15 Best Countertop Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Between the features, functionality, and fabulous results, a countertop oven is one totally cool kitchen appliance. Unlike traditional microwaves, countertop convection ovens do more than just reheat your food. In fact, some of them are pretty dang smart, too.
Our list of the best countertop ovens features 15 multi-functional products designed to make your cooking experience enjoyable and easy. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the coolest smart ovens, appliances with big capacities and dozens of cooking programs, and ovens that help you cook healthy meals for a healthy lifestyle. You can’t go wrong with any of these picks, so to find the countertop oven that’s right for you, read on.
1. Ninja Foodi OvenPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Preheats with 90 seconds
- Precisely controlled temperature and fan speeds
- Removable back panel for easy cleaning
- Some say the capacity seems smaller than advertised
- Lacks a removable crumb tray
- Instructions aren't very detailed
Storage and available counter space is a big concern for many shoppers and home cooks, so if you’re looking for one of the best countertop ovens, the Ninja Foodi Oven is a solid choice. Here’s one of the coolest features: a unique fold-away design. In fact, the oven takes up about half the amount of counter space when it’s folded.
And, while Ninja doesn’t give us the exact cooking capacity in terms of quarts or liters, they do provide a few clues to let us know how big and powerful it is: it can roast a whole 12lb turkey. It can cook two pizzas at once. It can cook both a 5lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables at the same time.
Called an “Air Oven,” this appliance not only air frys all your favorites, but it also features pre-programmed settings for the following processes and meals: Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza. Pretty cool, huh? Even cooler: pre-heat time is within 90 seconds and meals cook 30% faster than a regular oven. Faster, crispier, and juicier results aren’t just dreams anymore. Bonus: it’s easy to clean and comes with the following accessories and tools: 2 sheet pans, 2 wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and crumb tray.
Both the temperature and fan speeds are precisely controlled. You won’t have to wait long for your meal to cook, as the oven preheats in just 60 seconds. A removable back panel makes it easy to deep clean the interior.
Find more Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Breville Smart Oven Air Convection and Air Fry Countertop OvenPrice: $600.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose between 13 pre-set cooking functions
- Enough room to fit up to a 14-pound turkey
- User-friendly LCD display
- Some say the air frying function isn't as good as a standalone unit
- Heat distribution could be improved
- Doesn't come with a broiling pan
The Breville Smart Oven Air Convection Countertop Oven is one of the best countertop ovens for a reason. A dual-speed convection fan cooks your food as quickly and evenly as possible. This feature is especially handy for air frying and roasting, as well as dehydrating.
Multiple quartz heating elements help distribute the power as efficiently as possible to cook the food uniformly from above and below. The interior is spacious enough to fit up to a 14-pound turkey as well as most 9×13-inch pans. You can even pop a 12-cup muffin tray into this countertop convection oven.
Another perk is its 13 available cooking functions, including proofing, reheating, slow cooking, broiling, baking, roasting, baking cookies and more. You can toast up to nine slices at once.
In addition to dials, the LCD display makes it easy to select cooking options and keep tabs on your food as it cooks. An integrated oven light means you don’t have to disturb your food by opening the door as it cooks.
Find more Breville Smart Oven Air Convection Countertop Oven information and reviews here.
-
3. Brava Smart OvenPrice: $1,095.00Pros:
Cons:
- This countertop oven does it all and combines the power of the following appliances: traditional ovens, microwaves, grills, sous vide, broiler, pizza oven
- Brava is a healthier cooking process that provides safe and healthy way to sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, and toast your meals
- Diet-friendly with recipes available to use
- Easy to use and operate oven
- Most expensive option on our list
- No front window to view cooking progress
- Some say the cooking experience was just "okay"
Talk about one cool kitchen gadget, people! Brava aims to make home cooking simpler and meals healthier, and their Brava Smart Oven hits all those marks. An awesome addition to any kitchen, the Brava Oven pairs revolutionary cooking technology with chef-powered service for a game-changing cooking experience. Designed to bring out the best in your ingredients, you’ll be whipping up all kinds of delicious meals with total ease and efficiency.
This is definitely the most expensive countertop oven on our list, but here’s why we love it: using innovative cooking lights to cook food of all kinds, Brava empowers everyone to cook healthy meals and provides them with a safe and healthy way to sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, and toast your meals. And with the reheat and warming function, leftovers have never tasted so good.
Here’s what also cool above the Brava Smart Oven: it provides users with all kinds of recipes to follow along with and even sorts them by diet type – Whole30, Keto, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and more.
With the combination of time-saving features, ease of use, and downright delicious food, this is a great alternative to traditional ovens, microwaves, grills, sous vide, broiler, pizza oven, and more.
-
4. Amazon Smart OvenPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alexa sends notifications throughout the cooking process
- Interior is large enough to fit a five-pound chicken
- Scan-to-cook for select prepared foods
- Requires an Alexa-enabled device for voice commands
- Exterior can get very hot
- Air frying feature is relatively slow
Amazon’s Smart Oven is a cool appliance, people. Sold with Amazon’s Echo Dot, this countertop oven has all kinds of features and perks thanks to innovative technology and Alexa. Don’t be fooled by its traditional microwave design, either. This oven is actually a microwave, convection oven, air fryer, and food warmer all rolled into one.
The hallmark feature of this countertop oven is its smart functionality. With the power of your voice and everyone’s favorite digital assistant, Alexa, you can control all kinds of settings and features without lifting a finger. Alexa will also notify you along the way, such as when the oven is fully preheated or your meal is ready.
Microwave dinners just got easier with a scan-to-cook function. All you need to do is scan select prepared foods via the Alexa app, and the smart oven will cook them accordingly. The inside is large enough to fit up to a five-pound chicken.
-
5. Breville Smart Oven ProPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose between 10 pre-set cooking functions
- Enough room to fit up to 6 slices of toast or a 13" pizza
- User-friendly LCD display
- Some say the air frying function isn't as good as a standalone unit
- Heat distribution could be improved
- Smaller of the two Breville ovens on our list
Breville’s Smart Oven Pro is one cool kitchen appliance. Featuring two-speed convection power, air fry options, roasting capabilities, a dehydrating function, toasting features, and other fantastic cooking processes, you’ll be able to whip up all kinds of awesome meals in no time. In fact, this oven features 10 pre-programmed smart settings to make cooking easier and more efficient.
Boasting 1800-watts for a high-powered cooking experience, this countertop oven also features something that Breville calls the “Element iQ System.” This smart heat technology transfers heat intelligently across 5 quarts elements for a precise, stable, and even cook that produces perfect results every time. This oven is also equipped with an easy to use and easy to read LCD screen for added convenience and cool-factor.
And, while this is a slightly smaller option than the other Breville Smart Air Oven on our list, this is an ideal size for families as it can toast up to 6 pieces of bread at once, and bake a 13″ pizza.
Find more Breville Smart Oven Pro information and reviews here.
-
6. COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (32-Quarts)Price: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With a 32-quart capacity, it's the largest air fryer available on Amazon
- Well-reviewed new release from COSORI
- With 12 smart cooking presets, you can do more than just air fry with this appliance
- Compatible with Alexa devices for a hands-free cooking experience
- Smart app available so you can monitor cooking progress and control features from mobile device
- Up to 85% less fat than traditional deep frying
- Air frying function takes longer to heat up than a standalone air fryer
- Large footprint on countertop
- Not just an air fryer, so if you're looking for a standalone appliance, check out the others on our list
The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is an all-in-one appliance that features 12 cooking presets that give you delicious results every time no matter what you’re cooking – yep, 12! Not only does this appliance air fry to perfection, but it also roasts, rotisseries, bakes, dehydrates, broils, ferments, toasts, and more. With a 32-quart capacity, it’s definitely the biggest air fryer on our list and the biggest currently available on Amazon.
Here’s what we love about it: this large air fryer is also a smart appliance. With smartphone and WiFi connectivity, and the power of Amazon’s Alexa, you can actually control the entire appliance from your mobile device, monitor the cook, adjust settings, and more. It also features a non-stick interior and crumb tray making clean-up a total breeze.
This appliance even comes with all the necessary accessories to help you get the most out of your cooking experience: fry basket, wire rack, food tray, and rotisserie equipment. This appliance lands towards the top of our list of best large air fryers for a reason: it’s awesome. For our full review, please click here.
Find more COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (32-Quarts) information and reviews here.
-
7. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry OvenPrice: $270.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- While the quart capacity isn't listed, this air oven features an XL cooking space that's large enough for a whole 12lb turkey
- Called an "Air Oven" this multi-purpose appliance features 10 pre-programmed settings for a variety of meal prep and cooking processes
- Ninja makes excellent kitchen gadgets and appliances, and this one is no exception
- Comes with an accessories kit to help you get the most out of the appliance
- Easy to clean design
- Does-it-all device but it takes up a lot of space on your counter
- Not just an air fryer, so if you're looking for a less substantial model, we'd suggest one of the traditional designs on our list
- More expensive option when compared to other air fryers
If you’re looking for a large air fryer that does more than just air fry, this one from Ninja is one heck of an appliance. Full disclosure, the quart capacity isn’t listed, but Ninja gives us a few clues on how big this Air Oven really is: it can roast a whole 12lb turkey. It can cook two pizzas at once. It can cook both a 5lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables at the same time. Yeah, it’s big.
Called an “Air Oven,” this appliance not only air fries all your favorites, but it also features pre-programmed settings for the following processes and meals: Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza. Pretty cool, huh? Even cooler: pre-heat time is within 90 seconds and meals cook 30% faster than a regular oven. Faster, crispier, and juicier results aren’t just dreams anymore. Bonus: it’s easy to clean and comes with the following accessories and tools: 2 sheet pans, 2 wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and crumb tray.
Measuring in at 17.09″ x 20.22″ x 13.34″, this appliance is big, and with all the amazing features, it’s definitely designed to stay out and on your counter. So, if you’re tight on space, you might prefer another large air fryer that easily stores away.
Find more Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. NuWave Bravo XL Countertop Convection OvenPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines convection, conduction and radiant heat
- Includes a recipe booklet with 40 recipes
- Comes with a pizza stone, handle and pizza cutter
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Controls can seem complicated at first
- Instruction manual could be better
Along with a pizza stone, this countertop oven from NuWave includes a pizza cutter and a wooden handle to make cooking up your next pizza as simple as possible. There’s enough interior space to accommodate up to an 11.5-inch pizza stone.
With 1800 watts of cooking power and over 10 pre-programmed settings, this countertop oven makes a versatile addition to any kitchen. You can use the oven to air fry, broil, bake, roast and more. It works just as well for your favorite pizza as it does for cooking meat, seafood and more.
There are 12 preset cooking functions to help you get started. If you need a bit of inspiration for your next snack or meal, consult any of the 40 included recipes. Adjustable quartz heating elements and fan speeds let you cook just about anything. A combination of convection, conduction and radiant heat expertly prepares your favorite foods.
Find more NuWave Bravo XL Countertop Convection Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. ConvectionWorks Hi-Q Intelligent Convection OvenPrice: $178.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Enough interior space to fit up to a 12-inch pizza
- Can toast up to nine slices of bread at once
- Maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Display can be tough to read at certain angles
- Interior can be difficult to clean
Its compact size makes this countertop oven from ConvectionWorks an ideal choice for smaller living spaces. Don’t be fooled, though, while this oven might be considered “compact” there’s more than enough interior space to fit a 12-inch pizza. The oven can also simultaneously toast up to nine different slices of bread. Pretty cool, huh?
Another perk is the number of included accessories, with highlights such as a bamboo cutting board, two potholders, a cooking pan and a wire rack and handle. You can consult the included recipe guide to get started.
This multi-function oven can be used for rotisserie, baking, broiling, roasting, reheating food and more. There’s also a user-friendly backlit display. A maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit is sufficient to cook many types of food.
Find more ConvectionWorks Hi-Q Intelligent Convection Oven information and reviews here.
-
10. De’Longhi Livenza Air Fry Digital Convection OvenPrice: $199.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locks in heat while cooking
- Nine pre-set cooking functions
- Heats up quickly
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Handle is a bit bulky
- Rather heavy for its size
Air fry your favorite foods while using little to no oil with this air fry oven. A convection heating system precisely heats up the contents then uses a fan to quickly circulate the air around, leaving you with that delicious crispy texture.
Heat is locked in while the food cooks for delicious end results. This compact countertop oven heats up quickly and can do everything from bake a batch of cookies to heat up a pizza and more.
A user-friendly dial makes it easy to choose the appropriate settings. An interior light lets you monitor your food without disrupting the cooking process.
Find more De'Longhi Livenza Air Fry Digital Convection Oven information and reviews here.
-
11. KitchenAid Dual Convection Countertop Toaster OvenPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is known as a top brand in the world of appliances, and this oven hits the mark
- Features a non-stick interior for easy cleaning
- Large cooking capacity and multiple cooking functions and processes
- Lacks some of the bells & whistles other countertop ovens have - no air fry function
- Not as large as other ovens
- Some users found the cooking experience just "okay"
If you’re looking for one of the best countertop ovens available right now, this one from KitchenAid is a solid choice. From main courses to delicious cookies and desserts, the KitchenAid Dual Convection Countertop Toaster Oven can tackle it all with ease and efficiency.
Featuring a non-stick interior for an easy clean-up, this oven also comes equipped with 12 cooking pre-sets so that you can unleash your inner chef. Bake, make pizza, proof dough, broil, roast, toast, and so much more! It even has the capacity to bake two whole chickens at once, and will cook that chicken up to 20% faster than a traditional oven. And, with the built-in temperature probe, you can monitor your cook better than ever before.
Find more KitchenAid Dual Convection Countertop Toaster Oven information and reviews here.
-
12. BLACK+DECKER Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $82.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1500 watts of cooking power
- Several dials to personalize settings
- Removable crumb tray makes cleaning easier
- Exterior gets very hot
- Short power cord
- Some wish the dial controls were more straightforward
If you’re looking for a countertop oven, this one from Black + Decker is a good one. An extra-wide interior lets you slide in a 9×13-inch pan with handles or toast up to eight slices of bread at once with this countertop oven. You can also cook a 12-inch pizza. The oven comes with a baking pan as well as racks for toasting and broiling.
Convection heating technology quickly and efficiently circulates the air. The countertop oven also bakes, broils, toasts and keeps food warm. A maximum temperature of 450 degrees is plenty to thoroughly cook most foods.
This oven has 1500 watts of cooking power. It’s also equipped with different dials to set the cooking temperature, select your desired toasting shade and set a timer. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning up that much easier.
Find more BLACK+DECKER Convection Countertop Oven information and reviews here.
-
13. Oster French Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $205.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior can hold up to two 16-inch pizzas
- User-friendly control panel
- Stylish French doors
- Exterior gets very hot
- Some complain of uneven heating
- Requires a fair amount of counter space
While this oven’s unique and stylish French doors may initially capture your eye, there’s more to like than its stylish looks. You can open up the door with one hand for added convenience. The oven also has a user-friendly control panel with push-button controls for added convenience.
Turbo convection technology cooks food faster and browns more evenly for delicious end results. You’ll find two interior racks to cook your food just the way you prefer.
The interior is larger than most countertop ovens, with enough room to fit up to two 16-inch pizzas. Other highlights include a 90-minute timer and a handy interior light.
Find more Oster French Convection Countertop Oven information and reviews here.
-
14. Cuisinart Deluxe Convection OvenPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior cleans up easily
- Slide-out crumb and baking trays
- 1800 watts of power
- No rotisserie function
- Doesn't have an interior light
- Some controls can be confusing
The Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven has nine distinct functions, making it an all-around workhorse for your home. The oven can do everything from bake a cake to roast a bird to heat up to a 12-inch pizza or toast six slices of bread. You can also use the oven to broil, bake, defrost and reheat your favorite foods.
The 0.6 cubic foot interior is enough to hold an entire chicken. Aside from its eye-catching stainless steel exterior, the toaster has modern LED buttons and an electronic dial.
The nonstick interior cleans up quickly and easily when you’re done, while the slide-out baking tray, broiling rack and crumb tray minimize clean-up time. This countertop oven boasts 1800 watts of cooking power.
Find more Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Oven information and reviews here.
-
15. COSORI Convection OvenPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User-friendly control panel with LED display
- Nonstick interior makes cleaning easier
- Convection fan for even heat distribution
- Flimsy baking rack
- Doesn't have a clock
- Exterior gets very hot
Aside from the usual settings to bake, broil, roast, warm and more, you can use this countertop oven to ferment and dehydrate your favorite foods. The affordable countertop oven is equipped with a convection fan to provide rapid and even heat distribution. As an added bonus, its larger capacity means there’s enough room to fit up to a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread at a time.
The design is quite user-friendly and includes a dial to select various menu options as well as push controls to set the mode, temperature, time and more. An LED display helps you keep track of your food as it cooks with temperature readings, toast shade settings and more. There’s also an interior light, so you don’t have to open the door to take a peek. This oven has 1500 watts of cooking power along with a nonstick interior for easy cleaning.
Find more COSORI Convection Oven information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Countertop Oven
If you're left thinking, "I already have an oven...a microwave...other appliances...why do I need another?" we're here to tell you this: don't think of a countertop oven as just "another" appliance. Because it's not. A countertop oven is a total game-changer. At least, the ovens on our list are.
Here's the thing: most of the best countertop ovens aren't just one-trick pony's. They bake, broil, dehydrate, air fry, make pizza, proof dough, and more. They cook faster, have smarter features, and in the case of the Brava Oven, they even help make your meals healthier.
So, yes, we think every kitchen should have a countertop oven, especially for home cooks who want an easy and efficient means to get a meal on the table. Bonus: they're easier to clean, too.
Which Is The Best Countertop Oven For Me?
Only you can decide which of the best countertop ovens is right for you, but factors such as your budget and preferred cooking features can help narrow down your options to find the best convection countertop oven for your home. Our list includes appliances for every budget, too, so whether you're looking for something less expensive or feel like treating yourself to a "splurge" purchase, there's something on here for everyone.
Features aside, many countertop oven owners appreciate the sheer versatility of this handy and totally cool kitchen appliance. For example, you probably won't need a separate toaster oven or air fryer if you can find a countertop oven that has these features built-in. So, if you're looking for the best countertop ovens that replace multiple gadgets and appliances, we recommend the following: the Ninja Foodi Oven, the Brava Smart Oven, the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven, the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and the Breville Smart Oven Pro. As multi-purpose appliances increase in popularity, it's no wonder why Today.com recommends all-around appliances such as multi-cookers and toaster ovens.
Convection vs. convention can be another important consideration. Not sure what convection cooking is? According to Apartment Therapy, a convection oven has an internal fan to help distribute heat more evenly. This, in turn, circulates the air around the food to promote even cooking and prevent hotspots.
Many of the best countertop ovens combine convection heating technology with air fryer functionality so you can enjoy that same delicious crispy exterior without the excess oil and fat. If you're looking for a standalone convection oven, check out the ConvectionWorks All-In-One Hi-Q Intelligent Convection Oven. The Breville Smart Oven Air and De'Longhi Livenza also combine convection technology and air frying capabilities, making them a solid choice for anyone looking for multiple purposes and functions.
Best Countertop Ovens: Which One Is Biggest?
Your idea of the best large countertop oven might be one that can whip up a meal for the entire family. If that's the case, we suggest the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven or Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven. Both appliances feature large capacities and room for whole turkeys, pizza, and multiple racks.
If you don't need the maximum amount of interior space for feeding a family, there are plenty of options available. The Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Oven holds up to 9x13-inch stoneware dishes or a 5.5-pound chicken. Big without being too big.
Which Is the Best Small Oven for My Home?
The Ninja Foodi isn't the most compact countertop oven, but it folds up after use to create more counter space. Amazon's Smart Oven, which is also compatible with Alexa, is about the same size as your average microwave. The De'Longhi Livenza has a slightly smaller 0.5 cubic foot capacity, while the KitchenAid Compact Countertop Oven is a small oven that distances itself from competitors with its reduced carbon footprint.
