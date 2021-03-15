5 Best Cabinet Table Saws: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Portable table saws are great if you don’t have a lot of room in your workshop. But if plan on any sort of woodworking on a consistent basis, a cabinet table saw is what you’re after. They’re big and beautiful and will take on literally any large cutting job you have without breaking a sweat.
Handy for ripping plywood and lumber stock, table saws can also make cross-cuts, dado grooves, and miter cuts with the right accessories. A cabinet saw is a true fixture in the workshop just like a floor drill press and a thickness planer.
Keep in mind that a cabinet saw is a very large and heavy power tool so they’re bound to cost more than a portable table saw and require some help to move into place. However, they’ll save you time and money in the long run simply from the efficiencies they bring with them. Read on to discover the best cabinet table saw that you’ll be thrilled to install in your workshop.
1. Baileigh TS-1248P-52 Professional Cabinet Table Saw

Pros:
Cons:
- Huge work table and extensions
- Solid steel base with a massive trunnion
- Digital read-out tool for accurate cuts
- Really expensive
- You're going to need a couple of guys to help you lift this thing into place
- It's REALLY expensive
For the best of all the cabinet saws that can be found on Amazon, I give you the Baileigh TS-1248P-52 Professional Cabinet Table Saw. This beast will knock any and all opponents out of the ring before the bell sounds. This is by far the best table saw I’ve found yet.
Everything about it is constructed extraordinarily well. It will cut stout hardwoods like slicing through air and that’s not hyperbole. That digital gadget in the photo is a measuring read-out feature that may be more accurate than the trusted tape measure and pencil trick you’ve used your entire life. It is indeed accurate and is great for repeat cuts time and time again.
The safety blade guard is made of four separate pieces to keep your digits where they belong. The work table measures 48 inches by 30 inches with 52-inch extensions for really large panels. The steel cabinet base houses the big trunnion so there’s virtually no vibration and the motor hums along so smooth that you’ll swear that you’re listening to the sweetest sportscar engine ever.
If you have the budget and any inclination at all to pick up the best cabinet table saw on the market, the Baileigh TS-1248P-52 is the one to get.
2. Jet 708674PK 10-Inch Deluxe XACTA Saw

Pros:
Cons:
- Easy assembly and simple-to-follow documentation
- Purrs like a kitten when running and will cut through hardwood like butter
- Excellent shipping materials
- Wicked heavy but it's supposed to be
- Replacement parts are expensive
- Some online reviews complain about customer service
If you’re any sort of woodworker, you’ll be very happy with the Jet 708674PK 10-Inch Deluxe XACTA Saw. The assembly of the cabinet saw is straightforward; the manual is actually well designed and simple to follow. This cabinet saw is a production-grade power tool that will compete with any other table saw on the market.
The Jet XACTA comes shipped to your door, bolted to a pallet to ensure a blemish-free arrival. Its fence system is very precise and because it runs on 220V power, operation is fairly quiet in comparison to 110V table saws. The dust port works well to keep it collected, too.
Adjustments are simple with smooth, fluid operations and excellent tabletop safety features. The riving knife separates easily from the blade guard with independent side guards to keep your fingers out of the blade. The Jet XACTA checks all the boxes with a flourish: fit, finish, price, performance, and more.
3. Shop Fox W1888 10-Inch Table Saw

Pros:
Cons:
- Cast iron table and adjustment wheels
- Separate dust port for riving knife
- Premium and smooth guide fence
- More of a hybrid table saw than a cabinet
- Still heavy like a big cabinet saw
- You'll have to convert to 220V
Although much closer to a hybrid saw than a cabinet saw, the Shop Fox W1888 10-Inch Table Saw is an exceptional piece of equipment for your workshop. Innovative features like the fully-enclosed blade guard with a separate dust port and an easy-glide, two-position fence system that quickly converts for narrow ripping makes working with this power tool really fun.
The quick-release spreader and riving knife make blade changes fast and simple. The table is made of heavy-duty cast iron along with the trunnions and blade adjustment handwheels. The cabinet is made of sturdy, pre-formed steel, too. The motor is a good-sized 2HP and pre-wired for 110V but it can be converted to 220V fairly easily. This Shop Fox cabinet saw is a great option, especially if you want to save a little cash compared to other cabinet saws.
4. Powermatic PM1000 Cabinet Table Saw

Pros:
Cons:
- Low power consumption
- Great dust collection system
- Big work area
- Complex assembly
- No built-in blade
- Poor customer service
For a great cabinet saw of solid quality and functionality, look no further than the Powermatic PM1000 Cabinet Table Saw. It features a smaller footprint than some of the other saws on our list but it will perform as well as they do. This model comes pre-wired for a 110V outlet but it can be converted to 220V if you have the capability.
The motor is a 1.75HP but you’ll swear it has a lot more horse than that. This cabinet saw will cut through just about anything including hardwoods without an issue. The fence is flat and true, the riving knife is easy to adjust, and everything just feels right with this saw.
Assembly is a bit of a challenge and you’ll have to decipher some of the instructions in the manual but after you get through all that, you’ll have an amazing quarterback in your woodshop. Why a blade doesn’t come with a saw this expensive is a mystery (as is that mustard yellow color) but if you can get past those incidentals, you’ll love the performance.
5. Grizzly Industrial G0623X 10-Inch 5HP Cabinet Saw

Pros:
Cons:
- Full sheet cutting capacity
- Sliding table feature
- 5HP 220V motor
- Expensive
- Requires a larger shop footprint
- Wide variety of prices for this unit online
The Grizzly Industrial G0623X 10-Inch 5HP Cabinet Saw features all of the benefits of a commercial-grade sliding table saw that may actually fit into your shop. The saw measures 42 inches by 45-1/2 inches by 41-1/2 inches. A key feature of this saw is the sliding table that works incredibly well for large sheet panels, making ripping and cross-cutting almost effortless.
The scoring blade eliminates tear-out for factory fresh edges every time. A fully adjustable crosscut fence features two swing stops for accurate measuring and cutting. The tabletop is made of precision-ground cast iron and features a locking fence with a single lever as well as a quick-clamp miter gauge. Two flip stops are also part of the package for even more flexibility in cutting.
Dust control is handled by the 4-inch main port and 2-1/2-inch port on the blade guard. Grizzly Industrial makes some incredible power tools and the G0623X is one of their finest offerings. I just wish I had the room for this beast in my own shop!
Should I Get a Cabinet Table Saw?
Table saws, like other power tools, come in different sizes and types to address the user's specific needs. This article was specifically written about cabinet table saws however, there are two other types available.
The short answer is that you should pick up the best table saw that addresses your needs. Depending on the space you have available, your skill level, and your budget, one of the following three models of table saw should be right for you.
First off, let's talk about the subject of this post: cabinet table saws. They're expensive, heavy, and powerful. If you spend a lot of time out in your shop consistently, this is the best table saw for you. Cabinet table saws are meant to be installed permanently as an anchor of the workshop.
Some of these machines can weigh more than 500 pounds, so if you're thinking of moving one around at all, forget it. You won't find many plastic components on these professional-grade machines. The all-metal construction reaches to the floor to keep dust at bay and protect the inner workings of the tool.
The trunnions are mounted on the cabinet so there is very little vibration which leads to the most accurate cuts you'll be able to make on any table saw. The motors on these table saws typically use 220V power. That means cabinet table saws are quieter than other saws but make sure you have 220V available in your workspace.
They can also cut quickly through pretty much any hardwood you're thinking of using in a project. Cabinet table saws are for intermediate to advanced woodworkers who are looking for some raw power. But keep in mind: these are not portable machines.
Let's just get this out of the way, too: with all of the power and amenities they bring to the shop, cabinet saws can be (and typically are) expensive. But like any really great power tool, the best ones are usually worth the money. Once you start a project using a cabinet table saw, you'll wonder how you got along with anything else.
What Other Types of Table Saws Are There?
Portable table saws provide the means to get a lot done for a very big number of DIY people that may have a garage that fills in for a shop along with a limited budget to buy large power tools.
If you're one of those people without a dedicated workshop, you're not alone. Everything in my garage must be portable because of storage...and so I can park the cars. Everything really does mean everything including my planer, workbench, drill press, and, yes, table saw.
Portable table saws use 110V power and come in two blade sizes: 10-inch and a truly portable 8-1/4-inches. Like their big cabinet saw cousins, these smaller units still meet the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories.
While portable, these saws are just as safe as larger models when proper safety measures are practiced. Before using, learn how to use a table saw safely. More than 30,000 table saw injuries occur each year. Incidents with table saws account for more than $2 billion in medical costs annually.
Large sheets of plywood and other boards will be more difficult to cut using a smaller table saw. The trunnions connecting the machine to the table are situated underneath the surface making the entire tool more prone to vibration and ultimately accuracy.
Hybrid table saws typically utilize larger tabletops made of cast iron and steel frames for stability. They're less transportable than portable table saws but it's doable with a buddy or two. Caster wheels are usually included to roll the machine around the shop if necessary.
I use a hybrid table saw in my own garage...er...shop. It's an old table saw (a Craftsman that's at least 50 years old) but it continues to do a reasonably good job for what I need it for. It gets pushed over into the corner of my garage and luckily it just misses the fender of our family truckster when it's parked.
Hybrid table saws are more expensive than portable table saws but less so than cabinet saws. Hybrids give a good option for more experienced craftspeople. Modern hybrid saws can be a good investment if you find yourself building things more often than not.
What Can I Use Instead of a Table Saw?
Table saws are very useful and you should have one for your projects. But if you simply don't have room or don't cut things very often, there are other methods to rip stock and cut lumber. The trade-off here is that you'll simply have to work a little harder (and smarter).
For ripping material, a circular saw works just fine but be sure to employ every safety precaution available. Their portable nature makes them even more dangerous than a table saw! I use a circular saw for cross-cutting lumber but ripping lengthwise would be a real chore.
You could use a bandsaw but I'd argue if you don't have room in your life or shop for a table saw, you won't have a bandsaw. Bandsaw blades will leave a rougher edge than a table saw. The blade on a bandsaw is much more prone to drift as well so accuracy will be an issue.
For dado cuts, it's possible to utilize a router but it will be very slow if you have lots to do. Miters and bevel cuts can be made with a miter saw as well as cross-cutting.
Seriously: if you're going to go to all that trouble to avoid picking up a table saw, you've got a lot more time on your hands than I do. A good table saw will save you time and money in the long run because of how efficient they are. Get the right tool for the job, friend.
Always remember: safety, safety, safety. Wear safety goggles, manage dust and debris with a good dust collection system, don't wear loose clothing while working, and keep that hair tied back. Table saws will take your finger or something more valuable off in fractions of a second. Don't be a statistic!
