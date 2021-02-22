15 Best Frying Pans: Your Easy Buying Guide

From veggies to meat to tofu and more, cook up your favorite dishes with ease using a frying pan. Unlike the closely related saute pan, the best frying pans have sloped sides for quickly stirring, searing and more. Whether you’re looking for the best pan for your money or an affordable frying pan for eggs, here are our top picks for your home cooking needs.
Upgrade your cookware collection with our best cookware sets for your money.
1. Staub Cast Iron Enameled Frying Pan (10″)
Cons:
- Smooth enamel bottom is less likely to scratch delicate surfaces
- Pour spouts for draining excess fat
- Even heat distribution is great for browning
- Heavy
- Sides aren't very tall
- Some find the pour spouts unnecessary
Weight matters in the world of frying pans, which makes this heavy-duty cast iron Staub pan one of the best frying pans for your money. The pan is made in France and is a favorite among skilled home and professional chefs.
With a net weight of 5.89 pounds, this pan is a true workhorse in any kitchen. Helper handles offset some of that weight, especially when the pan is full.
If you find yourself striving for well-browned meat and other protein-rich foods, the pan’s heavy-duty cast iron heats up quickly and evenly for optimal results. It’s also renowned for its unique matte texture, which works particularly well for browning food. The temperature of the pan remains steady as you cook to avoid unwanted hot spots.
Cast iron pans aren’t the easiest to clean, but this Staub fry pan features pouring spouts to drain excess fat when you’re done. Some home chefs appreciate the pour spouts, while others wish the sides were taller and more streamlined. If you frequently cook larger quantities or flip ingredients, the pan’s unique design is something to consider prior to purchasing. While this pan is dishwasher safe, hand washing will ensure its longevity.
As with most other cast iron cookware, this premium Staub pan is compatible with induction cooktops. It even has a smooth enamel bottom to avoid scratching delicate surfaces, unlike the typically rougher cast iron bottoms. Aside from induction, the pan works on all stovetops, including gas, electric, ceramic, glass and halogen.
The Staub fry pan is oven safe up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit and seamlessly transitions from the kitchen to your dining table. You can easily show off your personality with the numerous available colors.
Want a more affordable alternative? We recommend the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid. This 10.25-inch frying pan is made with heavy-duty cast iron and even comes with a lid, making it a highly versatile addition to your kitchen.
2. de Buyer Carbon Steel Mineral B Pro Fry Pan (12.5″)
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 20 minutes
- Carbon steel pan and rivets
- Designed for longevity
- Only oven safe for 20 minutes at maximum heat
- Requires seasoning
- Doesn't come with a lid
You can stay within budget while enjoying professional-quality meals on the well-priced de Buyer Carbon Steel Mineral B Pro Fry Pan. This carbon steel pan is made in France from 99 percent iron and one percent carbon, which yields a reliably nonstick surface that excels at searing food.
With regular seasoning, this pan’s nonstick properties will continue to last. Unlike most nonstick pans, which break down over time, the de Buyer Mineral B Pro only gets better with age.
A protective beeswax coating protects this frying pan against oxidation and naturally seasons the pan. You won’t find PTFE, PFOA or other chemicals inside the pan.
If you’re looking for an oven proof frying pan, this one is oven safe for up to 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also won’t warp over high heat.
The handle is ergonomic and is curved enough for simpler stirring, sauteing and flipping. Additionally, the rivets are made with the same durable carbon steel material as the pan and will expand and contract along with the pan over time.
This frying pan works with all cooking surfaces, including induction. Hand washing is recommended to keep the Mineral B Pro fry pan in top shape.
3. OXO Good Grips Nonstick Frying Pan (12″)
Cons:
- Rolled edges keep sauces from dripping
- Contoured handle provides a comfortable grip
- Larger size is great for families
- Not induction compatible
- Doesn't come with a lid
- Bottom scratches easily
If you’re looking for an affordable family-sized nonstick frying pan, this 12-inch pan from OXO is a solid choice. Don’t let its lower price tag fool you, as this pan is made with hard-anodized aluminum for enhanced durability. It also weighs just 2.5 pounds so you can toss, stir, and fry ingredients with ease.
A triple-layer German-engineered coating allows for easy food release and takes less effort to wash by hand. You also won’t have to use as much oil to keep food from sticking. This pan is oven safe up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and works with most cooktops, except induction.
Your average frying pan doesn’t come with a lid, but the OXO pan is an exception. A tight-fitting lid locks in moisture and flavors for delicious end results. Plus, having a lid means you can simply do more with this frying pan, which makes it one of our top choices for everyday use. You can also purchase a lid-free version.
The handle is covered by a stay-cool silicone grip. A 10-year limited warranty is included.
4. Carote Nonstick Egg Frying Pan (8″)
Cons:
- Durable die cast body
- Steep, sloped sides for frying eggs
- Suitable for induction, gas and other surfaces
- Shouldn't be used over high heat
- Hand washing recommended
- Handle isn't the most durable
The best frying pans for eggs have slippery surfaces for easy release and are generally smaller, like this eight-in Carote pan. If you’re using it to make one to two fried eggs at a time, this eight-inch pan has just the appropriate amount of cooking surface.
An eco-friendly PFOA-free granite coating from Switzerland prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning up that much easier. Plus, it means you can cut back on excess fat and oil.
The body is made from die cast, which is renowned for its durability. In a departure from the standard steel handle, the pan’s eye-catching Bakelite handle is comfortable to maneuver and won’t slip from your hand as you shake the pan. If you frequently tilt the pan as you cook, you’ll appreciate the pan’s steep, sloped sides.
You can safely use your Carote pan on most cooking surfaces, including induction and gas.
-
5. Caraway Fry Pan (10.5″)
Cons:
- Spacious 10.5-inch cooking surface
- Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit
- Sleek and comfortable stainless steel handle
- Not for use with high temperatures
- Doesn't have a front helper handle
- Handle can get hot
If you’ve had reservations about buying nonstick cookware, consider this ceramic nonstick fry pan from Caraway. Much like its popular cookware set, Caraway’s frying pan is made with a non-toxic mineral-based coating that won’t be absorbed into food as it cooks. The ceramic coating is manufactured using an eco-friendly process that releases far less CO2 than traditional nonstick coatings.
You can use this ceramic frying pan to whip up several fried eggs and cook your favorite veggies. Unlike heavier duty pans such as carbon steel and cast iron, this isn’t the best frying pan for cooking meat and other food over high heat for a prolonged period of time. However, it’s a versatile all-around piece of quality cookware for your kitchen.
You can safely use this frying pan on induction surfaces as well as gas and electric stovetops. This pan is also oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only does it sport a stylish stainless steel handle that’s comfortable to grip, this Caraway pan comes in an assortment of fun colors.
A 10.5-inch cooking surface gives you ample space to whip up delicious meals. This pan weighs 2.8 pounds and is one of your best bets if you’re searching for a lighter frying pan.
-
Cons:
- Durable hard-anodized material
- Handle and nonstick coating are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Heavy-gauge aluminum base for optimal heat retention
- Handle can get hot
- Doesn't have a helper handle in front
- Requires some oil to keep food from sticking
Nonstick surfaces generally have a much shorter lifespan than ones that aren’t coated, but Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick Hard-Anodized Fry Pan is different. As with other types of hard-anodized cookware, this pan is manufactured using a unique process that results in a more durable nonstick cooking surface.
Not only is this Ninja frying pan easy on the wallet, it’s more affordable than similarly priced pans with weaker cooking surfaces. If you have any doubts about its durability, Ninja offers a free NeverStick five-year limited warranty to put your mind at ease. The pan’s 10.25-inch surface allows you to cook and fry eggs, veggies and meat without overcrowding the pan.
While it lacks a front helper handle, the pan features a premium stainless steel handle that’s double-riveted for added strength. Both the handle and nonstick coating are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unlike some pans with weaker coatings, this Ninja frying pan is dishwasher safe. It’s also made without lead, cadmium or PFOA. You can use this pan on induction, gas, electric, glass and ceramic surfaces.
-
Cons:
- Sturdy high-carbon pressed steel
- Black steel plate works well on induction cooktops
- Compatible with all cooking surfaces
- Requires seasoning before use
- Handle can get hot
- Stubborn factory coating
The Matfer Bourgeat Black Carbon Steel Fry Pan is renowned for its durability, which makes it a solid investment for chefs of all abilities. If you’re tired of tossing out your nonstick cookware, it’s worth checking out this pan for its heavy-duty construction.
Each frying pan is made in France using a piece of high-carbon pressed steel. This material is lighter than cast iron, which makes it easier to handle on the stovetop. Don’t be fooled by its lighter weight, though, as black steel is renowned for its efficient heat distribution and maintains the optimal temperature for searing your favorite food.
Unlike heavier pans, which often have a helper handle on the front, this Matfer Bourgeat black steel fry pan has a sturdy welded steel strip handle. Its black steel plate makes this fry pan a good match for induction and other cooking surfaces.
As with most steel cookware, you’ll need to season the pan to prevent food from sticking.
-
Cons:
- High-level heat distribution for maximum efficiency
- Low sloped edges for easily flipping and turning ingredients
- Pan and lid are dishwasher safe
- Surface isn't nonstick
- Can be tricky to clean
- Doesn't have a helper handle
The All-Clad D3 caters to professional cooks, and is just at home in your kitchen as it is in a commercial space. If the 12-inch version is a bit too big, a 10-inch model is also available. This stainless steel pan has low sloped edges to easily flip and turn ingredients.
Its flat, wide surface provides plenty of room to cook up to four chicken breasts at once. Thanks to high-level heat distribution, you only need to use medium heat to make the cooking surface hot enough for searing, simmering and sauteing ingredients.
This frying pan works will all cooking surfaces, including induction. It’s also safe for the broiler and the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminum are bonded together for added heat retention and durability. The stay-cool handle is secured with rivets. This pan comes with a lid. Both items are dishwasher safe.
-
Cons:
- Ideal for flipping and sauteing ingredients
- Oven proof up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Handle designed for your right or left hand
- Not designed for high heat
- Akward shape makes using a lid challenging
- Can't use metal utensils
When your attempts to flip or rapidly stir fry food don’t quite go as planned, it may be time to consider the Radical Pan. This innovative pan doesn’t look like any others on the market today thanks to its unique high-rise lip. A high wall makes it easier to flip and stir ingredients like a professional, even if your cooking skills are rusty.
The pan’s handle is carefully crafted for comfortable handling using your right or left hand. Despite its stainless steel construction, the handle won’t get hot in the oven. The pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used on gas, electric and induction cooktops.
You can use the compact eight-inch pan to fry eggs, veggies and smaller portions of your favorite food. A triple-layer nonstick coating keeps food from sticking and is easier to clean, although this frying pan is dishwasher safe. The coating is non-toxic and is made without PFOA and PFOE.
The best frying pans have bases that heat up quickly and efficiently, as is the case with this pan’s hard-anodized aluminum base.
-
Cons:
- Diamond-textured surface heats quickly and evenly
- Includes a main and helper handle
- Shatter-resistant lid
- Not dishwasher safe
- Handles can get warm
- Only available in one size
If you’re looking for a deeper frying pan that comes with a lid, consider this frying pan from Ayesha Curry. The spacious pan provides 12 inches of cooking surface along with higher walls to keep ingredients from spilling out as you cook.
Other highlights include a diamond-textured surface and aluminum material for fast and even heating. Double-riveted stainless steel handles make it easier to handle the pot when cooking and serving. You can grab the helper handle for more stability as needed.
A shatter-resistant lid promotes more confidence around the kitchen. This frying pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Hand washing is recommended for longevity.
Find more Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Frying Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Thermo-Spot indicator signals when pan is pre-heated
- Scratch-resistant nonstick surface
- Ideal for all types of cooking, including induction
- Food debris collects around rivets
- Slightly convex shape can cause grease and other liquids to pool around the edges
- Nonstick surface can scratch with metal utensils
-fal’s innovative Thermo-Spot heat indicator takes the guesswork out of the preheating process. The center ring turns solid red once the pan is preheated and ready for cooking.
There’s plenty of room to cook up to three portions of protein or a large serving of veggies on this pan’s spacious 12.5-inch surface. While its nonstick coating means this isn’t the best frying pan for cooking over high heat, it prevents food from sticking and is a dependable choice for daily cooking. It won’t take long to scrub the surface clean, but the pan is dishwasher safe to save even more time.
You can use this T-fal saute pan on all cooktops, including induction. It’s also oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and has riveted silicone handles for a secure grip.
Find more T-fal Professional Nonstick Fry Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Durable nonstick coating made of granite and natural stone
- Stay-cool Bakelite handle
- Warp-resistant electromagnetic bottom
- Food can get stuck to the bolt heads
- Should be washed by hand
- Not suitable for high heat
This frying pan stands out for its nonstick ceramic coating, which is made with natural stone and granite for durability. The Stonetec ceramic surface is toxin-free and is made without PTFE, PFOA, lead or cadmium.
A five-layer ceramic coating reinforces the pan’s nonstick capabilities and keeps food from sticking. In fact, it’s slick enough to fry an egg, veggies or meat for your favorite meals.
A table mat is included so that you can quickly and efficiently serve the food once it’s done cooking. Another perk is its stay-cool silicone handle, which provides a comfortable grip and stays cool even when the pan gets hot.
Its nonstick ceramic coating is impressive, but this pan also has a lightweight yet durable aluminum body, along with an electromagnetic bottom for induction cooktops. The nonstick frying pan is safe for use on gas, electric, glass and halogen cooktops as well.
Hand washing is recommended to ensure the nonstick surface lasts as long as possible.
Find more WaxonWare Frying Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Riveted cast stainless steel handle
- Includes removable silicone sleeve
- Durable nonstick coating
- Rivets can attract food and be tough to clean
- Not for cooking over high heat
- Pan isn't induction compatible
The Tramontina Professional Restaurant Fry Pan is a compelling budget-friendly alternative to some of the more expensive quality pans on our list. It’s also NSF certified, which means that the company adheres to strict standards and procedures set forth by the NSF, according to NSF.org.
While its heavy-gauge aluminum construction can’t really compete with some of the higher-end pans on our list, it’s sufficient enough for most daily home cooking demands. A PFOA-free nonstick cooking surface prevents food from sticking and means you can get away with using less oil. It’s also easy to scrub after cooking, although this pan is dishwasher safe if you want to save even more time.
This 10-inch pan comfortably fits a few pieces of meat or other protein-rich food at a time. It’s also compatible with gas, ceramic glass and electric surfaces, and is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A removable silicone grip keeps your hands from touching the cast stainless steel handle. Three solid rivets give the handle even more support.
This Tramontina frying pan is covered by a lifetime warranty.
Find more Tramontina Professional Restaurant Fry Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Stone-derived coating from Germany
- Made without PFOA and PFOS
- Magnetic base ensures rapid heat transfer
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Handle bolts can trap food
- Doesn’t have a helper handle
he nonstick coating on this Ozeri pan is made in Germany and is made without PFOA, PFOS, PFBS and other chemicals. On the inside, a magnetized base promotes rapid heat transfer and makes this pan compatible with induction cooktops.
A hardened scratch-resistant coating makes this nonstick frying pan a practical choice for daily cooking. It’s also slippery enough to prevent food from sticking and is easy to clean after a meal. This is good news since the pan isn’t dishwasher safe.
The best frying pans for eggs have smooth and slippery surfaces that keep food from sticking. You can confidently cook eggs and other stick food on this Ozeri frying pan without worrying about food sticking to its surface. If a 12-inch pan is too big, consider the smaller eight or 10-inch versions.
Find more Ozeri Stone Earth Frying Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Set includes 8-inch and 10-inch pans
- Made with lead-free material
- Heavy gauge aluminum construction
- Some consumers received pans with loose handles
- Green exterior can be tough to clean
- Not broiler-safe
This frying pan set includes 8- and 10-inch frying pans, which makes it one of our favorite options for small spaces. If you find yourself needing more cooking space, a 12-inch pan, sold separately, is also available.
The pan’s nonstick coating might not be durable enough for cooking over high heat, but you can stir fry and saute meat and veggies, cook fried eggs, and more without issue. The pans have a lead-free and cadmium coating.
Heavy-gauge aluminum promotes heat conductivity for more control over the food you cook.
The bottom is particularly designed for use on an induction range or cooktop. The pans are dishwasher safe and feature a silicone handle for protection against heat.
Find more Cook N Home Frying Pan Set information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Frying Pan?
Every chef has a different budget and range of culinary skills. The best frying pan for you might be a premium pan that quickly heats up quickly and efficiently for browning and even searing foods or a ceramic frying pan for everyday cooking.
These higher-end frying pans are often made with materials such as carbon steel or cast iron, and are renowned for their durability and longevity. One of our favorites is the Staub Cast Iron Enameled Frying Pan, which works especially well for browning foods.
If you don't want to splurge on such a heavy-duty pan, there are plenty of viable alternatives. One of our favorites is the OXO Good Grips Nonstick Frying Pan, which is made with durable hard-anodized material and is large enough to cook for the family.
What Is the Best Non Stick Frying Pan?
If you're shopping for an inexpensive frying pan, nonstick is the way to go. We've reviewed and compared a variety of nonstick frying pans to help you decide which is best for you.
The Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan is made with commercial-grade heavy-gauge aluminum and has a reinforced nonstick coating. It's also NSF-certified, which means it's gone through a rigorous testing process. This affordable frying pan comes in several different sizes and is backed by a lifetime warranty.
What's the Best Frying Pan for Everyday Use?
One of our favorites pans for daily use is the de Buyer Carbon Steel Mineral B Pro Fry Pan. This 12.5-inch fry pan is well-made and comes with a beeswax coating to protect against oxidation. Plus, the coating naturally seasons the pan. The pan is made in France and is made with a blend of iron and carbon that holds up nicely over time.
Do you enjoy frying eggs? One of our favorite frying pans for eggs is the Carote Nonstick Egg Frying Pan, which has a slick nonstick surface and is just the right size at eight inches.
Nonstick pans tend to be less expensive, but they're not the most durable. This is especially true if you frequently cook over higher heat settings.
Cast iron is an excellent alternative. However, this type of pan works best when it's properly maintained. Instead of scrubbing the pan clean, you can just rinse your cast-iron pan after a meal, according to the "Today" show. Once the pan is wiped clean and dry, you can enhance its nonstick properties by rubbing the surface with a small amount of vegetable or canola oil then place it over medium-low heat for a few minutes.
- 10 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You?
- 11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 10 Best Panini Presses: Which Is Right for You?
