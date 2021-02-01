11 Best Gas Fire Pits To Transform Your Patio

If a rustic fire isn’t the vibe you’re after, perhaps this sleek and modern concrete fire table will give you the chic style you’re after. This beauty is big at 70 by 24 inches, and 24 inches tall. It uses a standard 20 pound tank to deliver 50,000 BTUs of heat, although this table is designed a bit differently as the tank doesn’t fit inside the table itself. It connects via a separate hose and the tank holder must be ordered separately.

While that may seem like a downside, the upside is that you can connect this table to your home’s natural gas and eliminate a tank altogether. Cast from lightweight fiber concrete, the table weighs in at 200 pounds, so you’ll want to think about placement from the get go. It comes with 30 pounds of fire crystals and you can select from five different color options.

This set up includes a stainless steel fire pit lid as well as a protective cover for the entire piece. While you’ll need to have a substantially sized space for this table to fit, if you love the concrete look but you need a smaller table, you might like this 42 inch rectangular fire table with a similar aesthetic but smaller size. This 42 inch square gas fire table is another stunner that’s perfect for creating an intimate conversation area.