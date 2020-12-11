17 Best Tailgating Grills: Your Ultimate List (Updated!)

That’s okay because small gas grills can heat quickly, are simple to use, and much easier to clean after the party is over. Get ready for kickoff and take a gander at these top tailgating grills to make your sports bash something to remember.

Whether you’re into burgers, kabobs, or seafood, there’s nothing that completes a tailgate party like the sizzling and smoke coming from your tailgating grill. We looked specifically at portable gas grills for this list primarily because of safety concerns at stadium facilities across the country; charcoal grills are sometimes not allowed on the grounds.

Are you ready for some football? It’s a little ridiculous to drag your full-size gas grill to the party so consider a portable tailgating grill to cook up some delicious food while sharing a cold one with friends and family. All the flags, decorations, and game gear won’t mean a thing unless you crank up the heat.

What Makes The Best Tailgating Grill?

Just because you’re cooking at a remote tailgate party doesn’t mean you have to skimp on your grillmaster A-game. Portable grills run the gamut from a bottle of camping fuel and a hot plate to full-sized gas grills that can fold up like a lawn chair and fit into your trunk or truck bed.

We looked specifically at gas grills that were meant to be used as tailgating grills; cooking units that are full-featured, cook evenly, and small enough to easily transport with the rest of your tailgating gear.

Tailgating grills should be lightweight and compact but deliver great performance without being flimsy. Camping stoves and camping grills don’t include many bells and whistles since they’re typically being carried while backpacking and weight is a key consideration. Since tailgating usually happens in a parking lot or large field that you drive your vehicle to, ultra-portability is less of a concern.

Some things to keep in mind when shopping for a tailgating grill are its size, how many BTUs (British Thermal Units; how hot it can get at what speed), portability, the number of burners it may have, weight, and how much fuel it consumes. All of these may or may not be important to your particular tailgate party setup however all of them will come into play.

If you’re cooking up simple fare like burgers and dogs, you won’t need much to make that happen. However, if you’re looking to smoke some ribs, grill kabobs, or cook breakfast food (tailgating is an all-affair, after all), you’re going to need a better tailgating grill.

Consider how easy it will be to clean your tailgating grill after the party’s over. Nothing’s worse than having fun all day just to wake up to a greasy mess in the morning. The ability to cool down the grill and clean things up will save you time and hassle in the long run.

How Can I Host the Best Tailgating Party With My New Tailgating Grill?

The act of throwing or attending a tailgating party has become a truly American tradition. Although primarily known as a social function revolving around college or professional football, tailgating can be done anywhere in conjunction with a large-scale public event.

“Tailgating” gets its name from hosting the party around the tailgate of an open vehicle, usually an SUV or a small truck, parked in a parking lot or large field. You don’t actually need a truck; as long as you have space to bring your supplies with you, any vehicle will do.

A lot can go into a tailgating party: flags, decorations, tents, games, clothing but what is most important to a great tailgating experience is the food. Burgers and dogs are most common but you don’t have to stop there! Steaks, chicken wings, shish kebabs, even vegetarian options, the sky’s the limit as long as you try and keep it finger-friendly.

Your guests are going to be mingling and moving around the parking lot so cook foods that don’t need to be eaten sitting down or with utensils. When planning your tailgating party, think about what your grill can handle but also what you want to eat. Don’t forget the condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and more. Keep it all simple so your setup and teardown are easy and quick.

Speaking of setup, plan for the worst. This tailgating essentials list is very comprehensive and helpful to your planning efforts. It will be good to have a pop-up tent and a foldable table is essential. There are also swing-away, hitch-mounted table frames available so you don’t need a table for your grill. Genius! Consider some folding chairs or an all-in-one table like this Tailgating Table by Camerons Products made especially to accommodate food, drinks, beverages, and ice.

Stuck on recipe ideas for your bash? Check out The Tailgate Cookbook by Beth Peterson for some delicious options that will be tasty and easy to get ready. You may want to have a television to watch the pre-game shows or the actual game itself; if so, you’re going to need a power station or a generator to make that happen and also to power up small appliances like a blender or charge your phone.

By the way, don’t forget to pack the instant thermometer! Your buddies are going to need something to do while you’re grilling up perfection. Bring along some games like cornhole or ladder golf, perfect for tailgating since you only need one hand to play them.

Make sure that you understand the rules wherever you’re going, whether it’s a stadium parking lot or some field at a music festival. Most of these places don’t allow glass; plastic beverage cups will be mandatory for you and your guests and lucky for you, those cups have handy measurement lines.

We looked solely at gas grills for this article because some municipalities don’t allow charcoal grills however make sure they allow grilling of any kind. When does the parking lot open? Don’t waste time waiting in your car. How much is a parking space? Bring some cash. Probably the most obvious thing to check will be the weather. Grilling in the rain is a real bummer.

One last thing: be a good neighbor. Leave your space better than you found it and watch the trash talking. A little ribbing is fine if that guy is wearing the other team’s colors but you never know when you may have to borrow some mustard!

Can I Use My Tailgating Grill At Home?

Of course! The stadium atmosphere can be an incredible experience but some of us (including yours truly) live far away from our alma maters. Watching the football game at home can be an awesome experience. There’s no line at the washrooms, the beverages are a lot cheaper, and it’s pretty easy to turn your backyard into an amazing place to watch the game.

Televisions have never been lighter, cheaper, or portable. And while your primary grill can whip up the food like nothing else, your tailgating grill can contribute to the stadium experience you’re trying to recreate. Plus, they’re fun to use.

