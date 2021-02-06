11 Best Water Softeners for Your Home

Water straight from the tap is a pretty amazing convenience that most of us take for granted. But over time, minerals and contaminants that naturally occur in the water supply can wreak havoc on your home’s water pipes.
Minerals in your tap water create scale, a substance that coats the inside of pipes and will eventually cause them to fail. You’ve undoubtedly seen hard water spots on your faucets and drain covers. That’s what scale does: it slowly builds over time until it ruins your plumbing (not to mention your appliances).
Water softeners are much different from water conditioners. Water softeners prevent scale from ever forming in the first place by completely removing minerals from the water supply. How does this magic happen, you ask? Through a chemical process that exchanges ions with the foreign particles flowing through your plumbing. Cool, right?
You don’t want to pitch out thousands of dollars to fix plumbing and appliances, do you? I didn’t think so. Take charge of your home’s health and install a water softener.
Our Review
The Fleck 5600SXT Water Softener ships pre-loaded with resin already sealed in a fiberglass tank for simple installation. This unit provides 64,000 grains that will take care of the water supply for an entire house, and a large one at that.
This system works only when needed which will save on salt and water. The valve system features a digital readout that measures water usage, regenerates only when required, and will keep information in memory up to 48 hours in case of a power loss. If water needs increase the system regenerates more often to keep up.
The square brine tank measures 14″ wide x 14″ deep x 34″ high. It’s included with the system with a holding capacity of 250 pounds of salt. A safety float prevents the tank from overfilling and the overflow drain acts as an additional backup to avoid water messes.
Installation is fairly simple and should only take one to two hours with some basic plumbing skills. A one-inch Noryl threaded plastic bypass compatible with standard plumbing and flex lines is included as well.
Fleck manufactures other kits as well that include additional filtration and reverse osmosis capabilities. These components come in really handy if you live in a region with old supply lines and issues with chemical content in the water.
To provide your entire home with soft, spot-free water, the Aquasure Harmony Series of Water Softeners will do the job. The system comes in three sizes to better fit the size of your house and the amount of water you use. This particular unit (AS-HS48D) is the middle size that will treat a household of three to four bathrooms and up to five people.
The digital control console is built in to allow for precise backwashing only when needed. There are three types of regeneration: clock-delayed control, meter immediate control, and meter-delayed control. The onboard computer will calculate the amount of water treated and will backwash as needed.
The resin inside the tank is pre-loaded and sealed so you won’t have to mess with anything. If you need the system to soften up a little more, tap the manual regeneration button to rinse out particulates and reset. Quick connects allow for a simple connection for the system as well.
This complete whole house water filtration and softening system from SpringWell will do everything necessary to provide crystal clear water for your family. The package contains a pre-filtration screen, water filtration tank, and a water softening tank. All the proper media for cleaning and softening the water is included inside the sealed tanks to deliver up to a million gallons of cleaned water.
Particulates such as sand and silt are filtered out with the pre-filter vessel. Water is then introduced to the filtration tank which pushes the water through four stages to draw out chemicals and heavy metals. Finally, the filtered water flows through the softener using the tried and true ion exchange process.
An electronic metered valve mounted on top of the resin tank measures water by the gallon; once the resin has reached a certain saturation point, the unit will enter a cleaning cycle. You’ll have complete control over your system settings: regeneration points, backwash cycles, timing, and others. SpringWell offers a free app that you can use with a phone or tablet to adjust when needed.
The Tier1 Essential Series Digital Water Softener offers all of the water softening capability of other units on our list but reduces installation and operation complexities by leaps and bounds. The digital meter control valve features an LCD display without a lot of the statistics provided by other machines. If rich data about your water system is what you’re looking for, the Tier1 may not be for you.
Each Tier1 water softener system includes a brine tank, a pre-filled mineral tank with 1.5 cubic feet of resin media, a control valve, 3/4-inch water line connections, brine tubing, a drain line, and mechanical components necessary for standard installation to pre-installed connections. I highly recommend compression fittings like those from Sharkbite, especially for do-it-yourselfers.
The Tier1 system incorporates a precision turbine meter in the system bypass valve that will save you over four feet of floor space. The mineral tank measures 15″ x 34″ while the brine tank measures 14″ x 42″ so you can figure out how much room you need. Tier1 offers a “no worries” guarantee and will stand behind the quality of their water softeners. The customer service is quite good and is based in the US to answer your questions.
This smart water softener from General Electric (yes, that GE) features modern conveniences in the form of smart technology. This unit will monitor your system 24/7 and send alerts to your smartphone if there’s a problem such as a running faucet or a potential leak. The app will even allow you to shut off your water at the source.
Don’t like using an app? That’s okay: electronic controls on the front of the unit are easy to use and feature a status indicator for quick checking. This water softener has a “Days-to-Empty” feature so you’ll never have to guess when to refill the salt tank. A GE Custom Select Blending Valve allows you to select how soft you want your water. This unit will learn your family’s water-use patterns and update efficiency patterns to compensate.
The system provides a 40,000-grain capacity (that’s good for a four to five person home with three to four bathrooms) and a hardness removal of up to 125 grains per gallon. The salt tank can hold up to 230 pounds of material at a time. What’s more, this unit comes with a self-cleaning sediment filter to protect your home’s plumbing better as well.
If you draw your water from a well or if you live in an area with a high-concentration of iron in the water supply, you owe it yourself to check out the Iron Pro 2 from AFWFilters. The unit features a water softener tank pre-loaded with fine mesh resin to remove minerals as well as ferrous iron up to six parts per million. Say goodbye to scale, water spots, soap scum, as well as rust stains. Yuck.
The Iron Pro 2 comes with a Fleck 5600SXT digital meter for control over your softener settings. The brine tank features a safety float to prevent unexpected overflows. The bypass allows the system to be avoided without shutting off the main water supply while the one-inch connection features a standard MNPT thread for a simple connection to your existing plumbing.
This system features over 64,000 grains of softening meaning you can install this in a large house with over four bathrooms. Do-it-yourself instructions are included but know your limits. Want to try it anyway? Good for you! AFWFilters provides free phone and email tech support in case you get into a bind.
“But wait,” you say. “What about a water softener for those of us with smaller houses or no kids?”
I have just the water softener for you from the good folks at General Electric: the GXSF30V Water Softener. This 30,400-grain unit provides an efficiency of 5,100 grains per gallon. Controls on the front panel are simple to understand and interpret. The screen has an indicator that tells you exactly how many days until it’s empty so you won’t have to guess when it’s time to fill the tank.
Compared to water softeners from a decade ago, this unit uses up to 20% less water while filtering out hardness up to 95 grains per gallon and iron up to eight parts per million. The tank size is smaller to fit into reduced areas as well.
If you’re going to plumb this baby in yourself, plan on using up to a one-inch connection. Amazon reviews of this unit are full of stories of homeowners who were able to install and set up themselves with relatively little issue. The GXSF30V is a great little unit.
The Aquasure Whole House Water Filtration and Softener Bundle is designed to treat 48,000 grains of hardness (there’s a 64,000-grain version as well), this water softener system is perfect for homes with three to four bathrooms and up to five family members. It features a number of units to further your mission of filtering the water for your entire home.
The system is comprised of three appliances. First, a whole house water filter is rated at 50,000 gallons of water treatment before needing to change the filter media. This filter will screen out sediment, dirt, sand, and other silt in the water as well as chemicals, chlorine, and other gunk. The design of the filter effectively reduces contaminants with a small drop in pressure.
The water softener features an advanced digital control head that keeps good track of the amount of water treated and backwash only when necessary. The tank is lined with fiberglass and resistant to corrosion. Finally, a reverse osmosis water filter is provided for your main kitchen sink (or whichever sink you want) to further remove up to 99% of water contaminants. It’s compact enough to fit into tight spaces and equipped with several leak prevention systems for safety.
Looking for a really complete way to get the cleanest water you can for your home? Look at the appropriately named Aquasure Complete Whole House Water Treatment System. This bundle includes a pre-filter, full-sized water filtration tank, water softener, and reverse osmosis filter for under a main sink.
Like some of Aquasure’s filter systems, the Complete Water Treatment System is available in three sizes to fit the size of your home and family water use. This version is designed to treat 48,000 grains of hardness for a mid-sized home with up to five people. A poly-shell pre-filter will grab the silt and dirt particles out of your water supply before moving on the full-sized water filter tank.
The water filter is comprised of a sealed tank with a copper-zinc alloy to reduce chlorine and heavy metals. A coconut shell bottom layer with activated carbon filters out bugs and bacteria as well as other chemical compounds that are routinely found in municipal water systems.
The water softener portion of the system is easy to understand and operate. A digital control head on top of the tank will indicate what the system is doing and how much water has been treated. Backwash cycles will only happen when necessary. The water filter for your main sink of choice works through a three-chamber reverse osmosis system designed to remove 99% of any remaining particulates in your tap water.
If you live in an area with a wicked high level of hard water, the General Electric GXSH45V Water Softener might be the unit to consider. While the softener is on the small side at 31,100 grains of capacity, it can remove a maximum of 160 parts per million. Rocky Mountain states along with the mid-west and southwest regions of the United States have significantly higher levels of hard water.
A GE feature on this water softener is a custom select blending valve to allow the user to select how soft they would like their water. Easy to use controls at the front of the model provide simple operation of the system. GE water softeners also provide a reading of how many days are left until the brine tank is empty to help with planning.
-
If you’ve got a household with loads of people and a lot of water consumption going on, then the Pro+Aqua High Demand Water Softener was made for you. It’s got an amazing 80,000-grain capacity that will provide incredibly soft water while saving on salt use.
This unit is simple to set up with a number of nice features for saving water where possible. The package includes all of the food-grade hoses needed to install your plumbing system to the brine tank and drain. Quick-connect parts can have you up and running in no time.
The brine tank is compact and can hold 120 pounds of salt. It also features an overfill drain port if you need it. A poly-fiberglass tank with a programmable digital meter valve is the heart of the system including high-capacity resin. If you’re looking to add on a filtration system along with this beast of a water softener, Pro+Aqua makes a great one that you can find here.