If you’re like me, Christmas fills your head with so many iconic images, from Christmas trees, ornaments and angels, to snowmen, Poinsettias, and ribbons and bows. So when I started to look for the very best Christmas earrings, I thought it would be fun to find the very best of those bright and sparkly mental pictures, and package them like a present, just to make your Christmas shopping simple and fun.

Rather than featuring lots of the kitschy stuff that’s out there, I’ve tried to find really beautiful Christmas jewelry that you, or the woman on your gift list, will want to keep wearing, year after year. These Christmas earrings, while not exactly investment pieces, each have something that makes them extra special. In addition to my featured picks, I’ve also included three or four other awesome options in each design category to give you the widest variety of choices. Many are super affordable and will make terrific Secret Santa gifts, or small presents for your girlfriends, daughters or moms.

While I’ve devoted an entire post specifically to Christmas Tree Earrings, there are still a few listed at the end of this article…because I just had to, and didn’t want you to miss out in case you hadn’t seen that post (which you should totally check out.) If you’re ready to ring in the holiday season with seriously fabulous Christmas earrings, here are our picks for the Top 10 Best Christmas Earrings 2018.

1. Bejeweled Christmas Red Fancy Ornament Earrings

You can’t help but feel bright, cheery and in the holiday spirit when you put on this pair of sassy little Christmas earrings. Each of the rich goldtone and red ornament earrings is studded with tiny stones, some sparkly and some not, in a wide rainbow of colors, all topped off with a golden bow. They hang from a bezel set crystal stud, and dangle just about 1 1/4 inches long overall. The posts feature comfort backs, so they’ll feel good in your ears all day long. If you love these adorable ornaments for yourself, or as a Christmas gift for someone else, check out the matching Christmas Ornament Brooch and the Christmas Ornament Necklace that complete the lovely matching set. Bejeweled Christmas has another beautiful set that is focused on green. The Bejeweled Christmas Green Ribboned Ornament Earrings are a lovely addition to your Christmas jewelry stash, and you might want to get the Bejeweled Christmas Golden Red and Green Rhinestone Heart Wreath Pin to go with all of your holiday pretties.

Price: $24.92

2. Mixed Color Christmas Jingle Bells Hoop Earrings

You’ll hear the tiniest tinkle of jingle bells everywhere you go this holiday season when you’re wearing these adorable silver hoop earrings. Bedecked with four tiny jingle bells in red, gold, green and silver, these Christmas earrings are also adorned with three sparkly crystals in Christmas colors too. They are hypo-allergenic and nickel free, so they’re great for adults and younger kids. And, because they’re under ten bucks, they’d make a perfect Secret Santa gift or fun stocking stuffer for someone on your or your daughter’s Christmas list. Another fun option to add the your Christmas jewelry is the Lux Accessories Christmas Jingle Bell Charm Bracelet, that also includes a Santa, Christmas tree, reindeer and jeweled bow charms, in addition to dozens of tiny jingling bells. The Jingle Bell Chandelier Earrings feature comfy fish hook wires and have an impressive drop of an 1.5 inches. If studs and a little more subtle look are more your style, the Red Christmas Bow Jingle Bell Stud Earrings are absolutely adorable in brilliant holiday red and green.

Price: $7.88 (39 percent off MSRP)

3. Platinum-Plated Swarovski Zirconia Candy Cane Christmas Leverback Earrings

Give yourself a gift that’s as sweet as the holidays with these pretty candy cane Christmas earrings. They are studded with sparkling clear and red Swarovski Zirconias, guaranteed to help you get your holiday shine on. These pretty earrings are made with platinum-plated sterling silver, so you can count on them to last for years while maintaining their highly polished shine. Each little candy cane has figured sides that give them a great textural element as well, and the lever backs will keep them safely in your ears during the busy season. Right now you can get the matching Platinum-Plated Swarovski Zirconia Candy Cane Christmas Pendant Necklace for just about eleven bucks, which is a whopping 59 percent discount. Together they’d be a lovely gift idea for any woman on your holiday list. The Sienna Sky Holiday Christmas Candy Cane Earrings feature traditional white and red criss-crossed candy canes topped by bright green holly leaves and a red crystal berry. These pretty dangle earrings also feature sparkly red and green beads leading up the the French earring wire. But if you really want some bling with your candy cane thing, check out the Lunch at The Ritz 2GO USA Stocky Canes Post Earrings. They’re loaded with lots of sparkling rhinestones and brilliant enamel work.

Price: $29

4. 18K White-Gold Plated Snowflake Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings

Snowflakes are an iconic winter image, and that’s what makes these sparkling Christmas earrings the ones you’ll want to wear for more than just the holiday season. The 18k gold plated sterling silver settings mean no irritation and super comfortable wear, plus the lever-backs ensure these pretty dangle earrings stay in place. Studded with sparking round and marquise cut cubic zirconias, this pretty pair looks like a big ticket gift, that comes at a budget price. If you’re looking for more colorful snowflake earrings, you can get this same style plated in rose gold with multi-colored cubic zirconias as well. The Ever Faith Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Winter Snowflake Earrings feature a stud back that is hypo-allergenic, and they’re also super sparkly. Even better, they are 70 percent off right now. If you’re not into the bling thing, the Sterling Silver Small Snowflake Earrings are simple and pretty, and hang from a comfy french wire, and we absolutely love the Snowflake Chandelier Long Dangle Earrings that feature five cascading snowflakes set with glittering cubic zirconia. They make a really dramatic statement for the holidays.

Price: $12.46

5. Sterling Silver Swarovski Crystal Beaded Snowman Earrings

These cute sterling silver christmas earrings feature Swarovski beaded crystals in a whimsical snowman design. With easy to wear fishhook wires, these sparkly dangle earrings would be easy to wear all year with any outfit that needs a little sparkle and shine. Whether you think of them as Frosty, or just the snowman you made as a kid, they are a great reminder of winter fun. The Handcrafted Snowman Earrings Created with Swarovski Crystals are another super cute Christmas earring option and we just love the sweet red bow tie and black top hat these snowmen are sporting. For a completely different look, freshwater pearls set in sterling silver form the bodies of the Snowman with Broom Christmas Earrings. Unique hand painted glass lampwork beads add an ice cube element to the Christmas Tree Snowman Stocking Dangle Earrings. While they are super cute, they can be a bit heavy if you’re sensitive to that.

Price: $19.62 (15 percent off MSRP)

6. Festive Holiday Holly & Berries Drop Earrings

Five pretty enameled holly leaves are complemented by three rhinestone holly berries in these lovely Christmas earrings. We especially love the way they are jointed to allow for lots of movement. Suspended from fish hook wires, they are really eye catching because of their bold bright colors and overall sparkle. If you’re looking for the holly and berries combo, but your sensitive ears want allergy free sterling silver, the Sienna Sky Holly with Berries Earrings should fit the bill with brightly colored holly leaves and red crystal berries in a cluster. Red and white criss-crossed candy canes create a fun backdrop for the Candy Canes with Holly and Rhinestone Earrings by Sienna Sky. For a really pretty vintage holly design, the Sweet Romance Vintage Christmas Holly Bells Earrings also feature tinkling tiny bells.

Price: $24.95

7. Holiday Ribbon Christmas Bow Crystal Stud Earrings

You’ll look as cute as the packages you deliver when you wear these adorable holiday bow Christmas earrings. Set with sparkling crystals, these sweet stud earrings are a glittering reminder of the holidays ahead. Since they’re under twenty bucks, they’d make a perfect present for your girlfriend, mom or daughter too. And, just to mix things up, they also come with red crystals or irridescant crystals too. Another sweet option for that Christmas bow look is the kate spade new york Skinny Mini Pave Bow Gold Colored Stud Earrings. They’re super petite and whimsical. Clever, and with a more traditional metallic Christmas bow look, the dangling Festive Christmas Red Bow Drop Earrings are another fun way to celebrate the magic of this season. If you want lots of color choices, or you have multiple piercings, the adorable Holiday Christmas Gift Bow Stud Earrings Set is a great way to get three colors at one price.

Price: $15.99

8. Glittery Winter Ice Blue Cloaked Angel Christmas Earrings

This delicate glittering blue cloaked angel blowing her trumpet dangles from hypo-allergenic bright and shiny gold tone surgical steel french hooks. These Christmas earrings feature glitter highlights on her her white wings, as well as her robe. The pretty one-sided design is slightly domed and the sweet Christmas angel has a shiny gold tone finish. These would be lovely gift idea, as they arrive packaged in a pretty gift box. They’re so shimmery and bright, you, or whoever you give them to, will be belting out those holiday carols in no time. We love that this unique design is also available in a matching necklace, that’s more than 60 percent off right now, just in time for Christmas. These sweet angel earrings also come in silver tone metal, if that’s your preference. For a completely different take on the angel theme, the ethereal Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Angel Wings Dangle Hook Earrings are an especially beautiful choice and can be worn all year long.

Price: $28.98 (64 percent off MSRP)

9. Red Poinsettia Stud Earrings

Made of gold plated alloy, these Christmas earrings showcase a holiday classic – the beautiful Christmas Poinsettia flower design. Shiny red enamel and simulated pearls give these earrings some over the top glam. Omega post backs secure these earrings with ease. A slightly lighter version of these pretty earrings delivers the same glam, but skips the pearl accents. The Poinsettia Christmas Flower Clip On Earrings change it up with the red Poinsettia done in glitter, surrounded by brilliant green enameled leaves. If you love the French wire hooks more than any for their comfort and ease, the Autumn’s Glory Red and Green Poinsettia Earrings are cute, classy and hypo-allergenic. Our fave for delivering a big presence in a drop earring style are the Ritzy Couture Twas the Night Poinsettia Drop Clip Earrings, that feature impeccable enamel work and sparkly crystals too.

Price: $27.99

10. Ritzy Couture Christmas Tree Drop Leverback Earrings

What would Christmas be without a pair of Christmas tree earrings? Even though we’ve devoted an entire post to exclusively featuring Christmas tree earrings, we simply couldn’t end this list without a few recommendations for them too. These adorable gold tone lever-back earrings dazzle front and back with red, white and peridot crystals. They are hand painted with bright green and white enamels, and sparkling with glitter flakes. Stamped on the back with a maker’s mark, these are affordable little artworks for your ears, and would be a beautiful Christmas gift for any woman. We really love the matching Ritzy Couture Christmas Tree Cocktail Ring. Such a fun option rather than a matchy matchy necklace. If the lucky lady on your Christmas list doesn’t have pierced ears, no worries. You can find these awesome Christmas tree earrings with clip backs and an extra sparkling red star at the top.

Price: $39.99

