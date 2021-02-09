10 Best Vacuum Food Sealers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best vacuum food sealers features ten incredible models that will extend the life of your favorite foods in no time. All the best models from all the best brands are here: FoodSaver, Cuisinart, Weston, and more. Here’s the best part: Not only will these appliances ensure that your fridge and freezer are stocked with fresh-tasting meats, cheeses, fish, and vegetables, they’ll also help you achieve sous vide perfection – seal up and cook away. To find the best vacuum sealer for you, read on.

We’re all looking for ways to keep our food fresh longer, so if you want to stretch those groceries and save some cash in the process, it’s time to invest in one of the best and most useful kitchen gadgets on the market today: a vacuum food sealer.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Vacuum Food Sealer?

We're big fans of these appliances - and it's not just for the obvious reasons, either. From the food savings to the cost savings, you're sure to win big with one of these cool kitchen gadgets in your home. Here are some of our top reasons for investing in a vacuum food sealer

Bulk Food

Everyone's cooking and eating a lot more at home these days. So, if you're stocking up on meats and cheeses in bulk quantities to limit your time at the grocery store, a vacuum food sealer is just the kitchen gadget for you.

A great way to extend the lifetime of your food, one of the best vacuum food sealers will ensure that your bulk buy won't go to waste. Some models on our list are proven to keep food "freezer fresh" for up to three years - seriously.

Savings

Sure, there are costs involved with buying a vacuum food sealer, but the appliance will pay for itself in just a short amount of time. Think about it: buying in bulk tends to be less expensive, and by extending the life of your groceries, there's less need to visit the store and spend money.

Sous Vide

Ever heard of sous vide? One of the biggest secrets kept by professional chefs, sous vide is the process of slow-cooking meat and vegetables in sealed bags via temperature-controlled bubbling water. The best vacuum food sealers on our list can help you create your own sealed bags so that you can cook steaks, ribs, chicken, fish, and vegetables to utter perfection. Need a sous vide machine? The Anova Precision Cooker is an excellent choice.

How Do Vacuum Food Sealers Work?

The process of sealing your food in bags is actually quite simple - especially with one of the best vacuum food sealers at your disposal. So, how do they work? Essentially, a vacuum food sealer helps you create tightly sealed bags around your food. These appliances remove the air from the bag and then use a heated seal bar to fuse the sides of the bag together. The whole point is to remove air and keep it from spoiling your food.

Invented in the 1940s, but gaining popularity with home cooks in the 1990s and early 2000s, these cool kitchen gadgets are still a must-have for home cooks at all levels. An ideal way to save food and extend the life of produce, you can't go wrong with any of the best vacuum food sealers on our list.

