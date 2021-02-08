11 Best Bread Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

08Between the aroma and all those delicious fresh-from-the-oven flavors, is there anything better than homemade bread? Whether you’re dreaming of dinner rolls, French baguettes, or rustic Italian loaves, a bread maker is an absolute must for any home cook looking to realize their true baking potential.
Our list of the best bread makers includes a number of incredible appliances you’re sure to love. It’s all here: cool kitchen gadgets that do it all, budget-friendly options, the best bread maker for beginners, the best bread machine for experienced bakers, all the best brands, and more. We’ve even included a Le Creuset Dutch oven, because while these might be known for stews and roasts, they’re perfect for baking bread, too. To find the best bread maker for you, read on.
1. Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker
Cons:
- Double kneading blades thoroughly blend ingredients together
- Heaters in the bottom and lid promote even browning
- European menu setting delivers light and savory bread
- Several competitors cook loaves faster
- Display isn't backlit
- Paddles don't work well for mixing batter
The Virtuoso Plus breadmaker caters just as much to your favorite homemade recipes and can remember up to three custom settings for your favorite homemade bread, including knead, rise and baking times.
You can bake many different types of bread, from gluten-free to vegan, salt-free, whole wheat, sugar-free and multigrain. If you’re getting ready for a dinner party you can use the European menu setting, which yields light and savory bread. Double kneading blades thoroughly mix all ingredients together, while heater on the bottom and the lid promote even browning.
A large viewing window lets you track your bread as it cooks without disrupting the baking process. While some breadmakers offer a faster cook time, you can cook a loaf of white or whole wheat bread in 2.25 hours.
Find more Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker information and reviews here.
-
2. Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker
Cons:
- Attractive brushed stainless finish
- Convection fan for even and precise baking
- Also cooks cake, jam and more
- Loud
- Oddly sized loaf pan
- Display is a bit tricky to read
Its modern and timeless brushed stainless steel exterior makes the Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker a stylish appliance that you’ll want to display on your kitchen counter.
Those with dietary restrictions or preferences won’t feel excluded, as this bread machine has options such as gluten-free and low carb bread.
On the inside, it’s equipped with a convection fan for control over the timing and speed. In addition to bread, you can choose from dough, cake and jam options. If you like to add mix-ins to your bread, just wait for the audible tone.
This machine comes with a 12-hour timer and a backup in the event of power failure.
Find more Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker information and reviews here.
-
3. Hamilton Beach Dough & Bread Maker
Cons:
- Choice between light, medium and dark crust options
- Makes loaf sizes between one and two pounds
- Creates a loaf in just three steps
- Not the largest capacity in this price range
- Stainless steel exterior shows fingerprints
- Some competitors have more pre-programmed options
You can make a delicious loaf of bread at home in three simple steps with this dough and bread maker. The first step is to add your desired ingredients, followed by selecting a cycle then pressing the start button.
There are 14 programmed cycles to choose from, including French, sweet bread, quick and express bread, gluten-free, whole grain, dough, jam, cake and more. You can also choose between three loaf sizes between one and two pounds.
A choice between light, medium and dark crust options let you customize each loaf of bread. An automatic fruit and nut dispenser expertly adds your mix-ins at just the right time. The bread pan and paddle are dishwasher safe and can also be washed by hand.
Other perks include an LCD display with a countdown timer along with a viewing window to watch as your bread bakes. Some accessories are included, such as a measuring cup and spoon, paddle removing tool and a kneading paddle.
-
4. Emile Henry Linen Bread Baker
Cons:
- Has a 2.3-quart baking capacity
- Domed lid and ceramic walls retain steam
- Ridged bottom prevents dough from sticking
- Bread can stick to the lid
- Handles are too small
- Some find the lid slippery
If you’re intrigued by the thought of baking one delicious artisan loaf after the next at home but you don’t have room for a larger automatic bread machine, consider this compact Italian bread loaf baker. The Emile Henry bread baker is made with a durable heat-resistant ceramic material that protects against temperature changes along with the inevitable bumps and shocks that come with baking.
The bread maker also has a fade-resistant glaze to ensure that the color won’t wear down in the dishwasher. It’s also durable enough to take the ceramic bread baker from the freezer to oven temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
The bread baker has a 2.3-quart capacity, which is enough to hold a recipe that calls for up to four cups of flour. A domed lid and ceramic walls retain steam to create that artisan-style dry exterior.
A ridged bottom prevents the dough from sticking to the bottom of the pan. The bread baker also comes with lid handles. The base nests inside the lid for storage.
-
5. Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso
Cons:
- Built-in lid heater promotes even baking
- Accommodates gluten and organic ingredients
- Quick baking cycle
- Pre-heating feature could be better
- Annoying beeping sounds
- Blades wear a bit fast
If you’re following a gluten-free diet or are baking bread for someone who does, this Zojirushi bread maker offers a whole gluten-free menu along with custom menu settings.
As an added bonus, the bread machine has two kneading paddles for quick and even incorporation of ingredients.
The machine has enough room to bake a large regular-sized traditional 2-pound loaf. If you’re in a rush you can opt for the quick baking cycle, which delivers a fresh loaf of bread in around two hours. A measuring cup and spoon come with the bread machine.
Find more Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso information and reviews here.
-
6. KBS Stainless Steel Bread Machine
Cons:
- Ceramic pan promotes even baking
- 17 customized automatic programs
- Keeps bread warm for up to an hour
- Some beginners wish the included recipes were more detailed
- Poorly written instruction manual
- LCD display only stays illuminated for a short amount of time
A 710-watt high-torque motor expertly kneads ingredients together to create a strong and firm dough. Between its surround baking design and ceramic pan, this bread machine produces uniform bread with professional-level coloring.
Even if you’re new to bread machines, the intuitive digital control panel makes it easy to get started. A choice between 17 customized automatic programs lets you make many different types of bread, with capacities ranging from one loaf to 2.2-pounds. You can opt for gluten-free, whole wheat, quick bread and more.
A 15-hour delay timer lets you prepare the machine in advance so that you can enjoy a fresh loaf when the time is right. If you can’t eat the bread right away the bread maker will keep it warm for up to an hour. A built-in fruit and nut dispenser takes the guesswork out of adding your favorite accompaniments.
Find more KBS Stainless Steel Bread Machine information and reviews here.
-
7. Hamilton Beach Bread Maker
Cons:
- Suitable for gluten free baking
- Bakes a loaf in three easy steps
- Choice of loaf size and crust settings
- Doesn’t always completely mix ingredients
- A bit large
- Tall loaf pan
If you’d rather not deal with a messy clean-up after baking a loaf of bread, you’ll appreciate the dishwasher safe pan and kneading paddles. Once you’re done using the pan, simply remove it and place it in the dishwasher.
You can easily make gluten-free bread as well as bread without trans fats or preservatives. To get started simply add the necessary ingredients, select the desired cycle, then press the start button.
There are 12 different cycles to consider, including cake and jam along with French, gluten-free, and quick bread. Other options include 1 1/2 and 2-pound express settings.
A delay timer function allows you to prepare the ingredients ahead of time to ensure that you have fresh bread just when you need it. The machine comes with two kneading paddles.
Find more Hamilton Beach Bread Maker information and reviews here.
-
8. Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker
Cons:
- Dual-blade construction
- Many bread and crust settings
- LCD control panel
- Paddles sometimes create holes in the bottom of the bread
- A bit pricey
- Initial learning curve
This Zojirushi bread machine features a dual-blade construction for optimal mixing and kneading. It also has enough room to make rectangular-shaped 2-pound loaves of bread. There are 10 pre-programmed settings and three crust shades to ensure your desired results.
Other handy features include an LCD control panel and a 13-hour delay timer. A large viewing window lets you sneek a look at the bread while it’s cooking.
There’s also a removable nonstick pan for effortless cleanup. The machine comes with recipes, a measuring spoon, and a measuring cup.
Find more Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker information and reviews here.
-
9. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt.
Cons:
- Le Creuset is a famous French cookware brand that's a favorite amongst home cooks and professional chefs
- Cast-iron retains heat and evely distributes it
- Easy-to-clean and care for
- Tight fitting lid
- Multi-purpose kitchen tool that bakes bread in addition to makes stews, roasts, and other meals
- Available in a variety of quart sizes and colors
- Not your traditional bread maker, but a great tool to have in the kitchen
- Expensive option
- Dishwasher safe but it's best to hand wash
If you’re looking for a multi-purpose cooker that makes bread in addition to other fabulous meals, a Le Creuset dutch oven is the way to go. This gorgeous 7.25-quart cast iron dutch oven is an iconic kitchen staple, first popularized in America by the one and only Julia Child.
Available in a variety of quart sizes and colors, including the classic “cerise” – aka “red” – there are so many wonderful meals one can make in this dutch oven – including bread! Having made bread in my own Le Creuset dutch oven, I can tell you it’s easy peasy lemon squeezy. The cast-iron construction retains all kinds of awesome heat and distributes evenly, and the tight-fitting lid helps ensure that your loaves bake perfectly. Oven safe up to 500-degrees.
Perfect for stews, roasts, and all kinds of other one-pot wonders, Le Creuset’s dutch ovens are designed specifically to enhance the slow-cooking process. A great addition to any kitchen, this is one multi-purpose tool you’ll love having.
Click here for all other Le Creuset dutch ovens and roasters.
Find more Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
10. Oster Expressbake Bread Machine
Cons:
- Programmable baking timer
- User-friendly controls
- Quick bake function bakes a loaf in less than an hour
- Tends to move around a bit when making larger quantities
- Mixing blade doesn’t always get to the bottom of the bread
- A bit loud
The Oster Expressbake Bread Machine is a good size for families and anyone who wants to feed several people at once. In addition to its 2-pound capacity, this large bread maker also has 650 watts of cooking power.
There are several available bread and crust settings for delicious end results. A quick bake setting yields fresh bread in less than 60 minutes. Other features include a programmable timer and a user-friendly LCD display.
To use the machine, just add your favorite ingredients, select the appropriate settings and wait for the bread to finish.
Find more Oster Expressbake Bread Machine information and reviews here.
-
11. Breadman Professional Bread Maker
Cons:
- Collapsible kneading paddle prevents holes in bottom of bread as it cooks
- Includes a recipe book and measuring cup
- Several pre-programmed settings
- Some complain that bread sticks to the pan
- Paddle doesn’t always fully scrape ingredients
- A few complain that the beeping is too loud
A unique collapsible kneading paddle prevents holes from forming in the bottom of each bread loaf as it bakes. The Breadman Professional Bread Maker makes loaf sizes ranging from one to two pounds.
There are several pre-programmed settings for baking bread, whether you want to make wheat, white or another type. You can also use the machine to make jam. A built-in dispenser lets you add fruit and nuts when desired.
A viewing window lets you peek at the bread so that you don’t have to interrupt the cooking process. This bread machine comes with a measuring cup along with a recipe book if you could use some help getting started. You’ll also find a delay start timer and a keep-warm function.
In addition to the type of bread, you can also choose how light or dark you’d like it to be.
Find more Breadman Professional Bread Maker information and reviews here.
Is a Bread Machine Worth It?
From toast to grilled cheese sandwiches to your favorite burgers and more, it's hard to imagine going a day without bread. And, no offense to our favorite bakeries and store-bought brands, but there's just something so delicious - and therapeutic - about making your own bread at home. Based on recent trends, a lot of people are making and baking all kinds of gluten creations from their own kitchens.
So, whether you're trying to limit trips to the store or just want to master yet another culinary task, the best bread maker will help you deliver all kinds of incredible homemade loaves and rolls.
If you're wondering how to use a bread machine, most appliances are quite intuitive and user-friendly. The process for most bread machines involves simply adding your desired ingredients, hitting a start or pre-programmed button, and allowing the machine to do the rest. Perfect for home cooks and bakers at all experience levels.
Here's something else to think about: according to The Simple Dollar, the average American household spends $7,203 each year on food. Making your own bread at home not only gives you the flexibility to create a loaf how and when you want it, and can help you save on your annual grocery expenses.
So, is a bread maker worth it? We think so. As avid bakers ourselves, we appreciate the functionality and convenience these appliances bring to the kitchen. Our list of the best bread machines features a variety of sizes and styles perfect for any and all home cooks and bakers.
What's The Best Bread Maker For You?
Today's market definitely features a wide variety of bread makers to choose from. So, which one is the best bread maker for you? We suggest you think about the following: How much are you willing to spend? How much storage space do you have? What functions are you looking for? Do you want something that makes more than just bread? Having an understanding of your personal needs and wants will help determine which bread maker is best for you.
For example, if you're often baking for a family or a crowd, the best bread maker for you needs to hold a recipe that calls for at least three cups of flour.
Here's another thing to consider: if you follow certain dietary restrictions, such as a gluten-free diet, check out bread machines that can bake a loaf of gluten-free bread - many of the options are list offer up that kind of functionality.
If you have yet to really venture into the world of baking your own bread at home, a more intuitive bread maker could be the best bread machine for you. Although these machines tend to be more expensive, they also give you a wider variety of options, including quick-rise bread, gluten-free, and other specialty bread, with the simple push of a button.
Durability often goes hand-in-hand with the cost. If you're looking for the best bread maker that will stand up to frequent use over time, look for one that's made with stainless steel. On the other hand, a cheap bread maker that's made with less durable materials, including plastic, can be the right machine for you if you don't plan on using it often. Some bread makers for sale are made with aluminum, which sits between plastic and stainless steel in terms of durability and quality.
The Benefits Of Baking
We believe that homemade food not only tastes better but it's better for you, too. Bread included. Without all the preservatives often found in store-bought loaves, homemade bread is a healthier alternative. On the flip side, because homemade bread doesn't have preservatives, its shelf life is considerably shorter. So, just make sure you make an appropriate amount and consume it in time.
One of the biggest benefits of making your own bread is the customization process. There's so much fun to be had when you're creating your own loaves and rolls, and a bread maker will help you realize those ideas. This especially comes into play if you do follow a specific diet.
According to the Mayo Clinic, gluten-free bread is often lower in thiamin, folate, niacin, and riboflavin. However, you can add these nutrients, along with fiber and protein, by incorporating gluten-free whole grains such as millet, corn, rice, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat into your diet.
It's long been discussed, but baking is a serious form of therapy and self-care. With the ability to help you focus, calm down, and ease your mind away from the stresses of the day, there's some science to back-up the benefits of baking. So, if you're looking at picking up any new at-home trend, we encourage you to take up breadmaking.
