9 Best Safety Goggles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Anyone that works with power tools should already know that wearing safety gear is an absolute necessity. That includes professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike. Five must-have working wearables include closed-toe shoes or boots, gloves, hearing protection, masks or respirators, and, perhaps most importantly, eye protection. It only takes the smallest particle making contact with your peepers to ruin your day and, perhaps more permanently, your vision.
Recently, health professionals have discussed using safety goggles as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infects mucosal surfaces, that is, parts of the body such as your mouth, nose, and eyes, that secrete mucus to stop pathogens and dirt from getting into your body. Face masks are a wise deterrent against getting sick but what about your eyes?
Recent studies have suggested that, along with physical distancing and face masks, eye protection helped to slow the spread of COVID-19. People may be three times less likely to get infected with the virus if they wear eye protection. Face shields, goggles, and glasses were associated with a lower risk of infection compared with no eye covering. It makes sense which is why you’ve seen sneeze guards pop up everywhere lately.
Safety glasses and other forms of eye protection are essential for your workshop. These days, it may be a good idea to incorporate safety goggles into your routine while traversing through a crowded area or going to a store. While not officially recommended for the general public just yet, wearing goggles might be a smart extra step to protect yourself along with wearing a mask, washing your hands, and not touching your face.
First off, I absolutely love the names of both the company and the product. ToolFreak is a brand that I immediately want to do more business with. Their Spoggles have been designed to incorporate the best parts of safety glasses and protective goggles all in one handy pair of eye protection. If you have these on the job site, there will be no more issues with figuring out which type you need to have.
They’re ANSI z87.1 rated to be the perfect pair of safety goggles for work, sport, or running around town. ToolFreak Spoggles provide you with high clarity, distortion-free vision right when you open the package. They’ve got a foam pad surrounding the frame for comfort and protection as well. Plus, they come in a clear, smoke, or yellow varieties.
These things keep out dust, particles, and crap while still looking great. ToolFreak humbly suggests that they can be used as a fashion accessory for sports, urban and alternative outfit styles. I can’t really argue with them. The people at ToolFreak want to make a point of showing off their quality materials, production processes, and strict quality control! Their customer service is excellent so if something’s not right, they’ll make it right.
“It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye!”
You remember your folks screaming that while you kids were roughhousing, right? Sure, you know better now but maybe there wouldn’t have been so much drama if you had been wearing a pair of SolidWork Safety Goggles back then. This great pair of safety glasses has no direct pressure points and rests comfortably on the face. The goggles may be adjusted to your individual head shape (with glasses or without) at the side of the headband to make a perfect fit to keep your peepers intact.
A special UV coating on the lenses make these safety goggles scratch-resistant on the outside and fog-free on the inside while protecting against those ultra-violet rays crashing down. SolidWork Safety Goggles provide a wide field of vision with its panoramic design for protection for all sides. And that elastic band guarantees that they won’t fly off your face for any reason. On top of all that, SolidWork totally stands behind these safety glasses and will refund your purchase for any reason for up to an entire year.
There are less expensive options out there but consider the high user ranking and sheer quality that these goggles provide. When it comes to protecting your eyes, the SolidWork Safety Goggles are the ones to beat.
If a pair of genuinely stylish and premium safety goggles is what you’re after, then allow me to present to you the Bolle Pilot Safety Goggles. Its co-injected, ventilated frame guarantees unequalled adaptability and comfort. You want protection against liquid droplets or chemical splashes? This is the pair of goggles for you.
Ultraviolet radiation is instantly deflected from the lens with a permanent platinum coating applied on both sides. This makes them highly scratch-resistant, gives them a high resistance to the aggressive substances and slows fogging. These goggles fit snug but are very comfortable. They won’t hamper your field of vision along with preventing junk from getting into your eyes.
Unfortunately they won’t accommodate large glasses so be aware that these may not work for you.
DeWalt makes some decent safety goggles to go along with their great power tools. This pair of DPG82-11 goggles features an elastic headband and a tough as nails hard-coated lens that provides excellent protection against scratches. They also have anti-fog protection against fogging.
Soft, dual injected rubber conforms to the face to provide a seal against dust and debris. Finally, ventilation channels allow breathability. At just $10 a pair, get a few and keep them at work, around the house, in your workshop, and in your vehicle.
This pair of safety goggles is about as basic as it gets. These Neiko 53874A Protective Safety Goggles are extra wide with hard plastic lenses and an anti-fog coating. They’re scratchproof and waterproof. The design features dual-injected rubber that will conform to your face and they’ll fit over regular glasses. You’ll have to provide an excellent field of view while enjoying the tops in security from dust and debris.
The fit is universal with a wrap-around PVC frame and an adjustable strap to fit a huge range of head sizes. The lens is polycarbonate and impact-resistant; ideal for use on job sites, laboratories, and home use. These goggles meet the ANSI Z87.1 rating. They’re even suitable for use as firearms safety glasses at firing ranges (!).
Yes, these UVEX Stealth Safety Goggles with Anti-Fog Lens might make you take off to the snow-covered hills for a little skiing but there’s a reason for that. Ski goggles are excellent protective devices for your eyes and so are these. These safety goggles are used primarily in high-industrial vocations such as chemical plants, pharmaceutical factories, manufacturing applications, and mining.
These goggles feature a “Uvextreme” coating that is permanently bonded to the lens to retain anti-scratch, anti-static and UV protection properties. It won’t wear off even after repeated cleanings. The indirect ventilation system minimizes fogging. The wraparound design provides superior optics, peripheral vision and UV protection up to 99.95%. While they’ll fit over your glasses, the vendor offers an optional prescription insert (sold separately).
The UVEX goggles have a gap-free fit that protects eyes from splashes, mists, and dust with a low-profile design that reduces snagging. The entire frame and lens assembly is impact-resistant and meets ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 standards. If you want to protect those eyes, this pair of safety goggles will definitely do the trick.
The super-soft body of the Sellstrom Industrial Protective Safety Goggles is designed with an extra-wide face seal lip for a great fit. The flame-retardant strap is adjustable to your head shape and also to give you superior protection against dust and chemical splashes. The indirect vents on the top and bottom of the goggles provide nice ventilation to allow airflow.
The lens is coated with an anti-fog coating to help protect against liquids, particles, and flying debris, so you can work in a safe and secure work environment. Ideal for use in laboratories, workshops, handling yard work, or any do-it-yourself job where your peepers need some protection. These goggles meet ANSI Z87.1+ standards and have a 99% UV protection rating.
If you’re looking for safety goggles that can also be safety glasses, then take a look at the Gateway Safety 21GB79 Swap Wraparound Goggles. The pair includes temples and a head strap that can be switched out with the simple push of a button. The foam-lined frame helps block dust and debris and the venting channels minimize fogging in the middle of a job.
The head strap is adjustable for your own custom fit if you need the security of safety goggles and the temple tips are rubberized for comfort if you’re all about wearing safety glasses. They’re rated to meet ANSI z87.1 standards and, I’ve gotta say, they simply look badass. Highly recommended.
The Pyramex I-Force Sporty Dual Pane Goggles are a very good, no-nonsense safety goggles option for work and play. They feature a ratcheting quick-release with interchangeable temples and strap depending on how badly you want them to stay on your head. They have a scratch-resistant, polycarbonate lens which provides 99% UVA/B/C protection.
The outer polycarbonate lens protects against the environment while the inner acetate lens is designed to prevent fogging. The outside lens is also coated with something Pyramex calls “H2X Anti-fog Technology” which means…uh…really good fog prevention. These safety goggles pas MIL-PRF 32432 high-velocity impact standards as well. Pyramex Safety offers these goggles in clear, amber, and gray as well as a mirrored version in one or multi-packs.
I got to nine reviews and thought I was done with the post but then I saw this pair of Motorcycle Goggles from Cynemo and couldn’t let them go; consider this a bonus list item. They look absolutely cool and even though I sold my motorcycle years ago, I really want to buy another one just so I can wear these goggles legitimately.
These safety goggles come in 13 (!) different color varieties and all of them are hyper-cool. They provide CE-certified wide peripheral vision with soft leather sponge padding and a super comfortable fit. This set of eye protection will prevent sunburn, block wind, and stop dust. They’re made of ABS, raw leather, and chromed metal and will definitely fit over your glasses.
The non-slip strap is easy to adjust and made of durable nylon. Whatever head size you got, these safety goggles will fit you. They’re also designed to fit half and open-faced helmets. Use these when you’re riding your ATV, motorcycle, scooter, chopper, or, heck, even your tricycle. They’ll also come in handy with any of your recreational activities (including airsoft sports). Just go buy them already. They’re awesome.