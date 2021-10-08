17 Best Aluminum Christmas Trees on Amazon

Aluminum Christmas trees are a staple of the Mid-Century Modern style and the vintage silver Christmas tree trend is in for 2021. These are the best metallic trees you can find with the convenience of shopping on Amazon. If you’re short on space, consider a pencil Christmas tree.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This BOS Genuine Aluminum Tree is the only tree on the list made with genuine aluminum metal needles for a true retro-look.
Most silver trees are made with cellophane or tinsel needles as they are cheaper to produce and better for use with Christmas lights but they don’t live up to the memory of the original aluminum trees.
This Christmas tree uses real aluminum for a vintage effect that’s undeniably unique in 2020.
It’s 6.75 feet tall and each branch has an attached red pompom ornament for a tree that needs no other decoration right out of the box.
Because it’s constructed from real aluminum, you’ll want to skip the normal Christmas string lights and opt for a color wheel light instead (though it doesn’t need it.)
The main issue is that set up can be a bit fiddly with this one. The retro design involves inserting individual branches into a wooden central pole which, as anyone who grew up with this style of tree knows, can be harder than it sounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This unique Silver Fir Tree by Vickerman has a realistic and staggered silhouette that mimics the look of a real fir tree but made from reflective champagne tinsel.
The Silver Fir stands out in this list as a much more true-to-life design with forked branches that stick out in an uneven pattern. The staggered branches are a great set up for displaying ornaments on a foil tree which isn’t always designed to support lots of decoration.
It comes in a range of sizes including 4.5 feet tall (with 525 branch tips), 5.5 feet tall (with 794 branch tips), 6.5 feet tall (with 1,216 branch tips), 7.5 feet tall (with 1,634 branch tips), and nine feet tall (with 2,326 branch tips).
Each size is available unlit or pre-lit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the glint of tinsel, check out this highly reflective Five-Foot Retro Tinsel Tree.
I like the purposeful sparseness of this one. It’s simple and retro. Plus those empty spaces leave plenty of space for light to hit the reflective needles for a magical sparkle. The branches and center pole are wrapped in reflective tinsel material as well so every inch of the tree is shiny.
The tree comes in two pieces with the branches attached to the central poles along with an included silver stand. It’s easy to set up and with poseable branches you can get it looking just how you like it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pre-lit Skinny Tinsel Tree is loaded with thin, pointed tinsel branches for a compact and tidy look. A pencil Christmas tree is great for fitting into tight spaces.
The seven-foot tree has a very clean silhouette with lots of branches for hanging retro or simple ornaments. The needles are highly reflective for a festive glint.
Keep in mind that the pictured ornaments are not included but just a nice example of minimal ornaments making a big impact.
It’s pre-lit with warm white LED and include a matching silver stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a magical, cartoon-inspired look this Christmas, check out the Whimsical Silver Tree by Vickerman.
It has topsy-turvey bends to it for a look, unlike any other tree you’ve seen making it fantastically eye-catching. The downward-facing branches are posable and covered in highly reflective tinsel needles.
It’s pre-lit with your choice of warm white or incandescent mini lights. The combination of the tiny lights and the shiny foil tinsel makes for a lovely glinting effect.
This design comes as a five-foot tree, four-foot tree, or 2.5-foot tree but they’re selling out fast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you struggle with finding space to store your tree during the off-season, try a Pop-Up Tinsel Tree that collapses flat for easy set-up and easier storage.
Designed as a cone, pop-up Christmas tree “branches” fold into a flat disc when they aren’t hanging on the included white tree stand. Instead of having to store bulky branches you only have this disc and the plastic central pole.
It takes less than a minute to set up and is pre-lit so that includes lighting as well. Not many trees can boast that kind of convenience. It’s also nice for smaller rooms as it’s only 24 inches in diameter.
For some extra brightness, the tree has reflective silver-colored needles and holly leaf accents. This is a tree that doesn’t need to be decorated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Seven-Foot Treetopia Tree is densely packed with metallic tinsel and has a smooth, slightly rounded silhouette that the trendy Treetopia is known for.
This tree is full enough that with the proper fluffing you won’t be seeing the center pole at all. It has 569 branch tips of reflective tinsel needles and is prelit with 300 clear lights. Clear lights are a nice choice here as the white light is perfect for creating twinkling reflections in the silver tinsel.
If you have size restrictions, this tree is only 23 inches in diameter, almost half of what a normal seven-foot Christmas tree would take up. (Treetopia has a non-slim 7.5-foot Silver Tree with a diameter of 40 inches.)
It includes a matching silver stand, foot pedal switch, extra bulbs, extra fuses, and Treetopia’s five-year warranty on foliage and two-year warranty on their lights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Pre-Lit Tinsel Tree has a bold, pointed shape with reflective tinsel needles and is pre-lit with incandescent LED lights.
The sharp angular look is very modern and classic. It’s very full for a tinsel tree as even the small 4.5-foot tree has 400 branch tips.
It’s strong enough to hold ornaments and lovely enough on its own to not need them.
This tree is available unlit as well as a 5.5-foot tree, 6.5-foot tree, 7.5-foot tree, nine-foot tree, and 10-foot tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Embrace the clean, artificial aesthetic with this sparse Silver Feather Tree from Vickerman.
Its icy silver needles are reflective and close to the branches to resemble feathers. The wide spaces between branches are a great set up for Christmas balls to look stunning in their simplicity against the skinny branches.
While not a pencil tree, it’s fairly slim in shape making it good for smaller rooms. The folding silver metal stand is ornately designed so you won’t feel the need to have to hide it with a tree skirt.
The tree comes in six-foot and seven-foot heights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Six-Foot National Tree Tinsel Pencil Christmas Tree is made of reflective, metallic tinsel. It has a stunning glittery effect with lit up.
The gold has a lovely vintage feel to it and it also comes in a smaller three-foot tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Only 40 inches tall (3.3 feet), this tabletop Antique Silver Tree is a truly retro option for that skinny aluminum tree look.
The metal branches are posable so you can arrange them however you what. For a more natural look, you can angle them upwards as shown in the photo but you can also bend them straight out at a 90-degree angle to the center pole for a more modern, artificial effect.
Either way, this tree’s thin but reflective branches offer lots of room to showcase ornaments which is where this design shines. It’s a perfect choice to display brightly colored Christmas balls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jump completely out of the box with this Metallic Deep Purple Tree and included 24-piece ornament set.
The five-foot tree is made up of highly reflective dark purple tinsel bottle-brush needles that flash magenta in the light.
If you’re not sure how to decorate a dark purple tree, it comes with a 24-piece set that compliments the unique color beautifully with metallic deep reds and striking metallic pastels. All you need to bring to the party is lights (if you want them) and you’re set.
Assembly is easy as the tree comes in three pieces that fit onto the base. The stand folds down and the hinges branches fold flat for storage. (Plus the darker color makes a better candidate for hiding your Christmas pickle ornament.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A slight departure from the traditional silver tinsel, this Iridescent Tree is made of reflective cellophane tinsel that has a unique color-changing quality.
Iridescent cellophane is sometimes called unicorn skin because of its almost magical ability to change color depending on the light and angle that you’re viewing it. The white base of the cellophane has an icy, wintry appearance and when you add lights to the tree the color-changing effect really shines.
This is a look that you’re not likely to see very often making it quite eye-catching and memorable.
It’s available as a six-foot tree or seven-foot tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a large, traditionally-shaped tree, you want this 7.5-Foot Best Choice Silver Tinsel Tree. It has a diameter of 53 inches and a whopping 1,749 branch tips for a truly full look.
The tree arrives in three easy to assemble pieces and fluffs up really beautifully. The thousands of thin tinsel needles sparkle when lit up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those who’d like a silver tree with a hint of sparkle, check out this Glitter Pine Christmas Tree from Holiday Stuff with silver needles tipped with a touch of silver glitter.
This is a less reflective aluminum finish for a more frosted, wintry effect without dealing with flocking.
Two different styles of branches make up the tree for a natural and interesting look. There are standard flat bottle-brush style branches and larger branches with long, skinny needles. It’s these skinny needles that have glitter on the end.
It’s unlit and available as a five-foot tree, six-foot tree, or seven-foot tree.
By using hinged branches, this one is easy to assemble as it comes in three pieces (two pieces for the smaller five-footer) with all the branches already attached simply need to be unfolded and fluffed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A pencil Christmas tree is a great way to get all the height you want while only taking up about half the space of an average tree.
This National Tree Pencil Tinsel Tree is made with reflective bottle-brush style tinsel branches. The included silver stand folds flat for easy storage.
It’s a nice fullness for the size and skinny shape. The six-foot version has 520 branch tips and is only 20 inches in diameter at its widest point. The seven-foot version has 640 branch tips and is 24 inches in diameter at the base.
It also comes in metallic pink, and metallic turquoise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking for an affordable option, this Six-Foot Silver Tinsel Tree has a sparser look to it making it perfect for showcasing ornaments, especially larger ornaments. It has 450 branch tips and folds flat for easy storage.