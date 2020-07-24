21 Best Tools For Kids: The Ultimate List

2020 has been a tough year so far but there are a few silver linings with the entire family being stuck at home. One of those unforeseen blessings has been more time to teach your kids to be self-sufficient.
Whether you’re showing them how to bake bread, handle household chores, or plant a garden, your children also want to learn how to build stuff. And that means using basic hand tools.
Shop classes have seen a rapid decline at schools for years as more importance has been placed on college preparation. That’s a real shame since understanding how to use hand and power tools equip kids with fundamental skills they’ll use throughout their lives. Plus, it can be a lot more fun than book learning.
Knowing how to use tools will also save them money as adults. And there’s really no better feeling than fixing something yourself. So embrace homeschool and build something with your kids!
Our list of 21 Best Tools for Kids includes safety gear, basic hand tools, and some things to keep everything organized. Everything listed here are items your young ones can start using now (with some parental supervision, of course). Learning doesn’t get much more hands-on than this. Watch out: you might just learn something, too.
Anyone’s first tool should be the most important one: this Craftsman Tape Measure. That age-old saying to measure twice, cut once? After not remembering to use my tape measure twice, I’m here to tell you that’s more true than you know. Tape measures teach accuracy and attention to detail.
Tape measures are excellent for young kids to help them use numbers and count and older kids to teach math skills. This 12-foot version is easier to hold and also lighter to carry around. The tape lock is easy for everyone to use, even little hands. And that rubber overmolded grip makes it comfortable to hold.
Finally, the Craftsman red is a cool color and I really dig the font choices (and so will your kids). Plus, it’s not like tape measures go bad so with any luck this Craftsman tape measure may be in your child’s toolbox for decades to come. You might even be creating memories for a lifetime.
What’s the number two item in anyone’s toolbox? Well, that would have to be a hammer of course. This Ball Peen Hammer by Tekton features a fiberglass handle to absorb vibrations and an exterior poly jacket to protect the core from when…er…you miss what you’re trying to hit. Hey, it happens.
Ball peen hammers are good first hammers for a few reasons. First, the absence of a claw on the back of the head means fewer chances to hurt yourself. Second, it’s lighter than a claw hammer so it’s easier to swing. This version is an 8oz hammer; heavy enough to drive some brads or light nails and easy for your kids to use. Larger sizes available at the link if you’re up for it.
It’s got a soft and comfortable non-slip grip for a nice feel when you’re swinging at some nails. The head is made of forged steel and it’s fused to the handle with an epoxy bond which should last for an incredibly long time.
Building things means learning to use fasteners like nails and screws. This 17-piece set from Craftsman includes slotted and Phillips head tools along with many various sizes that will allow your kids to tackle just about anything, either big and bulky or small and detailed.
This particular set has been around for a long time (chances are you have one or two already that look just like these) and there’s a very good reason why: most screwdrivers from other vendors look the same despite what kind of screwdriver it is. The ones in this set feature the Phillips screwdrivers with clear handles and a red stripe for the slotted ones for easy visual identification.
This screwdriver set might be too much for a young kid but I was given my first set when I was in 5th grade. The thing about great tools like this is that they’ll last you a lifetime if you don’t lose them. This Craftsman set of screwdrivers is a perfect workshop addition for that first toolbox. These will be all your kid needs…at least until you pick up that power drill set when they’re older.
Box wrenches are an essential item for your kid’s first toolbox. Make no mistake: there are wrenches and there are wrenches. Let me tell you that this set of Gearwrench 20-Piece Ratcheting Wrenches are wrenches.
These box wrenches feature 72-tooth ratchets that only need five degrees to move fasteners. The off-corner loading design on the box end provides a better grip and reduces fastener wear. They can get in tighter places than most other wrenches because of their thin head and beam.
The size is stamped on both ends of the beam and they’re made of strong alloy steel. They also sport a chrome finish that wipes down easily to resist rust and corrosion. In other words, these are exceptional wrenches.
You might think your child may not need this large of a set nor do they need one of such high quality but consider this: a ten-piece SAE set of Crescent box wrenches costs a little less than half of this Gearwrench set. It’s a great collection of well-made tools. In fact, they’re incredible.
They don’t ratchet, though, and they don’t include metric sizes. If you’re setting up your kid with tools, you owe it to yourself to make the most of your budget. Get really good ones that last pretty much forever. You’ll be money ahead and you can show your young one the amazingness that a ratchet box wrench can provide.
When you’ve got your little one helping you out whether it’s in the workshop or the yard, nothing ruins the day more than getting fingers pinched. Protect those little hands with these genuine leather work gloves from G&F Products. Made of 100% premium soft hides, these work gloves feature a keystone thumb for easy slip on and off. They also have an elastic wrist band to help prevent dirt and dust from getting inside.
These leather gloves are excellent for your kids to do pretty much anything: gardening, DIY work, hauling sticks, and picking up leaves. Kids really do want to do what you’re doing and feel like they’re contributing to the cause. Throwing on some grown-up gloves to help mom or dad will go a really long way toward getting some actual assistance going on.
These gloves are a great fit for kids ages seven to nine years old. G&F also makes smaller gloves for four to six-year-olds. If you need slightly larger gloves for your pre-teens, check out this cowhide pair from Kinco.
Kids love to wear gear just like the grown-ups. Sure, you could get them a toy that really isn’t good for anything but make-believe or you could really make them squeal with (tough-sounding) glee with this real leather tool belt from AllwaySmart Kids.
It’s made for waists sized 21 inches to 28 inches and it’s reinforced with solid steel rivets to prevent tearing. Load up all seven pockets with fasteners, pencils, tools, and more. It even has two solid black leather hammer loops to carry around small or adult-sized hammers. The webbed nylon belt adjusts easily for sizing.
Listen, your kids want to be just like you. Don’t make them wear something made of vinyl that will rip if a screwdriver comes within a meter of it. Get your little one the real thing and show them how to take care of quality gear right now.
If you’ve got a child or teen with a larger waist, take a look at this nice 12-pocket toolbelt from CLC.
Most of the time, I recommend picking up good tools for kids to start out with. Not the most expensive, mind you, but good. When it comes to socket wrenches, it’s a tough call because Heaven knows I’ve lost more than my share of socket heads in my life. Before you spend too much money on a socket wrench set, take a look at this one from EPAuto.
It features just about everything your kid will need to work on things including socket heads for 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch drives in a variety of popular sizes, a 3/8-inch drive wrench, a 3/8-inch drive extension, 3/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter, and a 1/4-inch driver handle. This all comes in a tough, black, plastic case that can take a little abuse.
Tools are easy enough to lose and socket heads even more so. Your kid will get a kick out of having a real socket set and you won’t lose your mind with frustration when the first socket head is gone. In fact, I still have my first set from when I was younger and it’s a lot like this one…minus a few socket heads of course.
I was originally going to use several of these individual pairs of pliers on this list of 21 Best Tools For Kids but then I found this great 7-Piece Pliers Set from Workpro. It includes just about any type of pliers that a person needs in their toolbox and that goes double for kids.
You’ve got a pair of small and large needle-nose pliers for detail work, your good old slip joint in medium and large sizes, a pair of diagonal for wire cutting (watch the little fingers!), a groove joint pair in case your kid wants to get some plumbing taken care of, and a linesman pair perfect for gripping, bending, and cutting wire.
They all have a double-dipped coating of soft, thick plastic for comfort and made of drop-forged polished steel that’s heat-treated for durability. This Workpro set of pliers is great to teach your kids about how to grip and bend fasteners and material. Plus, the entire set is less than $20 so you don’t have to worry about all the abuse they’ll most likely take.
You can never have too many clamps. They’re great for a myriad of tasks and these one-handed bar clamps from Irwin are simply too good not to have in your workshop. This set of four is perfect to get your kid started down the road of responsible, effective woodworking.
They feature pads that won’t harm the surfaces your kid is working on. The quick-grip design allows anyone to squeeze the trigger, tighten up the seal, and release without worrying that they’ll slide off. And with one hand, no less! 140 pounds of force is more than enough to glue up that planter box and hold the sides together.
Simply put, these are the simplest and most effective clamps ever designed. Your kids will love using them on projects with you and, when they’ve grown up and off on their adventures, they might leave one or two behind for you to use! Highly recommended.
The first rule in any sort of tool use has always been the same: safety first! That’s most true when it has to do with your vision and, most importantly, the vision of your child. These Anti-Fog Safety Goggles by DeWalt are tough, rugged, and coated with an epoxy that provides excellent resistance from scratches.
They also won’t fog allowing your kid to stay focused on the job at hand. These goggles feature soft, dual-injected rubber that conforms to the face to keep out dust and debris. An adjustable elastic head strap can be easily adjusted to any head size. Get two pairs and you and your little one can be twinsies. Tough and rugged workshop twinsies, but you get what I’m saying.
When you’re teaching your child (or children) about woodworking and building things, it’s important to emphasize the need for accuracy. To that end, the Craftsman 9-Inch Torpedo Level will go a significant way in helping your child keep things nice and straight in their projects.
The center block vial is magnified for durability and accuracy while the extruded aluminum body is not only strong but extremely lightweight. Plus, at just nine inches long, it fits well in a toolbox. The overmolded rubber end caps won’t scratch up anything and also provide some protection from shock.
This model is also available in a 24-inch and 48-inch length so you can add to your kid’s tool collection as they get older and more proficient. And it will match their tape measure, too.
Did you know that a Crescent wrench is called that because it was originally produced by the Crescent company? Huh. Well, there you go. If there’s going to be an adjustable wrench in your kid’s toolbox, better make sure it’s an original. This 8-inch version with a cushioned grip is just the right size for a toolbelt and for a variety of projects.
It’s less than a pound in weight so it’s easy to swing around. The bright red-orange grip color not only makes it comfortable for little hands to operate but it’s also easy to see. The large knurl (that bit you use to adjust the jaws with your thumb) is larger for an easier time adjusting it and it ensures a tight jaw fit.
This is the original adjustable wrench made by Crescent. Get your kid started right with a great tool for their projects.
Irwin Tools (the Quick-Grip Clamp people) has three sizes of combination squares available, this 6-inch version, a standard 12-inch model, and one that measures 16 inches. Combination squares are really useful with laying out measurements on material, squaring up sides on a project, or making repeated marks. The small thumbscrew is easy to loosen and tighten in order to move the handle up and down the ruler.
The 45-degree angle is useful for marking up miters and of course, the small bubble level is handy in a pinch to make sure your material is where you need it. This combo square is a high-quality tool with etched numbers along the ruler and made of tough steel alloy.
Should you get one of these for your kids? It really depends. As they get older, your kids will most likely develop skills to the point where they will want to tackle projects that require higher dexterity. It will be in their best interest to learn how to use a combination square. That said, your six-year-old probably won’t need one yet.
But for kids older than ten that you build things with? Yeah, I would make sure they have a combo square in their toolbox. The six-inch version is great for small hands and smaller measurements and they graduate to a larger one as they get older. In fact, once your kid hits 12 or older, you may want to switch up to a speed square for some really cool measuring magic.
I mentioned in another review that kids love looking like their parents when they’re working on stuff. This Waxed Work Apron from TorxGear is pretty awesome gear for the child that wants to help out. This isn’t a costume apron or a toy. It’s made of heavy-duty 16oz waxed canvas specifically made for kids that want to punch that workshop time card.
It fits children from ages 5 to 14 and features brass rivets for strength and cotton straps. The TorxGear apron features wide coverage and three large pockets for tools, pencils, and maybe a pack of gummy bears for break time.
It can withstand just as much use as mom or dad’s shop apron. This work apron is supremely well-designed with artisan styling and old-fashioned durability. This work apron even features a one-year full replacement guarantee if something happens to it.
My grandfather loved woodworking but he couldn’t hear a thing because he refused to wear ear protection around his power tools. Don’t make that mistake with your little ones! Get them their own pair of earmuffs! These Mpow Kids Ear Protection Muffs are a must-have item for anything you’re doing with them that involves loud noise.
They come in six different colors so your kids will love choosing a variety that’s just for them. But apart from how nice they look, how do they work? They completely cover the ear and surroundings to keep out loud noise to an American National Standards Institute approved rating. The Mpow Ear Muffs are comfortable, durable, and safe for your kids.
They’re perfect for working in the shop, watching monster trucks in person, concerts, and more. And they’re super cheap so there’s really no excuse for having a pair (or two!) on hand.
I deeply regret not learning about using a multimeter when I was younger. It would have helped with so many things over the years! I highly recommend you find some experiments to conduct with your kid using this AstroAI Digital Multimeter. It accurately measures AC and DC voltage, DC current, resistance, continuity, diodes, and more.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. “I don’t even know what an ohm is!” I get you. But that’s okay. With a little online research and maybe this great book on electronics for kids, you’ll be walking your way through making your own circuits and more with your child.
Multimeters are so useful for diagnosing issues with gadgets, toys, and even household items. As with anything electrical, supervise your child closely. But when dealing with most small projects like lighting up LEDs, the voltage involved isn’t dangerous. Still, use caution.
This multimeter features overload protection on all ranges, has a data hold, and a large digital display with a backlit LCD for great visibility. There a kickstand for hands-free use and protective rubber corner guards in case it gets dropped (and it will).
I urge you to get out of your comfort zone and learn with your child how to use a multimeter. You’ll be glad you did especially when that same child comes over in about twenty years to diagnose why your latest gadget doesn’t work.
If you’re a parent that prefers an overabundance of caution in raising your child, then this review of the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Wood Chisel Set won’t be for you. Not to worry, there are plenty of safer tools on our list of Best Tools for Kids. We’ll wait to proceed until you move on. No worries.
Okay, those of you still with me are in for a treat. This set of four well-honed wood chisels is surprisingly good, especially for a beginning woodworker. If you’ve ever dreamed of crafting a pine derby car with your kid, this might help punch your ticket to the races. Not everyone has access to a bandsaw so wood chisels are really handy for teaching your kid the value of patient craftsmanship as well as how to handle a sharp object safely and confidently.
Not enough kids get hands-on training with tools growing up, especially sharp ones, so the idea of spending time teaching your little one about how to handle tools like a wood chisel is incredibly unique. As always, use caution around tools and never (ever) let your kid out of your sight with something like a wood chisel. The time you spend now teaching such values as responsibility will pay off enormously in the long run.
Eventually, you’re going to have to show your child how to cut things. Softwoods are best for beginners to learn with. There’s no better primer to using power tools than the Irwin Tools ProTouch Coping Saw. This small saw is primarily used for making small detail cuts in things like moldings and other smaller pieces.
Using a coping saw like this one with your child will teach them the basics of how blades work. The teeth are very fine and not meant to do much damage. It has a flat-bar frame and steel pins to last for years. This saw also has a 5-1/2-inch deep frame and a 6-1/2-inch length which means it’s small enough for young people to use effectively and large enough to get some cuts made where needed.
The cushioned grip is comfortable to use and so are the wide thumbscrews to tighten up the blades. Like other sharp tools, adult supervision is necessary with this tool. That said, this Irwin Tools ProTouch Coping Saw is perfect to get your kid some beginning practice with woodworking. By the way, you’re going to break blades while learning so make sure to stock up with this pack of coarse and this pack of fine blades.
If you’re going to load up your kid with their own tools, then you absolutely must get them their own toolbox to store them in. This until from Maxpower is a roomy 14 inches and made of rugged polypropylene resin. It has a secure clicking latch that keeps the box shut effectively and it’s easy for little hands to operate.
There are two small containers on the top of the lid with clear covers for small parts and a removable interior utility tray for small tools. The rest of the box is perfect for a hammer, some screwdrivers, and maybe a wrench or two.
This little toolbox is a great first container for your kid and their tools. It’s small and light for them to carry around. Since you don’t have to worry about your child throwing it (in the back of their large truck to go to work, that is), it’s durable enough to take some kid damage. They’ll love it.