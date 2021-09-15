27 Best Anniversary Rings & Bands in 2021

When it comes to navigating the sometimes tricky world of love relationships, every year you’ve managed the challenges together is worth celebrating. Anniversary rings and eternity bands are a wonderful way to do just that. Rings are a visible demonstration of your love and a gift that shows your beloved that the time you’ve invested as a couple has been worthy, fulfilling, and (mostly) wonderful.
Whether you’re on a budget, or you just want to surprise your lady love with an anniversary ring this year, this inexpensive band features an intricate design and delivers a luxurious look for under fifty bucks. The sterling silver band features milgrain edging and glittering prong-set white diamond accents. It’s a perfect option, whether it’s your first anniversary or your 25th silver anniversary.
Plus, you can feel like you’re making a socially conscious choice, because all of the Amazon Collection diamond suppliers comply with the Kimberley Process, so you can be assured that these shining beauties are conflict-free. If you’re looking for a more traditional diamond anniversary ring, you can get a single row of diamonds in a simple silver band for around the same price.
This lovely anniversary band features highly polished sterling silver, set off by three sparkling blood-red garnet baguettes, punctuated by four round-cut created white sapphires. The narrow band would look especially beautiful next to your wife or partner’s white diamond or white sapphire solitaire.
Naturally, if you insist on the real deal, you can get a very similar white gold, sapphire and diamond eternity band, but you can expect to pay a whole lot more. In the bargain category, you can find lots more options for created sapphires and colored cubic zirconia anniversary rings, from vintage style eternity rings, to bolder and more modern designs.
While you probably could never afford 7.5 carats of real diamonds, you can have that level of glamour and glitter in this gorgeous eternity ring. Beautifully faceted, the princess cut Swarovski Zirconia sparkle like the real thing, and at under $40, it’s almost unfathomable to get an anniversary ring that looks as impressive as this one.
Each stone has been crafted and cut to the exacting GIA diamond standards. They have been carefully set with precision, and the platinum-plated band is polished to the highest shine, so you know you’re getting a finely crafted piece of jewelry, even though it’s at a budget price. If your princess prefers round cut stones, not to worry.
The Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia All-Around Ring delivers equally beautiful sparkle and shine, in a slightly different setting style. The Round Cut Swarovski Five Stone Ring is another gorgeous anniversary ring option, which you can get in an impressive three-carat total weight, or a more diminutive 1.5 carat total weight.
This anniversary ring is just as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside, so you can tell the love of your life that you picked it because it reminded you of her beauty, both inside and out. The super-shiny rose gold plated band features three glittering rows of round-cut, pink Swarovski Zirconia, pavé set to last for years of wear. Inside the band, a beautiful circle of openwork flowers allows more light to pass through the stones, giving them even greater glitter.
You can also get this gorgeous anniversary ring in yellow gold plating with flawless white stones, or a platinum-plated version with brilliant white zirconia stones. It’s big enough to look substantial on your lady’s hand, without looking over the top. If she’s an over-the-top kind of girl, perhaps the seven-row pavé ring would be more to her liking.
Highly polished titanium is the perfect foil for a beautiful string of channel-set cubic zirconia in this gorgeous eternity ring for your sweetheart. At 4MM wide, it’s the perfect size for a woman with smallish hands. Because the stones are channel set, this pretty eternity band will stand up to daily wear, without worry that the stones will come loose or fall out. It also boasts a comfort factor that some rings don’t deliver thanks to those channel-set stones.
The stones catch the light from every angle, so your sweetie will surely be delighted to wear this band any time and anywhere. If you’re buying for a woman with larger hands, you can also get this beauty in 6MM wide. A similar, 3MM titanium and cubic zirconia band features gorgeous (and super-popular) princess-cut stones, channel set to give your lady the maximum glitter factor.
Just imagine the look on her face when you present the woman you most love with this stunning anniversary ring. Heartwarming rose gold, studded with a flowing row of baguette diamonds in different sizes, this beautiful band says you’ll love her forever and eternity. With 0.20 carats of diamonds, large and small, wave across the face of this eternity ring – it delivers a lot of sparkle, and to add to the shine, the rose gold band features a highly polished finish that fairly shimmers and flatters any skin tone.
If your bride loves rose gold but prefers brilliant cut diamonds with some added shimmer of gold between them, this sweet design from Sonia Jewels is a lovely option.
This beautiful vintage style anniversary band delivers a whole lot of bling for your buck. With 0.35 carats of sparkling blue and white diamonds set in a rhodium-plated sterling silver band, the styling features beading, filigree and milgrain trim. The side view is also decorated with openwork which moves into a smooth band for ultimate comfort.
The dozens of round diamonds are HI Color, I2-I3 Clarity. If your lady loves colored stones, consider this blue and white diamond eternity ring that’s got a bit more modern design.
Four sparkling white diamonds seem to be suspended in rose gold, like glimmering drops of water on a shimmering pond. This pretty eternity band is just perfect for the woman who likes clean lines without a lot of bling. The highly polished 10k gold band will stand up to years of wear and you could just splurge, since it’s so well priced, and get her the matching ring in white gold as well as one in 10k yellow gold, so your lady love can wear these pretty anniversary rings either stacked, or by themselves.
Another affordable white diamond and rose gold anniversary ring features ten stones in extremely unique, three prong settings. And if you’re looking to stay under $200, you can also find a beautiful 14k Rose Gold and Diamond Eternity Band that has 1/4 carat of sparkling pavé set stones that will give your love a reason to celebrate.
This lovely anniversary ring features 0.20 carats of extra-deep blue sapphires, with 0.15 carats of sparkling white, conflict-free diamonds swirled around them, creating a mesmerizing setting that will keep your love looking at them time and again. The highly polished yellow gold adds to the warmth and beauty of this eternity band, that has both prong and channel set stones.
The 14k Gold Round Blue Sapphire & White Diamond Ladies Anniversary Ring features a slimmer swirled design with bands of prong set stones intertwined along a delicate gold band. This less chunky style could easily be stacked with her simple solitaire or plain gold band for a dramatic look. Another stackable swirl design features less swirls and slightly larger stones for greater impact.
The wow factor of this diamond anniversary ring is undeniable. With a full carat of round and baguette diamonds delivering a huge amount of bling, the price is amazing because they’re set in sterling silver. Row after row of diamonds sweep around this big beauty, and it would be an awesome anniversary gift for any woman who loves to live loud and large. This ring isn’t for the timid or faint of heart lady, but if your sweetie isn’t afraid to be bold, it’s a total score.
Another beautiful option that’s a statement piece as well as an anniversary ring option, is the Sterling Silver with White and Black Diamond Ring, which sports a full carat of stones in a polished sterling setting. The Sterling Silver Diamond Filigree Ring is another gorgeous and affordable anniversary ring option. It features 0.130 carats of sparkling white diamonds prong-set in a beautiful Victorian-style openwork band.
Three natural grassy green peridots are highlighted with two colorful Australian opals in this eternity ring with distinctly British roots. The antique styling is made of the finest quality English silver, and it is a beautiful option for the woman who loves color. The opals crackle with fire, showing their different colors at every angle, while the peridot stones sparkle with fresh light. Each of the stones in this anniversary ring is set and secured with ornate silver prongs.
You can also find this same anniversary ring set with opals and deep blue sapphires or opals and precious pink tourmalines. If you love the pairing of peridot and opals, you can get a somewhat more traditional seven stone eternity ring that features the same mix of stones in smaller sizes.
When you’re looking for something as unique as the woman you married, this affordable eternity ring is a gorgeous option at a bargain price. Set in 18k yellow gold, this stunner features both brilliant and baguette diamonds individually channel set in an eye-catching design that she’ll love. With 0.33 carats of sparkling diamonds that are color: I-J and clarity: I1-I2, this ring can easily slip on to dress up a plain gold band.
One thing you’ll appreciate is the ability to match an existing ring as you can order this beauty in white, yellow, or rose gold and in 10k, 14k, and 18k for each of those options. That’s a difference maker.
This classic three stone diamond anniversary ring is a perfect gift for your lady love, to express to her just how much she really means to you. With a full carat of sparkling white diamonds, this 10k white gold ring features smaller channel-set diamonds on each side of the three larger center stones. The three-stone ring continues to be one of the most popular choices when it comes to diamond rings, and this classic styling means she’ll wear it, and eventually pass it down as a beloved family treasure.
At a value price for a full carat of diamonds, this is a steal of a deal right now. If this ring is a bit too expensive for your budget, but you still love the look, consider a similar half-carat three-stone diamond ring that comes in under $350. If you think she’ll love the showy style of larger stones, consider a three-stone ring set with white topaz center stones, instead of diamonds. She’ll enjoy all the glitter and glamour, but you can still afford it at under three hundred bucks.
This dazzling 14k white gold anniversary ring is one of the most unique designs we’ve seen. It embraces an art deco vibe, with a 5.5MM wide band that is made up of dimensional swoops, swirls, angles, and circles, all of which feature gold beading to enhance the shine. Then, to add to an already ultra-cool design, nearly a third of a carat of sparkling white diamonds, both large and small, are sprinkled around the band’s entirety.
This eternity band also has a nice, chunky feel, and the weight of it makes it all that much more impressive. If your lady loves an even more vintage look, the .20 carat 14k White Gold Vintage Eternity Ring has an elegant look that includes diamond-studded leaves and blossoms. Another vintage-looking diamond-studded anniversary ring is a great choice because you can get it in white, yellow, or rose gold.
This beautiful diamond eternity ring is the classic. Prong set fiery white diamonds encircle the entire band, so no matter how your sweetheart holds her hand, this ring stands out beautifully. With nearly half a carat of gemstones, this ring is also an incredible value. It comes in either white, yellow or rose gold, and because this anniversary ring is supremely stackable, and such a wicked good price, you might want to order one in each color to give your love each of the next three years to mark your special day.
Love the classic look, but want bigger stones with a showier look? Check out this one carat dazzler, but keep in mind, the price more than doubles with the size of the stones. If you’re looking for a more delicate option, the 14k Gold & White Diamond Dainty Anniversary Ring mirrors the classic eternity band style at a really affordable price.
Who says diamond eternity rings are the only option? This delicious option is set with all natural green amethyst and emerald gemstones, highlighted by a sprinkling of white diamonds down each side of the main center stones. This would be the perfect gift idea to celebrate your years together, and it gives your lady a big, showy look without a huge price tag. The shank is especially pretty and is also highlighted on each side with an additional prong set diamond and milgrain finishes.
For a single splash of color, consider this three stone ring set with 2.23 carats of beautifully faceted lemon quartz and diamonds. For a dramatically different combination of colors, get this ring set with a huge pink champagne colored morganite center stone flanked by beautiful lemon quartz, or perhaps a sparkling faceted tanzanite, flanked by genuine turquoise cabochons. Whichever combination of stones you might choose, they can be as unique and different as your sweetheart.
This stunning, genuine diamond three-stone ring is set in the super popular halo style, meaning each of the large statement stones are literally surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds. This ring features a 14k white gold band and the shank is airy and open, delivering even more light to the diamonds, bringing them added sparkle and luster. The center diamond weighs approximately 1/2 carat. Two side diamonds flank the center stone, along with 60 additional accent diamonds.
The ring has a whopping total diamond weight of approximately 1 1/3 carats, and you can bank on the fact that your wife, partner or love of your life will never want to take it off. For the same price, you can even find a larger carat weight three-stone ring. If your sweetie loves the vintage look, the 1.5 Carat Three Stone Antique Diamond Anniversary Ring is another gorgeous option.
This two stone diamond anniversary ring is set in 10k yellow gold with two focal diamonds and eight side diamonds. The newest style in fine jewelry design, the two stone ring symbolizes the union of your love and friendship. Two of you, together forever. The two larger center diamonds weigh a total of 1/2 carat, while the eight side stones combine for an additional 1/2 carat. This bypass design is especially flattering and draws the eye to the descending size diamonds flowing from the center.
A similar ring takes the two stone design a step further, with bands of diamonds that sweep past the two center stones in an elegant setting. If you just totally want to bust the budget to give your sweetheart the kind of anniversary ring she’ll never forget, step up to the Two Carat Forever Us Two Stone Diamond Ring.
Champagne and white diamonds mix it up in this stunning 10k yellow gold crossover design that makes a perfect eternity or anniversary ring. The beautiful round cut yellow champagne colored and white diamonds are flanked by two rows of white diamond baguettes. This unique design is equally beautiful in either white gold or rose gold.
For future anniversaries or any other special occasions, you can also spoil her with some diamond stud earrings to match, or perhaps a champagne diamond eternity bangle bracelet.
How can you miss it when you combine excellent, high-quality diamonds with an art piece? This has to be one of the most unique anniversary rings we’ve ever seen, and it’s so eye-catching, any woman would feel honored to wear it. A spiral of highly polished white gold snuggles in two beautiful, and extremely high-quality channel set diamonds, each 1/3 of a carat.
They’re noted for their excellent cut, clarity, and polish. At nearly 20MM wide, this is a ring to be honored with its own finger, rather than shared with a wedding set or band. Your beloved will think this anniversary ring was made especially for her, don’t you think?
This lovely diamond anniversary ring features 1.40 carats of sparkling white diamonds in both prong and channel settings. While it follows the more traditional design of many anniversary rings, it ups the wow factor in a big way. Princess cut diamonds are hot right now, and they’re front and center on this eternity ring. Channel set, side by side in a sparkling row, they’d be enough to make this ring a must-have. But they’re flanked by shanks that are laden with round diamonds too, some 53 of them if you wanted to count.
This beautiful anniversary ring is a wonderful way to shower her with love and diamonds, and it’s a great buy as well. Get it in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold, and it comes in a wide range of whole and half sizes from four to ten. If you’re looking for a simple princess cut diamond anniversary band, there are many in various carat weights to choose from.
This stunning diamond anniversary ring will make your lady’s next anniversary, birthday or Christmas so memorable. This alluring dome style ring has dozens and dozens of round, brilliant-cut diamonds, all pavé set to create a huge impression. These diamonds have an exceptionally white G color, and they’re sparkling clean to the eye, with SI-1 clarity. With a whopping total weight of 5.25 carats, this ring is going to turn heads.
The 14k yellow gold ring band is slightly over 16MM wide, but it is remarkably comfortable to wear all day, in addition to looking simply gorgeous. If your lady likes the look of pavé set diamonds, but a dome ring isn’t her favorite style, the 3.25 Carat Diamond Anniversary Band has a similar look, with a bit flatter profile, but the same dramatic impact.
If we’re still at the top of your budget range and you’re looking for something in the middle range, but with that beautiful and bold pavé look, a 1.65 Carat Platinum Anniversary Ring delivers on both looks and budget fronts.
Express all the love you hold in your heart with this stunning diamond anniversary band from the Madina Jewelry LOVE Collection. Fashioned in 950k platinum, this ring features two round-cut diamonds, bezel set at each open end of the band. This is an expressive ring that celebrates the circle of your lives together, but leaves open a space for all the new possibilities and memories to come.
With .52 carats of sparkling diamonds, of beautiful color and clarity, she’ll treasure it on your anniversary and every single other day after you’ve slipped this ring on her finger. You can also get this beautiful design in both 18k white gold and 14k white gold, just in case platinum is a budget buster for you. The design is dazzling in yellow gold as well.
A beautiful reflection of your love, this exquisite anniversary band can be interpreted to mean many things. With 1.5 carats of sparkling diamonds, graded excellent for their cut and polish, the sparkle and shine of this beautiful piece is breathtaking. Nine stones, each carefully bezel-set, are sprinkled over a latticework of gold.
At 16MM wide, this would look beautiful on her right hand as well as her left. Either way it’s a statement piece of jewelry as well as a commemoration of your love for your special woman. If you’re shopping for anniversary rings and you still haven’t found the band that speaks to your soul, Madina Jewelry has many interesting designs in both platinum and gold.
This gorgeous ring is fit for your princess, especially if you began with a very modest wedding ring and you want to replace it with something she’ll want to wear every single day. This stunner has a glorious high-quality dark green Columbian emerald in the center, surrounded by three halos of white diamonds. The shoulders also feature diamonds down the shoulders with an open shank.
This 14K white gold band is polished to a high shine, making the dazzling stones sparkle even more. The emerald is of particular note for its high clarity and deep green color. These stones are thought to bless the wearer with good fortune according to some gem theorists, making this a perfect choice to celebrate your commitment and years as a couple. The diamonds are of extremely high clarity and color, as well. This magnificent anniversary ring is a splurge-worthy choice for your special woman, is it not?
Looking for another spectacular design but in yellow gold instead? This gorgeous emerald and diamond ring has an old-world feel as though it might have been from Cleopatra’s own collection. Women of a certain age would definitely appreciate this gift.
There’s nothing to be said but “wow” about this over-the-top anniversary ring. Eighteen perfectly matched Asscher-cut diamonds are showcased in this extraordinary band, featuring a 14k yellow gold shared-prong setting. Each of the ring’s near-colorless stones have the faceted brilliance that is a characteristic of the popular Asscher cut.
The modern Asscher cut diamond is similar to a square emerald cut, usually with larger step facets, a higher crown, and a smaller table. This combination often produces more brilliance and shine. If, by some crazy chance, you’re looking for something similar, but even more impressive, you can also get a stunning 9.0 carat radiant cut diamond anniversary ring for a mere forty grand, or an eternity ring with a four-carat Asscher-cut center stone for just a bit under $20,000.
When you’re literally ready to blow the budget out of the water, why not invest in a diamond anniversary ring that your lady is never going to expect, let alone wear! This ring would take anyone’s breath away, at with that 5-carat pear cut lab-grown diamond, it’s going to turn a lot of heads besides your wife’s.
That hug stone is perched atop three rows of pave set diamonds (nearly another full carat) in 14k yellow gold, although you can order it in white and rose gold, as well as platinum.
If you’re wondering whether lab grown diamonds are worth the heft price, this article by Jacob Osborne will give you plenty of good fodder for making the choice. Besides being ethically better, these conflict-free diamonds are environmentally friendly, and far less expensive than their mined counterparts of the same size. Nice.