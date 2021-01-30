10 Best Portable Power Stations You Can Trust

You never know when your electricity will fail, forcing you to utilize a backup power source. Likewise, a natural disaster could strike quite suddenly, requiring you to pick up your family and flee from your home. In the event the grid goes down, a portable power station can be a lifesaver. So order one today and give yourself peace of mind should the unfortunate ever occur.
1. Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power StationPrice: $499.99Pros:
Cons:
- High-capacity 546Wh battery.
- Great design.
- Includes four USB ports with two being USB C.
- LCD display gives realtime charging stats.
- Uses safe Pure Sine Wave 120-volt AC output.
- Can be charged by AC power or solar panels.
- Easy to transport thanks to handle and a weight under 15-pounds.
- No DC ports.
- Solar panels not included.
- No built-in flashlight.
The Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power Station doesn’t just look great, it sports a ton of wattage too. It’s 546Wh battery can charge your phone about 40 times. And your laptops 6 to 10 times. It charges via on-grid AC power or by solar panels if you purchase them separately. A realtime digital display keeps you informed as to where your power levels are. And it’s lightweight at under 15-pounds with a carry handle built-in too.
As for ports, the Blackfire PAC500 touts a pair of 120-volt pure sine wave AC outlets. And there are also two USB and two USB C slots. Thus ensuring that everyone in your family should have a spot to charge their smart devices and Nintendo Switches.
Find more Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
2. Audew Portable Power StationPrice: $268.88Pros:
Cons:
- 7 charging ports makes sure no device goes unplugged.
- One of the safest models available thanks to Audew's LiFePO4 battery.
- Can be recharged via outlet, car port, or solar panels.
- Can jumpstart dead car batteries with jumper cables included.
- Built-in flashlight.
- LCD screen makes checking battery life easy.
- 12-month warranty included.
- Can be recharged with solar panels but they're not included.
- LCD screen isn't good for much other than battery life.
- Takes at least 6 hours to recharge.
The Audew Portable Power Station is one of the best portable power stations on our list as it offers plenty of juice while still maintaining an accessible price point. This 300Wh option (though there is a 500Wh model too at only a minor price increase) provides convenience all over the place. It can deliver power to up to 7 devices at one time thanks to its numerous outlets. These include a 12V car cigarette port, two 110V AC outlets, 2 USB C ports, and a pair of USB QC3.0 quick charge ports. There’s even a 12V/1,000A jumper cable port for your vehicle if you run into trouble on the road, with jumper cables come included which is a nice touch.
Audew’s LiFePO4 battery promises to be one of the safest batteries in the industry. The device will warn you with an alarm should you attempt to power anything over 250W. A flashlight is installed on the side of the portable power station. It’s under 12-pounds, so it’s easily transportable. And because of its robust battery life, Audew states you’ll get 5 hours of life when charging a minifridge, 15+ hours for CPAP devices, 4 to 5 charges for your laptop, 25+ charges for your cellphone, or over 16 charges for your trusty Nintendo Switch.
Find more Audew Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
3. Paxcess Portable Power StationPros:
Cons:
- Tons of ports, including 3 DC, an AC, and 4 USB.
- Features a wireless charger on top.
- Built-in LED light with SOS mode.
- Battery Management System ensures safe operation and temperature control.
- Uses pure sine wave technology for a safer charge.
- Can recharge via the wall, by car, or with optional solar panels.
- 18-month warranty and 45-day money back guarantee.
- Slightly lower wattage than some of selections.
- Solar panels are an additonal purchase.
- Just one AC port.
The Paxcess Portable Power Station might just be the most impressive selection on our list. With a 78000mAh/288.6Wh power capacity, it doesn’t tout the most wattage. But it does still have plenty. However, as far as sheer features go, it’s nearly unrivaled.
The device touts wireless charging functionality on its top for any smart device that supports it. But if your phone or tablet doesn’t, that’s no problem as it has three USB 3.0 ports and a USB C slot as well. There’s also a trio of 12-volt DC ports with one of them being a cigarette outlet. And there’s an AC port too of course, with pure sine wave technology built-in for additional safety.
The front of the Paxcess Portable Power Station has an LED light that also serves as an SOS alert should it be needed. The portable power supply can be recharged via the wall, your car’s cigarette outlet, or by solar panels if you’ve got them. And it’s back by an 18-month warranty to ensure you feel good about your purchase.
Find more Paxcess Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
4. Enginstar R300 Portable Power StationPrice: $199.99Pros:
Cons:
- One of the least expensive models on our list.
- Built-in LED light has light, strobe, and SOS modes.
- Weighs just 8-pounds.
- Has 2 pure sine wave AC outlets built-in.
- Can become a solar generator with the purchase of compatible solar panels.
- 2-year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee included.
- Can't support devices over 300-watts.
- Solar panels need to be purchased separately.
- Can't be instantly refueled like with gas-powered options.
The Enginstar R300 that you can get for relatively cheap and will serve you well as long as you’re not trying to power anything too large. It has a solid capacity of 298Wh, but it won’t be able to handle anything above 300-watts. It does have ample room to handle a slew of devices though.
Enginestar built-in 2 pure sine wave 110-volt AC outlets. There are 3 DC ports (one in the form of a cigarette outlet), two USB 3.1 ports, and a USB C too. The front has a great looking screen to give you updates on the remaining battery and wattage being used. The back has an LED flashlight that can provide light, strobe, or emit an SOS signal when in distress. And the portable power supply can be recharged through the wall, car outlet, or solar panels if you have them.
Find more Enginstar R300 Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
5. NinjaBatt Portable Power StationPrice: $229.99Pros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive.
- Great display.
- Lots of ports.
- Lightweight and easy to transport at just 7.5 pounds.
- Dual LED lights.
- Not capable of handling larger electronics.
- Can be charged with solar panels but not included.
- No USB C.
The NinjaBatt Portable Power Station is an inexpensive option with a lot going for it. It won’t be able to power larger electronics like televisions and appliances, but it can recharge your laptop 15 times, your tablet 20, and your phone 40. Which should be more than enough to cover you for an extended period without electricity.
There’s a great looking display on the front to give you statistics on wattage and power remaining. It boasts 5 separate DC ports, 4 USB ports, and a 110-volt AC outlet. It’s lightweight at just 7.5-pounds. And there are a pair of LED lights built-in that has emergency functionality as well.
Find more NinjaBatt Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
6. ALLPOWERS Portable GeneratorPrice: $254.99Pros:
Cons:
- Tons of ports, including four AC outlets.
- Cheaper than many other options.
- Battery Management System built-in for safety.
- 18-month warranty.
- A bit heavier than similar models at about 10-pounds.
- LED display screen doesn't offer anything but remaining battery.
- Need to manually swith on/off AC and DC usage.
The ALLPOWERS Portable Generator sets itself apart with ports galore. It has not one, not two, not three, but four AC outlets. There’s also a trio of DC ports. There’s a cigarette outlet port on the back. And four USB slots with one of them being USB C.
As far as recharging, you can do so via AC input, car charger, or solar panel input to convert it to a solar generator if you purchase them separately. There’s a Battery Management System installed to ensure voltage and temperature control. And the entire unit is protected by an 18-month warranty to back up your purchase.
Find more ALLPOWERS Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
7. AIMTOM PowerPal Rocker Portable Power StationPrice: $229.87Pros:
Cons:
- A whopping 10 ports that can be used simultaneously.
- Reasonably priced.
- Display looks great.
- 2 LED lights built into the front.
- Lightweight at just 7.31-pounds.
- Not a ton of wattage.
- Solar generator capabilities but panels aren't included.
- No USB C slots are built-in.
The AIMTOM PowerPal Rocker Portable Power Station is flashy, accomodating, and reasonably priced. With it, you can simultaneously charge up to 10 devices at one time safely. It boasts five DC ports with one being sized for cigarette lighter charging. There are four USB slots. And, of course, a 110-volt pure sine wave AC outlet.
There are a pair of flashlights built into the front of the device. A great looking screen is implemented to provide battery life and wattage statistics. You can recharge its portable power supply through the wall or car charger. And it can even be used as a solar generator if you purchase solar panels separately.
Find more AIMTOM PowerPal Rocker Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
8. X-Doria Defense Titan Portable Power StationPros:
Cons:
- Extruded aluminum body and rubberized corners ensure durability.
- Plenty of ports.
- Great, sleek design.
- 1-year warranty.
- 224Wh is lower than most other options.
- A little pricey for its wattage.
- No flashlights built-in.
The X-Doria Defense Titan Portable Power Station is designed to be durable. It sports an extruded aluminum body as well as rubberized corners to promote durability. And it just looks sleek and solid overall.
All of its ports are on the side of the device. You’ll find a 12-volt car port, 3 USB A slots, a USB C slot, and a 120-volt pure sine wave AC outlet. At 224Wh, you can recharge a laptop about 5 times on a single battery life. Likewise, it can recharge your smartphone about 20 times or run something akin to a mini-fridge for about 10 hours.
You can recharge the X-Doria Defense Titan through the wall or by a USB C cord. Or, if you have solar panels, it can serve as a solar generator and power your devices while recharging that way.
Find more X-Doria Defense Titan Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
9. Goal Zero Yeti 200X Lithium Portable Power StationPrice: $299.95Pros:
Cons:
- Versatile with a wide range of ports.
- Can be recharged in about 4 hours by wall or car.
- Super lightweight at just 5-pounds.
- Under 200Wh of power.
- No mention of a warranty.
- A bit expensive for its power capacity.
The Goal Zero Yeti 200X Lithium Portable Power Station is one of the most popular options on the market right now. And it’s likely due to the device’s versatility in regards to the charging options that it allows for.
The Yeti 200X has USB A and USB C output. It offers a USB PD port for input and output. There’s a 6mm DC port, and a 12-volt car port too. And there’s also a modified sine wave AC outlet for 120-volts of juice.
You can recharge its portable power supply by either USB or through its integrated charging port. But it also has the capability to become a solar generator if you pair it with a set of solar panels. And the Yeti 200X is one of most compact and lightest out there with a weight of just 5-pounds.
Find more Goal Zero Yeti 200X Lithium Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
10. Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel SuitcasePrice: $336.47Pros:
Cons:
- Can charge your portable power station with free sunlight.
- Generates 500-watts an hour in ideal conditions.
- Quality LCD display keeps you informed.
- Negative-ground charge controller makes it safe to use on your boat, trailer, or RV.
- You'll need to purchase a portable power station to pair it with.
- A bit costly.
- Won't do you much good if the sun isn't shining.
There are a lot of options on our list that can serve as solar generators, however, most of them require additional purchases to make that feature a reality. That’s where the Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase comes into play. This bad boy comes with a pair of panels that can generate 500-watts an hour on a heavy sunlight day. So it can charge up your portable power supply with just quality sunlight.
It works with gel, sealed, Lithium, and flooded batteries, ensuring compatibility isn’t a problem. It’s super convenient to carry around thanks to its suitcase-like design. Its stand is adjustable and corrosion-resistant aluminum. The low voltage promises to keep things safe. And it sports a charge controller with an LCD display so that you can tell where various levels are at any given time.
Find more Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase information and reviews here.
Portable Power Supply
A natural disaster or power outage can strike at a moment's notice. So it's imperative that you always have a backup plan in order to ensure the wellbeing of you and your family. Thus, a portable power supply is vital to have stashed somewhere in your home or garage.
The portable power station options we've provided above are some of the best of the best. Each of which can provide you and yours with hours upon hours of juice for whatever your needs may be. Whether that's keeping your smartphones and tablets powered throughout a long camping weekend. Or powering your electronics and appliances in-home while the power is out for an extended period of time - these selections will provide a portable power supply to keep you charged.
Portable Power Supply with Outlet
Because we're featuring the best portable power stations on the market, you'll find that each one comes with an AC outlet to handle some of your more robust power consumers. Some of the higher-end offerings utilize pure sine wave technology to deliver a safer charge. But each and every selection we've made is a portable power supply with outlet. So just find the one that's right for you and your budget.
Solar Generator
Many of the portable power supply options we've recommended above have the ability to link to solar panels in order to serve as solar generators. However, none of them actually ship with the solar panels included. That's where the Renogy 200-Watt Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase comes in.
Renogy's Solar Panel Suitcase provides the panels you'll need in order to harness the power of the sun. It's compatible with a wide range of batteries. And during high sunlight, it can generate up to 500-watts an hour of power. All while being eco-friendly and completely avoiding your wallet after its initial purchase.
