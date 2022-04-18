9 Best Pressure Canners: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you want to be able to preserve things that require pressurization to kill dangerous bacteria, from simple garden fresh green beans to elegant beef bourguignon (because we do love to channel our inner Julia Child,) a pressure canner is a must. We’ve found the best pressure canners, large and small, you can use for canning, fast pressure cooking, and even sterilization.

Whether you’re growing in raised beds or have a large garden plot, every preserving project comes with special instructions to make sure your canned goods are safe to eat throughout the year. Those requirements are even more important when it comes to canning meats, fish, and non-acidic vegetables like green beans.

It’s that time of year when you’re probably dreaming of your verdant garden that will soon be overloaded. Since everyone is more conscious than ever about self-sufficiency and needless food waste food these days, a pressure canner is a perfect tool to help you preserve your garden’s bounty.

Why Should I Consider a Pressure Canner?

I remember my first canning efforts, as well as those for many years to come, relying on a traditional water bath canner. When you're first getting started, there are so many things to think about, from buying canning jars, jar lifters, lids, and rings to thinking about things like sugar and pectin and how to recreate the great jams and jellies your mom or grandma made.

If you're considering taking on more complex projects that require a pressure canner, it's probably not your first canning rodeo. Whatever your canning challenge, the beauty of pressure canners is that they allow you to use both the traditional water bath canning method, as well as the pressure canning method, so you've got all your bases covered.

Canning under pressure ensures food safety, especially with food items that are prone to bacterial growth. No one wants a case of botulism or other food poisoning threats. It's also faster than a giant water bath canner, coming up to pressure rapidly because you use less water.

Are Stovetop Pressure Canners the Best Option?

There are an interesting variety of stovetop pressure canners on the market, some with the traditional rocker knobs that make noise when the pressure is right, or wrong. Several of those most highly rated models have more high-tech pressure gauges.

Both styles allow you to can at a variety of pressures, from 5psi to 15psi, depending on what you're preserving. You'll want to note, however, that many of the really large models that are larger than 15 quarts are literally so heavy, they aren't recommended for use on glass or ceramic cooktops.

What About Electric Pressure Canners?

Since I, and many of you, likely have a glass cooktop, another alternative is to consider is an electric pressure canner. You'll love the fact that they're total kitchen multi-taskers. You can use them one day to rapid roast a chicken, and the next day to can up quite a few pints of jam.

Because they are insulated, they tend to heat up your house a bit less, but they take a while to cool down before you can put them away, and in the meantime, they take up a lot of space on your counter.

The National Center for Home Food Preservation doesn't recommend using electric pressure cookers for canning unless they are specifically designed to do so. That may mean you can't rely on your off-brand instant cooker to do the job.

No matter which pressure canner you choose, you'll be making an investment in your family's homegrown, healthy meals, and let's be honest, knowing where your food comes from offers some pretty sweet peace of mind. You'll want to snag one before your next harvest.