15 Best Countertop Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best countertop ovens features 15 multi-functional products designed to make your cooking experience enjoyable and easy. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the coolest smart ovens, appliances with big capacities and dozens of cooking programs, and ovens that help you cook healthy meals for a healthy lifestyle . You can’t go wrong with any of these picks, so to find the countertop oven that’s right for you, read on.

Between the features, functionality, and fabulous results, a countertop oven is one totally cool kitchen appliance . Unlike traditional microwaves, countertop convection ovens do more than just reheat your food. In fact, some of them are pretty dang smart, too.

Why Buy A Countertop Oven

If you're left thinking, "I already have an oven...a microwave...other appliances...why do I need another?" we're here to tell you this: don't think of a countertop oven as just "another" appliance. Because it's not. A countertop oven is a total game-changer. At least, the ovens on our list are.

Here's the thing: most of the best countertop ovens aren't just one-trick pony's. They bake, broil, dehydrate, air fry, make pizza, proof dough, and more. They cook faster, have smarter features, and in the case of the Brava Oven, they even help make your meals healthier.

So, yes, we think every kitchen should have a countertop oven, especially for home cooks who want an easy and efficient means to get a meal on the table. Bonus: they're easier to clean, too.

Which Is The Best Countertop Oven For Me?

Only you can decide which of the best countertop ovens is right for you, but factors such as your budget and preferred cooking features can help narrow down your options to find the best convection countertop oven for your home. Our list includes appliances for every budget, too, so whether you're looking for something less expensive or feel like treating yourself to a "splurge" purchase, there's something on here for everyone.

Features aside, many countertop oven owners appreciate the sheer versatility of this handy and totally cool kitchen appliance. For example, you probably won't need a separate toaster oven or air fryer if you can find a countertop oven that has these features built-in. So, if you're looking for the best countertop ovens that replace multiple gadgets and appliances, we recommend the following: the Ninja Foodi Oven, the Brava Smart Oven, the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven, the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and the Breville Smart Oven Pro. As multi-purpose appliances increase in popularity, it's no wonder why Today.com recommends all-around appliances such as multi-cookers and toaster ovens.

Convection vs. convention can be another important consideration. Not sure what convection cooking is? According to Apartment Therapy, a convection oven has an internal fan to help distribute heat more evenly. This, in turn, circulates the air around the food to promote even cooking and prevent hotspots.

Many of the best countertop ovens combine convection heating technology with air fryer functionality so you can enjoy that same delicious crispy exterior without the excess oil and fat. If you're looking for a standalone convection oven, check out the ConvectionWorks All-In-One Hi-Q Intelligent Convection Oven. The Breville Smart Oven Air and De'Longhi Livenza also combine convection technology and air frying capabilities, making them a solid choice for anyone looking for multiple purposes and functions.

Best Countertop Ovens: Which One Is Biggest?

Your idea of the best large countertop oven might be one that can whip up a meal for the entire family. If that's the case, we suggest the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven or Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven. Both appliances feature large capacities and room for whole turkeys, pizza, and multiple racks.

If you don't need the maximum amount of interior space for feeding a family, there are plenty of options available. The Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Oven holds up to 9x13-inch stoneware dishes or a 5.5-pound chicken. Big without being too big.

Which Is the Best Small Oven for My Home?

The Ninja Foodi isn't the most compact countertop oven, but it folds up after use to create more counter space. Amazon's Smart Oven, which is also compatible with Alexa, is about the same size as your average microwave. The De'Longhi Livenza has a slightly smaller 0.5 cubic foot capacity, while the KitchenAid Compact Countertop Oven is a small oven that distances itself from competitors with its reduced carbon footprint.

