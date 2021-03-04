10 Best Pasta Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best pasta makers features all kinds of incredible machines that are easy to use. We’ve got it all: the best pasta maker for every budget, the best electric pasta maker machines, and all the top-rated manual pasta maker models available today. There’s something on here for everyone and for every comfort level, too. To find the best pasta machine for you, read on.

Spaghetti with meatballs, tagliatelle with red sauce, perfectly rolled pappardelle, layers upon layers of lasagna…hungry yet? If you’re craving a delicious Italian meal made with love and fresh ingredients, it’s time to invest in one of the coolest kitchen gadgets on the market today: a pasta maker.

Why Buy A Pasta Maker?

Why not? If you're a fan of scratch-made food, love getting creative in the kitchen, or are looking to add yet another incredible cooking talent to your resume, making your own noodles is an excellent project to tackle.

As an avid home cook and pasta connoisseur, I can tell you that making your own pasta is incredibly rewarding. From the process to the cost savings to the taste and health factor, there are a lot of reasons to buy one of the best pasta maker models and roll out your own noodles.

Here's the cool part: the best pasta maker will help you achieve fresh, delicious, and perfectly chewy pasta every time. Consisting of just flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt, scratch-made pasta isn't complicated to make. Heck, we all have those ingredients in the fridge or pantry, anyway! But, as easy and convenient as homemade pasta is, the process can take upwards of an hour depending on what type of noodles you're making, and your comfort level with the "big show." With the power of a pasta maker, and an electric pasta maker specifically, that time gets cut in half.

Our list of the best pasta makers features both manually-operated machines and electric pasta makers. Both render the same results - pasta - but they do it in very different ways. For all the details and key differences, read on.

Electric Pasta Maker vs. Manual Pasta Maker

So, you've decided to buy a pasta maker - hooray! You won't be disappointed. But, which one to buy? Which model is right for you? There are two types of pasta makers: manual pasta maker models and electric pasta maker machines. Both are featured on our list, and both are excellent choices. However, if you're trying to determine which one is best for you, these are the key differences:

Manual Pasta Makers

If you're after the traditional pasta-making experience, manual pasta maker machines are the way to go. Providing you with a tool to roll out thin sheets of pasta that can then be cut and shaped into your desired form, manual pasta makers offer few bells and whistles - but they're reliable.

Operated via a hand-crank, there's some maneuvering that needs to take place on the part of the home cook, but once you've mastered shuffling hands and adjusting thickness settings, you'll be a pro. That said, these machines are sometimes viewed as a more difficult option, but, as with anything, it just takes some practice.

While most manual pasta maker models come with attachments for spaghetti, fettuccine, and lasagna sheets, several of the options on our list are compatible with other pasta cutting attachments that are sold separately.

Electric Pasta Makers

There are two types of electric pasta maker models: pasta extruders and pasta rollers.

Pasta rollers are a little more traditional than extruders, and a lot more simple, too. They basically roll out dough into lasagna sheets. Those sheets can then be used for, well, lasagna, or ravioli, linguine, fettuccine, or any other type of long, flat noodle.

Pasta extruders are designed to mix and knead the pasta for you in addition to shaping and cutting it. Sold with discs for macaroni, bucatini, rigatoni, spaghetti, penne, and more, there's a little more creative freedom with pasta extruders, and a little more cost associated with them as well. However, because of the ease of use, they are quickly becoming a household favorite amongst home cooks looking to amp-up their pasta game.

Regardless of which model you choose, know this: the best pasta maker machines are made in Italy. Why is that important? Well, who knows homemade pasta better than the Italians, right?

Other Pasta Tools

Looking to make more than just shaped noodles? We've got you covered there, too. The world of scratch-made pasta is a big one, so if you want to try your hand at some other pasta projects, buying the best pasta maker is just the beginning. Check out these two totally cool kitchen gadgets below:

Ravioli Maker - our list of the best pasta makers features some of the top-rated ravioli maker molds and stamps as well. And, before you think making ravioli is hard, think again. It's actually pretty easy - especially when you have the right tools.

Gnocchi Boards - ever heard of gnocchi? They're basically a pasta-potato dumpling, and they're delicious. Definitely a more challenging pasta project that takes time and practice to master, making gnocchi is a great Sunday afternoon task. A gnocchi board helps shape the potato dumpling and gives it its iconic ridges.

