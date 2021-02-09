10 Best Vacuum Food Sealers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

We’re all looking for ways to keep our food fresh longer, so if you want to stretch those groceries and save some cash in the process, it’s time to invest in one of the best and most useful kitchen gadgets on the market today: a vacuum food sealer.
Our list of the best vacuum food sealers features ten incredible models that will extend the life of your favorite foods in no time. All the best models from all the best brands are here: FoodSaver, Cuisinart, Weston, and more. Here’s the best part: Not only will these appliances ensure that your fridge and freezer are stocked with fresh-tasting meats, cheeses, fish, and vegetables, they’ll also help you achieve sous vide perfection – seal up and cook away. To find the best vacuum sealer for you, read on.
1. FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Bonus Handheld Sealer and Starter KitPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- This FoodSaver can perform up to 60 back-to-back seals without stopping
- Exceptional seal quality that can keep food freezer-fresh for up to three years
- FoodSaver is a quality brand that's favored by home cooks
- Comes with a handheld sealer to offer more flexibility
- Some reviewers remarked that it broke down after several years
- Some reviewers commented that it was more difficult to use than other models
- Capable of creating sous vide bag but some said it wasn't the best experience
Any chef or home cook will tell you a FoodSaver is completely necessary. Besides the obvious function of saving your food for future use – something we’re all doing right now! – you can also prepare meat and vegetables for sous vide – and that’s just really cool.
This vacuum sealer from FoodSaver is a good one, too. Easy to use and customize, you can actually create your own vacuum-sealed bags in different sizes. It’s also a workhorse, performing up to 60 airtight seals before needing to cool down. And, your food with stay fresh (well, freezer fresh) for up to three years.
This FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System comes complete with a starter kit that includes one 11″ x 10′ vacuum seal roll, three 1-quart pre-cut vacuum seal bags, two 1-gallon pre-cut vacuum seal bags, three 1-quart vacuum zipper bags, two 1-gallon vacuum zipper bags, and one handheld sealer and holder clip.
Find more FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine information and reviews here.
2. FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing SystemPrice: $178.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Simple manual operation
- Ideal for short and long-term storage
- Provides air-tight seal
- Short power cord
- Periodically needs to stop to cool down
- Initial learning curve
If you’re in the market for a basic vacuum sealing system to get the job done right, this product is a good bet. It features a sleek and compact design that lets it fit nicely on the countertop, even in smaller spaces. You can use this vacuum sealing system for long-term storage of meats in the freezer or for shorter-term storge of cheese and meats in the fridge. An accessory hose port, which comes with the unit, helps to remove air from the containers and provide an air-tight seal.
Find more FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing System information and reviews here.
3. NutriChef Vacuum SealerPrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- LED indicator lights
- Works with solid, steamed, poached and simmered foods
- Comes with air suction hose and vacuum bags
- Initial learning curve
- May not work as well if food is too moist
- Plastic components seem cheap
A vacuum sealer can help keep food fresh for longer. When it’s time for storage, you can use the sealer to prepare your food from the freezer. When it’s ready to use, simply defrost the meat or veggies. This vacuum sealer features a user-friendly design, as all you need to do is power it on and use the control panel with accompanying digital buttons. LED indicator lights help you keep tabs on what you’re doing.
Several different settings are available, including those for solid, poached, steamed, and simmered foods. An air suction hose is included, along with vacuum bags and a vacuum bag roll for getting started.
4. Weston 65-0201 Pro-2300 Vacuum SealerPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- LED lights
- 935 watts
- Manual control enables specific pressure settings
- Sometimes seals a bit early
- Lacks a drip tray
- No manual control when sealing
If you’re in the market for a vacuum sealer with all the bells and whistles, this one is worth a close look. Bright LED lights let you closely monitor each stage of the sealing process. A powerful double piston pump seal bar, combined with an impressive 935 watts of power and a long seal bar, ensures that each food item has a solid and reliable seal each time. While you simply press the start button for most items, a manual control option allows you to set the pressure for softer or more delicate foods.
Find more Weston 65-0201 Pro-2300 Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
5. FoodSaver 4840 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection and Starter KitPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Advanced system and technology compared to other models
- Several automatic features help you acheive a better seal
- FoodSaver is a reputable brand favored by home cooks
- Larger appliance that requires more storage space
- Some commented that the bag quality is lacking
- Some reviewers says it's just "okay" for the money
A vacuum sealer is one of those cool kitchen gadgets that’s a necessity for any home, so if you’re in the market for a good one, be sure to check out the FoodSaver 4840 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System.
This system really does do it all and features it all: it removes air from bags and creates an airtight seal to lock in freshness, has automatic bag detection and vacuum sealing, has automatic moisture detection, and features a built-in handheld sealer to eliminate the need for additional attachments when sealing zipper bags and containers. This model also helps keep food fresh longer and comes with a starter kit.
Find more FoodSaver 4840 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine information and reviews here.
6. Cuisinart VS-100 Vacuum SealerPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Extracts air for enhanced flavor and freshness
- Simple operation
- Compact design
- A bit loud
- Doesn’t come with accessories
- Can’t fit a bag roll inside
This vacuum sealer does a great job of keeping foods fresh and ensuring that they last longer in the freezer by extracting air to help seal in flavor and preserve the food’s texture. A simple three-button operation makes sealing any food fast and easy. This machine is also equipped with an easy locking system for added security. An integrated drip tray captures any leaks and makes cleanup a bit faster. This sealer’s compact design takes up a minimal amount of counter space.
Find more Cuisinart VS-100 Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
7. GERYON Vacuum Sealer MachinePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Two sealing modes help you get the most out of the experience
- Popular seller that's currently the #1 sold vacuum sealer on Amazon
- Comes with a full starter kit
- Can be challenging to use
- Some concern over the quality of the seal
- Some say the material used feels cheap
The Geryon Vacuum Sealer is a good one. A popular seller and quality cooks’ tool, this food sealer will help you keep your food fresh longer. Equipped with a full starter kit that comes with a one air suction hose, five heat seal bags (7.8″ x 11.8″), one roll (7.8″ x 78″), and one user manual, you’ll have everything you need to get started and seal your food.
Featuring a compact design that easily stores away, this lightweight vacuum sealer can even be taken apart for a proper and thorough cleaning. Designed with fully automatic vacuum sealing operation, the machine also has soft-touch digital buttons, LED indicator lights, electric plug-in and the control center placed on the top panel provides a user-friendly experience. There are also two sealing modes to ensure you have the best possible experience.
Find more GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine information and reviews here.
8. Seal-a-Meal FSSMSL0160-000 Vacuum SealerPrice: $54.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Great for beginners
- Fits a wide range of bags
- Indicator lights
- Doesn’t come with sample bags
- Cover doesn’t lock
- No external vacuum port
Versatility is one of the highlights of this vacuum sealer, as it easily accommodates everything from 8-inch to 11-inch bags, along with quart and gallon heat-seal bags and rolls. This is a basic model that offers a simple and convenient introduction to vacuum sealing machines. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles you’d find on pricier models, customers really like the hands-free indicator light and the handy sealing indicator light. Simply pushing the open/cancel button lifts the lid or cancels the process at any time.
Find more Seal-a-Meal FSSMSL0160-000 Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
9. Waring Pro PVS1000 Pistol Vac Professional Vacuum Sealer SystemPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Pistol style
- Includes gallon and quart bags
- Seals over 30 bags on one charge
- Takes awhile to recharge
- May fail to charge if battery is too low
- A handful of users notice a decrease in suction power over time
Unlike most vacuum sealing machines, this one features a pistol style. Many consumers agree that this unique shape makes it easier to use — and ensures that it won’t take up much room on the countertop. This hand-held vacuum sealer is easy to operate and comes with 12 one-gallon bags and 12 one-quart bags. You can seal over 30 bags on one charge thanks to a heavy-duty rechargeable NiMH battery. This vacuum sealer system comes with its own charging stand for easier and more convenient storage.
Find more Waring Pro PVS1000 Pistol Vac Professional Vacuum Sealer System information and reviews here.
10. Nesco VS-02 Food Vacuum SealerPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Affordable
- Keeps camping supplies dry
- Auto shutoff
- Large
- Needs to cool off after every 3-4 seal
- A bit heavy
This budget-friendly vacuum sealer has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s fully automatic, which means that it takes care of most of the work. A single-touch operation and auto shutoff feature adds to its convenience. There is even a smart features switch that prolongs sealing time for wet items and makes a tighter seal when necessary. Unlike some other models currently on the market, you can also use this one to protect special documents and papers or to keep supplies dry when you’re camping.
Find more Nesco VS-02 Food Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Vacuum Food Sealer?
We're big fans of these appliances - and it's not just for the obvious reasons, either. From the food savings to the cost savings, you're sure to win big with one of these cool kitchen gadgets in your home. Here are some of our top reasons for investing in a vacuum food sealer
Bulk Food
Everyone's cooking and eating a lot more at home these days. So, if you're stocking up on meats and cheeses in bulk quantities to limit your time at the grocery store, a vacuum food sealer is just the kitchen gadget for you.
A great way to extend the lifetime of your food, one of the best vacuum food sealers will ensure that your bulk buy won't go to waste. Some models on our list are proven to keep food "freezer fresh" for up to three years - seriously.
Savings
Sure, there are costs involved with buying a vacuum food sealer, but the appliance will pay for itself in just a short amount of time. Think about it: buying in bulk tends to be less expensive, and by extending the life of your groceries, there's less need to visit the store and spend money.
Sous Vide
Ever heard of sous vide? One of the biggest secrets kept by professional chefs, sous vide is the process of slow-cooking meat and vegetables in sealed bags via temperature-controlled bubbling water. The best vacuum food sealers on our list can help you create your own sealed bags so that you can cook steaks, ribs, chicken, fish, and vegetables to utter perfection. Need a sous vide machine? The Anova Precision Cooker is an excellent choice.
How Do Vacuum Food Sealers Work?
The process of sealing your food in bags is actually quite simple - especially with one of the best vacuum food sealers at your disposal. So, how do they work? Essentially, a vacuum food sealer helps you create tightly sealed bags around your food. These appliances remove the air from the bag and then use a heated seal bar to fuse the sides of the bag together. The whole point is to remove air and keep it from spoiling your food.
Invented in the 1940s, but gaining popularity with home cooks in the 1990s and early 2000s, these cool kitchen gadgets are still a must-have for home cooks at all levels. An ideal way to save food and extend the life of produce, you can't go wrong with any of the best vacuum food sealers on our list.
