
-
7. Nutrichef Digital Countertop BlenderPrice: $67.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful stainless steel blades expertly pulverize ingredients
- Bright LCD display with user-friendly controls
- Adjustable blending time and speed settings
- Doesn't come with to-go cups
- A bit loud
- Control buttons need to be pressed forcefully
A powerful 1700-watt motor makes this NutriChef blender a top choice if you’re looking for a blender that can easily crush ice. If you’re primarily looking for a smoothie maker, you’ll want to go with one that has a powerful motor to fully crush ice for delicious, creamy results.
This blender comes in handy for making a wide variety of beverages and other liquid-based foods, including soup, milkshakes, frozen margaritas and fruit drinks. A large 1.7-liter pitcher holds just over seven cups.
Powerful stainless steel blades expertly pulverize ingredients to completely incorporate fruits, veggies and more. This user-friendly blender has an LCD display complete with all the buttons you need, from adjustable blending time and speed settings to preset modes, a pulse function and more.
-
8. BlendWorks BlenderPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel blades
- Large 70-ounce container
- Airtight cover prevents leaks
- Blending jar is plastic
- Debris can get caught in container ridges
- Some mention it may periodically jam with frozen fruit
Power is the big draw of this blender, which features 1500 watts for liquefying, pulsing and pulverizing ingredients. Despite its high power, the motor remains relatively quiet during operation. Variable speed control lets you make adjustments for crushing ice, making smoothies and more.
The blender jar features a 100 percent BPA-free construction and a generous 70-ounce capacity. A removable measuring cup lid lets you properly measure out ingredients as you go.
-
9. IKICH Vacuum BlenderPrice: $96.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a smaller to-go cup
- Cooling system helps dissipate excess heat
- Removes over 90 percent of oxygen from blending container
- Average noise level
- Vacuum top can be tough to remove
- Some competitors have more power
Vacuum blending technology removes air from the jar as the ingredients are blended together. Not only does this keep ingredients from oxidizing, it also ensures longer-lasting flavors, brighter colors and fresher flavors. But one of the biggest potential perks of vacuum blending, according to Healwithfood.org, is that the process protects vital nutrients such as vitamins A, C and E. There’s also less foam and less separation if you don’t drink your smoothie right away.
A variety of smart settings and pre-programmed options gives you more control over the blending process. For example, you can make a batch of flour, ice cream or nuts. There’s also Smoothie and Smoothie Extra preset programs to whip up your favorite smoothies.
A powerful 1,000-watt motor reaches an average mixing speed of 22,000 RPMs, which means you’ll get your smoothie in just seconds. Even tougher ingredients such as ice and frozen fruits are rapidly incorporated thanks to heavy-duty stainless steel blades. All this power can generate quite a bit of heat, but the blender comes with a cooling system for safe and effective heat dissipation.
Non-slip suction cups keep the blender from walking on the counter during use. An included 25-ounce portable sports water bottle means you can take your favorite smoothie wherever you go.
-
10. Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield BlenderPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise-reducing removable covering
- Automatically cleans itself
- Quiet shield doubles as a serving pitcher
- Jar doesn't have a handle
- Can't make large quantities at a time
- Still makes some noise when running
Even the best smoothie makers aren’t always the quietest, but the Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield Blender comes with a removable covering to minimize noise. The lower level 3,000 RPM setting might not generate that much noise, but this high-speed blender gets up to 18,000 RPMs.
This 1,500-watt blender features a peak 20 horsepower motor and hard stainless steel blades to pulverize even the toughest ingredients. To make your favorite smoothie, simply select the smoothie setting or manually blend ingredients with the variable speed dial. You can also crush ice and puree ingredients by switching the dial to the appropriate setting.
This smoothie maker also comes with a clean function for your convenience. You can also place the blender jar, lid and tamper in the dishwasher if you’d rather not clean by hand. A shatterproof 32-ounce jar is included, along with a tamper to smoothly incorporate ingredients.
-
11. Oster Pro 1200Price: $81.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doubles as a food processor
- Multiple settings for one-touch operation
- Stainless steel slicing disk and chopping blade
- Loud
- Plastic material seems flimsy
- Smoothie cup lid can be tough to remove
Pre-programmed settings such as green/frozen smoothies and milkshakes make it easy to simply push a button and let the machine whip up a delicious end result. This blender features low, medium, and high settings. You can also use it to chop food and make salsa.
In addition to an on/off button, the blender comes with a separate stop button for your safety and convenience. Dual direction blade technology gives this smoothie blender the ability to chop up even the toughest fruits and vegetables.
The blender features 1200 power watts, with 900 watts of power alone for crushing ice.
Find more Oster Pro 1200 Blender information and reviews here.
-
12. KitchenAid Diamond BlenderPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maintains the right speed to properly incorporate all ingredients
- Pitcher is resistant to shattering and stains
- Control panel wipes clean
- Can be tough to detach the base when full
- A bit tall for some cabinets
- Loud
The hallmark feature of this smoothie maker is its diamond blending system, which blends ingredients together quickly and smoothly for a delicious end result.
A powerful motor works in tandem with the one-piece diamond pitcher along with sturdy stainless steel blades.
The blender is outfitted with an intelligent motor control system that senses the ingredients then works at the optimal speed to expertly cut through them.
Don’t worry if red isn’t the right color for your kitchen, as there are multiple colors to choose from.
Find more KitchenAid Diamond Blender information and reviews here.
-
13. Blendtec Total Blender ClassicPrice: $307.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 64 ounces of liquid
- Fully cleans itself in less than a minute
- Multiple pre-programmed blending cycles
- Pricey
- Lid can pop off if not pushed in tightly
- Base feels a bit cheap
You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this blender, but customers rave about its performance and durability. Whether your goal is to make a serious smoothie in the morning or to purchase a blender that finally crushes up ice, seeds, and other tough objects without hesitation, this Blendtec blender is worth a close look.
The FourSide jar is made from a durable BPA-free material that’s designed to withstand impacts.
The jar is also compatible with all Blendtec blenders and comes with a strong, thick safety blade. Thanks to its unique shape, more friction is generated inside the jar as you blend ingredients together.
The result is that hot drinks and soups are heated up quickly and colder ingredients are blended together smoothly and rapidly. It also has a 1560 watt motor and pre-programmed blending cycles.
Find more Blendtec Total Blender Classic information and reviews here.
-
14. Aicok Smoothie BlenderPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 1200 watt motor
- Pulverizes entire fruits and vegetables in seconds
- Several pre-programmed settings
- Not the most powerful motor
- Manufacturer suggests using pulse, rather than ice crush button, to crush ice
- Requires a fair amount of liquid for smooth blending
If you’re looking for a smoothie maker that won’t break the bank, consider this budget-friendly blender. The Aicok Smoothie Blender covers all the basics, with a 50-ounce capacity, 28-ounce jar and a measuring cup. A full 450 watts of crushing power delivers smooth, consistent results.
You’ll have a choice between 10 speeds, including high, blend, pulse and liquefy. Stainless steel blades smoothly chop ingredients, including ice.
Other features include dishwasher-safe parts and rubber feet that hold the blender firmly in place during operation.
Find more Aicok Smoothie Blender information and reviews here.
-
15. Calphalon Auto-Speed BlenderPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1100-watt motor
- Comes with presets for smoothies, milkshakes and more
- Total of 10 blending speeds
- Pricey
- Loud
- Some say the jar needs to be held firmly in place to avoid moving around
It’s not the most compact blender, but the Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender comes with a 25-ounce smoothie cup for bringing smoothies, milkshakes and other delicious beverages to go.
Its two-liter capacity makes the main blender jar spacious enough for multiple servings in a single session. Presets are available for smoothies, milkshakes, dips and frozen beverages.
You can even take advantage of the pulse feature when preparing meals. A total of 10 speeds makes the blender a versatile addition to just about any kitchen.
The powerful 1100-watt motor easily cuts through frozen fruit, veggies, ice and more.
Is a Blender the Same as a Smoothie Maker?
A blender isn't the same as a smoothie maker. If you're specifically in the market for a smoothie maker, a higher output, better quality blades and the ability to crush ice and frozen fruit will result in a better smoothie. And since you're looking at the best smoothie makers, you probably want a machine that lets you recreate your favorite blended beverages at home.
Some smoothie makers specialize in churning out beverages that rival your favorite store-bought drinks. Ice and frozen ingredients are some of the most important components of smoothies, which catapults smoothie blenders with enough power and performance to crush and blend ice and frozen fruit to the top of our list.
Smoothies take just minutes to make using your favorite basic ingredients, such as yogurt, honey, and fresh or frozen fruit. You can even customize your smoothie based on dietary preferences, such as a dairy-based smoothie for a meal and one with a water base to enjoy as a snack.
According to TIME, the healthiest smoothies have a good mix of fruit, protein, veggies and fat. Protein can come from a variety of sources, such as flax seeds, plain yogurt or nut milk. Adding in your favorite nut butter, sesame or chia seeds, coconut yogurt or a full-fat organic yogurt increases the fat content of the smoothie, making it a healthy choice for a snack or a light meal.
Which Is the Best Smoothie Maker?
Think back to the most delicious smoothie or shake you've had in your life. Was it that silky smooth texture that had you finishing the beverage in record time? Or was the smoothie blended to perfection without any foam or froth?
The best smoothie maker looks a little bit different for everyone, whether you want the most powerful blender to date to crush loads of ice and frozen fruit, or you're looking for a vacuum blender to preserve flavors and nutrients while delivering a smoothie with less foam and separation.
High-performance blenders offer the most power and performance, and can usually handle even the toughest ingredients. Traditional jar blenders offer a wide range of power and performance and are available in smaller and larger sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate smoothie-making powerhouse, check out the Vitamix Professional Series 750 or the Blendtec Total Blender Classic.
What Is the Best Small Blender for Smoothies?
A small blender is a great alternative to a full-size blender if you want to be able to whip up a smoothie and go, or if you're a bit short on counter space. Going with a smaller appliance can also save quite a bit of money. However, smaller blenders simply don't have the same amount of power and performance as larger ones.
According to Nutritionfacts.org, you can down about two cups of liquified fruits and veggies per minute, which is roughly 10 times faster than in solid form. While this is encouraging information if you're a fan of grab-and-go snacks and meals, it can also mean less time to determine whether you're actually full. Whipping up a smoothie in a smaller smoothie maker can make you more aware of how much you're consuming at a time.
-
