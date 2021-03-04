10 Best Pasta Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Spaghetti with meatballs, tagliatelle with red sauce, perfectly rolled pappardelle, layers upon layers of lasagna…hungry yet? If you’re craving a delicious Italian meal made with love and fresh ingredients, it’s time to invest in one of the coolest kitchen gadgets on the market today: a pasta maker.
Our list of the best pasta makers features all kinds of incredible machines that are easy to use. We’ve got it all: the best pasta maker for every budget, the best electric pasta maker machines, and all the top-rated manual pasta maker models available today. There’s something on here for everyone and for every comfort level, too. To find the best pasta machine for you, read on.
-
1. Marcato Atlas Pasta MachinePrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in Italy
- Easy to attach pasta shapes to machine
- Wipes clean when necessary
- Not dishwasher safe - clean with dry rag
- Several mention the handle is quite long
- A few caution it won’t securely clamp onto some kitchen countertops
When it comes to the best pasta maker models available right now, the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine definitely ranks high. An all-time classic manual pasta maker from an all-time classic Italian brand, this machine will have you cranking out fresh-made noodles in no time. Sold with attachments for Lasagna, Tagliolini, and Fettucine-shaped pasta, there’s an additional 12 cutting attachments available for purchase in case you want to add some versatility to your pasta game.
Sold with a hand crank, table clamp, and a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty, there are also ten thickness settings, allowing you to roll pasta from paper-thin to 4.8mm thick. This device is also easy to use and easy to clean, too.
Feel like adding some motorized power to this machine? You can. Click here for the details.
Find more Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, LargePrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine mixes and kneads dough in addition to extruding pasta
- Easy to use no matter your comfort level
- Processes vegetables, juices, herbs and multiple types of flour to create a wide variety of pasta
- Makes gluten-free pasta
- Easy to assemble and disassemble
- Built-in storage tray provides a place for pasta discs when not in use
- Only comes with four pasta discs; additional shapes sold separately
- Not the best at rolling pasta sheets for lasagna and ravioli
- Easier to clean but remain diligent as pasta may get stuck and harden
When it comes to the best electric pasta maker, this one from Philips reigns supreme. Why? It does it all – and does it fast. Between mixing the ingredients, kneading the dough, and extruding your favorite pasta in all kinds of cool shapes and sizes, this is the option that will help you create fresh pasta no matter your comfort or experience level.
Equipped with four different pasta discs for spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna sheets, this electric pasta maker can process a half pound of pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Easy to assemble and disassemble, this machine also features dishwasher-safe parts for easy care and cleaning. Want more pasta shapes? Check out this cool four-pack you can buy separately.
Here’s the best part: And, with Philips’ advanced technology, you can make more than just traditional pasta with this machine. Experiment with eggs, spinach, vegetable juices, herbs, and various types of flours, to create healthy and flavorful gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful pasta.
Find more Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, Large information and reviews here.
-
3. KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press AttachmentPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-known brand that makes high-quality kitchen appliances and gadgets
- Six different pasta discs for different pasta shapes
- Compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers
- Compact for easy storage
- Built-in pasta cutter allows you to control the length of your noodles
- Cleaning can be tedious
- Must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for this to work
- Some reviewers comment that not all pasta recipes are compatible with this machine
We love a good KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachment and this pasta extruder is definitely on our list of favorites. Featuring six different pasta discs and a built-in pasta cutter, homemade noodles are just the flip of a switch away as you transform your mixer into a legit pasta maker. Seriously – with this attachment, your Stand Mixer won’t just mix and knead the dough, it can now shape it and cut it, too.
Compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers – sold separately, unfortunately – this electric pasta maker will have you whipping up scratch-made spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and two different types of macaroni in no time. Made in Italy, this machine is not only highly reviewed, but it’s part of KitchenAid’s highly revered line of stand mixer attachments, so you know its quality.
One thing to note: as with any new cooking gadget, it does take time to learn the ins and outs and, as some reviewers have commented, you might need to play around with your dough recipe to find the right consistency for easy pasta processing.
Find more KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment information and reviews here.
-
4. Weston Electric Pasta MachinePrice: $148.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with built-in cutters
- Classic design
- Automatically shuts off if rollers are exposed
- Can be tough to clean
- Relatively noisy
- A bit slow
This electric pasta machine lets you whip up a fresh batch of spaghetti or fettuccine in a short amount of time thanks to two built-in cutters. There are nine adjustable settings so that you can choose the appropriate amount of thickness for the pasta. You can also choose a faster or slower speed for the roller. As an added bonus, the machine automatically shuts off if the rollers are exposed.
Find more Weston Electric Pasta Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. KitchenAid Pasta RollerPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with KitchenAid Stand Mixers
- Rolls and cuts pasta
- Stainless steel construction
- Great starter kit for new pasta makers
- Only makes two types of pasta
- Some mention the dough can stick on the rollers
- Pricey
Own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer? You’re in luck. With dozens of completely awesome attachments available, including this series of pasta makers and cutters, you can turn the ultimate kitchen must-have into a bonafide multi-purpose appliance. While not as robust as the other KitchenAid attachment on our list, this pasta accessories pack is perfect for anyone just starting out in the world of scratch-made pasta and noodles.
Featuring a roller for lasagna sheets and ravioli with eight different thickness settings, a cutter for spaghetti, and a cutter for fettuccine, this three-in-one set from KitchenAid is a great option. Easy to use and easy to clean, these attachments will process pasta dough quickly and efficiently. Favored by many home cooks, these attachments might be more basic than some of the other rollers and extruders on our list, but they are most definitely a must-have.
Find more KitchenAid Pasta Roller information and reviews here.
-
6. Philips Compact Pasta Maker, Viva CollectionPrice: $174.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mixes and kneads dough, and extrudes pasta
- A smaller appliance that's easy to store
- Easy to use and operate; ideal for new pasta makers
- Assembles and disassembles easily for proper cleaning
- Makes gluten-free pasta
- Not as robust as the other Philips pasta maker on our list
- Only comes with only three pasta discs
- Not all flours work best with this machine
Available in two colors – white and black – the Philips Compact Pasta Maker is a solid choice for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to make homemade pasta. While not as large as other Philips electric pasta machine on our list, this is ideal for anyone with a smaller kitchen space. With the ability to crank-out three servings of pasta in 18 minutes, this pasta extruder is another one of those “does-it-all devices” that will save you time and energy as it mixes, kneads, and extrudes the pasta for you.
Sold with three pasta discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini-shaped noodles, this machine can also handle nontraditional pasta types as well. Feel free to add-in vegetable purees, spinach, gluten-free flours, and a variety of other ingredients for a customized experience.
Find more Philips Compact Pasta Maker, Viva Collection information and reviews here.
-
7. Imperia Pasta Machine and Motor by Cucina ProPrice: $233.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Imperia is a classic brand known for making quality pasta machines
- Made in Italy so you know it's good
- Powerful two-speed motor
- Three types of pasta - sheets, fettuccini, spaghetti
- Limited on the types of pasta it can make
- Not a pasta extruder
- As with all pasta makers, can be difficult to clean
As one of the most iconic pasta maker brands, Imperia’s electric pasta maker is a cut above the rest. Manufactured in Italy, and featuring a two-speed motor built by Cucina Pro, you’ll be churning out fresh pasta in a hurry.
With the ability to make fettuccini, spaghetti, and large pasta sheets for ravioli and lasagna, this is a versatile update to their hand-operated classic. Made of stainless steel, this machine has a powerful motor for an efficient pasta-making experience.
Find more Razorri Electric Pasta and Ramen Noodle Maker information and reviews here.
-
8. Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker, Automatic, 7 Different ShapesPrice: $119.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine mixes and kneads dough in addition to extruding pasta
- Easy to use no matter your comfort level
- Equipped with seven pasta discs for different shapes and types of pasta
- Internal scale helps to determine the correct ratio of flour to liquid
- Budget-friendly option
- Built-in storage tray provides place for pasta discs when not in use
- Reviewers complain about dough getting stuck
- Included recipes produces pasta that dries quickly
- It will take time and practice to make pasta with this machine
Save time and muscle with this does-it-all-machine from Hamilton Beach. Perfect for any home cook, this electric pasta extruder mixes, kneads, and makes pasta for you. Equipped with seven different pasta discs for two types of spaghetti, lasagna sheets, angel hair, wide noodles, penne, and fettuccini, this machine also features an internal scale that helps you determine the ratio of flour and water so that you can make perfect pasta every time.
Recipes are included with this machine but make sure to experiment with your own! This pasta extruder is compatible with different types of flour, vegetable purees, and juices to make a variety of pasta flavors and colors, including gluten-free.
Find more Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker information and reviews here.
-
9. CucinaPro Pasta Maker Deluxe Set with Spaghetti, Fettucini, Angel Hair, Ravioli, Lasagnette AttachmentsPrice: $52.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with attachments for Spaghetti, Fettucini, Angel Hair, Ravioli, and Lasagnette-shaped pasta
- Budget-friendly pick
- Great starter pack for anyone looking to make fresh pasta
- Cleaning and care information isn't listed, but it's best to wash by hand
- Not as well known as other pasta makers
- Not made in Italy
If you’re looking for a manual pasta maker equipped with the essentials and a variety of cutters and shapes, this one from CucinaPro is a great option. Sold with five attachments for Spaghetti, Fettucini, Angel Hair, Ravioli, and Lasagnette-shaped pasta, this all-in-one set will have you feeling like a total pro in no time. Made of durable chrome-plated steel, we recommend hand washing this gadget.
Yes, there is more work involved with manually-operated machines, but this budget-friendly find is well-rated and the whole package.
Find more CucinaPro Pasta Maker Deluxe Set information and reviews here.
-
10. OxGord Pasta MakerPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three blade attachments
- Adjustable dial for optimal dough thickness
- Blades and rollers are dishwasher safe
- Some wish the base was heavier
- Several note the instructions could be better
- Not rust resistant
You can use the OxGord Pasta Maker to make fresh batches of linguine, spaghetti, and other types of noodles at home. Three blade attachments are included so that you can make a variety of pasta noodles. This machine features a durable stainless steel construction. It also has a user-friendly adjustable dial so that you can find the optimal thickness for the dough. The handle is removable for storage. Both the rollers and blades are dishwasher safe.
Why Buy A Pasta Maker?
Why not? If you're a fan of scratch-made food, love getting creative in the kitchen, or are looking to add yet another incredible cooking talent to your resume, making your own noodles is an excellent project to tackle.
As an avid home cook and pasta connoisseur, I can tell you that making your own pasta is incredibly rewarding. From the process to the cost savings to the taste and health factor, there are a lot of reasons to buy one of the best pasta maker models and roll out your own noodles.
Here's the cool part: the best pasta maker will help you achieve fresh, delicious, and perfectly chewy pasta every time. Consisting of just flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt, scratch-made pasta isn't complicated to make. Heck, we all have those ingredients in the fridge or pantry, anyway! But, as easy and convenient as homemade pasta is, the process can take upwards of an hour depending on what type of noodles you're making, and your comfort level with the "big show." With the power of a pasta maker, and an electric pasta maker specifically, that time gets cut in half.
Our list of the best pasta makers features both manually-operated machines and electric pasta makers. Both render the same results - pasta - but they do it in very different ways. For all the details and key differences, read on.
Electric Pasta Maker vs. Manual Pasta Maker
So, you've decided to buy a pasta maker - hooray! You won't be disappointed. But, which one to buy? Which model is right for you? There are two types of pasta makers: manual pasta maker models and electric pasta maker machines. Both are featured on our list, and both are excellent choices. However, if you're trying to determine which one is best for you, these are the key differences:
Manual Pasta Makers
If you're after the traditional pasta-making experience, manual pasta maker machines are the way to go. Providing you with a tool to roll out thin sheets of pasta that can then be cut and shaped into your desired form, manual pasta makers offer few bells and whistles - but they're reliable.
Operated via a hand-crank, there's some maneuvering that needs to take place on the part of the home cook, but once you've mastered shuffling hands and adjusting thickness settings, you'll be a pro. That said, these machines are sometimes viewed as a more difficult option, but, as with anything, it just takes some practice.
While most manual pasta maker models come with attachments for spaghetti, fettuccine, and lasagna sheets, several of the options on our list are compatible with other pasta cutting attachments that are sold separately.
Electric Pasta Makers
There are two types of electric pasta maker models: pasta extruders and pasta rollers.
Pasta rollers are a little more traditional than extruders, and a lot more simple, too. They basically roll out dough into lasagna sheets. Those sheets can then be used for, well, lasagna, or ravioli, linguine, fettuccine, or any other type of long, flat noodle.
Pasta extruders are designed to mix and knead the pasta for you in addition to shaping and cutting it. Sold with discs for macaroni, bucatini, rigatoni, spaghetti, penne, and more, there's a little more creative freedom with pasta extruders, and a little more cost associated with them as well. However, because of the ease of use, they are quickly becoming a household favorite amongst home cooks looking to amp-up their pasta game.
Regardless of which model you choose, know this: the best pasta maker machines are made in Italy. Why is that important? Well, who knows homemade pasta better than the Italians, right?
Other Pasta Tools
Looking to make more than just shaped noodles? We've got you covered there, too. The world of scratch-made pasta is a big one, so if you want to try your hand at some other pasta projects, buying the best pasta maker is just the beginning. Check out these two totally cool kitchen gadgets below:
Ravioli Maker - our list of the best pasta makers features some of the top-rated ravioli maker molds and stamps as well. And, before you think making ravioli is hard, think again. It's actually pretty easy - especially when you have the right tools.
Gnocchi Boards - ever heard of gnocchi? They're basically a pasta-potato dumpling, and they're delicious. Definitely a more challenging pasta project that takes time and practice to master, making gnocchi is a great Sunday afternoon task. A gnocchi board helps shape the potato dumpling and gives it its iconic ridges.
