15 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

There’s a reason real-deal Neapolitan pizza tastes so good: the oven. Offering high cooking temperatures and all kinds of wood-fired flavor, the pizza oven experience is hard to beat – and even harder to replicate. Well, until now. Thanks to the introduction of backyard-friendly outdoor pizza ovens, restaurant-quality wood-fired-inspired pizza is available to all home cooks, professional chefs, and foodies wanting to make it from scratch.
Between the best outdoor pizza oven options from Ooni, the most popular portable picks, the coolest BBQ add-ons, and the best wood-burning pizza oven currently available on Amazon, our list has an outdoor pizza oven for everyone and for every outdoor situation. Heck, the portable ovens go anywhere you go – the coast, the tailgate, the campground, the mountains, and more. So, if you’re looking to bring the flavors of the Amalfi Coast to your home, read on.
-
1. Ooni Koda 12 Pizza OvenPros:
Cons:
- Gas-powered, works with a regular propane tank
- Portable oven that can be taken anywhere
- Pizza is cooked in 60 seconds
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 932-degrees, heats up in 15 minutes
- Unique technology renders authentic-tasting wood-fired taste
- Versatile oven that also makes fish, steaks, vegetables and desserts
- Affordable outdoor pizza oven option
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in March 2021
- Can only make 12" pizzas
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
If you’re looking to buy one of the best outdoor pizza ovens available today, look no further than Ooni and their line of game-changing appliances. A featured favorite in dozens of publications, Ooni’s ovens churn out real-deal, wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza unlike anything else on the market. And, while we think any model is an excellent choice, we’re calling the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven the best outdoor pizza oven for its portability, ease-of-use, and delicious results.
Here’s what you need to know:
- This 100% gas-powered oven is also 100% portable. Weighing in at just 20lbs, you can take this oven everywhere and anywhere – the backyard, the beach, the tailgate, the party down the street, the campground, and everywhere in between.
- Featuring instant gas ignition, this oven reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees. Temperature is adjustable, too.
- This oven is ready to use right out of the box, heats up in just 15 minutes, and delivers ready-to-eat pizza in just 60 seconds. No joke.
- You can make 12″ pizzas, and with the right accessories, you can even make fish, vegetables, steaks, and dessert.
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in March 2021.
Find more Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza OvenPrice: $599.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compatible with wood, gas and charcoal fuel types
- Large cooking capacity that handle 16" pizzas
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 932-degrees, heats up in 20 minutes
- Versatile oven that also makes fish, steaks, vegetables and desserts
- Pizzas are cooked in 60 seconds
- Comes with two doors - one that allows for easy pizza transfer and another that allows for better heat retention and heat up times
- Portable design
- Considered portable, but weighs 50lbs
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in April 2021
The Ooni Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is one heck of an appliance. Blending together different cooking processes and fuel types, this incredible beast is definitely one of the best outdoor pizza ovens on the market today. With the capacity to handle large pizzas, and the versatility to cook meats, vegetables, fish, and even bake bread, we think you’ll love having this awesome oven in your backyard.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Wood, charcoal, gas – the Ooni Pro can do it all, handle it all, and cook with it all. So, feel free to pick your favorite fuel type and change it up whenever you like.
- Weighing in at nearly 50 pounds, this portable oven is definitely the heaviest, but you can still take it anywhere and everywhere adventure calls.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, heats up in just 20 minutes. and the temperature is adjustable thanks to the dual airflow control system.
- Can handle 16″ pizzas and has them cooked and ready to eat in just 60 seconds.
- Comes with two doors: a postbox-style door that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and full door that allows the oven to heat up faster and retain more heat.
The only real downside to this oven is the popularity. Orders placed now will ship in April 2021.
Find more Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
3. Ooni Koda 16 Pizza OvenPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Gas-powered, works with a regular propane tank
- Features a portable design, take anywhere and everywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 932-degrees, heats up within 20 minutes
- Pizzas are cooked in 60 seconds
- Renders Neapolitan-inpsired pizza with authentic wood-fired taste
- Features an innovative L-shape flame that allows for a one-turn cooking experience
- Versatile oven that also makes fish, steaks, vegetables and desserts
- Heavier portable option - weighs 40lbs
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in March 2021
We’re big fans of the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven. As an owner of this particular model, we can tell you that it lives up to the promise of delivering real-deal wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds. Seriously. Considered the “big brother” to the Ooni Koda 12, the only real difference between the two models is the capacity. Unlike the Koda 12 which can only accommodate 12″ pizzas, the Koda 16 has the space for family-sized 16″ pies, and that’s what we love about it.
Here’s what you need to know:
- 100% gas-powered outdoor pizza oven works with a regular propane tank.
- Weighs 40lbs but is still considered portable – feel free to take it anywhere – the backyard, the beach, the tailgate, the party down the street, the campground, and everywhere in between.
- Innovative L-shape flame design allows for a one-turn cooking experience.
- Featuring instant gas ignition, this oven reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees. Temperature is adjustable, too.
- This oven is ready to use right out of the box, heats up in just 20 minutes, and delivers ready-to-eat pizza in just 60 seconds.
- You can make up to 16″ pizzas, and with the right accessories, you can even make fish, vegetables, steaks, and dessert.
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in March 2021.
Find more Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
4. ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven (Wood)Price: $2,395.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thicker gauge 430 stainless steel material
- Cooking area of 1007 square inches is enough for three larger pies or six smaller pies
- High-density insulation with two hefty ceramic blankets
- Unit is quite heavy
- Initial learning curve
- Peel is on the bulky side
You can cook almost any pizza in less than 70 seconds with this wood-fired pizza oven from ilFornino. A great addition to any backyard, pizza party, large gatherings, and more, this professional series oven features a more robust experience, including a thicker gauge 430 stainless steel material. The high-density insulation, complete with two hefty ceramic blankets, keeps precious heat from escaping as you cook. The heat is retained for hours after the oven heats up, so you can continue to churn out restaurant-quality pies at home.
A total cooking area of 1007 square inches is enough for three larger pies or six smaller pies – yeah, perfect for pizza parties. This outdoor pizza oven ships fully assembled, except for the chimney. You’ll get a professional-quality peel and brush along with the owner’s manual.
Find more ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
5. Ooni Fyra Wood Pellet Pizza OvenPrice: $299.00Pros:
Cons:
- Offers wood-pellet power and live fire for a true authentic experience
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 950-degrees
- Pizza is cooked in 60 seconds
- Innovative pellet hopper design ensures a seamless cooking experience
- Affordable outdoor pizza oven
- Super portable design, weighs just 22lbs
- Only accommodates 12" pizzas
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in March 2021
The Ooni Fyra Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is one of the most portable options on our list. And while that’s definitely a reason to love this outdoor pizza oven, this model features live fire and an innovative gravity-fed wood pellet hopper to help keep the flames blazing. Pretty cool, huh? Don’t be worried about wood pellet cooking, either – this wood burning pizza oven is completely streamlined and super easy to use.
Here’s what you need to know:
- This oven is powered by hardwood pellets. Why is that cool? They add all kinds of awesome smoky and aromatic flavors to your pizza.
- Weighing just 22lbs, this is a super portable outdoor pizza oven.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees and heats up in just 15 minutes.
- Cooks 12″ pizzas in just 60 seconds.
The only real downside to this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in March 2021.
Find more Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza OvenPros:
Cons:
- Weighs 26lbs for a super portable design
- Compatible with multiple fuel types for a versatile cooking experience
- Reaches an internal cooking temperature of 950-degrees
- Pizzas are cooked in 60 seconds
- Delivers a powerful live flame that renders little to no ash
- Affordable outdoor pizza oven option
- Can only make 12" pizzas
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in March 2021
The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is an exceptional outdoor pizza oven that can handle real wood, charcoal, and gas for a versatile cooking experience you change up when you want.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Equipped with a heavy-duty stainless steel body and a fuel tray to maximize airflow.
- Weighing in at 26lbs, this oven has a super portable design.
- Delivers a powerful and searing flame and renders little to no ash.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees and heats up within 15 minutes.
- You can make up to 12″ pizzas in just 60 seconds.
- For gas, a separate attachment/converter is required (sold separately)
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in March 2021.
Find more Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
7. KettlePizza Deluxe Pizza Oven KitPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a 14-inch pizza pan
- Cooking temperature gets up to 900 degrees
- Includes a handmade baking stone
- Not compatible with every grill
- Heat retention could be better
- Stainless steel isn't the heaviest
Perfect for any pitmaster or BBQ aficionado, this pizza oven kit from KettlePizza will transform a kettle grill into a bonafide outdoor pizza oven. Suitable for 18″ – 22″ kettle grills, this kit comes with everything you need to whip up delicious wood-fired-inspired pizzas in no time. Made in the U.S. with durable 304-grade stainless steel to ensure longevity, this oven has excellent heat retention, is capable of reaching an internal cooking temperature of 900-degrees, and is compatible with charcoal and hardwood grills.
Here’s what’s included: a KettlePizza insert, 15″ pizza stone, thermometer, aluminum pan, and aluminum pizza peel.
Made for 18″ – 22″ kettle grills
Find more KettlePizza Deluxe Pizza Oven Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven (Propane)Price: $126.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable ceramic material
- Fully adjustable heat
- 300 square inch cooking surface
- Several wish it came with handles on the sides
- Pizza needs to be rotated several times during cooking to keep it from burning
- Can be tough to maintain a consistent temperature when it’s windy
If you want to make artisan-style pizza in an outdoor pizza oven, consider the Italia Artisan Pizza Oven from Camp Chef. With a temperature range up to 700 degrees and a 17,000 BTU output, this open-faced pizza oven has a traditional design and cranks out delicious pizzas in minutes.
Here’s what’s awesome about this outdoor pizza oven:
- Features adjustable valves for full control over the heat.
- Preheats in just 15 minutes.
- Features a double-walled construction for optimal heat retention
- Ceramic pizza stone is included.
- Offers a portable cooking experience and about 300 square inches of cooking surface.
Find more Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. BakerStone Pizza Oven Box (Grill)Price: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with many grills
- Cooks pizza in just minutes
- Can also be used for cooking other types of food
- Heat dissipates quickly
- Interior can be tough to clean
- Several users recommend using grills with at least four burners
If you’re looking to make real-deal pizzas at home but would like to avoid a standalone appliance, check out this pizza box from BakerStone. Designed with convenience in mind, perfectly delicious pizzas are just a few minutes away thanks to its innovative design and high-temperature capabilities.
How does it work? Easy: this box gets placed directly on top of your grill grate and uses the grill as a heat source. The flames from the grill heat up the oven and allow you to cook up all kinds of creations – pizza, vegetables, meat, and more. Pretty dang cool.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Compatible with many gas grills with at least three burners.
- The pizza box takes about 20 minutes to heat up and cooks pizza within 2-4 minutes.
- Internal cooking temperatures range from 600 – 800 degrees. The temperature gauge on the box will let you know when it’s ready to work with.
Find more BakerStone Pizza Oven Box information and reviews here.
-
10. Summerset ‘The Oven’ Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane)Price: $1,399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three cooking racks and a storage drawer
- Fold-down shelves provide extra prep
- Also available in natural gas and countertop forms
- Some competitors are made with heavier duty stainless steel
- Cart needs to be assembled
- Not the fastest cooking times
You can cook up to a 16-inch pizza in this freestanding outdoor pizza oven, making it an appealing choice for entertaining, pool parties and more. Once it’s heated up, the 16,000 BTU main burner provides all the heat you need to quickly and efficiently cook one pie after the next.
An electric ignition makes firing up this outdoor pizza oven a breeze. A viewing window in the front of the unit lets you check on your pizza without disturbing it.
Another perk is the cool-touch handle, which adds an element of safety. Aside from the pizza oven itself, the unit is equipped with three cooking racks and a handy storage drawer. Fold-down shelves provide extra prep space when you need it.
While this unit runs on liquid propane, a natural gas version is also available. Both ovens are also available in more compact countertop forms if you don’t need the storage cart.
Find more Summerset 'The Oven' Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane) information and reviews here.
-
11. BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza OvenPrice: $215.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful pizza oven with 25,000 BTU
- Portable design allows you to take it anywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures over 800-degrees
- No specifics listed on what size pizza
- Additional accessories sold separately
- Requires a table or platform
Take your pizza to-go with this portable outdoor pizza oven from BakerStone. This propane-powered oven promises perfectly baked pizzas in under 2 minutes and features a 25,000 BTU burn system that reaches over 800-degrees. Its portable system and design is especially nice and convenient. You can also sear and roast meats, vegetables, and fish, and additional accessories are also available including a griddle and grill grate – sold separately.
Find more BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
12. Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven (Propane)Price: $207.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two range burners
- Includes oven racks
- Can cook up to five hours on high heat
- Doesn’t include a bulk tank adapter
- Temperature gauge can get in the way
- Wind protection could be better
The multi-purpose Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven isn’t just designed for cooking pizza. Two range burners on top make it easy to heat up water and food when you’re spending large amounts of time outdoors. The 3,000 BTU oven reaches up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a built-in thermometer to accurately monitor the temperature. You can fit pans up to 9 x 13 inches inside. Instead of waiting for the oven to heat up, just light in and place the food inside, and keep an eye on the temperature as it cooks. This camp oven holds a steady cooking temperature for several hours on a single can of propane.
Find more Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven information and reviews here.
-
13. Mont Alpi Pizza Oven (Gas)Price: $284.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel construction
- Heats up quickly
- Includes a pizza stone
- Some note the thermometer seems slightly inaccurate
- Assembly required
- Initial learning curve
This large stainless steel oven is ideal for outdoor use and works equally well on the patio as it does at a campsite. The interior is similar to a standard oven, giving you plenty of space to cook a pizza and roast a chicken at the same time. Additionally, this outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly and reaches up to 12001 BTU when necessary. A 12-inch pizza stone is included. With a maximum heat of just over 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven works just as well for pizza as it does for roasting chicken and other types of meat.
Find more Mont Alpi Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
14. only fire Universal Pizza Oven Kit (Gas & Charcoal)Price: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Compatible with most gas grills and charcoal kettles
- Larger 14-inch interior fits bigger pies
- Not for use on gas stoves
- Quickly loses temperature when opened
- Some complaints about pizza burning on the bottom
Its universal fit makes this stainless steel pizza oven compatible with most gas grills and charcoal kettles. The base measures 17 x 17 inches, while the outdoor pizza stone is 14 inches. This pizza oven kit is made with durable stainless steel along with a double-wall ceiling for maximum heat retention.
The kit ensures your pizza is cooked evenly and thoroughly and works for frozen and fresh pizzas. This pizza kit can be assembled and installed in minutes without any tools, so you can get cooking right away.
Find more only fire Universal Pizza Oven Kit (Gas & Charcoal) information and reviews here.
-
15. Green Mountain Wood Fired Pizza Oven (Pellet)Price: $135.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creates temperatures of 800 degrees Fahrenheit
- Works with select pellet grills
- Cooks pizza in two to four minutes
- Limited grill compatibility
- Unit is a bit heavy
- Doesn't come with a pizza peel
Convert your pellet grill into an outdoor pizza oven with this handy attachment. Once it’s installed, the attachment creates temperatures of 800 degrees Fahrenheit and more by funneling the heat and creating a unique airflow system.
As soon as it’s properly heated you can expect your pizza to cook in two to four minutes. A pizza stone is included.
This wood-fired pizza oven is specifically designed to work with Jim Bowie and Daniel Boone Green Mountain Grill pellet grills.
Find more Green Mountain Wood Fired Pizza Oven (Pellet) information and reviews here.
Why Buy An Outdoor Pizza Oven?
Do you know what the secret to good pizza is? A pizza oven. We know that sounds obvious, but it's true. Pizza ovens have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures and cook pizzas incredibly fast. We're talking temperatures as high as 950-degrees. Why is that important? Well, the answer is in the crust.
By cooking pizza at super-high temperatures in a short amount of time, the dough forms a nice crust on the outside while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. So, the hotter the oven, the better the pizza.
If you're thinking "Great! But I already have an oven in my kitchen and pizza ovens are expensive...", we hear you. We were you.
For years we baked our homemade pizzas in our regular oven, and to be honest, it was just okay compared to the stuff you get in a restaurant. To really achieve the perfect pie, you need a pizza oven. And, while pizza ovens have historically been viewed as luxury additions to your home or permanent installations to your living space, that's just not the case anymore. I mean, who really has the money, footprint, and time for that, right?
The truth is, there are all kinds of companies and killer kitchen brands making affordable and portable pizza ovens right now. Ovens that are accessible to everyone and anyone, no matter the budget. Ooni Pizza Ovens is one of them.
We purchased the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven in 2020, and aside from the obvious cool-factor, it did what we thought was impossible: it made real-deal wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza with all the flavors we came to love and enjoy when we lived in Italy. We don't say this lightly: the best slices we've had stateside were made in our Ooni. So, if you're looking for the best outdoor pizza oven options available today, we can't recommend their ovens enough.
Here's the other thing: you can make more than just pizza with a pizza oven. The best outdoor pizza oven options available today are all marketed as multi-purpose ovens, capable of making the best steaks, chicken, veggies, fish, and desserts. You can even bake bread.
So, if you love pizza, love cooking, and love preparing meals in unique and different ways, be sure to check out the best outdoor pizza oven options featured on our list. You won't be disappointed.
Which Is The Best Outdoor Pizza Oven For Me?
You've decided to buy a pizza oven - horray! But, which one is right for you? Pizza ovens come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and are available in both outdoor and indoor varieties. And, while we recommend each of the outdoor pizza ovens on our list, it's important to think about which kind of oven makes the most sense for you, your family, and your lifestyle.
How big is your backyard? How much space do you have on your patio? How often do you cook for a large group? Do you love to camp? Travel? All good questions to ask yourself to help you find the best outdoor pizza oven for you and your situation. To help, we're breaking down which types of ovens we recommend for different living spaces, backyard types, and lifestyle choices:
All-Around Best Pizza Oven Models: Ooni Pizza Ovens
We consider the Ooni line of pizza ovens to be the all-around best option for any and all spaces. Each model is portable, affordable, and completely easy-to-use. From gas-powered options to wood-burning pizza ovens to ovens compatible with all fuel types, there's an oven style for everyone.
Ovens range from $300 - $600 and are incredibly popular choices that can go anywhere you go - the backyard, the beach, the mountains, the campground, etc. They also offer the highest internal cooking temperature range (932-950 degrees) and render delicious pizza in just 60 seconds.
Here's the one bummer: they're popular. Orders placed now ship in 8-10 weeks. Personally, I had to wait three months for mine. Don't let this discourage you - they are completely worth the wait and will arrive just in time for the spring and summer seasons.
Best Outdoor Pizza Oven For Big Backyards
If you're looking for pizza ovens suitable for larger backyards, ilFornio and Summerset make incredible professional-grade pizza ovens. Standalone appliances that resemble BBQs, these types of ovens are big and require a good amount of space, which is great if you have it. They are also more expensive, ranging anywhere from $1,000 - $4,000.
Perfect Patio Pizza Ovens
While any of our picks are perfect for the patio, if you're tight on space, the best outdoor pizza oven might be one that sits directly on your grill. These are great options that use the BBQ as the heat source and turn something you already have into a bonafide pizza maker.
We recommend the following options: Bakerstone Pizza Oven Box or the KettlePizza Kit. These options tend to be less expensive, too.
Camping Choices
Just because you're heading off on a great adventure doesn't mean you can't bring your outdoor pizza oven with you. With so many portable ovens to pick from, you're sure to find something within your price range.
For camping and tailgating, we recommend either the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven, Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, the Camp Chef Artisan Pizza Oven 90, or the Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven. The Camp Chef ovens might be less robust than some of the other options on our list, but these ovens will get the job done.
Pizza Tips & Tips For A Totally Tasty Pizza Game
We're going to let you in on another secret: making pizza from scratch is easier than you think and it's way healthier, too - especially when you have the right tools and ingredients. We've been making pizza at home for years, so if you're in need of tips and tricks for the best-tasting pizza, we've got you covered:
Go-To Pizza Dough Recipe: Roberta’s Pizza Dough – our absolute favorite dough recipe is from Roberta’s, a restaurant located in New York City. Perfectly crusty and chewy all at the same time, this dough will seriously change your pizza game.
All About The Flour: flour matters - don't let anyone tell you differently. If you want to make the best dough ever, make it with Tipo “00” Flour. It can be hard to find in stores, but it's available online. And, yeah, it's more expensive, but this is the flour used by Italians and any real-deal wood-fired pizza place.
The Sauce: San Marzano or bust! That's what we like to say. This special tomato variety makes all the difference when it comes to pizza sauce. We don't add anything fancy to it, either. Blend up one can of San Marzano tomatoes with salt and red pepper flake - that's it. And it's the best.
Keep It Simple: don't overload the dough. Don't complicate the sauce. Less is more. Dozens of toppings aren't necessary. Simple is best. Keep it clean.
The best outdoor pizza oven in the world is only one part of creating the best pizza ever. Make sure the dough is perfect, the ingredients are top-notch, and that you're having fun. There's a reason it's called a "pizza party," so enjoy the experience of making homemade 'za with your friends and family.
