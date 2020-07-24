21 Best Tools For Kids: The Ultimate List

2020 has been a tough year so far but there are a few silver linings with the entire family being stuck at home. One of those unforeseen blessings has been more time to teach your kids to be self-sufficient.

Whether you’re showing them how to bake bread, handle household chores, or plant a garden, your children also want to learn how to build stuff. And that means using basic hand tools.

Shop classes have seen a rapid decline at schools for years as more importance has been placed on college preparation. That’s a real shame since understanding how to use hand and power tools equip kids with fundamental skills they’ll use throughout their lives. Plus, it can be a lot more fun than book learning.

Knowing how to use tools will also save them money as adults. And there’s really no better feeling than fixing something yourself. So embrace homeschool and build something with your kids!

Our list of 21 Best Tools for Kids includes safety gear, basic hand tools, and some things to keep everything organized. Everything listed here are items your young ones can start using now (with some parental supervision, of course). Learning doesn’t get much more hands-on than this. Watch out: you might just learn something, too.