13 Best Pole Saws: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you have trees anywhere on your property, you know that they require an occasional haircut. Regular pruning is necessary to keep trees healthy and looking their best. Chainsaws are very useful for pruning but climbing a ladder with a chainsaw to maintain trees isn’t safe at all.
To get branches located high above your head, try a pole saw. A pole saw is essentially a small electric chainsaw mounted to an extendable pole to allow you to cut foliage up high while planting both feet on the ground. Pole saws run clean, cut great, and are a much safer option to get your trees in shape.
When paired with a chainsaw for home use and a wood chipper, you’ll have your trees and shrubs cleaned up in no time.
1. Sun Joe SWJ807E 10-Inch 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- Converts easily from pole saw to handheld chainsaw
- Safety trigger lock feature
- Inexpensive yet effective
- Plastic housing is a bit flimsy
- Pole disconnect latch located too close to operating hand
- Heavy to use at length
Tackle those hard-to-reach branches with ease with the Sun Joe SWJ807E 10-Inch 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw. It features the option to use the saw as a handheld chainsaw for projects on the ground and an attachable pole to handle trimming and pruning at higher elevations. Stand safely on solid ground and simply adjust the telescoping pole to gain up to 15 feet of overhead reach.
Later, when the limbs are down and there’s more work to be done, the SWJ807E quickly converts to a hand-held chainsaw to make light work of loads of logs. Powered by a large 8 Amp motor, this pole saw can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to seven inches thick. The durable 10-inch bar and chain features an auto-oiling system to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated during use.
Unlike gas-powered tools, the Sun Joe SWJ807E is electric-powered, so you’ll power up reliably every time without having to deal with smoke, fumes, spark plugs, or tune-ups. This pole saw comes equipped with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting and carries a full two-year warranty.
Find more Sun Joe SWJ807E 10-Inch 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
2. Scotts Outdoor PS45010S 10-Inch 8-Amp Corded Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- Tool-free chain tension adjustment
- Rubber overmolded handle and foam grip
- Five 30-degree cutting head angles
- Be sure to check bar oil early and often
- Cutting head is heavy especially at the end of a nine foot pole
- Assembly instructions are confusing and difficult to follow
The Scotts Outdoor PS45010S 10-Inch Corded Pole Saw is powerful enough to cut through thick branches for a quick and easy clean-up. Do yourself a favor: don’t climb a ladder with a chainsaw. Since the Scotts PS45010S features one of the longest working reach of any electric pole saw on the market, you won’t need a ladder. With a 9-foot-5-inch pole and a total reach of 15 feet when held at the waist, those high branches will be no match for you.
This Scotts power branch trimmer has five adjustable cutting angle settings to choose from with a simple push of two buttons. The pole saw can help you reach high branches and cut through hard-to-reach areas by adjusting the chainsaw to effectively cut the target branch or limb and avoiding obstacles above your working area. The cord retention hook prevents the power cord from getting entangled during cutting (that would make for a bad day). It also helps the pole trimmer from slipping away from your grip while in use.
The 8-amp motor features an automatic oiling system that keeps the chain bar lubed and working clean. There is also an oil level window to help determine when it is time to lay on some more chain oil. Like all electric chainsaws, this pole saw goes through oil quickly so make sure to keep that tank topped off often. While the cutting head can get heavy situated on the one end, it ends up being useful for getting through thicker branches. Just make sure to take a break once in a while to rest those arms and shoulders, okay?
Find more Scotts Outdoor PS45010S 10-Inch Corded Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
3. Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Brushless Cordless Pole Saw
Cons:
- 2Ah battery and charger included
- Cuts fast
- Great battery life
- Tough to get a replacement chain by itself from Amazon
- Assembly instructions are incorrect
- Pole doesn't telescope
The Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw cuts fast, offers plenty of torque, and offers supreme battery life to get your through your tree limbing tasks. This pole saw offers a 10-inch cutting bar that will get through branches like there was nothing there. The motor is super quiet and the cordless convenience allows you to work where you want to work without being anchored by an extension cord.
Assembling the pole saw is simple and that’s good since the instruction manual is somewhat confusing to use. It’s well-balanced and feels comfortable when using it overhead. The cutting bar sits at a slight angle for more convenient cutting. A branch hook at the underside of the chain bar is highly useful to pull cut branches and limbs out of the way.
The Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw comes with a 2Ah battery and rapid charger. The Pro 80V series has some definite long life per charge however if you’re looking at doing some serious property management, consider picking up a spare battery.
Find more Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
4. Worx WG309 8 Amp 10-Inch Corded Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- 8-foot extension pole
- Compact and lightweight
- Detachable chainsaw may be used without pole
- Cutting head does not pivot for angled cutting
- Housing may block view of blade when using fully extended
- Blade takes up to five seconds to stop once trigger is released
This WG309 8 Amp 10-Inch Corded Electric Pole Saw by Worx manages to do a couple of things supremely well. First, the entire unit including telescoping pole weighs less than ten pounds for safe and easy maneuverability. The 10-inch bar cuts through thin and thick branches alike but isn’t so big that it’s difficult to use effectively. Just about anyone can use this pole saw.
Second, the pole is detachable so that you can use the cutting head as a small chainsaw by itself. The pole connects and disconnects quickly and without the need for tools. Reach high, cut down those limbs way above your head, then detach and use the chainsaw to chop them up at your level. That’s awesome.
The patented Worx auto-tension system prevents the chain from being overtightened whatsoever and the transparent oil window always lets you know when it’s time to top up. With a rotatable handle and telescoping pole, the Worx WG309 is a perfect yard tool for pruning, cutting, trimming, and overall clean up of your yard.
Find more Worx WG309 8 Amp 10-Inch Corded Electric Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
5. Black+Decker 20V MAX 8-Inch Pole Saw
Cons:
- Lightweight and easy to handle
- 14-foot telescoping pole comes apart for easy transport
- No cord to drag around
- Make sure to tighten up the chain before each use
- Bolts may vibrate loose during operation
- Manual oil application
The Black+Decker 20V MAX 8-Inch Pole Saw uses a proprietary battery platform that powers a wide range of cordless electric power tools including leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and string trimmers. This pole saw can handle up to 100 cuts of 1-1/2-inches per charge. It can tackle a wide range of cuts using the 8-inch chain bar while the lightweight fiberglass pole was designed for pruning overhead branches up to 14 feet high.
This pole saw is definitely not a commercial product but it doesn’t pretend to be. The Black + Decker 20V MAX series of yard tools is meant primarily for homeowners with small to medium yards who need to get things done without having a cord to drag around. This pole saw fits that bill. The battery power is nice for what it’s intended for as well. The unit disassembles for easy transport which, for a mostly plastic power tool like this, is unique since most of them are semi-permanent snap-fit components.
Find more Black+Decker 20V MAX 8-Inch Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
6. Ryobi One+ 18V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- Battery pack helps to balance tool during use
- Battery and charger included
- Telescoping handle
- Uses a lot of oil; watch that fill gauge
- Cutting head doesn't pivot
- Included battery is only a 1.3Ah
Keep your trees looking their tidiest with the Ryobi One+ 18V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw. This cordless pole saw operates at either six-and-a-half or nine-and-a-half with the extension pole with an 8-inch bar and chain for trimming away branches up to 6 inches thick. With the in-line motor and angled cutting head, branches can be removed easily, even in tight spaces.
This saw features an automatic bar and chain oiling system for extra convenience and a clear-view fluid window to help you monitor oil levels. The 18V compact battery and charger are included and the battery completely recharges in under an hour. That said, the battery is a little small at only 1.3Ah. You’re going to want to pick up a spare with some power if you want to work for any reasonable length of time.
Find more Ryobi One+ 18V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
7. DeWalt DCPS620M1 20V MAX XR Cordless Pole Saw
Cons:
- Included battery and charger
- 8-inch low kickback bar and chain
- Auto-oiling system
- Pole joints could be more robust
- Head doesn't pivot for different angled cutting
- Cutting head gets to be real heavy when using at full extension
Like all cordless electric DeWalt tools, the DCPS620M1 20V MAX XR Cordless Pole Saw provides solid performance and efficient battery life. This saw comes equipped with an 8-inch bar and chain to handle every pruning need on your list. It features a high-efficiency brushless motor that delivers up to 96 cuts per charge.
The well-balanced design and telescoping working pole extends ten feet for a total working reach of 15 feet. Be aware that the cutting head can get a little heavy when using for long periods at that 15-foot reach. This pole saw features an auto-oiling mechanism for added convenience but, like most electric chainsaws, it requires the user to empty the tank after each use, or else you’ll have oil leaking all over the place.
The DCPS620M1 also features metal bucking strips for a durable cutting grip and a tree hook which allows for pruned branches to be easily removed. If you’re a DeWalt fan, this is an excellent opportunity to build up your 20V tool collection and if you’re not a DeWalt fan, you soon will be with this pole saw.
Find more DeWalt DCPS620M1 20V MAX XR Cordless Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
8. Craftsman CMCCSP20M1 V20 14-Foot Cordless Pole Saw
Cons:
- 14-foot reach
- Included 4Ah battery and charger
- Multiple combo packages available to purchase including a chainsaw and string trimmer
- Manual oiling necessary
- Cutting head doesn't pivot
- Pole can be wobbly to use at full length
The Craftsman CMCCSP20M1 V20 14-Foot Cordless Pole Saw features a powerful motor and comes with a sizable 4Ah battery and charger to keep you going. The cutting head is angled to safely get at branches high up on the tree although the head doesn’t pivot at all. Two poles are included for use, a telescoping version for shorter work, and an extension pole in order to get to a 14-foot working reach.
The handle is comfortably molded with an oversized rubber grip and with intricate detailing. A branch hook is molded into the underside of the cutting head for use in pulling cut branches out of the way of your working area. Craftsman offers up a significant number of options to purchase this pole saw; extra batteries, with a chainsaw, with a string trimmer, with bar and chain oil, and more. Take a look to see if any of the combo packs are of interest to you.
Find more Craftsman CMCCSP20M1 V20 14-Foot Cordless Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
9. Greenworks 20672 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- 8-inch bar and chain great for trimming branches
- Weighs less than nine pounds
- 40V 2Ah battery and charger included
- Documentation isn't very clear
- Tool can be unbalanced when fully extended
- Lockout switch can be difficult to manage while wearing gloves
For shorter tree trimming jobs, the Greenworks 20672 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw might be just what you’re looking for. The included equipment features a shorter pole that may then be combined with an additional telescoping pole that extends to eight feet or approximately a 12-foot working height. Both poles are made of aluminum so they’re strong and lightweight.
The eight-inch chain bar works well for cutting branches and smaller limbs and the entire unit weighs less than nine pounds so reaching overhead with this tool won’t lead to fatigue as quickly as some other models. The included battery is a 40V 2Ah unit which should serve well for a small to medium yard before having to recharge.
This pole saw features an automatic oiling system as well as an easy-adjust chain tensioning mechanism; both oil and chain tension should be checked often. Greenworks fabricates some excellent electric tools and the 20672 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw is excellent as well for smaller yards and for people who don’t have an inordinate amount of trimming to do.
Find more Greenworks 20672 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
10. Makita XUX01Z 18V X2 LXT Cordless Electric Pole Saw
Cons:
- Lever-style lock system allows for quick attachment installation
- 10-inch reversible sprocket nose bar for efficient pruning
- Translucent bar oil tank with adjustable automatic chain lubrication
- Expensive
- Batteries not included
- Chain adjustment and tensioning is difficult
The Makita XUX01Z 18V X2 LXT Power Head is used widely by landscapers and homeowners who understand the long-lasting reliability that Makita builds into their power tools. On top of that, the LXT battery system is one of the popular platforms on the market today. There are several attachments that may pair with this base power tool including a string trimmer, hedge cutter, and the EY401MP 10-Inch Pole Saw. Together, they are a great combination to trim up trees and plants on your property.
The XUX01Z Power Head is a versatile string trimmer base that features three speeds powered by a brushless motor from 5,700 to 9,700 RPM. The electronic torque control allows for the immediate stoppage of the motor in case of a sudden slowdown or stop of rotation speed. It features a comfortable grip and efficient power to strength ratio.
The pole saw attachment has a 10″ reversible sprocket nose bar for efficient pruning. A translucent bar oil tank is unique among pole saws, allowing the user to check the chain oil at a distance rather than stop to look at a gauge. The unit features an adjustable and automatic chain lubrication system and a steel drive shaft engineered for lower vibration & longer service life.
So, here’s the thing: Makita makes quality electric power tools that are effective, efficient, and last a very long time. You could probably tell by the price of this unit that it’s a premium item. There are plenty of inexpensive pole saws out there and if all you’re looking for is a way to trim up some trees, then move on. But, if you’re looking for a system that can accommodate a number of different attachments and will stand up to years of use, then here you go.
Unfortunately, this pack doesn’t come with batteries however they’re readily available, usually at a highly reduced rate packaged with an additional power tool. If you already have Makita 18V tools, you may already have all that you need.
Find more Makita XUX01Z 18V X2 LXT Cordless Electric Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
11. Oregon PS250 40V 8-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw
Cons:
- 15-foot working reach
- Engineered to be quiet, balanced, steady, and effective
- Battery and charger included
- If you're cutting all day, get an extra battery
- Blade guard held in place with a plastic screw; comes apart easily
- Pole compression fitting may come loose if tipped down
The Oregon PS250 40V 8-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw gives you precision, power, and a telescoping reach for all of your trimming and pruning jobs. The mid-mount motor places the PS250’s weight (and size) between your hands. This makes it easier to reach hard-to-reach-cuts, and reduces the weight at the end of the pole. That means your arms and shoulders will be a lot better off with this pole saw.
The PS250 weighs just 13.5lbs with the battery, which means better working conditions all around. A shoulder strap is also included for additional comfort. This pole saw has a branch hook underneath the cutting head for easy limb removal. The pole features an adjustable collar to extend the length from seven to ten feet overall. The included 2.6Ah battery is more than adequate for average yardwork but if you’re going to be cutting all day, consider bumping up to a larger battery package.
Find more Oregon PS250 40V 8-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
12. Sun Joe iON100V 10-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw
Cons:
- 650 Watt brushless motor
- 10-inch bar and chain can handle some thick branches
- Auto-oiling feature
- Battery and charger not included and they're not cheap
- Shorter reach than other pole saws
- Weighs close to 20 pounds with battery
Sun Joe is typically known for less powerful yet effective electric power tools however their line of iON 100V tools are pretty impressive like this Sun Joe iON100V 10-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw. It has a nice balance, a hefty 10-inch cutting bar and chain, and a telescoping pole that can reach almost nine feet in length. The branch hook on the lower part of the cutting head is a good touch as well.
You can’t argue over how much power the 100V batteries give this pole saw. It can definitely keep up even with gasoline-powered pole saws of its size. It cuts fast and fierce and will definitely get the job done, especially those branches too high for a standard chainsaw but without having to reach too much.
The challenge I have with this pole saw is that it’s a little shorter than all of the other saws on our list. There must be a reason why the telescoping pole wasn’t stretched just a bit longer to compete with other tools in this category. The other issue is battery availability and cost. The 100V units are absolutely huge for a saw this size so my thought is that one might be better off investing in a larger tool like cordless lawn mower and sharing the batteries.
Find more Sun Joe iON100V 10-Inch Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw information and reviews here.
-
13. Worx WG323 20V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw
Cons:
- Battery platform fits a wide variety of Worx tools
- 4Ah battery and charger included
- May be used as handheld chainsaw and pole saw
- Working reach is shorter than other saws in this class
- Longer recharge times
- The pole seems to bend more than it should
The Worx WG323 20V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw combines the convenience of a smaller handheld chainsaw with a unit that can reach up to trim without the use of a ladder. This pole saw gives the user a reach of around twelve feet with the eight-and-three-quarter-foot extension pole. The package comes with a 20V 4Ah battery which will give you plenty of power for an extended time.
The pole requires no tools to attach to the chainsaw and only takes a few minutes. It’s as fast and as powerful as anything in its class. This saw features an auto-oiling system as well as auto-tensioning to ensure you’ll always have the correct setting for your chain. An oil level indicator allows for easy monitoring of your tank so you can fill when necessary.
Find more Worx WG323 20V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw information and reviews here.
What Do You Use a Pole Saw For?
Pole saws are used almost exclusively for pruning limbs and branches that are out of reach for anyone with an ordinary chainsaw from the ground. Chainsaws and ladders simply don’t mix for the average homeowner. For that reason, pole saws provide a useful solution to maintain your trees safely.
Pole saws can also save you from calling an arborist or landscape service thereby saving you a bit of money. Almost anyone can use a pole saw and they’re typically affordable. Pole saws are lightweight (especially corded electric ones), comfortable to operate, and may offer adjustable-length poles and angled heads to suit the job you need done.
It’s important to point out that pole saws and hedge trimmers are two very different types of power tools. Hedge trimmers are great for vines and foliage; pole saws should be used with branches more than an inch in diameter.
Take a look at what you need to trim most often but it could be that you need both tools. Likewise, if the limbs you’re looking at cutting are more than eight inches, then a chainsaw is a better tool to use and if the limbs are up high, you may need to call a certified arborist.
What is the Best Pole Saw?
It really depends on what your particular needs are. Most folks won’t require a huge number of features but if you’re looking at maintaining a lot of trees, that may appeal to you. Take a look at some of the following items while searching for the right pole saw for you:
Bar & Chain Length. The chain bar will dictate how thick of material the saw can cut through. Typically pole saws can be found with chain bars between six and twelve inches and you’ll find out that most of them are either eight or ten inches in length.
Measure some of the tree limbs on your property to see what the average diameter that you’ll cut through is. Plan on a pole saw length that is roughly two inches longer than that diameter.
Working Height. Manufacturers refer to the working height of a pole saw as the length of the pole plus around two to three feet for your arm. That means the actual pole will be shorter than the claim is on the box. Pole saws generally use between ten and twelve feet for that working height estimate.
Because of weather conditions and safety, it’s going to be nearly impossible to find a pole saw longer than that for the average homeowner. Poles typically telescope to allow for shorter use if necessary.
Weight. Gas-powered pole saws are usually heavier than electric ones however a battery for a cordless electric model has some weight to it. Plan on 20 pounds for a real heavy gas-powered pole saw but the corded electric saws are generally between eight to fourteen pounds.
One thing is for sure: they all get heavy when using them overhead for long periods of time. Poles and other components may be made of plastic, steel, or fiberglass to maximize strength while keeping weight down.
Handheld. There are pole saws that allow for the detachment of the cutting head to use as a small chainsaw. That’s a nice feature to have if you’re planning on cutting up the branches to use as firewood or to reduce them down to fit into a yard waste bin.
Additional Features. The sky’s the limit when it comes to options for pole saws. Less vibration, auto-oiling and auto-tension, different grip types, and more can be found as vendors continue to come up with ways to attract your attention and buy their stuff.
Is a Gas-Powered Pole Saw Better Than an Electric Pole Saw?
Not necessarily. The battle between gas and electric tools continues with electric making positive advances in power and ability all the time. All of the pole saws on our list are electric powered but that doesn’t mean gas engines don’t have their place.
Gas pole saws can rarely be found as dedicated units these days and now take the form of attachable heads to use with string trimmers. In fact, I really enjoy using my Ryobi 4-stroke gas trimmer and the line of Expand-It attachments. Gas engines mean noise, smell, and sometimes mixing fuel as well as maintaining spark plugs and air filters.
They’re typically heavier than electric versions and if you have a large amount of work to do, gas-powered pole saws can operate for long periods of time with all the portability you could want for remote work. Gas saws are almost always more powerful than electric saws as well.
But don’t underestimate the power of electric pole saws. Some of them can compete with (and sometimes surpass) gas-powered tools. They also almost always weigh less and are so much easier to maintain. If you have a small to medium yard, a corded electric pole saw may be the best choice for you.
You’ll need an extension cord but since your yard is smaller, there should be an accessible outlet nearby. Corded electric pole saws are advantageous in that they’re typically the least expensive, weigh the least, and are quieter than gas models. They also are more powerful (but not always) than cordless varieties.
If you have a larger bit of property and you don’t want the hassle of being anchored to a cord, cordless electric pole saws are a nice option. You might have to pay for that portability, however. Depending on the manufacturer and the capabilities of the respective battery platform, the costs can be significantly higher than corded and even gas-powered tools.
Make sure you choose a cordless electric tool that utilizes lithium-ion batteries which last longer and recharge faster than Ni-Cad batteries. Keep in mind also that the higher the voltage rating, the more powerful the saw. Your work time will be limited to how long the battery will last so it may be a good idea to pick up a spare battery for your pole saw.
Although electric tools have far less maintenance to take care of than gas engines, you won’t entirely out of the woods. Your electric pole saw will still need to be cleaned, sharpened, and filled with chain oil as well as drained of chain oil between uses. And, like with all power tools, make sure you maintain safe use practices. Wear safety goggles, gloves, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and ear protection.
