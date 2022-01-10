43 Best Wellness Products to Help You Live Better

This Medterra CBG + CBD Oil is made with both CBD and CBG. It contains 500 milligrams of CBG, plus 500 milligrams of CBD — and zero THC.

Some experts believe that CBG may be critical to balancing your body’s endocannabinoid system. For more information, check out our guide to CBG oil, where we summarize all the current scientific research on this lesser-known cannabinoid.

CBG, like CBD, is found in hemp plants, and binds to similar receptors in our bodies. CBG benefits may include better mood, brain health, digestive health, and more.

As usual, we don’t review any CBD products without first reviewing their 3rd party lab results. You can check out their lab results to confirm that this tincture does indeed include such a huge amount of CBG. (Because CBG is so difficult to extract, CBG tinctures of this potency are rare.)

Many CBG aficionados like to consume both CBG and CBD together, often in this 1:1 ratio, because they believe the cannabinoids work best together — and they may both play important roles in balancing our endocannabinoid system.

This 1:1 CBG tincture is also one of the newest products from Medterra, a leading CBD company known for high-quality products and ethical business practices.

In April 2020, Medterra donated 300K worth of free CBD tinctures to frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. When I told some nurse friends about it, they were able to upload their badges to Medterra’s frontline worker website, and they received free CBD tinctures in the mail, as promised. So we’re big fans of this company.

Although most of Medterra’s CBD products are made with CBD isolate, they recently began isolating CBG as well as CBD.

These hemp extracts are blended with organic MCT coconut oil and citrus flavor. This CBG tincture also comes in a 2000 mg strength (with the same half-and-half ratio of both cannabinoids). You can choose between the two potencies at checkout.