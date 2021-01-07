19 Best Reading Chairs for Comfort & Style

If you’re a passionate reader, you’re probably reading a book or your devices wherever you go. But when you’re ready to flop down and enjoy the latest best-seller at home, you want a stylish chair that’s also comfortable, supportive and gives you plenty of options to curl up and relax.

Whether you’re looking for a leather recliner, lift chair, overstuffed accent chair, or one that comes with a matching ottoman, we’ve found the very best reading chairs. They also offer a terrific place to escape from your screen and desk chair when you’ve got a lot of work-related reading to do and you just want a comfy place to do it.

What Makes A Good Reading Chair?

In our estimation, comfort always comes first when it comes to selecting a really great reading chair, but you'll also want to consider which room of the house this chair will go, and just who exactly will be using it.

If you're planning on putting your new chair in the bedroom, you can splurge on velvet or leather fabrics, because it won't get the kind of wear it might in higher traffic areas. 

If you're putting it in the living or family room, you might be expecting to read books to your kids, so you'll likely want upholstery that's spill resistant and easy to spot clean. 

Why Should You Consider Back and Seat Support?

Since reading chairs are all about comfort, you'll want to look for one with supportive cushions, and those with innersprings will over the most support of all, much like an innerspring mattress does while you sleep.

At minimum, you'll want real foam cushions that have the ability to spring back into shape once you're out of the chair. Nothing looks more shabby than one with a smashed down seating area.

If you're shopping for a reading chair as a gift, it definitely helps to think about your gift recipient's body size, space restrictions, and physical limitations. 

We've included specific options for all of those considerations and you'll see them noted. 

