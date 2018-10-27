7 Best Christmas Balls for Your Tree 2018 (Updated!)

As the countdown to tree decorating begins, now’s the time to decide what you want your tree to look like this year. Maybe you’ve just bought a new tree, downsized to a pencil tree to save space, or just want an ornament makeover–a fresher, more cohesive look for your tree. Choosing a set of coordinated Christmas balls can immediately transform the color palette of your tree into something balanced and dazzling.
The Christmas tree color schemes of 2018 are leaning heavy on pastels, golds, and champanges. Keep an eye out for rainbow trees this year too. I’ve pulled together what I think are the best Christmas balls out this 2018 holiday season. Let’s get to it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pastel Christmas Balls
Our Review
Pastel Christmas trees are trendy for 2018 so get on board with this 30 piece of pastel green, pink, and blue Christmas balls. They have different textures including matte, glitter, and reflective discoball-style. They're the type that comes with little silver strings you have to tie on, but those are safer than metal hooks if you have little ones at home. Pastels are festive, friendly, and light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shatterproof Gold Baubles Christmas Ball Set
Our Review
These unique ornaments from Sea Team are transparent Christmas balls filled with gold accents for a bubbly, champagne effect. In this pack of 24, the ornaments are filled with four different baubles: a string of gold beads, gold tinsel, packed with tiny gold beads, and gold glitter.
I love glitter ornaments on my tree, but I don’t love the cleanup from all the glitter fall-out. Sea Team has actually painted the glitter on the inside of their clear ornaments so there’s no glitter shedding, which is pretty brilliant. The ornaments are made of a shatterproof eco-friendly plastic, so they can last you years. This style of ornament also comes in blue, red, and silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Turquoise Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments
Our Review
This set of 24 Christmas balls from Woowell is a stunning shade of turquoise that’s nearly a sea green. With how much sea green was the decor accent color of choice the past couple years, a turquoise tree might complement what you already have in your home.
The three different ornament types are frosted glitter, textured ball with silver glitter accents, and one that looks like it’s covered in turquoise scales. Can you say mermaid Christmas tree? They’re made of shatterproof, eco-friendly plastic that’s durable enough to survive children, cats, and just plain clumsy folks like me. This style also comes in red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glittering Painted Copper Christmas Balls
Our Review
I love the coppery rose gold of these ornaments, especially the transparent ones. This 30 pack of Christmas balls has six different styles of ornaments, all sharing this coppery color. All of the ornaments are hand-painted with gold, copper, and white glitter to create these lovely designs. The glitter is on the outside of the ball this time so just be aware of that. It’s a great color, great variety, and great value for your money. They are made of shatterproof, eco-friendly plastic and also come in blue, gold, red, and grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Primary Color Christmas Ornament Balls
Our Review
Rainbow gradient Christmas trees are going to be super trendy this year. You'll want to pick up a few packages of multi-color ornaments and then start with your red balls at the top of the tree working through orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple at the bottom so your tree looks like it's striped with with a rainbow.
This set comes with 24 ornaments and has a orangey yellow instead of a separate orange and yellow but you'll still get the rainbow effect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Champagne & Burgundy Shatterproof Christmas Balls
Our Review
If you’re feeling the textured ornaments this year, this 24 ornament set has variety of embossed finishes. Half of the ornaments are this luscious, deep red wine color that pairs perfectly with the golds in this color palette. The only smooth Christmas ball is this burgundy in a matte finish with a gold glitter snowflake design painted on it. The other purple ornament has soft, pumpkin-like ridges.
The silver has a geometric pattern of angled squares giving it an almost disco ball effect when near lights and is decorated with coppery gold glitter. The last is a champagne colored ball with raised swirling horizontal ridges, accented with gold glitter. This set will have some glitter fall-out, but I think it’s worth it for the unique color scheme. It’s also available in coffee tones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gold & White Painted Christmas Balls
Our Review
For the elegant and stylish tree, take a look at these hand-painted white and gold Christmas balls. The 24 shatterproof ornaments are either a creamy white with gold glitter designs or a high shine metallic gold with white glitter. One of the five designs even has an amber-colored plastic gem as an accent. These would be perfect for a minimalist tree with few ornaments as they pack a lot of visual punch on their own, or if you’re looking for a dramatic, luxe looking tree.