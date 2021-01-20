11 Best Dutch Ovens: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best Dutch ovens features all kinds of show-stopping pieces from the most iconic and renowned cookware brands. They’re all here: Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Emile Henry, Calphalon, and more. We know – the best. Our list even features Dutch ovens of all shapes, sizes, prices, materials, and colors. So, while dutch ovens might be one of the more expensive kitchen must-haves, know this: you won’t just love it, you’ll use it all the time.

Braise, roast, bake, sear – there’s a lot that can be cooked up in a Dutch oven. Favored by home cooks and professional chefs for its incredible versatility and overall cooking experience, a ceramic or cast iron Dutch oven really is the ultimate kitchen staple. So, if you’re searching for the best Dutch oven for your home, we’ve got you covered.

Why Buy A Dutch Oven?

We consider a quality Dutch oven to be a kitchen and cooking staple. Perfect for braising, roasting, broiling, stewing, baking, and making all kinds of one-pot wonders, Dutch ovens are some of the few pieces of cookware that can easily go from the stove to the oven without fear of damage - to the pot or your food.

Here's what we love about our own Dutch oven: heat retention, heat distribution, and even cooking. An enameled cast iron Dutch oven is the best Dutch oven in our mind for all of those reasons. Not only does this type of cookware result in delicious food, but it's also easy to clean, too. Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge all make some of the best cast iron Dutch ovens on the market today, and you can't go wrong with any of them.

When shopping for the best Dutch oven for you and your home, here are some things to consider:

Size

The most popular Dutch ovens - a cast iron Dutch oven or a ceramic Dutch oven - are usually sold in the 5- to -6-quart range. This is definitely big enough for a variety of meals and family sizes, but smaller and bigger options are available, too.

If you have a larger kitchen and storage space, we'd recommend a Dutch oven with a bigger capacity. If your kitchen is smaller, we'd recommend the 4-quart Cocotte from Staub.

Type of Dutch Oven

We've included a variety of Dutch oven styles on our list: a ceramic Dutch oven from Caraway and one from Emile Henry, stainless steel options from Calphalon, as well as cast iron Dutch ovens from Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge. Each one will produce similar results, but these the big differences:

Ceramic tends to be easier to clean - especially that Caraway model. Ceramic cookware is also incredibly popular right now because it's free of harmful chemicals and toxins.

Cast iron usually provides a better sear, is the classic design, and provides more versatility in terms of cooking surfaces and places - stove, oven, grill, camping, etc.

Colors

This might seem silly to some, but half the fun of finding the best Dutch oven for yourself is picking out something that speaks to you and your personal style. Le Creuset and Staub have the most color options to choose from by far, and Staub even has fun knob handles that are interchangeable.

And, if you're looking for something fun for the holidays, this Le Creuset oval Dutch oven features a unique design in honor of Santa Claus. Oh, we're fully aware that we're past the holiday season, but it's currently on sale and it's always a good time to stock up in our book.

French Favorites: Well Worth The Expense

Some of the best Dutch ovens are made in France. Le Creuset, Staub, and Emile Henry are all French cookware companies with a lot of history, a lot of five-star reviews, and a lot of professional chef followings. Unfortunately, they come with bigger price tags, too.

We 100% believe that each of these brands is well worth the added expense, and as a personal user of all three French cookware lines, I can tell you that you can't go wrong with any of them. If you are concerned about price, think of it this way: well-made Dutch ovens are more expensive because of the brand name, the quality, the materials used, the cooking experience, and the family heirloom factor.

Yes, quality Dutch ovens last a lifetime. Several lifetimes if cared for properly. That's actually one of Staub's main pitches on each product page: the quality is so good that it will last you forever, enabling you to pass it down to the next generation.

So, when we talk about the best Dutch oven options available today, we definitely recommend the French brands more so than others. Prices are all comparable, as are the features and finishes, but there are some notable differences:

Le Creuset

Founded nearly 100 years ago in the northern region of France, Le Creuset and its cookware are iconic. With all kinds of variety, shapes, sizes, and color options available, these are the show-stoppers everyone recognizes and knows. Made of cast iron and featuring a cream enameled interior, they offer incredible heat retention, heat distribution, and a superior cooking experience, matched only by other French-made Dutch ovens.

Staub

Founded in 1974 in Alsace, a part of France known for good food and culinary traditions, Staub and its cookware are also synonymous with quality and an excellent cooking experience. Made of cast iron and featuring Staub's signature matte black enamel interior, these Dutch ovens will give you the perfect sear and stew every time.

Emile Henry

The oldest of the three French cookware brands, Emile Henry's origins actually date back to the 1850s in Burgundy, an area in east-central France. Differing both in price and materials used, Emile Henry's products are not as expensive as Le Creuset and Staub and are actually made of special ceramic, not cast iron.

The Julia Child Effect

I remember the day I knew I needed a Dutch oven of my own: the day I saw Julie & Julia. If you have yet to see it, it's a movie based on the true story (and book & blog) of a woman who cooked her way through Julia Child's infamous and life-changing cookbook, Mastering The Art of French Cooking. There was just something about watching this character make Julia Child's Boeuf Bourguignon that sparked inspiration, interest, and an absolute need in owning my own Le Creuset.

I wasn't the only one, either. Le Creuset, and other French brands and cookbooks, saw their sales numbers soar after the movie's release. And, thanks to current celebrity endorsements and key brand partnerships, Le Creuset continues to be the leader in making the best dutch oven options available today.

Here's the cool part: the "Julia Child Effect" is a real thing - at least we think so. A true trailblazer in the 1950s and 1960s, Julia Child is considered to be the first real celebrity chef. After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France, she published her cookbook in 1961, and later hosted the popular cooking show, The French Chef, for over ten years. In the process, she taught Americans to cook, and to cook well.

An inspiration to many home cooks and professional chefs, Julia Child's effects on the American culinary world are still felt today. So, be like Julia and pick up your own Dutch oven and get to cooking. Bon Appétit!

