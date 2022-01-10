43 Best Wellness Products to Help You Live Better

Today, wellness products are more crucial than ever. You deserve a soothing self-care routine — and the best wellness products available.
Click any product below to learn how it could work for you. We dove into the latest wellness trends (like mushroom coffee and CBD oil for acne), and also included essentials for a home yoga practice and more.
Discover the best wellness brands to help you manage stress, boost your immunity, and more.
Our Review
-
Use code OFFER15 to save 15%! at Medterra From Medterra
This Medterra CBG + CBD Oil is made with both CBD and CBG. It contains 500 milligrams of CBG, plus 500 milligrams of CBD — and zero THC.
Some experts believe that CBG may be critical to balancing your body’s endocannabinoid system. For more information, check out our guide to CBG oil, where we summarize all the current scientific research on this lesser-known cannabinoid.
CBG, like CBD, is found in hemp plants, and binds to similar receptors in our bodies. CBG benefits may include better mood, brain health, digestive health, and more.
As usual, we don’t review any CBD products without first reviewing their 3rd party lab results. You can check out their lab results to confirm that this tincture does indeed include such a huge amount of CBG. (Because CBG is so difficult to extract, CBG tinctures of this potency are rare.)
Many CBG aficionados like to consume both CBG and CBD together, often in this 1:1 ratio, because they believe the cannabinoids work best together — and they may both play important roles in balancing our endocannabinoid system.
This 1:1 CBG tincture is also one of the newest products from Medterra, a leading CBD company known for high-quality products and ethical business practices.
In April 2020, Medterra donated 300K worth of free CBD tinctures to frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. When I told some nurse friends about it, they were able to upload their badges to Medterra’s frontline worker website, and they received free CBD tinctures in the mail, as promised. So we’re big fans of this company.
Although most of Medterra’s CBD products are made with CBD isolate, they recently began isolating CBG as well as CBD.
These hemp extracts are blended with organic MCT coconut oil and citrus flavor. This CBG tincture also comes in a 2000 mg strength (with the same half-and-half ratio of both cannabinoids). You can choose between the two potencies at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The GENIANI 2-in-1 Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser is unique among humidifiers for two huge reasons: it works simultaneously as an essential oil diffuser, and it’s incredibly easy to refill.
Most humidifiers can’t accommodate essential oils. With a normal humidifier, if you add essential oils to the tank, you’ll probably break it.
But this GENIANI unit has a separate chamber for essential oils. You simply press it in to release it, then add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the “essential oil pad.” Press it back into the unit and get ready to enjoy several hours of infusing your room with your favorite calming scent.
The humidifier emits a cool mist, increasing the humidity level of your space, aiding your lungs as well as your skin’s moisture levels. The humidifier can even track the humidity levels in the room, and an orange light changes to a purple one when you’ve achieved “medium” humidity levels. (I live in Colorado, so “medium” humidity feels like a miracle.)
Full Disclosure: I received a free GENIANI humidifier to test out, and I’m obsessed. With my old humidifier, I had to remove the entire tank (and turn it upside down in the bathtub) to refill it. But with this top-fill unit, if I notice my humidifier’s water levels are getting low, I can just fill up a pitcher in the sink, walk over to the humidifier, and pour it in. With this innovative design, I don’t even have to remove the lid. The low-splash top solves that problem perfectly!
These past couple weeks, the air in Colorado has been filled with smoke from nearby wildfires. My lungs are so grateful for the added humidity from this unit. Plus, I’ve been adding a lavender/tea-tree oil blend to its essential oil compartment, which been helping with the smoke-induced headaches after going outside.
If you live in a dry climate (or use a heating system in the winter that dries out your home), I can’t recommend this GENIANI humidifier strongly enough.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Four Sigmatic Probiotic Coffee means you can brew your normal cup of fair-trade java — but it will include probiotics, as well as prebiotics, along with Turkey Tail & Chaga Mushrooms. (It’s ground coffee, so you don’t need a coffee grinder.)
In recent years, probiotics have taken over the conversation about gut health. But today, most wellness experts recognize the role of prebiotics. Prebiotics are the fiber contents that feed the probiotic bacteria in your gut.
This coffee blend contains both, making it a win-win for your gut. Plus, the medicinal mushrooms included help reduce the acidity of coffee, making it even easier on your stomach. (For more information, check out our guide to mushroom coffees.)
And it tastes delicious! (I received a free sample to test out.) If you want to improve your gut health, but don’t want to give up coffee, this is perfect for your new morning ritual.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This TriggerPoint Foam Roller can help you release muscle tension, relieve back pain, and more.
Foam rolling can be a life-changing part of your home yoga or self-care practice. Some foam rollers are smooth, while others are textured to work deeper into your knots and muscles.
Plus, it’s fun and relaxing to roll around on your foam roller on the floor. I love the way it can relieve knots in your upper back and shoulders. It’s empowering to discover how to be your own massage therapist.
But first, it’s a good idea to research foam rolling techniques, to make sure you don’t hurt yourself by accident.
-
Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
If supplements are already part of your wellness routine, it’s pretty easy to add CBD capsules to your normal everyday vitamins. These Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules stand out because they’re made by Charlotte’s Web, one of the most well-established CBD companies operating today.
This bottle contains 30 capsules, each of which contains 25 mg of full spectrum CBD.
Unlike many CBD softgels and capsules, these contain hemp extract blended with olive oil, instead of MCT coconut oil.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a full sample to test out. I loved them! They’re easy to take, and, with consistent use, can lead to more calm and peaceful feelings.
Some of Charlotte’s Web’s longtime customers were reportedly unhappy with the company’s switch from powder-based capsules to these liquid capsules. But I didn’t have any issues with the fact that they contain olive oil in liquid form. I thought they were fantastic, and I found their effects more noticeable than some other CBD capsules I’ve tried.
That might be because they’re full spectrum CBD capsules. This means they contain other cannabinoids in small amounts, including trace amounts of CBD. Many experts believe these other cannabinoids (which occur naturally with CBD in hemp plants) may be critical to unlocking the benefits of CBD in our bodies. (This phenomenon has been dubbed the “entourage effect.”)
Charlotte’s Web always makes full spectrum CBD products. The company was founded in Colorado by the Stanley Brothers, who first gained fame when Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s documentary “Weed” aired on CNN.
Long before CBD was in every health food store, these brothers had bred a cannabis strain to produce high CBD and very low THC. They named it after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epileptic seizures who had found relief after her parents administered their new cannabis treatment.
Now Charlotte’s Web hemp products are available nationwide — and they can give your wellness routine a serious boost.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rasa’s Coffee Alternatives are delicious, easy to brew, and packed with more adaptogens than any other coffee alternative on the market.
Formulated by a busy mom working with an herbalist, Rasa contains 12 herbs, 7 adaptogens, and 2 mushrooms: Reishi and Chaga.
Reishi, known as the “chill” medicinal mushroom, helps combat the jitters and anxiety that can accompany drinking coffee. Plus, Reishi and Chaga provide powerful immune support, among other benefits.
Rasa also contains ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb believed to lead to a healthier stress response. According to Rasa, their blend “works on the brain and nervous system together, so you freak out slower and less often.”
Who doesn’t want to freak out slower and less often?!
You can easily brew it in a french press. But if you’re more of an espresso machine or Keurig person, that works, too. (You just need some pressure, to squeeze out all that adaptogenic goodness.)
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample to test out. And it was amazing! I brewed it in a french press, and it was absolutely delicious. I skipped my normal morning espresso, and still had, as Rasa puts it, “gentle all-day energy,” without the crash.
It was so delicious, I didn’t even reach for my usual non-dairy milk. The flavor didn’t seem to call out for creaminess, the way coffee always does.
I drank it for several days, and didn’t even miss my espresso. (Rasa suggests drinking their blends for several days in a row, because adaptogens and functional mushrooms work best with continued use.)
I actually ordered more, and now I drink it all the time, and I feel way better than I did with coffee! My gut health and skin improved, along with my anxiety. Of course, I guess I can’t credit it all to Rasa — check out the other wellness products in this guide, too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This yoga hammock works best if you live in a home with exposed beams, or somewhere else you can safely hang this. (It needs to be able to support your entire body weight, so you can’t just screw it into the ceiling without doing some research on weight-bearing studs.)
But if you can install this, it is SO much fun! Check out any YouTube videos for yoga swing tutorials. (Helpful hint: Yoga swings are sometimes also known as “yoga trapezes,” as well as “yoga hammocks.”)
A friend gave me a yoga hammock for my birthday years ago, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. I don’t exactly do the beautiful poses seen on YouTube, but even if you’re just hanging out lazily upside down, you’ll notice an immediate decrease in spinal tension.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Teeccino’s Caffeine-Free Prebiotic Herbal Coffee Alternatives are amazing. (I’ve tried several of the flavors, because they were kind enough to send me samples.)
I was skeptical. I love coffee. I’m an espresso addict. But I’m also a person who wants to be healthier, and the news about caffeine isn’t great. Coffee isn’t ideal for those with gut issues or anxiety. But this is absolutely delicious. I’m not sure it provides the same amount of energy — it contains nutrients, not stimulants. So you might not be rushing around to crush your to-do list, as you might after a quad-shot latte.
But if you’ve been curious about getting off caffeine, this is a great way to go. Because it somehow tastes even better than coffee. (And you can brew it all the same ways, which is helpful, if you’re into morning rituals.)
And if you’re interesting in improving your gut health, this is a great option. It contains inulin, a prebiotic fiber that feed the probiotic bacteria (the “good” bacteria) in your gut.
-
Shop now at Elixinol From Elixinol
Elixinol’s “Organic Balance” 300 mg CBD Tincture stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic.
This is not easy to find. The USDA only began certifying CBD products last year. (In 2018, CBD companies were able to begin applying for USDA certification.) Today, only a handful of companies have earned the right to put “USDA-certified organic” on their label.
Elixinol’s CBD has always been derived from organic hemp plants, the company says. But they created their new certified line because they know some consumers might feel more comfortable with USDA-certified products.
To meet the USDA’s requirements, they not only use organic hemp; they also process the hemp in organic facilities, and blend it with organic MCT oil.
Full disclosure: I received a free sample of Elixinol’s Organic Balance tincture. It was inexplicably delicious, with a refreshing flavor I wouldn’t normally associate with hemp.
So I took a closer look at the ingredients. The label said it included copaiba oil. Apparently, Elixinol includes this oil, which is derived from a certain kind of Brazilian tree, because the oil includes “BCP,” a molecule that helps bind to receptors in your endocannabinoid system.
This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a CBD company using BCP (or Copaiba oil) to help enhance the entourage effect of their CBD.
Elixinol is also an awesome CBD company because it publishes batch-specific lab results.
I located my batch number on the bottom of the bottle, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I immediately found batch-specific test results.
The potency results conducted by Botanacor, an accredited testing lab in Colorado, confirm that this tincture does contain just over 300 mg CBD. Interestingly, the lab did not detect levels of any other cannabinoids. (Full spectrum CBD tinctures normally report levels of other cannabinoids, like THC or CBG.)
Reviewing these test results, I discovered that Elixinol also has each batch tested by yet another lab (Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation) for heavy metals and chemical residues. This lab tested for dozens of chemical residues and did not detect any harmful chemicals in Elixinol’s tincture.
Elixinol also uses supercritical CO2 extraction, which is considered one of the “cleanest” extraction methods.
This isn’t the first time Elixinol has earned a prestigious seal. The company has also been awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval. The U.S. Hemp Authority is a non-governmental organization that conducts independent, third-party audits of each company that applies for its seal. They hold these companies to the strictest standards applied to nutritional supplements anywhere in the country, largely by using California’s strict standards. The organization audits each company on its list annually.
So we were already impressed with Elixinol’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, before they released this new, certified product.
Bonus: For the quality, this is probably one of the most affordable CBD oil products on the market.
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
This Therapeutic Treats Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar stands out because it’s the best CBD chocolate bar we’ve tried.
We requested third-party lab results from the company, and they show that it contains the amount of CBD advertised. The results also confirm that it’s full-spectrum CBD. (The lab found detectable levels of other cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC and CBN.)
To learn more about full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate, check out our guide to CBD chocolate.
This gourmet dark chocolate bar is made with single-origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries, and a dash of cinnamon. The bar is also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients.
These bars can easily be divided among the four servings, each of which contains 15 mg CBD.
According to the product description, this bar also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
Full Disclosure: I received some samples of Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars to test out, and they were absolutely delicious. This flavor was my favorite!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Levo is a phenomenal kitchen appliance. I received a free one to test out, and I loved it.
The only part I couldn’t figure out was the smartphone app that’s supposed to allow you to operate your LEVO remotely. But do you really need to be able to monitor your kitchen appliances without getting up from the couch?
Unlike other infusion machines on the market, this one doesn’t just decarboxylate your cannabis. You actually add the oil of your choice (like olive oil or coconut oil).
It starts with a decarb cycle. After your LEVO alerts you that the cycle is over, you add your oil. When the infusion cycle is up, the machine beeps, and you place a jar below the spout. Then you watch your beautiful green oil be dispensed smoothly and neatly into the jar.
Clean-up is minimal.
The only reason this machine might not work for you is if you are trying to make super, ultra, ridiculously strong THC oil. This only has room for a few tablespoons of dried plant matter. (Don’t worry — your canna-oil will still get you high. It just might not be ideal for a medical marijuana patient making extremely high-potency oil to treat a serious condition.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup isn’t just a delicious purple syrup you can pour over your yogurt or ice cream (or dairy-free alternative dessert!). It’s also packed with antioxidants, and has been shown to help boost your immune system.
Elderberries have been used for immune support for millennia — and Gaia Herbs makes the most concentrated version on the market. Plus, the company provides unparalleled transparency and lab testing. If you go to their “Meet Your Herbs” database, you can type in the unique batch ID on your bottle’s packaging to learn more about exactly what the product contains, and how it was sourced and processed.
Full Disclosure: Gaia Herbs sent me some of this syrup right when Covid-19 hit. I haven’t been sick since. Then again, I’ve used many of the products on this list on a consistent basis. But I can tell you one thing definitively: This syrup is delicious, and really fun to add to desserts. Or pancakes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Manduka Yoga Mat is widely regarded, in yogi circles, as one of the best yoga mats you can buy. You’ve probably seen yogis toting them.
Having a thick yoga mat can be important, especially on hard surfaces. (Or for outdoor yoga!)
Yoga classes are amazing, but as you deepen your practice, your home yoga practice will come to occupy a critical place in your life. It’s just you and your breath. You may want to practice a consistent Vinyasa flow; or you may find yourself more drawn to passive Yin poses as home. Whatever works best for you. Just move, breathe, and feel.
Interested in deepening your yoga practice with cannabis? Some yogis prefer weed vaporizers, which can be easier to use during yoga than traditional smoking methods, like bubblers.
Not into cannabis? Doesn’t matter. Yoga is an important self-care practice — no matter what you add to it. (But if you do want to add something to your evening of self-care, maybe try taking a relaxing bath before your yoga!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Uphoric Urth Lions Mane Mushroom Extract Tincture stands out because its an innovative new way to take your medicinal mushrooms.
Functional mushrooms like Lions Mane have been growing in popularity in recent years, but the most common form (a powdered extract) can be difficult to take — and some people don’t like the bitter taste.
Enter Uphoric Urth. They’ve created a new line of mushroom tinctures which, when dissolved in anything — even water — are virtually tasteless. Tinctures are also more portable and easier than ground mushroom powder.
(Full Disclosure: Uphoric Urth sent me a free sample to test out.)
This new company is built on passion and a dedication to quality. Founder Kate Elise Seiberlich credits medicinal mushrooms with saving her life. In 2015, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening autoimmune disorder. She tried everything, but nothing worked — until she discovered these mushrooms.
Lions Mane, which provides mental energy and focus, became her favorite. It’s the tincture she most commonly recommends to anyone just dipping their toes in the magical world of functional fungi.
The company sources the mushrooms from longtime mushroom farmers, who grow their mushrooms naturally outdoors on logs.
This is actually pretty important. Today, as mushroom companies keep multiplying, many of them rely on lab-grown “mycelium.” They don’t even use the fruiting bodies of the mushroom.
You want to always look for naturally outdoor-grown fruiting bodies, when you’re looking for mushroom products. Growing in nature, the mushrooms develop more of the beneficial cells that help us, compared to lab-grown mushrooms. Plus, your mushroom extract is 100% mushroom — there’s none of the grain (or whatever medium) the mushroom was grown on in a lab, simply ground up with it.
You can trust this company, and you won’t find anything easier or more intuitive than taking mushrooms in tincture form.
-
Shop now at Growers Choice Seeds From Growers Choice Seeds
These CBD Shark Cannabis Seeds are perfect for anyone who loves CBD, but is worried about heavy metals or other potential contaminants. Here’s a great solution: Grow your own!
Growing your own high-CBD marijuana plants has tons of other benefits, too. For example, juicing your plant’s leaves (or adding a couple to a smoothie) can have tons of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.
These are not hemp seeds. They are cannabis seeds that have been bred to display a higher CBD content than most normal marijuana plants. For more information, check out our guide to CBD seeds.
This strain contains a whopping 8% CBD, along with 6% THC.
(Some cannabis consumers prefer to have more CBD than THC, because the CBD helps counteract any anxiety they might experience with THC.)
These seeds are feminized. That means they’re guaranteed to be female (the only kind of cannabis plants that produce flowers, the buds we can smoke).
-
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
The Volcano vaporizer is a wellness essential for health-conscious cannabis enthusiasts. It’s one of the healthiest ways to smoke pot, because it’s one of the few vaporizing tools where zero heat enters your lungs.
It’s also perfect for a cannabis yoga practice. (It’s super easy to take tiny puffs off your Volcano balloon while holding any yoga pose! Upside down? No problem!)
It’s the original vaporizer which, in the year 2000, altered the course of stoner history forever. Two decades later, the iconic Volcano still dominates the vaporizer industry.
If you’re acquainted with serious cannabis connoisseurs (or you spent time in well-appointed dorm rooms or weed dealers’ homes in the early 2000’s), you’ve probably already tried a Volcano. It’s something of a stoner initiation rite: the act of passing around the detachable balloon filled with cannabis vapor, enjoying flavorful puffs.
I should probably confess that I own a Volcano, which was purchased off a dude on Craigslist several years ago. I use it several times per week (or day), and it shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to the advanced German engineering in its cone-shaped base.
I have had to replace the balloon a few times. But the balloons are cheap. (Buy replacement Volcano bags here!) Aside from replacing the balloon (maybe every couple years, when you notice vapor leaking out of it), your Volcano should last forever, with zero maintenance needed.
I also believe the Volcano is one of the healthiest ways to toke, period. Thanks to its innovative design, zero heat enters your lungs. This sets the Volcano Desktop vaporizer apart from nearly every other vape ever invented (and, obviously, every method of smoking). When you flip the switch, the heat passes over the cannabis material you’ve put in the screened chamber. But you aren’t inhaling anything yet. You’re just watching your balloon swell and expand as it fills with vapor.
(Pro tip: Use your hands to gently help your balloon become vertical as it fills. This will help your balloon last longer.)
Then you detach the filled balloon, and go recline wherever you’d like to relax with some vapor. The vapor will not escape from the balloon until you’re ready, because it can only be released when the mouthpiece is pressed in. The vapor has already cooled down — the heating element is no longer involved.
Get a volcano. Your lungs — and your yoga practice — will thank you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smudging is believed to clear your space of negative energy. It might be the perfect activity after watching the news.
This smudge kit comes from a company based in California, which refers to it as an “energy cleansing kit with Smudge Prayers and instructions for home, body and object cleansing.” The company emphasizes sustainability. This kit includes white cedar, a less-common smudging material, which they say is perfect for blessing a home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety, because they feel like a big heavy hug. It might be the only kind of hug you can get these days. Snuggle up, watch how the weighted blanket soothes your restless muscles, and drift off into dreamland.
Pro tip: Pair this activity with a dreamy CBD tincture.
-
Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
It’s no secret that sleep is essential for wellness. A good night’s sleep, which should be considered a fundamental of a healthy life, has suddenly become “trendy.” Perhaps because today’s global news is causing insomnia.
These Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin will truly help you fall asleep. They include both melatonin and full spectrum CBD.
They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web. (The other melatonin gummies on this list contain CBD without THC.)
Full spectrum CBD gummies are surprisingly hard to find.
If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles — and you believe in the “Entourage Effect” (the theory that CBD works best with small amounts of THC) — you should probably order these immediately.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. These are amazing. They helped me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up without feeling groggy.
They’re also easy to eat, without feeling like you’re loading up on sugar or artificial ingredients before bed. They’re made with tapioca syrup and beet sugar, which are both a lot better for your body than corn syrup (an ingredient commonly found in gummies). They also use organic fruit and vegetable juices to achieve their pleasant pink color (instead of artificial food dyes).
These gummies contain 1.5 mg of melatonin each. Charlotte’s Web considers one serving to be two gummies, which would be 3 mg melatonin.
For most adults looking for a better night’s sleep, the ideal nighttime dose of melatonin can be around .5 mg to 3 mg. So although the labeling on this bottle suggests taking 2 gummies a half-hour before bedtime, you may want to start with just one gummy. (So you’ll be getting 5 mg CBD, and 1.5 mg melatonin.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Gaia Herbs Astragalus Vegan Capsules are a great way to improve your body’s natural stress response.
Conveniently, astragalus is also believed to support immunity — which we could all use more of right now.
But that’s not all. Astragalus also helps your body adapt to stress, and develop a healthier stress response. (Again, perfect for 2020!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Organic Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Infused with Fruit Vinegar stands out because fruit vinegar is great for your digestion. Fruit vinegar can also help your body break down sugar, and research has shown that it can help with weight loss, possibly by curbing cravings and helping you feel sated.
Apple cider vinegar has been getting all the attention, but this passionfruit vinegar is actually delicious.
(I received a free sample to test out.)
You just mix this powder into some water, add ice cubes (if you want a refreshing drink on a hot day), and voila: a wellness beverage that’s only 10 calories.
Plus, this contains prebiotic fiber, which is trending in wellness circles. (Probiotics alone aren’t enough for gut health, you also need prebiotics, which is basically what your healthy gut bacteria like to eat.)
-
Shop now at Social CBD From Social CBD
Social CBD Transdermal Patches are amazing. Then sent me some to try, and I loved the slow-release feeling of calm. For more information, check out our guide to CBD patches.
Plus, they’re super legit: When your patch arrives, you can easily look up batch-specific lab results on their website.
These days, many CBD companies publish third-party lab results. (We ONLY review products with third-party lab results.)
But some CBD brands (like Social CBD) take their transparency to the next level, by releasing batch-specific lab results. These companies include a batch number with your purchase, so you can easily look up test results that correlate with the batch your new product came from.
You can check out this Certificate of Analysis (COA) for their latest batch of 20 mg patches.
You’ll see that an individual patch contains 22 mg CBD, but no other cannabinoids. There is no THC.
You’ll also see that Social CBD also tests for residual solvents, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticides. (When you’re purchasing CBD, it’s important to make sure your supplier tests for these potential contaminants, to ensure you’re getting the best quality possible.)
Social CBD sent me a free 20 mg patch to test out. You can wear one for 24 hours, so before I went to bed, I put it on the top of my foot. An area with so many veins, I thought, could be ideal for a transdermal patch. (Plus, isn’t a foot a perfectly-sized spot for a 2″ by 2″ translucent patch?)
I slept great, but also discovered that my foot may not be the best place for transdermal patches. The next day, as my foot bones and muscles moved around when I walked, the center of the patch seemed less adhesive. But the patch never came off, and it never bothered me under my sock. After 24 hours, it was easy to remove, and it left no residue or markings. Plus, I had been extremely calm — almost unreasonably calm — during a day of driving through repeated snowstorms.
Actually, I was calm for 5 hours of driving through snowstorms. Then I lost it. But I don’t blame the patch. (It’s CBD, not Xanax.) I’d say this patch minimized my stress levels effectively for 20.4 hours, with no psychoactive effects. I highly recommend it.
This CBD patch is a great way to slap on some slow-release CBD, forget about it, and congratulate yourself later for being cool and level-headed all day. (Okay, most of the day.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ready to relax, while also boosting your immune system? Try adding this Terrasoul Reishi Mushroom Powder to your coffee, smoothies, or baked goods.
Reishi has long been a staple in Eastern medicine. Today, several studies have shown that it is effective in boosting immune systems and even fighting cancer cells.
Because mushroom extracts have a naturally bitter taste, they are best combined with other strong flavors (like coffee or chocolate).
I first learned about Reishi mushrooms when I was writing about mushroom teas, and I’ve been a devotee of this friendly fungi ever since. I find it helps reduce my anxiety levels. Try mixing it into your gluten-free brownie batter, for a great night’s sleep!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Elevate your bath ritual with these bath bombs.
We all know taking a bath can soothe your senses. Not only does it help you slow down and relax, but connecting with the water element can have untold benefits in our lives.
Plus, these contain epsom salts, which can help relax your muscles and elevate your mood. This kit includes twelve different bath bombs, each with its own blend of essential oils.
For best results, pair with some vaporizer hits (see the vaporizers included on this list). Or for a truly indulgent night with yourself, dip into some CBD chocolate.
-
Shop now at Caliper CBD From Caliper CBD
These Caliper CBD Dissolvable Powder Packets are perfect for anyone who wants to boost the wellness content of all their favorite beverages.
Normally, it can be difficult to add CBD oil to drinks, because its oily nature doesn’t mix well with water.
But with these convenient, travel-friendly packets, you can simply mix 20 milligrams of pure CBD into your favorite drinks. It works well in coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and even water, because it’s completely flavorless.
(Full disclosure: I received a free sample, and I loved it.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This classic spiritual book by Christina Baldwin was originally published in 1991. In engaging, practical chapters, it encourages the reader to use journaling as a spiritual practice that helps us explore our memories, values, inner questions, and lives.
This book, written with genuine empathy, encourages you to have empathy for yourself — but still, to look at yourself with radical honesty — without letting your ego get in the way. It’s basically a book about Vipassana, or the Buddhist practice of mindfulness meditation. But this journaling practice may be easier for Westerners like us to grasp — because it’s grounded in the practical activity of writing things down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you view wellness in a more holistic context, journaling can be a life-changing tool.
Not everyone can afford to book appointments with a professional therapist. (Of course, if you’re experiencing serious mental health issues, you should speak to a professional.)
But if you’re interested in healing some of your past trauma, journaling can help. You can revisit past experiences, and safely explore your feelings around them.
Sure, I might be biased (as a writer), but it’s not just me. “Expressive writing” has been found to improve physical and mental health conditions, especially for people who suffer from traumatic memories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The tagline for this product is “elevate your nightly ritual” — and it does exactly that.
Four Sigmatic pioneered making it super easy to incorporate medicinal mushrooms into your daily routine.
This hot cocoa blend incorporates Reishi mushrooms, an adaptogen believed to improve mood and promote relaxation. It’s perfect for winding down at night. It’s also delicious. Just add water!
For more information, check out our guide to mushroom teas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Jetson Prebiotic & Probiotic Bundle comes from a company that bills itself as the “world’s only seasonal probiotic.”
This is a unique approach to probiotics — on that heeds the advice of digestive health experts.
While probiotic supplements have been touted as a solution for all kinds of digestive distress, some experts believe this advice is overly simplified. Because for optimal gut health, you actually need a diverse microflora of many strains of beneficial gut bacteria. Simply adding one probiotic supplement to your diet may not cut it.
But Jetson explains that its supplements are “a program, not a pill.” They rotate the strains in their products, so you get a diverse array of probiotic strains. They’re also formulated for the season — whether your system needs help weathering allergies, flu season, or long summer days.
And it’s not just probiotics. (This is another issue many digestive health experts take with the overly-simplified probiotic trend.) We also need prebiotics — the fiber that feeds the good bacteria in our gut.
That’s why this bundle is particularly helpful: You can both populate your gut with healthy strains of probiotics, and feed the beneficial bacteria that are there.
Full disclosure: I received a free sample of this product, and I agree it’s a great way to beat bloating and other forms of digestive discomfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Increasingly, wellness experts are highlighting the role of digestion and gut health in maintaining optimal wellness. As science continues to confirm the importance of our gut microbiome (the raging party of tiny beneficial organisms living in our gut), products like Gaia Herbs microbiome food are hitting the market — and finding an eager audience.
Scientists have long known that the human cells in our bodies are vastly outnumbered by bacterial cells. We humans are basically walking communities of bacteria. (Trippy, right?)
Today, this knowledge is so mainstream that the TV comedy South Park even made an episode about it. (So if you haven’t heard about your microbiome yet, you’re way behind, both on scientific knowledge and South Park episodes.)
Because this product is called “microbiome food,” it can give you the sensation that you’re feeding and nurturing your pals who live in your gut. As if they’re a bunch of pet fish, who just happen to live inside you.
Feeding your gut bacteria helps you have healthier digestion. But that’s not all. According to studies by the National Institutes of Health, we humans also have something called the “gut-brain axis,” which means your microbiome may also play a leading role in your mood and emotional well-being.
Plus, this blend of herbs that feeds our beneficial gut organisms actually tastes good. (I received a sample.) It basically tastes like cinnamon, so it’s perfect to add to a latte — or any of the delicious coffee substitutes included in this list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This ab roller was recommended by my chiropractor to help treat lower back pain.
“They’re pretty cheap online,” he said, “or you can find one at basically any garage sale ever.”
Apparently, these were hip in the eighties, and then people got tired of them and, apparently, got rid of them. I’m not sure they were right to ditch these
I think they’re amazing. They help you work your core muscles, while also opening your lower vertebrae and allowing you to heal old injuries.
A strong core isn’t just for vanity. Your core muscles help support your spine, relieving the pressure that can build up with age (and cause permanent issues like sciatica).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DoTerra is generally considered the best essential oil company out there (among people who are in-the-know about essential oils, at least). These are DoTerra’s three most popular scents.
Through aromatherapy, essential oils can be used to channel a certain state of mind. Lavender is renowned for inducing calm and stillness — so it can be perfect for meditation. The peppermint and lemon can be the perfect pick-me-up if you’re feeling sluggish!
With certain essential oils, you have to be careful, because they can burn your skin. (For example, if you put too much peppermint essential oil in a bath, it would probably hurt.) So you’ll want to do your research before applying any essential oil directly to your skin.
To apply them to your skin, many people use “carrier oils” like coconut or sesame oil, and blend in a few drops of their favorite essential oil.
-
Use code OFFER15 for 15% off! at Medterra From Medterra
This Medterra Manuka Cream with CBD stands out because it feels amazing on your skin — and contains all the healing benefits of Manuka honey.
(Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of the 250 mg version, and I loved it.)
Manuka creams are already considered a skincare godsend on their own. Manuka honey is a natural humectant, so it helps draw moisture into your skin and retain that moisture after you apply.
Medterra uses real Manuka honey from New Zealand, which has a “Unique Manuka Factor” (or UMF), so you know it’s real.
Apparently, some people use counterfeit Manuka, in an attempt to capitalize on the hype. You won’t have to worry about that with Medterra.
They’re actually one of the most well-respected CBD companies operating today. They even donated 300K worth of their CBD tinctures to give away for free to frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.
Medterra was also one of the first thirteen companies awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval. This process requires a rigorous third-party audit and annual inspections. The U.S. Hemp Authority holds hemp and CBD manufacturers to the highest standards set by any state (like the rules for nutritional supplements that are enforced in California).
Plus, every batch of Medterra product is third-party lab tested for potency, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Each package comes with a QR code that directs you to the lab result database, where you can access your batch’s test results.
You’ll see that the lab confirms that Medterra products contain zero THC. These are made with CBD isolate. (Which explains why they’re available at CVS locations.)
You can select whether you want the 125mg or 250mg potency at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These healing crystals stand out because of their wand shape, which is designed for directing a crystal’s energy.
It’s easy to make fun of people who believe in the power of healing crystals. Crystals are, after all, rocks.
The theory that their crystalline structure vibrates at a certain frequency — which can impact your own vibrational frequency — can seem a little woo-woo. But if you incorporate crystals into your yoga practice (or whatever healing rituals you practice on your own mat), you will, at the very least, be listening for your own feelings and sensations. That’s not nothing.
Pro tip: Warm your crystals by your fireplace (or radiator), and use their flat surface for self-massage.
Working with crystals might help you slow down, and tune in to what you’re feeling — which is kind of the foundation of any yoga practice anyway.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yes, we want to eat well — but we also want to eat mouthwatering snacks sometimes. Can’t we do both?
You sure can, with SkinnyDipped cashews. They are absolutely delicious. (I received a free sample to test out.)
Instead of being drenched in sugary coatings, these cashews are lightly dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa. (Hence the “skinnydipped” name: The layer of coca around each nut is, well, skinny.)
Plus, they provide a satisfying crunch. Remember: Wellness doesn’t mean deprivation. Enjoying a delicious dessert sometimes is part of a balanced routine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yoga Toes looks like a very weird product. But trust me, it’s awesome.
If you’ve ever practiced Forrest Yoga, you know how many of the imbalances and tense spots elsewhere in your body can be traced to your feet.
Active stretching is great and all, but there’s nothing like passively stretching out your feet while watching TV. If you’re skeptical, the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon may help change your mind.
-
Shop now at CBDfx From CBDfx
This CBDfx Charcoal and CBD Face Mask combines two wellness superstars: activated charcoal and topical CBD.
CBD is a potent anti-inflammatory, while charcoal purifies and detoxes. Plus, there’s something so indulgent and relaxing about kicking back with a face mask.
CBDfx sources all their hemp from small farmers in Kentucky, and is one of the most beloved CBD brands operating today. Their products are also relatively affordable.
-
Shop now at Sunday Scaries From Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries’ “Vegan AF” hemp gummies stand out because they’re vegan, and they’re absolutely delicious. Plus, they contain additional vitamins to help you chill out, along with 10 mg CBD each.
I received a free sample to test out, and I immediately noticed that these were far tastier than most CBD oil gummies. The bottle contains 20 gumdrops, in a variety of sour fruity flavors. They’re dusted with sugar, and every flavor is great.
With these delicious flavors combined with their fun packaging, you’ll never have trouble remembering to take your daily dose of CBD!
Bonus: You’ll also be getting some B vitamins. Sunday Scaries incorporates B vitamins in their products, because B vitamins have been shown to support our well-being in various ways, including in our energy levels and nervous system.
Each gummy contains around 10 mg CBD. To verify this CBD content for yourself, you can check out their lab test results.
You will not, however, be consuming any THC — or any other cannabinoids, for that matter. These are made with CBD isolate.
Plus, they’re vegan AF.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you love baking, but want to avoid lactose? And eat a more anti-inflammatory diet? Get this 4th & Heart Grass-Fed Ghee!
There’s some disagreement about how much healthier ghee is, compared to butter, but it definitely contains less lactose. It’s made by “clarifying” butter: When the milk solids rise to the top, they are removed. Get this ghee and enjoy your healthy fats!
Plus, it’s absolutely delicious. (I received a free sample to test out, and I’m obsessed.) Plus, ghee has a much longer shelf life than butter, so you can enjoy these healthy fats in moderation over a long period of time. Check out their garlic-flavored ghee, too! (Just not for baking, obviously.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unlike most electrolyte sports recovery drinks, this Recover 180 Acai Electrolytes Drink with Ashwagandha includes support from herbal ingredients like ashwagandha and milk thistle.
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which means it can help your body manage stress in a healthier way. It also helps balance blood sugar levels and hormones.
Herbs and electrolytes? Sign me up. I received a free sample of this drink, and it’s lovely and refreshing on a hot day. It tastes a little sweet, but it actually contains one-third the sugar of leading electrolyte drinks. If you like electrolyte drinks after a big workout, and you also like adaptogenic herbs, this is perfect for you.
-
Use code Save10 to save 10%! at Organixx From Organixx
The Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens stand out because they include every type of collagen necessary for anti-aging benefits, plus added tryptophan to make this a complete protein.
It also includes Vitamin C and Zinc, which helps your body absorb and make use of the collagen peptides.
Research shows that our bodies need five major types of collagen: Type I, II, III, V and X. While many collagen powders contain only a couple, this blend contains all five.
Plus, the collagen has been sourced from four different sources: grass-fed cows, wild-caught fish, antibiotic-free chicken, and eggshell membrane.
Vitamin C helps your body build connective tissues and membranes. Without it, your collagen supplements might not be doing enough. This mix takes care of that problem by adding vitamin C.
The Zinc helps your body break down the collagen and put it to good use.
Plus, this blend is odorless and tasteless and comes in sustainable packaging.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spry Natural Xylitol Chewing Gum for Dental Defense is easy to incorporate into your daily routine, and dentists suggest it may help reduce your risk of tooth decay.
Instead of sugar, it contains xylitol, a plant-based fiber that sweetens without hurting your teeth.
Chewing this gum can dislodge bacteria and food particles from your teeth, while the xylitol also changes the pH in your mouth, further reducing the risk of tooth decay.
This gum is safe for both adults and children, and regular use can lead to better oral health — not to mention better breath!
(Full disclosure: I received a free sample to test out.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These days, everyone needs an infrared forehead thermometer. A fever can be one of the first signs of a Covid-19 infection. And if you’re nervous about exposure, a normal temperature reading can help provide peace of mind.
This Elepho Thermometer works great, and it’s affordable. It’s also very easy to read the temperature, thanks to the large LCD display. (Full Disclosure: I received a free one to test out.)
The thermometer beeps when it’s ready to read, and you can even read it in the dark.
The product has been clinically tested, and can be used on children and infants as well as adults.