15 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Between the best outdoor pizza oven options from Ooni , the most popular portable picks, the coolest BBQ add-ons, and the best wood-burning pizza oven currently available on Amazon, our list has an outdoor pizza oven for everyone and for every outdoor situation. Heck, the portable ovens go anywhere you go – the coast, the tailgate, the campground, the mountains, and more. So, if you’re looking to bring the flavors of the Amalfi Coast to your home, read on.

There’s a reason real-deal Neapolitan pizza tastes so good: the oven. Offering high cooking temperatures and all kinds of wood-fired flavor, the pizza oven experience is hard to beat – and even harder to replicate. Well, until now. Thanks to the introduction of backyard-friendly outdoor pizza ovens, restaurant-quality wood-fired-inspired pizza is available to all home cooks, professional chefs , and foodies wanting to make it from scratch.

Why Buy An Outdoor Pizza Oven?

Do you know what the secret to good pizza is? A pizza oven. We know that sounds obvious, but it's true. Pizza ovens have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures and cook pizzas incredibly fast. We're talking temperatures as high as 950-degrees. Why is that important? Well, the answer is in the crust.

By cooking pizza at super-high temperatures in a short amount of time, the dough forms a nice crust on the outside while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. So, the hotter the oven, the better the pizza.

If you're thinking "Great! But I already have an oven in my kitchen and pizza ovens are expensive...", we hear you. We were you.

For years we baked our homemade pizzas in our regular oven, and to be honest, it was just okay compared to the stuff you get in a restaurant. To really achieve the perfect pie, you need a pizza oven. And, while pizza ovens have historically been viewed as luxury additions to your home or permanent installations to your living space, that's just not the case anymore. I mean, who really has the money, footprint, and time for that, right?

The truth is, there are all kinds of companies and killer kitchen brands making affordable and portable pizza ovens right now. Ovens that are accessible to everyone and anyone, no matter the budget. Ooni Pizza Ovens is one of them.

We purchased the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven in 2020, and aside from the obvious cool-factor, it did what we thought was impossible: it made real-deal wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza with all the flavors we came to love and enjoy when we lived in Italy. We don't say this lightly: the best slices we've had stateside were made in our Ooni. So, if you're looking for the best outdoor pizza oven options available today, we can't recommend their ovens enough.

Here's the other thing: you can make more than just pizza with a pizza oven. The best outdoor pizza oven options available today are all marketed as multi-purpose ovens, capable of making the best steaks, chicken, veggies, fish, and desserts. You can even bake bread.

So, if you love pizza, love cooking, and love preparing meals in unique and different ways, be sure to check out the best outdoor pizza oven options featured on our list. You won't be disappointed.

Which Is The Best Outdoor Pizza Oven For Me?

You've decided to buy a pizza oven - horray! But, which one is right for you? Pizza ovens come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and are available in both outdoor and indoor varieties. And, while we recommend each of the outdoor pizza ovens on our list, it's important to think about which kind of oven makes the most sense for you, your family, and your lifestyle.

How big is your backyard? How much space do you have on your patio? How often do you cook for a large group? Do you love to camp? Travel? All good questions to ask yourself to help you find the best outdoor pizza oven for you and your situation. To help, we're breaking down which types of ovens we recommend for different living spaces, backyard types, and lifestyle choices:

All-Around Best Pizza Oven Models: Ooni Pizza Ovens

We consider the Ooni line of pizza ovens to be the all-around best option for any and all spaces. Each model is portable, affordable, and completely easy-to-use. From gas-powered options to wood-burning pizza ovens to ovens compatible with all fuel types, there's an oven style for everyone.

Ovens range from $300 - $600 and are incredibly popular choices that can go anywhere you go - the backyard, the beach, the mountains, the campground, etc. They also offer the highest internal cooking temperature range (932-950 degrees) and render delicious pizza in just 60 seconds.

Here's the one bummer: they're popular. Orders placed now ship in 8-10 weeks. Personally, I had to wait three months for mine. Don't let this discourage you - they are completely worth the wait and will arrive just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

Best Outdoor Pizza Oven For Big Backyards

If you're looking for pizza ovens suitable for larger backyards, ilFornio and Summerset make incredible professional-grade pizza ovens. Standalone appliances that resemble BBQs, these types of ovens are big and require a good amount of space, which is great if you have it. They are also more expensive, ranging anywhere from $1,000 - $4,000.

Perfect Patio Pizza Ovens

While any of our picks are perfect for the patio, if you're tight on space, the best outdoor pizza oven might be one that sits directly on your grill. These are great options that use the BBQ as the heat source and turn something you already have into a bonafide pizza maker.

We recommend the following options: Bakerstone Pizza Oven Box or the KettlePizza Kit. These options tend to be less expensive, too.

Camping Choices

Just because you're heading off on a great adventure doesn't mean you can't bring your outdoor pizza oven with you. With so many portable ovens to pick from, you're sure to find something within your price range.

For camping and tailgating, we recommend either the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven, Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, the Camp Chef Artisan Pizza Oven 90, or the Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven. The Camp Chef ovens might be less robust than some of the other options on our list, but these ovens will get the job done.

Pizza Tips & Tips For A Totally Tasty Pizza Game

We're going to let you in on another secret: making pizza from scratch is easier than you think and it's way healthier, too - especially when you have the right tools and ingredients. We've been making pizza at home for years, so if you're in need of tips and tricks for the best-tasting pizza, we've got you covered:

Go-To Pizza Dough Recipe: Roberta’s Pizza Dough – our absolute favorite dough recipe is from Roberta’s, a restaurant located in New York City. Perfectly crusty and chewy all at the same time, this dough will seriously change your pizza game.

All About The Flour: flour matters - don't let anyone tell you differently. If you want to make the best dough ever, make it with Tipo “00” Flour. It can be hard to find in stores, but it's available online. And, yeah, it's more expensive, but this is the flour used by Italians and any real-deal wood-fired pizza place.

The Sauce: San Marzano or bust! That's what we like to say. This special tomato variety makes all the difference when it comes to pizza sauce. We don't add anything fancy to it, either. Blend up one can of San Marzano tomatoes with salt and red pepper flake - that's it. And it's the best.

Keep It Simple: don't overload the dough. Don't complicate the sauce. Less is more. Dozens of toppings aren't necessary. Simple is best. Keep it clean.

The best outdoor pizza oven in the world is only one part of creating the best pizza ever. Make sure the dough is perfect, the ingredients are top-notch, and that you're having fun. There's a reason it's called a "pizza party," so enjoy the experience of making homemade 'za with your friends and family.

