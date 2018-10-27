7 Best Christmas Balls for Your Tree 2018 (Updated!)

As the countdown to tree decorating begins, now’s the time to decide what you want your tree to look like this year. Maybe you’ve just bought a new tree, downsized to a pencil tree to save space, or just want an ornament makeover–a fresher, more cohesive look for your tree. Choosing a set of coordinated Christmas balls can immediately transform the color palette of your tree into something balanced and dazzling.

The Christmas tree color schemes of 2018 are leaning heavy on pastels, golds, and champanges. Keep an eye out for rainbow trees this year too. I’ve pulled together what I think are the best Christmas balls out this 2018 holiday season. Let’s get to it.