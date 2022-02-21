21 Best Crystals For Home Decor You Can Buy on Amazon

There’s something so sumptuous yet relaxing about giant crystals. We’ve gathered the best crystals for home decor with the convenience of Amazon. Each one of these crystals is one-of-a-kind so they will go out of stock as they’re sold.
At three-feet tall, 10 inches wide, and six inches deep, this 63-pound, giant crystal geode is going to attract attention.
There’s no place you could put this that people wouldn’t immediately have a big reaction to a piece like this. The heavy, flat base keeps it steady and beyond polishing the cut edges the crystals are raw and untouched for all their natural sparkle.
A cathedral geode is a tall, narrow geode with a flat base that resembles the domed roof of a church. It would be beautiful inside your home, meditation space, or garden.
Spiritually, amethyst (besides being the February birthstone) is said to have healing properties and help create a calm, relaxed space.
This giant 13-inch natural point of citrine weighs in at a hefty 18 pounds.
The obelisk is 13 inches tall by six inches wide and 4.5 inches deep. It’s an impressively large crystal that will draw a lot of attention. The smoky impurities revealed by bright light give it a mesmerizing chambered look.
Citrine is a type of quartz, like amethyst. Think of it has citrus-colored quartz which somehow sounds delicious but don’t eat it–it’s still a rock.
Spiritually, citrine is said to be good for dispelling negative energy, similarly to smudge kits.
If you ever wanted to convince someone you owned a dragon’s egg, this would be how you’d do it.
At 10 inches tall, 6.5 inches wide, 6.5 inches deep, and 22.5 pounds, no one is going to mistake this for a chicken’s egg.
Septarian stones were formed millions of years ago when a chemical mix of sediment and ocean life killed by volcanic eruptions formed together into mud balls at the bottom of the sea. As the oceans dried out, these mud balls became exposed, dried out, and cracked creating the look of an egg that has just hatched.
In some septarian eggs, water and minerals flowed through these cracks into the cavity inside creating a geode. This huge septarian egg is filled with dark quartz druzy and the sides are hand-polished to give it that cracked eggshell effect.
Spiritually, it’s said to help to calm anxiety and worry.
When I say this is “ultra-rare” I mean that this is the only specimen of Ferri-fluoro-katophorite that I can find for sale online.
Ferri-fluoro-katophorite is a recently discovered mineral that was only recognized in 2015. The newly discovered mineral is only found at Bear Lake in Ontario, Canada, and the source recently became privately owned and no longer open for collecting meaning these pieces will likely only increase in value.
This crystal weighs over 40 pounds and is 16 inches long by nine inches deep and nine inches wide. It’s being sold by the collector who found it and it’s huge for what few specimens I’ve seen selling in the past. And again, this is the only piece of ferri-fluoro-katophorite I can find for sale anywhere on the internet.
A rare mineral like this is a great conversation piece and bound to impress.
This piece looks straight out of a magical fantasy world.
The gorgeous 10-pound clear quartz crystal from Brazil is mounted so it stands 17 inches tall. The top of the point is clear as glass and the bottom has more of a frosted appearance. In crystals like this, it’s as though you can peer into a world contained inside the stone.
The quartz is 10.5 inches tall, five inches across, and 3.6 inches deep.
This large chunk of amethyst stalactite studded with amber cacoxenite has been painted to brighten up the plain back and it comes with its own display stand.
Cacoxenite is an “impurity” sometimes found in amethyst that streaks the purple crystals with striking gold colors, and in some light, even hints of rainbows. It looks like flashes of tiger’s eye gemstones have been mixed into amethyst. It brings something unique and unexpected to a commonly known amethyst.
Not that there’s anything common about a display of 39 pounds of crystals.
I like that the normally bland-colored outside has been touched with color and cave-painting style images, making this a nice choice for a place where all sides of the crystal will be visible. And I love that it comes with a display stand.
Some believe that the cacoxenite enhances the normal energetic properties of amethyst and promote spiritual transformation.
Forget normal decorative bowls, this is a 17-inch across, 60-pound bowl of polished petrified wood.
Petrified wood is created when, millions of years ago, trees were suddenly buried which delayed the normal decaying process. Instead, the porous wood absorbed the surrounding minerals and then as the wood slowly decayed, only the crystallized minerals remained.
This particular piece has a unique bowl indentation that helps to expose more of the wood texture and rings of the tree. It’s almost perfectly round at 17 inches across, 16 inches deep, and six inches tall. The fossilized treebark has remained attached and creates the rim of the bowl.
At 60 pounds, this is a museum-quality crystal meant to impress.
Some believe that petrified wood has energies that aid in spiritual growth and transformation.
This 24-pound chunk of quartz is shot through with blue kyanite crystals for a unique and unexpected look.
Unlike the tall pyramid-shaped crystals wands, this quartz crystal is looks woven with dark blue shards. It has a more raw, natural vibe to it which I love. The piece is 14 inches long and nine inches tall.
Minerals are categorized by hardness but blue kyanite is very unique in that it has variable hardness, according to Geology.com. It measures as softer lengthwise and when you go against the grain.
Spiritually, blue kyanite is said to support the throat chakra and help you to voice your needs. I have a blue kyanite necklace I wear when I am nervous about a speaking engagement, interview, or meeting where I might normally feel intimidated.
When we think of giant crystals, this gorgeous 15.4-inch tall crystal point is what we mean.
This smoky quartz crystal towers above the ones we got as children at 15.4 inches tall, 4.6 inches across, and 3.5 inches deep. Standing up it has the look of an ancient obelisk.
Smoky quartz ranges from light grey to brown to this nearly black crystal. Under bright lighting, you can see the fragmented shards of silicon that cause clear quartz to become smoky.
Spiritually, smoky quartz is used to help you feel more grounded and stable.
This is a set of two halves of one gigantic amethyst geode that looks like angle or fairy wings when split in half.
I’m not sure it gets much more magical than wings made of crystals. This is a single geode, 35.5 inches at it’s longest point, that has been split in two and mounted to showcase its wing-like design.
The shape makes them seem almost light and airy, but you’re looking at over 200 pounds of amethyst. Just one half of this geode would be a jaw-dropping amount of crystals–now double it.
There’s something really lovely as well about having both halves of a geode. Having both sides, it’s a whole piece unto itself and there’s nothing like it anywhere else in the world.
Amethyst is said to be good for clearing negative energies and improving health.
This unique piece looks like something you’d find at the bottom of the ocean surrounded by colorful fish.
I can just see this as a lovely stone on the ocean’s bottom with the clear crystal as flowing kelp or a sea fan and the crystals at the base as coral. The composition of the piece as a whole is very dynamic and would be lovely as a crystal for home decor related to the ocean.
The base is druzy amethyst quartz, so even the “boring” part of this is covered in thousands of minute crystals. In the center is a flower of glauberite. The shards are needle-like with a texture that contrasts sharply against both the druzy and selenite. The tall gypsum selenite is clear enough to look like ice.
At seven inches tall and six inches long, it’s smaller than many of the others on this list, making it easier to find a place for in your home.
The mesmerizing ripples of this stone look less like a rock and more like something you’d see in a Van Gogh painting.
Gimhae stones were created tens of thousands of years ago in China from violent volcanic activity. Over centuries the stones end up in riverbeds and become polished to a high sheen by the moving waters.
The lines of the stone look like you’re peering into a cave and I’d be a little annoyed that a rock can draw more realistic perspective than I can, but that’s actually more magical than anything else I’ve heard today.
This stone is 15 inches long, 14 inches high, and 3.5 inches thick. They are said to be good for creativity and strengthening relationships.
It has an oceanic look like a pearl in an oyster but this huge decorative bowl is carved from a single piece of banded onyx.
At 21 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 12 inches deep, this will feature as the center of attention. The natural rippling of the asymmetrical sides is like nothing you’ll have ever seen before. It’s truly one of a kind.
Many think of banded onyx as a lucky stone that brings happiness.
Why have one crystal when you can have thousands.
What looks like little puffs of cotton is actually a cluster of tiny scolecite crystals growing in several spherical formations. The long, skinny crystals seem to blossom like flowers from central points creating a soft appearance.
It’s one of the smallest stones on my list at six inches long by three inches tall and two inches deep.
Spiritually, scolecite is said to improve communication and help balance energies.
I’m loving this Rainbow Aura Quartz with its trendy multi-chrome finish.
These crystal clusters did not come out of the ground like this and instead, clear quartz is exposed to titanium and gold vapor which bonds to the crystals, creating this color-shifting appearance.
The cluster is 11 inches long, seven inches wide, and two inches tall, so keep in mind that this image is shot from above. It’s a shorter piece that makes it look like the crystals are growing out from your mantle.
Aura quartz is said to be uplifting and helps you attune to your inner purpose.
Sometimes called Spirit Cactus, these quartz crystals have grown in such a way that they look like a cactus made of ice.
The cactus stone is over eight inches tall and perched on an included wooden base which adds to the illusion of it being a potted plant. It weighs 5.6 pounds when you include the stand. This specimen was found in Tibet as part of a geode.
All quartz is said to be good for reducing negative energy and improving personal clarity.
This citrine geode has a brilliantly contrasting black shell filled with citrine and quartz crystals.
At 16.5 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and eight inches deep this geode is enough to make any jaw drop. The striking black shell is a perfect contrast to the quartz, bringing attention to the strata of different layers you can see as the geode grew over time.
In the top left-hand corner, you can even see what looks like the beginning of a geode within a geode.
The majority of the crystals are a lovely orangey-lemon shade of citrine with some larger crystals of white quartz. There are just so many different things happening that your eye really moves around the stone. It’s not one note of beauty like some crystal points or simple geodes.
The Young Naturalist explains that geode are formed when a cavity in rock forms either from shifting sediment, dissolving deposits, or cooling of magma. Then mineral-rich underground waters flow through the cavity and, over many years, deposit minerals which grow into crystals.
This 11-inch tall piece features a large scalenohedral calcite crystal held up on a pedestal of amethyst druzy on an amethyst base.
You’ve got three drastically different size crystals with tiny amethyst druzy with a light lavender-pink color in contrast to the deep purple of the amethyst on the base. The calcite crystal is the color of white wine and has the shape of an elongated diamond.
At eight inches wide and seven inches deep, it’s balanced in both color and composition. It’s a striking piece that guests will love to gaze at.
Druzy stone glitters like starlight so if you’re looking for a crystal to place somewhere sunlight will strike it, go with a druzy.
Druzy is a geology term for a stone being covered in tiny crystals, almost as though it is coated in sugar. It gives the surface a magical sparkle that glints in the light.
Quartz is some of the most common druzy and this 20-inch tall hunk of amethyst is a lovely specimen. It’s that sweet-spot medium purple that isn’t too dark but still has that rich purple pigment.
This nearly a foot-long geode is packed with chunky celestite crystals.
The crystals vary widely in size from almost druzy to large crystal points that flash in the light. The blue color is soothing and distinct from teh typical purple and white colors that you see in common geodes.
Celestite is said to be a calming stone that is good for meditation and work with angels.
We’ve seen amethyst points and amethyst geodes but this an amethyst point that is a geode.
There are crystals on this crystal. The seven-inch tall polished obelisk has a geode on one side that’s full of smaller amethyst druzy. It’s smaller than many but stunning in its unique look.
I love that it comes on a custom wooden stand for display.