13 Best Pole Saws: Your Easy Buying Guide

To get at those branches high above your head, try a pole saw. A pole saw is essentially a small chainsaw mounted to an extendable pole to allow you to cut foliage up high while planting both feet on the ground. Pole saws run clean, cut great, and are a much safer option to get your trees in shape. And when paired with a wood chipper , you’ll have your yard cleaned up in no time.

If you have trees anywhere on your property, you know that they require an occasional haircut. Regular pruning by thinning out limbs and removing dead and broken branches is necessary to keep your trees healthy and looking their best. Chainsaws are very useful but climbing a ladder with one to maintain your trees isn’t a great idea.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Do You Use a Pole Saw For?

Pole saws are used almost exclusively for pruning limbs and branches that are out of reach for anyone with an ordinary chainsaw from the ground. Chainsaws and ladders simply don’t mix for the average homeowner. For that reason, pole saws provide a useful solution to maintain your trees safely.

Pole saws can also save you from calling an arborist or landscape service thereby saving you a bit of money. Almost anyone can use a pole saw and they’re typically affordable. Pole saws are lightweight (especially corded electric ones), comfortable to operate, and may offer adjustable-length poles and angled heads to suit the job you need done.

It’s important to point out that pole saws and hedge trimmers are two very different types of power tools. Hedge trimmers are great for vines and foliage; pole saws should be used with branches more than an inch in diameter. Take a look at what you need to trim most often but it could be that you need both tools. Likewise, if the limbs you’re looking at cutting are more than eight inches, then a chainsaw is a better tool to use and if the limbs are up high, you may need to call a certified arborist.

What is the Best Pole Saw?

It really depends on what your particular needs are. Most folks won’t require a huge number of features but if you’re looking at maintaining a lot of trees, that may appeal to you. Take a look at some of the following items while searching for the right pole saw for you:

Bar & Chain Length. The chain bar will dictate how thick of material the saw can cut through. Typically pole saws can be found with chain bars between six and twelve inches and you’ll find out that most of them are either eight or ten inches in length. Measure some of the tree limbs on your property to see what the average diameter that you’ll cut through is. Plan on a pole saw length that is roughly two inches longer than that diameter.

Working Height. Manufacturers refer to the working height of a pole saw as the length of the pole plus around two to three feet for your arm. That means the actual pole will be shorter than the claim is on the box. Pole saws generally use between ten and twelve feet for that working height estimate.

Because of weather conditions and safety, it’s going to be nearly impossible to find a pole saw longer than that for the average homeowner. Poles typically telescope to allow for shorter use if necessary.

Weight. Gas-powered pole saws are usually heavier than electric ones however a battery for a cordless electric model has some weight to it. Plan on 20 pounds for a real heavy gas-powered pole saw but the corded electric saws are generally between eight to fourteen pounds.

One thing is for sure: they all get heavy when using them overhead for long periods of time. Poles and other components may be made of plastic, steel, or fiberglass to maximize strength while keeping weight down.

Handheld. There are pole saws that allow for the detachment of the cutting head to use as a small chainsaw. That’s a nice feature to have if you’re planning on cutting up the branches to use as firewood or to reduce them down to fit into a yard waste bin.

Additional Features. The sky’s the limit when it comes to options for pole saws. Less vibration, auto-oiling and auto-tension, different grip types, and more can be found as vendors continue to come up with ways to attract your attention and buy their stuff.

Is a Gas-Powered Pole Saw Better Than an Electric Pole Saw?

Not necessarily. The battle between gas and electric tools continues with electric making positive advances in power and ability all the time. All of the pole saws on our list are electric powered but that doesn’t mean gas engines don’t have their place.

Gas pole saws can rarely be found as dedicated units these days and now take the form of attachable heads to use with string trimmers. In fact, I really enjoy using my Ryobi 4-stroke gas trimmer and the line of Expand-It attachments. Gas engines mean noise, smell, and sometimes mixing fuel as well as maintaining spark plugs and air filters.

They’re typically heavier than electric versions and if you have a large amount of work to do, gas-powered pole saws can operate for long periods of time with all the portability you could want for remote work. Gas saws are almost always more powerful than electric saws as well.

But don’t underestimate the power of electric pole saws. Some of them can compete with (and sometimes surpass) gas-powered tools. They also almost always weigh less and are so much easier to maintain. If you have a small to medium yard, a corded electric pole saw may be the best choice for you.

You’ll need an extension cord but since your yard is smaller, there should be an accessible outlet nearby. Corded electric pole saws are advantageous in that they’re typically the least expensive, weigh the least, and are quieter than gas models. They also are more powerful (but not always) than cordless varieties.

If you have a larger bit of property and you don’t want the hassle of being anchored to a cord, cordless electric pole saws are a nice option. You might have to pay for that portability, however. Depending on the manufacturer and the capabilities of the respective battery platform, the costs can be significantly higher than corded and even gas-powered tools.

Make sure you choose a cordless electric tool that utilizes lithium-ion batteries which last longer and recharge faster than Ni-Cad batteries. Keep in mind also that the higher the voltage rating, the more powerful the saw. Your work time will be limited to how long the battery will last so it may be a good idea to pick up a spare battery for your pole saw.

Although electric tools have far less maintenance to take care of than gas engines, you won’t entirely out of the woods. Your electric pole saw will still need to be cleaned, sharpened, and filled with chain oil as well as drained of chain oil between uses. And, like with all power tools, make sure you maintain safe use practices. Wear safety goggles, gloves, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and ear protection.

See Also:

Best Electric Chainsaws

Best Safety Goggles

Best Cordless Leaf Blowers

Best Wood Chippers