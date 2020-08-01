9 Best Safety Goggles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Anyone that works with power tools should already know that wearing safety gear is an absolute necessity. That includes professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike. Five must-have working wearables include closed-toe shoes or boots, gloves, hearing protection, masks or respirators, and, perhaps most importantly, eye protection. It only takes the smallest particle making contact with your peepers to ruin your day and, perhaps more permanently, your vision.

Recently, health professionals have discussed using safety goggles as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infects mucosal surfaces, that is, parts of the body such as your mouth, nose, and eyes, that secrete mucus to stop pathogens and dirt from getting into your body. Face masks are a wise deterrent against getting sick but what about your eyes?

Recent studies have suggested that, along with physical distancing and face masks, eye protection helped to slow the spread of COVID-19. People may be three times less likely to get infected with the virus if they wear eye protection. Face shields, goggles, and glasses were associated with a lower risk of infection compared with no eye covering. It makes sense which is why you’ve seen sneeze guards pop up everywhere lately.

Safety glasses and other forms of eye protection are essential for your workshop. These days, it may be a good idea to incorporate safety goggles into your routine while traversing through a crowded area or going to a store. While not officially recommended for the general public just yet, wearing goggles might be a smart extra step to protect yourself along with wearing a mask, washing your hands, and not touching your face.