11 Best Air Quality Monitors for Your Home: Compare & Save

Get a leg up on knowing what’s contaminating the air you breathe with an air quality monitor. These ingenious little devices make it possible to analyze your surroundings and take action before potential health issues take hold of you and your family. Our list of the best indoor air quality monitors will give you a better sense of calm so you can breathe easier.

There’s been a lot of news lately about the amount of contaminants in the air not only from household dust, dirt, pollen, and mold, but now from pollution due to ever-increasing severe weather events. Smoke from wildfires and dust thrown into the air by storms, hurricanes and tornadoes now impact our daily lives more than ever before.

What Does an Air Quality Monitor Do?

In a nutshell, air quality monitors use internal sensors to analyze the surrounding air then report on its chemical composition. Modern air quality monitors work extremely quickly, usually less than a minute, to provide crucial information so you can make decisions on how to improve the air if necessary.

The most common contaminants that testers may pick up include Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Formaldehyde (HCHO), and Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC). Particulate matter may also be detected and are carry labels of PM2.5 and PM10; this means particulates 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter and 10 micrometers or less in diameter, respectfully. PM2.5 matter is generally described as "fine" particles. To understand this better, a human hair is around 100 micrometers in width.

As concerns grow over global warming, more and more organizations around the world recommend the use of air quality monitors in both industrial and residential locations. Technology now makes it possible for air quality monitors to access meteorological data via the Internet as well to use that data when interfacing with other home gadgets such as a thermostat.

These little boxes make it possible for anyone to devise an action plan to improve the performance of building systems and public spaces. Being aware of just what's in the air around you is an excellent step to increase thoughtfulness and understanding about the environment.

What Should I Look For in an Air Quality Monitor?

Now that the Internet can be accessed in just about anyone's home, it's a good idea if the air quality monitor you're looking at has the ability to integrate with your other smart home devices. Some air quality testers can be controlled using Alexa or Google Assistant.

This means that most monitors on the market today can be accessed with a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Check your readings at home or on the road. A backlit LED display is a nice feature so you can check the readings on the unit itself in case your mobile isn't handy.

Picking up an air quality monitor that has a history feature is advisable. Checking on whether quality has gotten better or worse over time is pretty much why you got the gadget in the first place! Being able to adapt your air improvement plans using historical readings is a must.

Can Air Quality Monitors Detect Mold?

The short answer is yes, air quality testers can absolutely check for different types of mold in your home or office. But how they do it is more complicated.

Various particulates such as dust, cleaning chemicals, high levels of humidity, and building materials may all be tracked using an air quality monitor. Some may even track the contamination levels of outdoor air as well to provide a baseline for what's going on inside.

Mold is a definitive contamination that can be tracked by your new home gadget. Hiding away in warmer areas of your house, it can become airborne which means you can inhale it which means *COUGH COUGH COUGH*

Air quality monitors with particle detectors are what you want to look for. Because mold spores take up space within the air, the sensing equipment inside the monitor will record those spores as similar particulate matter and your resulting overall count will be higher.

Unfortunately, air quality testers aren't omnipotent and really have no way of telling you (not yet at least) what type of mold might be floating around your home. By comparing your counts with average readings via the Internet and taking on a little detective work, you can detect a mold problem and figure out what to do about it.

