11 Best Dutch Ovens: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Braise, roast, bake, sear – there’s a lot that can be cooked up in a Dutch oven. Favored by home cooks and professional chefs for its incredible versatility and overall cooking experience, a ceramic or cast iron Dutch oven really is the ultimate kitchen staple. So, if you’re searching for the best Dutch oven for your home, we’ve got you covered.
Our list of the best Dutch ovens features all kinds of show-stopping pieces from the most iconic and renowned cookware brands. They’re all here: Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Emile Henry, Calphalon, and more. We know – the best. Our list even features Dutch ovens of all shapes, sizes, prices, materials, and colors. So, while dutch ovens might be one of the more expensive kitchen must-haves, know this: you won’t just love it, you’ll use it all the time.
To find the Dutch oven that’s perfect for you, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $389.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $83.21 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $125.00 Shop now at Caraway
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $91.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $78.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25-QuartsPrice: $389.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Le Creuset is an iconic French cookware brand that sells some of the best dutch ovens on the market today
- The enameled cast iron construction evenly distributes heat for an exceptional cooking experience
- Easy-to-clean and durable enamel resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking
- Ergonomic knobs and handles are designed for easy lifting
- Suitable for stove and oven; oven safe up to 500-degrees
- Tight-fitting lids are specially designed to circulate steam and lock in moisture
- Dishwasher safe; metal utensil safe
- Ready to use out of the box, no seasoning required
- True kitchen staple loved by professional chefs
- Available in a variety colors and quart-capacities
- More expensive option but definitely worth the added cost
- Dishwasher safe but it's best to hand wash
- While Le Creuset dutch ovens resist chipping, some reviewers have experienced this
Topping our list of the best dutch ovens is this gorgeous 7.25-quart cast iron dutch oven from Le Creuset. Truth be told, it’s doesn’t get much better than this iconic French cookware company. First popularized in America by the one and only Julia Child, a Le Creuset dutch oven is the ultimate kitchen staple for home cooks, professional chefs, and total foodies.
Available in a variety of quart sizes and colors, including the classic “cerise” – aka “red” – there are so many wonderful meals one can make in this dutch oven – including bread! Perfect for stews, roasts, and all kinds of one-pot wonders, Le Creuset’s dutch ovens are designed specifically to enhance the slow-cooking process. One cool feature that aids in an exceptional cooking experience, are the tight-fitting lids that help to circulate steam and lock in moisture. The cast iron construction also evenly distributes heat, and can easily be transferred from the stove to the oven. Oven safe up to 500-degrees.
And, while this might be a pricier pot, it earned a top rating as the best dutch oven by America’s Test Kitchen for its durability, user-friendly handles, and overall value for the money.
Click here for a look at other Le Creuset dutch ovens and roasters.
Find more Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.25-Quarts information and reviews here.
-
2. Staub Coq Au Vin CocottePrice: $269.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Staub is another one of those French cookware brands that's been making incredible pieces for a long time
- Smooth bottom compatible with all cooking surfaces
- This dutch oven is ready to be used right out of the box, no seasoning required
- Tight-fitting lid locks in moisture
- Retains heat and evenly distributes it
- "Heirloom" piece that can be passed down through generations
- Perfect for soups, casseroles, roasts, stews, and more,
- Oven safe up to 900-degrees (without lid)
- Stylish piece with rooster handle/knob, available in a variety of colors
- Capacity isn't as large as other dutch ovens
- This cocette can take longer to heat up but it retains heat well
- More expensive option
If you’re looking for the best dutch oven to make soups, casseroles, roasts, stews, and more, be sure to check out this oval-shaped cocotte from Staub. Unsurpassed in the “slow-cooking meats and vegetables to tender perfection” department, Staub is a French cookware company, like Le Creuset, that’s been making insanely good kitchen products for a long time. This particular dutch oven is seriously stylish and popular, too.
Featuring a rooster handle – so fun! – a tight-fitting lid that locks in moisture, and a 5.75-quart capacity, there’s more than enough room for all kinds of cooking projects. Made of cast iron, this dutch oven retains and evenly distributes heat and features Staub’s signature matte black enamel interior and a self-basting spiked lid. Oven safe up to 900-degrees without the lid and 500-degrees with it, this dutch oven is also compatible on all cooktops including induction.
Here’s what we love about Staub products: they’re built to last a lifetime. Considered an “heirloom” piece, this dutch oven is the perfect family treasure that can easily be passed down through the generations.
Find more Staub Coq Au Vin Cocotte information and reviews here.
-
3. Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 4-QuartsPrice: $169.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Staub is another French cookware brands that's known for making incredible pieces
- Tight-fitting lid locks in moisture, cast iron retains heat and evenly distributes it
- You can currently save up to 58% depending on color
- Suitable on all cooktops, including induction
- Oven safe up to 900-degrees (without lid)
- Available in a variety of stylish colors
- Smallest dutch oven on our list
- Marked as dishwasher safe but hand washing is recommended
- Some disagreement over how easy it is to clean
Available in a variety of colors, this Staub Round Cocotte features a 4-quart capacity and is perfect for roasting, braising, stewing, and so much more. And, while this is on the smaller end of the spectrum, this is the best dutch oven at one crazy good price – many of the colors are currently up to 58% off!
A popular seller on Amazon, this cast iron dutch oven, called a “cocotte” by Staub, is known for retaining all kinds of heat and enhancing the flavor profile of all kinds of meals. Featuring Staub’s signature matte black enamel interior and a tight-fitting lid, this dutch oven is oven safe up to 900-degrees without the lid and 500-degrees with it. It’s also safe to use on all cooktops, including induction.
Like the other Staub cast iron dutch oven on our list, this is another “heirloom” piece, and we think you’ll love passing it down to the next great home cook in your family.
Marked as dishwasher safe but hand washing is recommended.
Find more Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte information and reviews here.
-
4. Emile Henry Flame Round Stewpot Dutch Oven, 5.5-QuartsPrice: $169.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High direct heat tolerance
- Durable ceramic and natural clay material
- Dishwasher-safe
- Relatively small handles
- Only available in one color
- A bit heavy when full
Emile Henry is known for making incredible cookware, and this 5.5-quart ceramic dutch oven is a favorite amongst cooks at all levels. Featuring Emile Henry’s innovative Flame Ceramic, this piece retains heat, cooks everything evenly, and is great over the stove, in the oven, on the grill, under a broiler, and even in the microwave.
Additionally, the ceramic material features a high direct heat tolerance, meaning it can sit directly on a hot open flame source without cracking or breaking, even if it’s empty. This unique design makes this the best dutch oven for camping, too, as it’s safe to use on grills and various cooktops.
Great for soups, stews, braised meats, and more, this Burgundy clay casserole is a versatile piece. Made of a combination of natural clay material and a durable glaze, you can simmer, slow braise, roast, and even take it from the fridge or freezer to a hot oven without fear of damage. Oven safe up to 930-degrees, this is a true workhorse in the kitchen.
It’s also dishwasher-safe.
Find more Emile Henry Made In France Flame Round Stewpot Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
5. Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-QuartsPrice: $83.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile porcelain enamel coating
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Comes in many colors and sizes
- Some complain that the plastic knob for the lid can melt
- Heavy
- Enamel chips relatively easily
The French might have Le Creuset, but America has Lodge, and Lodge makes some of the best cookware on the market today. This best-selling dutch oven earns high customer satisfaction ratings and has a low return rate, making it a great buy for just about anyone.
Featuring a large 6-quart capacity, this series of colorful cast iron dutch ovens from Lodge is perfect for families and larger gatherings. Great for preparing meals over all kinds of stovetops, including induction, this pot can also be used in the oven and on the grill, too. Renowned for its heat retention and Lodge’s century-old tradition of excellence, this dutch oven is insanely good for roasting and searing. The porcelain enamel coating is versatile and gives you more freedom to cook, marinate, serve, and store food without needing a separate container.
While this Dutch oven is considered dishwasher safe, it’s best to wash it by hand.
Find more Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Caraway Cookware Ceramic Dutch Oven, 6.5-QuartsPrice: $125.00Pros:
Cons:
- Caraway is a popular cookware brand that sells trendy ceramic cooking pots and pans
- Ceramic cookware is naturally non-stick, so this dutch oven is easy to clean
- Free of harmful toxins and chemicals found in other non-stick finishes
- Versatile dutch oven that can be used for braising, roasting, stewing, baking bread, and more
- Oven safe up to 550-degrees
- Suitable on induction, electric, and gas cooktops
- Not as large as other dutch ovens on our list
- Not as well-known as Le Creuset, Staub or Emile Henry
- Items are backordered so you'll have to join a waitlist
Caraway is one of the trendiest names in cookware, so while not as seasoned and well-known as Le Creuset, Staub, or Emile Henry, their 6.5-quart dutch oven is worth your consideration. Ceramic, non-stick, and available in a series of gorgeous colors, Caraway’s dutch oven (with lid) is viewed as a safe and healthier alternative to cook with.
Free of harmful chemicals like PTFE’s and PFOA’s, you’ll cook with confidence knowing your meals are safe and healthy to eat. Suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops, this dutch oven features an aluminum core, is oven-safe up to 550-degrees, and is the perfect size for roasts, stews, pasta, and much more. It can even be used to bake bread.
Caraway’s cookware is also dishwasher safe, however, hand washing is always best. Bonus: Caraway cookware is incredibly easy to clean as almost everything wipes away with a towel. Caraway provides some helpful tips to make sure you get the most out of its products.
Find more Caraway Cookware Ceramic Dutch Oven, 6.5-Quarts information and reviews here.
-
7. Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch OvenPrice: $57.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a flat bottom for a better cooking experience, a domed lid that promotes moisture retention
- Comes pre-seasoned so it's ready to use right out of the box
- Loop handles for easy transportation
- Great in the oven, on the stove, or even camping
- Lid isn’t see-through
- Some wish the seasoning coating was thicker
- Small capacity than other top choices on our list
This dutch oven from Lodge comes pre-seasoned, making it a top choice if you’re looking for the best Dutch oven that’s immediately ready for use. Featuring a flat bottom for a better cooking experience, a domed lid that promotes moisture retention and circulation, a quality design, and a 5.5-quart capacity, this cast iron dutch oven is perfect for searing, sauteing, simmering, baking, braising, frying, roasting and so much more.
Great for cooking all kinds of delicious meals on the grill, in the oven, or over the campfire, the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a durable and hearty option for any home. With easy to carry loop handles and a pre-seasoned interior, you’ll be cooking up a storm in no time. As far as cleaning, instead of soap, a stiff nylon brush and hot water are recommended for proper care. And, if you want to enhance the overall cooking experience, gently coating the cookware with vegetable oil can help prolong its non-stick properties.
Find more Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Dual Handles information and reviews here.
-
8. Anolon Nouvelle Covered Dutch OvenPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hard-anodized construction
- Cast stainless steel handles
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees F
- Heavy
- Handles can get hot
- Not dishwasher-safe
A hard-anodized construction gives this dutch oven from Anolon an extra element of durability, while the copper core enhances heat control for a superior cooking experience that’s suitable on all cooktops, including induction. So, while not a ceramic or cast iron dutch oven like the others on our list, this is still a solid choice.
Featuring a non-stick finish, clean-up is less stressful, and unlike other non-stick cookware, you are safe to use metal utensils. The cast stainless steel handles feature are attached via flat-rivet technology that not only helps keep them in place, but also prevents food from sticking. Another highlight is the stainless steel lid, which comes with a handle that’s easy to grip and keeps heat and moisture inside. It’s also oven safe up to 500 degrees.
Find more Anolon Nouvelle Covered Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. Calphalon Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Dutch Oven, 5-QuartsPrice: $91.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel and aluminum core layers
- Tempered glass dome lid
- Long brushed stainless steel handles
- A few complaints that the surface can discolor
- Heavy when full
- Hand-washing recommended
Calphalon’s cookware is one of our favorite lines of pots and pans, and we consider this piece of their collection to be the best dutch oven at an affordable price. Featuring an aluminum core layer sandwiched between two stainless steel layers, this 5-quart dutch oven heats up evenly for a superior cooking experience. Another highlight is the clear tempered glass lid, which lets you keep watch over your meal as it cooks. The lid is domed to allow self-basting and is safe to use in the oven.
The long brushed stainless steel handles give you enough surface area for a tight grip and even remain cool on the stovetop while in use. This dutch oven also features a reflective cooking surface that lets you monitor the sear and saute better, and the non-porous stainless steel surface allows for the use of any type of utensil, including metal. A combination of a low return rate, high customer satisfaction ratings, and overall popularity makes this oven a solid choice.
Find more Calphalon Tri-Ply Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
10. Tramontina Prima Dutch OvenPrice: $78.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flared edge for easy pouring
- Compatible with induction and other heat sources
- Riveted cast stainless steel handles
- Lid isn’t see-through
- Handles can get hot
- Some complain of slight discoloration at base
A tri-ply base construction with three layers assists with fast and even heat distribution and conductivity in this 5-quart dutch oven from Tramontina. A great budget-friendly option on our list of the best dutch ovens, this piece features flared edges that are both fashionable and functional as they allow for easy pouring and food transfer. You can use this stainless steel dutch oven under the broiler as well as on the stove and in the oven due to its premium construction.
The magnetic stainless steel material is safe for induction cooktops as well as on gas, ceramic, glass, and electric heat sources. Riveted cast stainless steel handles offer a firm grip and will remain securely in place. This cookware is oven safe up to 500 degrees and is dishwasher-safe.
Find more Tramontina Prima Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
11. Simply Calphalon Dutch OvenPrice: $125.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay-cool silicone handles
- Hard-anodized construction
- Oven safe up to 400 degrees F
- Exposed metal on handles can get very hot
- Hand-washing recommended
- Some complain that the nonstick coating chips and peels off
You won’t have to worry about burning your hands when you go to remove this 7-quart dutch oven from Calphalon from the oven thanks to its stay-cool silicone handles. The hard-anodized aluminum construction adds an element of durability, while the nonstick interior makes it easy to clean up after you’re done cooking. An impact-bonded aluminum base ensures maximum heat conduction. This dutch oven is safe for use in temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. An aluminum core ensures even heat distribution while the porcelain enamel exterior resists scratching and chipping. A glass lid is included to help you keep track of your meal’s progress.
Find more Simply Calphalon Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Dutch Oven?
We consider a quality Dutch oven to be a kitchen and cooking staple. Perfect for braising, roasting, broiling, stewing, baking, and making all kinds of one-pot wonders, Dutch ovens are some of the few pieces of cookware that can easily go from the stove to the oven without fear of damage - to the pot or your food.
Here's what we love about our own Dutch oven: heat retention, heat distribution, and even cooking. An enameled cast iron Dutch oven is the best Dutch oven in our mind for all of those reasons. Not only does this type of cookware result in delicious food, but it's also easy to clean, too. Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge all make some of the best cast iron Dutch ovens on the market today, and you can't go wrong with any of them.
When shopping for the best Dutch oven for you and your home, here are some things to consider:
Size
The most popular Dutch ovens - a cast iron Dutch oven or a ceramic Dutch oven - are usually sold in the 5- to -6-quart range. This is definitely big enough for a variety of meals and family sizes, but smaller and bigger options are available, too.
If you have a larger kitchen and storage space, we'd recommend a Dutch oven with a bigger capacity. If your kitchen is smaller, we'd recommend the 4-quart Cocotte from Staub.
Type of Dutch Oven
We've included a variety of Dutch oven styles on our list: a ceramic Dutch oven from Caraway and one from Emile Henry, stainless steel options from Calphalon, as well as cast iron Dutch ovens from Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge. Each one will produce similar results, but these the big differences:
Ceramic tends to be easier to clean - especially that Caraway model. Ceramic cookware is also incredibly popular right now because it's free of harmful chemicals and toxins.
Cast iron usually provides a better sear, is the classic design, and provides more versatility in terms of cooking surfaces and places - stove, oven, grill, camping, etc.
Colors
This might seem silly to some, but half the fun of finding the best Dutch oven for yourself is picking out something that speaks to you and your personal style. Le Creuset and Staub have the most color options to choose from by far, and Staub even has fun knob handles that are interchangeable.
And, if you're looking for something fun for the holidays, this Le Creuset oval Dutch oven features a unique design in honor of Santa Claus. Oh, we're fully aware that we're past the holiday season, but it's currently on sale and it's always a good time to stock up in our book.
French Favorites: Well Worth The Expense
Some of the best Dutch ovens are made in France. Le Creuset, Staub, and Emile Henry are all French cookware companies with a lot of history, a lot of five-star reviews, and a lot of professional chef followings. Unfortunately, they come with bigger price tags, too.
We 100% believe that each of these brands is well worth the added expense, and as a personal user of all three French cookware lines, I can tell you that you can't go wrong with any of them. If you are concerned about price, think of it this way: well-made Dutch ovens are more expensive because of the brand name, the quality, the materials used, the cooking experience, and the family heirloom factor.
Yes, quality Dutch ovens last a lifetime. Several lifetimes if cared for properly. That's actually one of Staub's main pitches on each product page: the quality is so good that it will last you forever, enabling you to pass it down to the next generation.
So, when we talk about the best Dutch oven options available today, we definitely recommend the French brands more so than others. Prices are all comparable, as are the features and finishes, but there are some notable differences:
Le Creuset
Founded nearly 100 years ago in the northern region of France, Le Creuset and its cookware are iconic. With all kinds of variety, shapes, sizes, and color options available, these are the show-stoppers everyone recognizes and knows. Made of cast iron and featuring a cream enameled interior, they offer incredible heat retention, heat distribution, and a superior cooking experience, matched only by other French-made Dutch ovens.
Staub
Founded in 1974 in Alsace, a part of France known for good food and culinary traditions, Staub and its cookware are also synonymous with quality and an excellent cooking experience. Made of cast iron and featuring Staub's signature matte black enamel interior, these Dutch ovens will give you the perfect sear and stew every time.
Emile Henry
The oldest of the three French cookware brands, Emile Henry's origins actually date back to the 1850s in Burgundy, an area in east-central France. Differing both in price and materials used, Emile Henry's products are not as expensive as Le Creuset and Staub and are actually made of special ceramic, not cast iron.
The Julia Child Effect
I remember the day I knew I needed a Dutch oven of my own: the day I saw Julie & Julia. If you have yet to see it, it's a movie based on the true story (and book & blog) of a woman who cooked her way through Julia Child's infamous and life-changing cookbook, Mastering The Art of French Cooking. There was just something about watching this character make Julia Child's Boeuf Bourguignon that sparked inspiration, interest, and an absolute need in owning my own Le Creuset.
I wasn't the only one, either. Le Creuset, and other French brands and cookbooks, saw their sales numbers soar after the movie's release. And, thanks to current celebrity endorsements and key brand partnerships, Le Creuset continues to be the leader in making the best dutch oven options available today.
Here's the cool part: the "Julia Child Effect" is a real thing - at least we think so. A true trailblazer in the 1950s and 1960s, Julia Child is considered to be the first real celebrity chef. After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France, she published her cookbook in 1961, and later hosted the popular cooking show, The French Chef, for over ten years. In the process, she taught Americans to cook, and to cook well.
An inspiration to many home cooks and professional chefs, Julia Child's effects on the American culinary world are still felt today. So, be like Julia and pick up your own Dutch oven and get to cooking. Bon Appétit!
See Also:
- Best Ceramic Cookware
- Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets
- Best Large Air Fryers
- Ooni Outdoor Pizza Oven: What To Know, Where To Buy
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.