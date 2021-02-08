11 Best Bread Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best bread makers includes a number of incredible appliances you’re sure to love. It’s all here: cool kitchen gadgets that do it all, budget-friendly options, the best bread maker for beginners, the best bread machine for experienced bakers, all the best brands, and more. We’ve even included a Le Creuset Dutch oven , because while these might be known for stews and roasts, they’re perfect for baking bread, too. To find the best bread maker for you, read on.

08Between the aroma and all those delicious fresh-from-the-oven flavors, is there anything better than homemade bread? Whether you’re dreaming of dinner rolls, French baguettes, or rustic Italian loaves, a bread maker is an absolute must for any home cook looking to realize their true baking potential.

Is a Bread Machine Worth It?

From toast to grilled cheese sandwiches to your favorite burgers and more, it's hard to imagine going a day without bread. And, no offense to our favorite bakeries and store-bought brands, but there's just something so delicious - and therapeutic - about making your own bread at home. Based on recent trends, a lot of people are making and baking all kinds of gluten creations from their own kitchens.

So, whether you're trying to limit trips to the store or just want to master yet another culinary task, the best bread maker will help you deliver all kinds of incredible homemade loaves and rolls.

If you're wondering how to use a bread machine, most appliances are quite intuitive and user-friendly. The process for most bread machines involves simply adding your desired ingredients, hitting a start or pre-programmed button, and allowing the machine to do the rest. Perfect for home cooks and bakers at all experience levels.

Here's something else to think about: according to The Simple Dollar, the average American household spends $7,203 each year on food. Making your own bread at home not only gives you the flexibility to create a loaf how and when you want it, and can help you save on your annual grocery expenses.

So, is a bread maker worth it? We think so. As avid bakers ourselves, we appreciate the functionality and convenience these appliances bring to the kitchen. Our list of the best bread machines features a variety of sizes and styles perfect for any and all home cooks and bakers.

What's The Best Bread Maker For You?

Today's market definitely features a wide variety of bread makers to choose from. So, which one is the best bread maker for you? We suggest you think about the following: How much are you willing to spend? How much storage space do you have? What functions are you looking for? Do you want something that makes more than just bread? Having an understanding of your personal needs and wants will help determine which bread maker is best for you.

For example, if you're often baking for a family or a crowd, the best bread maker for you needs to hold a recipe that calls for at least three cups of flour.

Here's another thing to consider: if you follow certain dietary restrictions, such as a gluten-free diet, check out bread machines that can bake a loaf of gluten-free bread - many of the options are list offer up that kind of functionality.

If you have yet to really venture into the world of baking your own bread at home, a more intuitive bread maker could be the best bread machine for you. Although these machines tend to be more expensive, they also give you a wider variety of options, including quick-rise bread, gluten-free, and other specialty bread, with the simple push of a button.

Durability often goes hand-in-hand with the cost. If you're looking for the best bread maker that will stand up to frequent use over time, look for one that's made with stainless steel. On the other hand, a cheap bread maker that's made with less durable materials, including plastic, can be the right machine for you if you don't plan on using it often. Some bread makers for sale are made with aluminum, which sits between plastic and stainless steel in terms of durability and quality.

The Benefits Of Baking

We believe that homemade food not only tastes better but it's better for you, too. Bread included. Without all the preservatives often found in store-bought loaves, homemade bread is a healthier alternative. On the flip side, because homemade bread doesn't have preservatives, its shelf life is considerably shorter. So, just make sure you make an appropriate amount and consume it in time.

One of the biggest benefits of making your own bread is the customization process. There's so much fun to be had when you're creating your own loaves and rolls, and a bread maker will help you realize those ideas. This especially comes into play if you do follow a specific diet.

According to the Mayo Clinic, gluten-free bread is often lower in thiamin, folate, niacin, and riboflavin. However, you can add these nutrients, along with fiber and protein, by incorporating gluten-free whole grains such as millet, corn, rice, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat into your diet.

It's long been discussed, but baking is a serious form of therapy and self-care. With the ability to help you focus, calm down, and ease your mind away from the stresses of the day, there's some science to back-up the benefits of baking. So, if you're looking at picking up any new at-home trend, we encourage you to take up breadmaking.

