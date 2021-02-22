15 Best Frying Pans: Your Easy Buying Guide

Upgrade your cookware collection with our best cookware sets for your money.

From veggies to meat to tofu and more, cook up your favorite dishes with ease using a frying pan. Unlike the closely related saute pan , the best frying pans have sloped sides for quickly stirring, searing and more. Whether you’re looking for the best pan for your money or an affordable frying pan for eggs, here are our top picks for your home cooking needs.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is the Best Frying Pan?

Every chef has a different budget and range of culinary skills. The best frying pan for you might be a premium pan that quickly heats up quickly and efficiently for browning and even searing foods or a ceramic frying pan for everyday cooking.

These higher-end frying pans are often made with materials such as carbon steel or cast iron, and are renowned for their durability and longevity. One of our favorites is the Staub Cast Iron Enameled Frying Pan, which works especially well for browning foods.

If you don't want to splurge on such a heavy-duty pan, there are plenty of viable alternatives. One of our favorites is the OXO Good Grips Nonstick Frying Pan, which is made with durable hard-anodized material and is large enough to cook for the family.

What Is the Best Non Stick Frying Pan?

If you're shopping for an inexpensive frying pan, nonstick is the way to go. We've reviewed and compared a variety of nonstick frying pans to help you decide which is best for you.

The Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan is made with commercial-grade heavy-gauge aluminum and has a reinforced nonstick coating. It's also NSF-certified, which means it's gone through a rigorous testing process. This affordable frying pan comes in several different sizes and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

What's the Best Frying Pan for Everyday Use?

One of our favorites pans for daily use is the de Buyer Carbon Steel Mineral B Pro Fry Pan. This 12.5-inch fry pan is well-made and comes with a beeswax coating to protect against oxidation. Plus, the coating naturally seasons the pan. The pan is made in France and is made with a blend of iron and carbon that holds up nicely over time.

Do you enjoy frying eggs? One of our favorite frying pans for eggs is the Carote Nonstick Egg Frying Pan, which has a slick nonstick surface and is just the right size at eight inches.

Nonstick pans tend to be less expensive, but they're not the most durable. This is especially true if you frequently cook over higher heat settings.

Cast iron is an excellent alternative. However, this type of pan works best when it's properly maintained. Instead of scrubbing the pan clean, you can just rinse your cast-iron pan after a meal, according to the "Today" show. Once the pan is wiped clean and dry, you can enhance its nonstick properties by rubbing the surface with a small amount of vegetable or canola oil then place it over medium-low heat for a few minutes.

See Also: