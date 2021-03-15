5 Best Cabinet Table Saws: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Keep in mind that a cabinet saw is a very large and heavy power tool so they’re bound to cost more than a portable table saw and require some help to move into place. However, they’ll save you time and money in the long run simply from the efficiencies they bring with them. Read on to discover the best cabinet table saw that you’ll be thrilled to install in your workshop.

Handy for ripping plywood and lumber stock, table saws can also make cross-cuts, dado grooves, and miter cuts with the right accessories. A cabinet saw is a true fixture in the workshop just like a floor drill press and a thickness planer .

Portable table saws are great if you don’t have a lot of room in your workshop. But if plan on any sort of woodworking on a consistent basis, a cabinet table saw is what you’re after. They’re big and beautiful and will take on literally any large cutting job you have without breaking a sweat.

Should I Get a Cabinet Table Saw?

Table saws, like other power tools, come in different sizes and types to address the user's specific needs. This article was specifically written about cabinet table saws however, there are two other types available.

The short answer is that you should pick up the best table saw that addresses your needs. Depending on the space you have available, your skill level, and your budget, one of the following three models of table saw should be right for you.

First off, let's talk about the subject of this post: cabinet table saws. They're expensive, heavy, and powerful. If you spend a lot of time out in your shop consistently, this is the best table saw for you. Cabinet table saws are meant to be installed permanently as an anchor of the workshop.

Some of these machines can weigh more than 500 pounds, so if you're thinking of moving one around at all, forget it. You won't find many plastic components on these professional-grade machines. The all-metal construction reaches to the floor to keep dust at bay and protect the inner workings of the tool.

The trunnions are mounted on the cabinet so there is very little vibration which leads to the most accurate cuts you'll be able to make on any table saw. The motors on these table saws typically use 220V power. That means cabinet table saws are quieter than other saws but make sure you have 220V available in your workspace.

They can also cut quickly through pretty much any hardwood you're thinking of using in a project. Cabinet table saws are for intermediate to advanced woodworkers who are looking for some raw power. But keep in mind: these are not portable machines.

Let's just get this out of the way, too: with all of the power and amenities they bring to the shop, cabinet saws can be (and typically are) expensive. But like any really great power tool, the best ones are usually worth the money. Once you start a project using a cabinet table saw, you'll wonder how you got along with anything else.

What Other Types of Table Saws Are There?

Portable table saws provide the means to get a lot done for a very big number of DIY people that may have a garage that fills in for a shop along with a limited budget to buy large power tools.

If you're one of those people without a dedicated workshop, you're not alone. Everything in my garage must be portable because of storage...and so I can park the cars. Everything really does mean everything including my planer, workbench, drill press, and, yes, table saw.

Portable table saws use 110V power and come in two blade sizes: 10-inch and a truly portable 8-1/4-inches. Like their big cabinet saw cousins, these smaller units still meet the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories.

While portable, these saws are just as safe as larger models when proper safety measures are practiced. Before using, learn how to use a table saw safely. More than 30,000 table saw injuries occur each year. Incidents with table saws account for more than $2 billion in medical costs annually.

Large sheets of plywood and other boards will be more difficult to cut using a smaller table saw. The trunnions connecting the machine to the table are situated underneath the surface making the entire tool more prone to vibration and ultimately accuracy.

Hybrid table saws typically utilize larger tabletops made of cast iron and steel frames for stability. They're less transportable than portable table saws but it's doable with a buddy or two. Caster wheels are usually included to roll the machine around the shop if necessary.

I use a hybrid table saw in my own garage...er...shop. It's an old table saw (a Craftsman that's at least 50 years old) but it continues to do a reasonably good job for what I need it for. It gets pushed over into the corner of my garage and luckily it just misses the fender of our family truckster when it's parked.

Hybrid table saws are more expensive than portable table saws but less so than cabinet saws. Hybrids give a good option for more experienced craftspeople. Modern hybrid saws can be a good investment if you find yourself building things more often than not.

What Can I Use Instead of a Table Saw?

Table saws are very useful and you should have one for your projects. But if you simply don't have room or don't cut things very often, there are other methods to rip stock and cut lumber. The trade-off here is that you'll simply have to work a little harder (and smarter).

For ripping material, a circular saw works just fine but be sure to employ every safety precaution available. Their portable nature makes them even more dangerous than a table saw! I use a circular saw for cross-cutting lumber but ripping lengthwise would be a real chore.

You could use a bandsaw but I'd argue if you don't have room in your life or shop for a table saw, you won't have a bandsaw. Bandsaw blades will leave a rougher edge than a table saw. The blade on a bandsaw is much more prone to drift as well so accuracy will be an issue.

For dado cuts, it's possible to utilize a router but it will be very slow if you have lots to do. Miters and bevel cuts can be made with a miter saw as well as cross-cutting.

Seriously: if you're going to go to all that trouble to avoid picking up a table saw, you've got a lot more time on your hands than I do. A good table saw will save you time and money in the long run because of how efficient they are. Get the right tool for the job, friend.

Always remember: safety, safety, safety. Wear safety goggles, manage dust and debris with a good dust collection system, don't wear loose clothing while working, and keep that hair tied back. Table saws will take your finger or something more valuable off in fractions of a second. Don't be a statistic!

