11 Best Water Softeners for Your Home

Water straight from the tap is a pretty amazing convenience that most of us take for granted. But over time, minerals and contaminants that naturally occur in the water supply can wreak havoc on your home’s water pipes.

Minerals in your tap water create scale, a substance that coats the inside of pipes and will eventually cause them to fail. You’ve undoubtedly seen hard water spots on your faucets and drain covers. That’s what scale does: it slowly builds over time until it ruins your plumbing (not to mention your appliances).

Water softeners are much different from water conditioners. Water softeners prevent scale from ever forming in the first place by completely removing minerals from the water supply. How does this magic happen, you ask? Through a chemical process that exchanges ions with the foreign particles flowing through your plumbing. Cool, right?

You don’t want to pitch out thousands of dollars to fix plumbing and appliances, do you? I didn’t think so. Take charge of your home’s health and install a water softener.