41 Best Kitchen Gadgets Under $30: The Ultimate List

Kitchen gadgets don’t need to be expensive to be incredibly cool and useful. In fact, there are plenty of awesome finds that won’t break the bank.
Our list of the best kitchen gadgets under $30 is stocked with all kinds of goodies. We’re talking unique tools, exceptional small appliances, great stocking stuffer ideas, and can’t-cook-without kitchen accessories, all from well-known and quality brands. There are even a few cooking game-changers on here we know you’ll love.
So, whether you’re shopping for yourself, your friends, or just checking things off your family’s holiday wish lists, be sure to check out our picks of awesome – and inexpensive! – cool kitchen gadgets. We’ll be adding more fantastic finds in the coming days, but for the latest and greatest, read on.
I once laughed at the thought of an avocado slicer. “Who needs that?” I thought. Well, after the fourth time of cutting my hand while slicing up avocados – I know, some people never learn – I decided to test out this one from OXO. Let me just say this: it’s awesome.
It slices, dices, and removes the pit easily. No cuts. No “owe’s!” No fuss, no muss. I wholeheartedly recommend this great kitchen gadget under $30. The perfect gift for yourself, or an awesome stocking stuffer idea.
Are you ready for a baking and cooking game changer? Silpat baking mats are not only incredibly cool kitchen gadgets, but they are darn near essential.
They turn any pan into a non-stick surface and save on clean-up time. Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, these sheets are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Simply place the mat on the baking sheet and place food directly on the mat. That’s it. Super simple.
Silpat mats are freezer, microwave, and oven-safe, and can handle temperatures from -40 degrees F to 500 degrees F.
Talk about one cool kitchen gadget! Corkcicle, who makes some incredibly cool drinkware and barware accessories, has developed what might be the coolest thing yet: the Corkcicle Air.
A majorly cool update to their original and most popular Corkcicle design, this not only acts as a wine stopper and wine chiller, but you can now also pour and aerate your wine, too! The only one of its kind, this unique gadget will elevate your wine drinking days and happy hours to new heights.
One of our most favorite kitchen gadgets is this lemon and lime juicer from Zulay. And, we’re not alone – this is a favorite by many.
With the dual design, you’ll be able to juice lemons and limes easy peezy lemon squeezy – see what we did there? Featuring an all-metal frame, this is a heavy-duty hand juicer that does a great job of getting every last drop of juice out of the fruit. Ideal for all sorts of meals – and fun cocktails! – this is a serious must-have!
Easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and available in a variety of color schemes, we think you and anyone you gift it to, will love this.
We’re going to let you in on a little secret: food scales are not only cool kitchen gadgets but they’re darn near essential if you want to truly master the art of bread making and tackle all those recipes listed in grams and ounces. And, this one from Escali is truly one of the best.
Recommended by many bakers and home cooks alike – and me! I own this, love this, use this all the time – Escali’s Primo Precision Food Scale is a cut above the rest. Featuring three different measurement settings (ounces, pounds, grams), sealed buttons to protect against spills, an 11-pound capacity, and the ability to precisely measure weights as low as .05 ounces and 1 gram.
Definitely one of those must-have kitchen gadgets to have at the ready.
If you’re on a quest for cute and cool kitchen gadgets that are also incredibly useful, we’ve got you covered with this awesome set designed in the likeness of Scotland’s most famous mythical creature, Nessie. This set features the Green Mama footed colander – limited edition, BTW! – and the turquoise Nessie ladle – also footed.
The unique footed design allows you to leave each tool in the pot or cup without fear of it falling over or getting lost in the liquid. Useful and brightly colored, this set is a great and fun addition to any kitchen.
We love a good zester and this multi-functional one from Microplane is seriously the best. One of the coolest and most versatile kitchen gadgets on the market, you’ll have no problem zesting and grating a variety of fruits, cheeses, chocolates, spices, ginger, garlic, nuts, hot peppers, and more.
A tool that we personally love to cook with, we can’t recommend his one enough. And, because Microplane is just the best, this is available in 14 different colors and is 100% dishwasher safe.
If you’re looking for cheap kitchen gadgets that are actually incredibly cool, useful, and unique, look no further than this strawberry huller/corer from Chef’n. As an owner of this kitchen gadget, I can tell you this: it’s all kinds of awesome.
Definitely a fun stocking stuffer we know everyone will love, this device cores strawberries so you can fill them will all kinds of yummy creams – including cheesecake. In fact, we recommend that!
If you’re looking for a fun gift to give this year, check out this incredibly cool knife set from Cuisinart! Bright, colorful, with all kinds of patterns, this knife set makes a serious fashion statement – and we love it.
Cuisinart Advantage professional-quality stainless steel knives have sharp blades with a nonstick coating, making slicing easier than ever. Made with ergonomic handles, and featuring differing prints to help eliminate cross-contamination as you’re prepping, this one cool knife set.
Set Includes: 8″ Chef Knife, 8″ Slicing Knife, 8″ Serrated Bread Knife, 7″ Santoku Knife, 6.5″ Utility Knife, 3.5″ Paring Knife
Melted cheese to-go? You know it! With the Boska Holland Partyclette To-Go Mini Raclette Set, you’ll be able to melt cheese anywhere including the dinner table! Powered by the flames of tea lights – so cool, so old school! – your favorite cheese melts into gooey goodness, ready to pour over sandwiches, chips, pasta, and more.
Included with this set: nonstick coated barbeclette, a frame, a spatula, and three tea lights.
From the makers of the Nessie Colander and Ladle – also on our list! – comes this super cool and cute multi-purpose knife named “Bert.” Ideal for cheeses, vegetables, and fruit, this is how OTOTO describes this knife: “big blocks or small, no curds can compete, Bert’s never known a cheese he didn’t want to meet.”
A great gift for yourself, someone else, as well as a really awesome stocking stuffer idea, be sure to check this cool kitchen gadget.
Jazz up those burgers by stuffing them with bacon, cheese, peppers, and even mac and cheese, easily and efficiently with this super cool burger press from Grillaholics.
And, if the thought of stuffing burgers scares you, have no fear! It’s super easy with this kitchen gadget. Simply place half of your meat into the burger press, make a cavity using the removable cup, add in your stuffing, place the rest of the meat on top, and then press the top cap into the burger to seal it.
Happy grilling!
Great for outdoor and indoor use, this thermometer gun from Etekcity safely measures surface temperatures from a distance with incredible accuracy. Designed to measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58°F (-50°C) to 716°F (380°C) without ever needing to come into close contact, this gun is a true essential for any home cook.
Keep in mind that this does not read the internal temperatures of meat.
This is NOT for use on humans.
Who says you need a bonfire for s’mores? With the S’more to Love Maker, you can make everyone’s favorite summertime dessert whenever and wherever! Cook them in the oven, cook them on the grill – the choice is yours! This cool kitchen gadget also makes six s’mores at a time in just five minutes, making this not just perfect for your crew but ideal for parties and gatherings. It’s also super easy to clean with soap and water.
A great Christmas gift idea for any family, with kids young or old, you can bring a little bit of that summer magic to your home all-year long. And, for a little more fun, pick up this s’more cookbook for more than 50 creative twists on the all-time classic.
Double, double, toil, and trouble…have you met Agatha yet? From the same designers of the Nessie Colander + Ladle, and Bert the Cheese Knife Gnome, comes this incredibly cool kitchen gadget: a spoon holder in the shape of a witch. Simply attach to your cooking utensils and watch as the unique design will actually keep your spoons from resting on the counter and making a mess. You can even balance your tools on pots and pans. Pretty cool, huh?
Definitely one of those kitchen accessories that makes for a great stocking stuffer this year!
Treat your whole family to the gift of sweet treats this holiday season. A seriously fun kitchen gadget, you and your kids will be whipping up delicious mini donuts in no time with this donut maker from Babycakes.
Making four mini donuts at a time in just minutes, simply preheat the donut maker, pour in your batter, and let it bake. That’s it! Super easy!
This device also has a nonstick finish on the baking plates so donuts pop out easy, a latch handle, non-skid rubber feet, and a convenient cord wrap. For some amazing recipe ideas pick up this donut cookbook.
And, once you’ve mastered donuts, try your hand at cake pops!
Rice cookers are total game-changers, guys. Perfectly cooked rice without having to babysit it over a stove – what’s not to love? This one from Black + Decker is a good one, too. A bestseller and well-loved and reviewed device, this kitchen gadget takes 20-30 minutes to cook rice and has a capacity for three cups of uncooked rice and six cups of cooked.
And, here’s the cool part: it doesn’t just make rice. With the included steam basket, you can also steam vegetables, fish, and more.
The rice pot and tempered glass lid can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Milk frothers are incredibly cool kitchen gadgets and a total necessity if you’re a lover and maker of coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. This handheld device from Zulay is easy to use, easy to clean and will have you whipping up foamy deliciousness in no time.
Something fun the whole family will enjoy, this pancake batter mixer is the fastest and easiest way to make pancakes, waffles, crepes, and more. Simply add all the ingredients to the bottle, toss in the included BlenderBall – a cool whisk type tool! – seal the lid and shake, shake, shake!
And, with the heat-resistant silicone lid and spout, you’ll be able to create perfect pancakes and everything else without fear of anything melting.
And as a total bonus, everything is easy to clean and top-rack dishwasher safe.
I’m just going to say it: food processors are the absolute best kitchen gadgets. Hands down, no question. I use mine almost every day and I just don’t think I can cook without one at this point.
This 2.63 cup capacity one from Cuisinart is a good one, too. This gadget chops and grinds and even makes things smooth if you want. Simply fill the bowl with whatever you want – nuts, bread pieces, tomatoes, cooked beans, etc. – push the button and let the patented reversible stainless-steel blade do the rest.
The bowl, lid, and blade are all dishwasher safe, too.
Whisks are a kitchen essential and now with the Whisk Wiper cleaning up and scraping the bowl has never been easier.
Simply attach the Whisk Wiper to the whisk by lining up the loops and pushing it on. Whisk whatever you need to and once done, the remaining food will be wiped clean as you remove the wiper. The wiper even doubles as a bowl scraper. Pretty cool, huh?
Available in a variety of colors and sold as part of a set that includes an 11″ whisk.
This a hand wash only item.
Silicone baking cups are definitely on our list of best kitchen gadgets – they’re just so dang cool. Reusable, oven-safe, freezer-safe, colorful, and a true saver in the kitchen, we think you’ll love having, baking, and make cupcakes with these awesome kitchen accessories.
These silicone baking cups from AmazonBasics work in all regular-sized cupcake baking tins, offer an easy release design, and are dishwasher safe for a quick clean-up. Definitely a must-have kitchen essential!
Here’s the thing: every party needs a talking point. Why not make it a watermelon keg?
As someone who has 100% made a drink dispenser out of a watermelon – and other melons, too! – this is a complete show stopper at all those shindigs you’re planning on hosting in the near (hopefully!) future. And, it surprisingly easy to transform your desired vessel into a giant cocktail bowl, too:
Cut the top off the melon and scoop out the inside – similar to carving a pumpkin. Using the included coreing tool, make a hole, insert the shank and attach the faucet. Fill the melon with your beverage of choice. Serve!
Easy, fun, and a great gift to give, this is a real winner!
Have you ever used a potato ricer? An incredibly cool device, potato ricers are the key to so many wonderful meals and side dishes like fluffy mashed potatoes, perfectly plump gnocchi, and deliciously chewy spaetzle.
Simply load up the hand ricer with cooked potatoes – sans skin – and push them through the small, rice-sized holes. Incredibly easy to use, and something you’ll love having in the kitchen for all those cool kitchen projects.
This one from OXO is a good one, too. Made of stainless steel and featuring comfortable rubber grip handles, this device is also dishwasher safe.
Smoothies and shakes to-go? You know it! With this portable blender from Hamilton Beach, all kinds of delicious drinks and lunch-time favorites are possible at home, at the office, at the gym, or wherever life takes you!
The Hamilton Beach Personal Creations Blender with Travel Lid lets you blend and run, made easier by the unique design of the blending jar: it doubles as a travel mug with a lid. Pretty cool, huh?
Definitely on our list of the best kitchen gadgets under $30 for a reason!
Picture it: movie night at your house with all the fixings: the latest release, favorite candies, and perfectly popped popcorn. The vision is real, folks, especially when you have this air popper from Orville Redenbacher.
As an owner and major fan of this machine, I can tell you this: not only will you and your family absolutely love this addition to your kitchen and move nights, but you’ll never go back to microwavable popcorn again.
Be sure to get some kernels, seasoning mixes, and popcorn buckets to really jazz up the experience.
This has got to be one of the coolest and most unique kitchen gadgets on our list – and we think you’ll love it. This watermelon slicer is easy to use and makes preparing watermelon for salads and BBQ’s a complete breeze. Simply cut your watermelon into quarters, insert this device with the windmill cutter rotating and you’ll have perfectly cubed watermelon in no time.
Sometimes upping the heat in the kitchen is necessary – and completely awesome. If you’re in need of cool kitchen gadgets with some real wow-power, you’re going to need a butane cooking torch.
The perfect tool to finish off desserts like Crème Brûlée, this torch will become a go-to for many other recipes that need a little fire. This model from Sondiko comes equipped with a safety lock ensuring there are no accidental ignitions and a wide base offering a sturdy design.
Vampires might not like garlic, but you’ll love having Gracula in your kitchen. A garlic crusher in a cute vampire design, Gracula will cut, dice and mince garlic all while keeping your hands clean! Simply twist his head to chop garlic, nuts, herbs, fruits and vegetables. Pretty cool, huh? This cool kitchen gadget is also from the same manufacturers as the Nessie Colander and Ladle – They make the best stuff!
Definitely on our list of best kitchen gadgets under $30 for a reason, this makes for one awesome stocking stuffer.
If you’re on a quest for quirky, fun, and totally unique kitchen gadgets, take a look at these Grub Mugs from Fred. A blend of humor and practicality, Fred’s products are always fun treats for yourself or someone else. These Grub Mugs are no different.
Sold as a set of four, each mug features different microwavable recipes so that you can grab a snack – or a cookie! – in the middle of your busy day. There are 16 recipes in total, including directions for eggs, french toast, pizza, and more. Simply follow the recipes and cook in the microwave. Pretty cool, huh? And, if you’ve never had mug cookies before, you’re missing out!
Treat yourself or someone you know to this incredibly cool kitchen gadget under $30!
If you’re still using those old aluminum funnels, it’s definitely time for an upgrade.
These silicone funnels are not just an improvement to an all-time classic kitchen gadget, but they offer a completely cool twist with a collapsible design. Sold as part of a four-pack of brightly colored and different sized funnels, these kitchen accessories are dishwasher safe, made of the highest-quality food-grade silicone, and are easy to store.
Have you ever come across one of those kitchen gadgets you just can’t help but buy? Well, this is it for us.
A steaming lid for pots and pans that also works in the microwave, the Steam Ship from Fred is a fun play on one of those traditional kitchen accessories we all need. Constructed from heavy-duty and food-grade silicone, this is something you’ll love to have as it mixes fun and functionality – we all need that right now.
Measuring 10-inches in diameter, it fits on most pots and pans.
Zoodles anyone? If you have a hankering for healthy eating, or just want to jazz up some of those recipes with fun curls and twists, take a look at this highly-reviewed spiralizer.
A personal favorite kitchen gadget of ours, this spiralizer does it all in the way of turning your vegetables into ribbons, curls, and accordions. You can even make super-thin, super thick, and super wavy varieties.
Every coffee lover will appreciate having a French Press in their home. Not just cool kitchen gadgets but essential for everyday life – hello, caffeine! – this one from Bodum is highly-rated and loved by users. Featuring a 17-ounce capacity, a stainless steel frame, and heat-resistant glass, this model is also dishwasher safe. Total bonus!
Every house needs a reliable slow cooker, and this one from Crock-Pot is a real winner – and cute, too!
Featuring a 4.5-quart capacity, this patterned Crock-Pot has three different settings: warm, low, and hot. A great way to cook stews, soups, roasts, oatmeal, and other meals that take all day, this is one cool kitchen gadget we know you’ll love. It also makes for a great Christmas gift! Another cool feature? The ceramic cooking bowl is removable and dishwasher safe, as is the glass lid!
This ravioli maker from Bellemain will help you achieve perfect, pillowy ravioli every time. Load them up with your favorite fillings like lobster, sausage, and mushrooms for a dish that tastes like the Amalfi Coast.
Designed to make twelve delicious ravioli at a time, this mold features a stick-resistant plastic base and a metal cutting frame that seals the ravioli securely and cuts them with ease. Bellemain even boasts that egg wash isn’t necessary with their product, but it never hurts to use one, just in case. The metal cutting frame even detaches from the base for easy cleaning.
This is a hand-wash only item.
Every kitchen needs a good meat thermometer, and this one is a solid choice.
The user-friendly display also lets you choose a meat button, such as poultry, pork, or ham, for accurate results. Highlights include a temperature range from 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit along with a timer. A flip-out stand lets you place the thermometer safely on a countertop or other surface.
Talk about a fun kitchen gadget! This Big Blue Whale Strainer from The Fred Store is seriously cool – and cute! A unique take on a pasta/bowl strainer, this whale-shaped kitchen accessory takes up less storage space than a traditional strainer, is dishwasher safe, and is made of the highest quality food-grade plastic. If you have kids, this is definitely one of those fun kitchen gadgets they’ll love, too!
Perfectly cooked and sliced quesadilla’s every time? Sign us up!
This quesadilla maker from Elite Gourmet is a seriously awesome kitchen gadget the whole family will love using. Available in two sizes, including this 8-inch version as well an 11-inch, this maker has the ability to cook up delicious quesadillas in just five minutes! No need to hassle with the stove, oven, oil, etc. Simply build your quesadilla directly on the machine, close it up and turn it on. It’s that simple!
An ideal family Christmas gift for any family that loves Mexican food and celebrates Taco Tuesday regularly, surprise your family with this gift on Christmas!
They say if you can’t handle the heat get out of the kitchen. We say, just put on Jolly Green’s Ekogrips Premium Gloves and you’ll be fine.
Every grilling guy, gal, and home cook is in need of a pair of quality cooking gloves to protect their hands and egos while cooking. Made of silicone, these BBQ gloves are 100% waterproof and are heat resistant up to 425 degrees. They’ve even been featured on The Cooking Channel, Buzzfeed, Sobe Food & Wine, and more.
A popular necessity in a fun pop of orange, these make great gifts for grillers.
As incredibly cool kitchen gadgets, egg cookers like this one from Dash, do more than just boil eggs. Sure, you can make both hard-boiled and soft-boiled with this kitchen accessory, but with the included attachments and cooking plates, you can whip up poached and scrambled eggs in addition to omelets.
And, here’s the coolest part, you can also steam vegetables, dumplings, seafood, warm tortillas, and more!